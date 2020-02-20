Local doctor helps legally blind to see, read and drive!

REGION — Many people with ‘Low Vision’ resign themselves to living a life without the simple pleasures they used to be able to enjoy – pleasures most of us take for granted, like the ability to watch TV, read a book, use the computer, recognize faces, look at pictures of loved ones, or even drive a car.

Dr. Peter DeGraziano, O.D. a local optometrist who has completed an intensive course on low vision care, has dedicated his practice to helping patients with permanent vision loss resume those everyday activities that bring them joy and offer them independence.

“Low Vision is vision loss (that can’t be corrected by glasses, contact lenses or surgery) that prevents people from doing the things they want to do,” Dr. DeGraziano explains.

——————————

SPOTLIGHT

As a teacher, Andrew (pictured above) found many of the tools he used every day could be problematic. Andrew suffers from an early onset form of macular degeneration.

Since he began working with Dr. Peter DeGraziano, O.D., he has found it much easier to do both his job and the things he loves.

“It’s really unfortunate that the hand-held magnifier is the only thing people know about,” said Andrew.

With the glasses designed by Dr. DeGraziano, Andrew says, “I’ll be able to read my computer screen and read books. I’ll be able to look at subtitles when I’m watching a movie!”

——————————

Vision loss of this type can be caused by eye disease, genetics, trauma or other events. While seniors suffer more commonly from Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, and Diabetic Eye Disease; children are more at risk from inherited conditions such as Retinitis Pigmentosa.

“I would say about 75% of our patients have macular degeneration” says Dr. DeGraziano. But, no matter the cause of vision loss, there are strategies to help.

“Our work is goal-oriented,” Dr. DeGraziano explains. “We spend the first part of the exam working with the patient to create a wish list – typically a hand full of things the patient wants to be able to see or do.” The remainder of Dr. DeGraziano’s 90 minute exam is spent creating customized solutions to achieve those goals for the patient.

“Most of the patients I work with have been given hand-held magnifiers and were left with the impression that nothing more could be done to improve their vision.

While handheld magnifiers are good for spot reading (like prices in a store), they are extremely difficult to use for the computer or extended reading and offer no help with viewing objects in the distance (TV) or with mobility.”

Dr. DeGraziano, O.D. designs low vision glasses to address a full spectrum of needs. Custom designed low vision glasses can do all of the things that magnifiers can not,” he said. “I prescribe microscope and tele-microscope glasses for near, telescope and contrast sensitivity glasses for distance, and add filters where appropriate to further enhance vision. I also provide product advice for proper lighting, as illumination plays a key role with low vision.“

For 85-year-old Carol Long, being able to read was at the top of her wish list. Low Vision glasses for near were designed by Dr. DeGraziano. “I’m very happy I can read the newspaper,” said Mrs. Long. “Dr. DeGraziano is very considerate, kind, and thorough. I’m very grateful.”

Dr. DeGraziano finds his work extremely rewarding and his passion for helping patients is clear.

It is unfortunate that low vision devices are not covered under Medicare and most insurances. Cost for devices range from $500 to several thousand dollars depending on what the patient needs.

Dr. DeGraziano is a member of The International Academy of Low Vision, the only professional group of Low Vision trained doctors in the world.” Please visit www.IALVS.com.

Dr. DeGraziano, O.D., is committed to finding ways to improve your vision.

