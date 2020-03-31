Local doctor’s innovative device relieves painful TMJ/TMD symptoms

REGION — An estimated 10 million people experience TMJ/TMD pain and many find it difficult to find relief. However, patients of Richard Mohrlock, DDS can count themselves among the fortunate ones who are experiencing relief from their painful symptoms due to his innovative work with TMJ/TMD disorders.

“TMD (temporomandibular disorder) is a newer and better acronym than TMJ,” Dr. Mohrlock said. “It includes a range of symptoms such as worn teeth, bone loss problems, cracked teeth, migraines, earaches, facial pain, joint popping and pain and locked joints. So many people are dealing with these issues on a daily basis and have a hard time finding someone to treat them successfully.”

Dr. Mohrlock has been practicing for more than 40 years in North County and he has spent many years

trying to fill a void in the dentistry field. “Dentistry doesn’t have an ideal or standard for how teeth should fit together, which is critical in helping the jaw find its point of rest. Where there’s no rest, these TMJ/TMD symptoms are likely to follow. I’ve made it my life’s work to find that ideal fit.”

After years of research, Dr. Mohrlock located the ideal jaw joint position and channeled that knowledge into a treatment for TMJ/TMD. “I have a patent pending on a device that’s been life-changing for me and my patients,” Dr. Mohrlock said.

The device is a unique mouthpiece, one that he refers to as an oral orthotic, which he makes to fit each patient precisely. “Many of my patients feel relief after the first night.”

Once a patient receives their custom device, Dr. Mohrlock has them return to the office after a day or two to make any necessary adjustments. “Most patients choose to wear the device at night, which they find helps improve their quality of rest, and in turn, they generally feel much better throughout the day,” he said. Individual results vary, which is why sometimes adjustments must be made.

Dr. Mohrlock’s patients are amazed at the difference in their quality of life after working with him. “I don’t think I could ever fully express how much pain I’ve suffered from the TMJ muscle pain,” one patient wrote on his website. “I’ve spent many nights crying, thinking that I would be in chronic pain for the rest of my life. I am truly grateful that you have been able to fix my occlusion and cure me of such horrible pain. Thank you for all your patience with my care and your faith that you could take care of the root of the problem.”

Another patient couldn’t remember a time when sleeping wasn’t painful. “I would wake up with pain in my jaw and even more stressed out because of my clenching,” she said. “As soon as I started wearing my mouthpiece, it changed drastically. I wake up and my jaw is relaxed and there is no pain to be found …. I look forward to sleeping because I know that I won’t wake up in pain and that’s truly life changing…there is not one night that I will go without wearing it.”

