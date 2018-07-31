Local stars offer trip to Cabo for charity

REGION — Thanks to local surf and skate legends Rob Machado, Tim Curran and Damien Hobgood, along with Omaze, you can win a four-day excursion to Cabo San Lucas, where you’ll catch waves with these guys by day and unwind to Curran’s and Machado’s acoustic guitars by night.

The auction benefits SurfAid’s lifesaving Mother and Child Health Programs. Visit omaze.com/cabo to donate and win a chance to surf and save a life with Machado, Curran and Hobgood.

To add to the adventure, you’ll spend a day enjoying paradise from a luxury catamaran where you can surf, snorkel, stand up paddle board and spearfish. You’ll stay in the Surfer Villa at The Cape Hotel with a private patio, direct beach access. Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or just getting your toes wet, this is the way to do it. Flights and three nights at The Cape Hotel are included and every donation will benefit SurfAid’s lifesaving Mother and Child Health Programs.

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving easy by offering experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes. The Omaze platform model democratizes traditional auction-giving by offering everyone the chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience for as little as $10.