Local real estate specialist makes buying and selling easy for clients

Luxury real estate specialist Ryan Stafford comes from a family with strong ties to local real estate. His father and grandfather built custom homes throughout the greater San Diego area, while his mother and grandmother served the community as agents.

Stafford himself worked in construction and as a commercial property manager to put himself through college. After college he worked as an estimator and project manager, honing his skills with material and construction costs. He bought his first property in Encinitas at the age of 22 and has been growing his real estate portfolio ever since.

He now heads the Stafford Real Estate Group | Compass, a full-service boutique real estate brokerage dedicated to providing the local community with all their real estate selling, buying, property management, and consulting needs.

“Our overarching strategy is simple: we listen to identify individual goals, then leverage our local knowledge and experience, with our elite marketing, negotiating dexterity and exclusive programs such as fronting zero interest home improvement expenses for our sellers and bridge loans to help clients transition to their next home,” Stafford said.

Stafford partners with industry elite and uses deeply rooted connections to uncover opportunities for his clients. He knows the North County Real Estate Market inside and out and has a stellar reputation.

“Ryan knows the North County market and after knowing what we were looking for he kept us on track to find it,” said Solana Beach client Ron Gordines. “He was very patient and always available whenever we asked for a showing or a drive by. He knew just how to present an offer and how to negotiate it in our favor.”

Gordines added, “We did a 30-day escrow and never worried about a thing. He kept us informed and made sure everyone was doing their job, including the sellers’ agent. We would highly recommend Stafford and use him again.”

Another client, Ben Verdugo, who utilized Stafford’s services when he and his wife sold their home, said Stafford helped get a deal on the table – above market value – after only two days on the market.

“We were blown away by how efficient, knowledgeable and thorough Ryan was,” Verdugo said. “Throughout the entire process, Ryan was always available, extremely responsive, followed through on everything and we couldn’t have asked for a smoother transaction. If you want a real estate professional with integrity then Ryan is your guy.”

Stafford said helping people to buy and sell homes and invest in a community that he absolutely loves and believes in is a true gift.

“We are proud to be the leading Luxury Brokerage throughout North County Coastal communities and the Ranch,” Stafford said. “We invite you to partner with a team whose passions and strategies extend well beyond the typical marketing and methods of the past to achieve your goals of the future.”

For more info, call Ryan Stafford at 760-807-1514 or visit staffordREgroup.com.