Local advocate helps parents navigate IEPs

REGION — Any parent who has been through the IEP process can attest to how difficult it can be. Leo Marchena saw firsthand how defeated some families felt, which is how he became The IEP Guy. Serving as an advocate, Marchena works tirelessly to help parents navigate the Individualized Education Program and 504 Plan process so that their students are able to have all the tools they need to succeed in school.

“I worked for a school district’s special education department for over eight years,” Marchena said, during which time he participated in over 2,000 IEP meetings. “I started to notice parents would come out of IEP meetings not knowing what happened.”

Two things struck Marchena about the IEP process. “First, parents underestimate that it’s a highly technical field full of jargon and acronyms,” he said. “Second, IEP meetings can be highly intimidating.”

He said three to seven staff members attend meetings and often just one parent. “It feels like facing a tribunal,” he added. “Many parents are under the false assumption that the school is operating in good faith. They believe the school is the expert and have the students’ best interests in mind. But that isn’t the case.”

And that’s why Marchena decided he wanted to help. “Most families aren’t aware that help is available to them,” he said. “There is so much information out there and it creates a lot of confusion. So, I am there to help parents no matter where they are in the process.”

Marchena said school budgets are the biggest issue, as schools want all of their students in general education as it fits their budgets better. “They don’t want to pay for additional services and they count on parents not knowing their rights,” he said. “A student might require specialized academic instruction and the school is required to provide those services no matter how much it costs, so schools have devised a complex bag of tricks to dissuade parents from proceeding.”

The IEP Guy’s success is rewarding for Marchena on a personal and professional level. “It’s really motivating knowing that my work makes a difference in a family’s life by helping them get the services the law says they are entitled to,” he said.Especially rewarding for Marchena is when he works with a family who went through the process without an advocate and were denied eligibility for an IEP. “At first they think it’s the end of the world,” he said. “But then they found me, and together we were able to get them the services their child needs. It’s a special feeling.” He added.

“Kids learn differently, some simply don’t fit the cookie cutter mold the school wants to place them in,” he said. “Every child deserves to be set up for success! I’m so confident I can help families that I offer an unmatched money back guarantee.” Marchena concluded. To learn more about The IEP Guy or set up a consultation, visit theiepguy.com.