Local bookkeeper stays ‘Bizzy’ so you don’t have to

ENCINITAS — The stress is real this time of year as everyone scrambles to get ready to do their taxes, but Angie Gallo is all smiles. The Encinitas native is a tenacious problem solver and passionate about helping others and with Bizzy Bee Bookkeeper she is able to do just that. “What I do is come in and help families and small business owners with their bookkeeping needs so that they can focus on other things,” Angie said. “It’s a good time to hire a bookkeeper to take some of that stress off.”

When it comes to her services, no job is too big or too small. “I offer full charge bookkeeping and I can come to you to help you get organized whether it’s one time, once a week, once a month — whatever you need,” she said.

“I’m really lucky to have lived in Encinitas all my life,” Angie said. “I’ve been doing bookkeeping for 10 years and I’m taking Bizzy Bee Bookkeeper to the next level. I’m excited to offer my services to North County; it’s a very exciting time to be a business owner here.”

Recently the Bizzy Bee Bookkeeper joined Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association, a nonprofit she knows well. “I worked there for three years doing their bookkeeping,” she said. “I know what they do for businesses and how they look out for the community. It’s an honor to be a member.”

If Angie looks familiar to you, you’ve likely seen her around town.

“We live and breathe Encinitas,” she said of her and her husband. “I am very accessible. If something comes up, I’m right here. I work fast and I’m diligent. I am good at finding problems and I won’t let up until the problem is solved and I have figured out why it happened.”

Recent changes in tax laws have some people confused. “There have been a lot of changes and it’s cause for confusion and creating extra work for people,” Angie said. “I can help with getting things in order so that you can go to your CPA with exactly what you need instead of spending hours in there trying to sort through it all.”

Find out more about Angie Gallo and Bizzy Bee Bookkeeper by visiting www.bizzybeebookkeeper.com and find her on Instagram at bizzybeebookkeeper.