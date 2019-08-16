Local filmmakers screen at GI Film Fest

REGION — The fifth annual GI Film Festival San Diego, a six-day military film festival, will kick off Sept. 24 with the showing of the documentary “Take Me Home Huey,” at the Opening Night Screening & Reception at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

The contemporary artist, executive producer and project creator for “Take Me Home Huey” is Rancho Santa Fe resident, Steve Maloney.

Other films and film makers in the festival from North County include:

— “This One Step” – The Narrative Short is directed by The Ray Sisters, Austin and Westin Ray, of Del Mar. The film airs at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 27 at the festival. A young Texan veteran and his wife must relearn the rhythm of their relationship, complicated by lingering PTSD.

— “A Serving Story” – This documentary short shines a light on the experiences of two military families. It is directed by Mackenzie Bivin and Zach Camerino and will show at the festival at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. The two student filmmakers, Mackenzie Bivin and Zach Camerino, are from Rancho Bernardo High School.

— “Polka.” – Near his campsite under a bridge, Kenny makes a discovery that changes his lonely existence and must work to create a space in the world for his new life. Narrative Short. Directed by Andrew Brame, screening at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Museum of Photographic Arts. The lead actor of this film is Manny Fernandes, of Rancho Bernardo.