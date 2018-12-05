Local airline CEO donates $1 million to RSF Foundation

RANCHO SANTA FE — At the heart of every philanthropic act is a story. Rancho Santa Fe Foundation President and CEO Christy Wilson’s job is to help philanthropists connect with causes that speak to them, and to facilitate positive relationships between donors and their beneficiaries.

One recent such successful partnership was with Ted Vallas, owner and CEO of California Pacific Airlines, who chose to support three local organizations whose missions are near and dear to his heart.

“People who choose to be philanthropic usually have a cause that they have a connection to,“ Wilson said. “People want to give to a cause that matters to them. It’s about finding that connecting point for them.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation was established in 1981 as a community foundation. “The primary focus was originally on Rancho Santa Fe,” Wilson said. “But 37 years ago the needs in the greater San Diego community weren’t as broad.” Over time, the foundation’s focus and structure changed. “Prior to my hiring, there was no executive leadership, there was no office,” Wilson said. “I was the first employee.”