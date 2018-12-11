Local dentist accused of negligence has history of violations

ENCINITAS — A Rancho Santa Fe dentist with a history of criminal and ethical violations faces accusations of dental malpractice by a patient of his Encinitas-based clinic, Correct Care Dental Group.

James Charles LaJevic, 71, is accused of professional negligence after performing a wisdom tooth extraction on Jan. 22 for patient Christiana Simoni, causing “a nerve injury” resulting in numbness, pain and ongoing medical care, according to a civil complaint filed on Dec. 4 in Vista Superior Court.

No further details on the alleged incident were provided in court filings and both Simoni’s attorney Scott Harris and LaJevic declined to comment on the record.

According to California civil jury instructions, a practitioner is negligent if they fail to meet a standard of care as determined by expert witnesses, including the defendant, who have testified in the case.

But after looking into the most recent allegations against LaJevic, The Coast News uncovered a well-documented trail of misconduct spanning his decades-long career.

Shortly after graduating the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1974, LaJevic started private practice in Pennsylvania.

In 1988, LaJevic was convicted on three counts of felony tax-evasion in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and sentenced to three years in a “jail-type institution” followed by 34 months of probation.

The Pennsylvania State Board of Dentistry later charged LaJevic with 47 alleged violations including practicing dentistry with an expired license, taking office drugs for personal use, patient harassment, keeping inadequate records of controlled substances and abandoning a patient mid-treatment.

The board found “sufficient evidence” to sustain 12 of the 47 allegations and suspended his license for two years in 1994, stating that “Dr. LaJevic’s continued practice of dentistry in the Commonwealth was an immediate and clear danger to the public health or safety,” according to court documents.

Around the same time, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations had launched an inquiry into LaJevic.

Pennsylvania law enforcement agents learned that the dentist was filling prescriptions for Valium and a narcotic cough syrup for “office use” with an expired Drug Enforcement Agency Certificate of Registration, a mandatory federal credential that allows medical practitioners to write prescriptions for controlled substances.

Following the state’s investigation, the Dental Board suspended LaJevic’s dental license indefinitely in 2001 after discovering that he had falsified renewal applications for his expired DEA certificate.

LaJevic “consistently argued that he did not intentionally answer the liability questions incorrectly” and claimed that he had misread a question on the application, according to a revocation of registration statement by DEA Deputy Administrator Donnie R. Marshall.

In February 2011, the Pennsylvania dental board granted a full reinstatement of LaJevic’s dental license after completion of clinical re-examination and passing a specified ethics exam.

But it wasn’t long before the embattled practitioner was once again under scrutiny by a state dental board, this time in Clark County, Nevada.

By 2011, LaJevic and his partner Lori Werder had opened two new locations in Las Vegas offering traditional and cosmetic dental services – Correct Choice and Nadic Network North American Dental Implants and Cosmetics.

According to a verified complaint filed in District Court by the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners, LaJevic and Werder were practicing dentistry without a state-issued license. The longtime couple reached a stipulation agreement with the court, admitting no wrongdoing and paying a $7,000 fine.

A few years ago, LaJevic applied for a dental license and oral maxillofacial surgery permit with the Dental Board of California and was granted a probationary license on Oct. 16, 2015 — for three years — and has since obtained a full California dental license.

The conditional license was issued upon completion of “all licensing requirements” and passing the Western Regional Examining Board, a national dental testing agency.

LaJevic is required to report any malpractice settlements or arbitration awards to the state dental board, according to California Department of Consumer Affairs spokesman Matt Woodcheke.

Woodcheke further explained in an email response that “a person shall not be denied a license solely on the basis of a conviction of a felony or a misdemeanor if he/she has obtained a certificate of rehabilitation,” and that the “(Dental) Board examines all information and legal documents provided with the application before making a decision to deny or approve an applicant.”

At time of publication, LaJevic’s dental license is active and in good standing in California and Pennsylvania.