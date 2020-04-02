‘Live the Life’ by the Village and Beach in Carlsbad

Beachwalk at Roosevelt by Vesta Pacific Development makes a dream lifestyle a reality. “Live the Life” at a peaceful neighborhood that is less a 5-minute walk to Carlsbad Village and probably a 10-minute walk to the panoramic ocean.

Over 40% of this exciting new townhome community has been sold during the pre-sale period, so the time to discover and consider Beachwalk is now.

Priced from the $900,000s, the unique neighborhood enclave of Beachwalk at Roosevelt perfectly captures the spirit of beach city living where you can enjoy and expand on your recreational activities of surfing, beach volleyball, hiking, biking… whatever you enjoy doing. Be inspired to explore, discover, and do more.

Several distinctive beach-inspired contemporary plans are available (Plans A, B, C, D, E), offered with open and spacious floor plans that include welcoming entryways, great rooms for entertaining and private decks.

Plans A, B, C, E feature 3 bedrooms, 3 baths in floor plans ranging from 1,599 to 1,664 square feet of living space. Private decks lead from the Master Suite and Great Room. Plans A, B, E are private end units.

Plan D features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in a 1,313 square foot floor plan with Great Room deck.

Beachwalk home interiors are impressive and thoughtfully designed with refined, decorator-style finishes throughout: 3 ½” baseboards and 2 ¼” door casings, ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen and all baths; Shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops with backsplash, modern decorator-selected light fixtures, two-panel interior doors with satin nickel-finished hardware, multimedia wiring for state-of-the-art entertainment.

Gourmet kitchens are equipped with all the features of style and culinary requirements to fulfill the needs of any home chef. Beautiful Shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops with a six-inch backsplash and full height at the cooktop, under-cabinet fluorescent task lighting, dual compartment sink with Kohler® pull-out spray faucet in polished chrome, a GE® stainless steel appliance package including: 30″ slide-in range with five burners and oven, built-in microwave ventilation hood, Energy Star® multi-cycle dishwasher, refrigerator area pre-plumbed with recessed box for automatic ice maker. Pantries are included per plan.

Master Suites are private and peaceful retreats with large walk-in closet, compartmentalized bath, dual vanity with undermount sinks and Kohler® faucets in a modern satin finish, Shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertop with four-inch splash, handset ceramic tile shower.

Some plans feature a dual walk-in closet and have a private deck that takes you out to a ray of sun or canopy of stars.

All townhomes supply an expansive 2-car garage with finished interior, flat panel steel door with automatic opener and direct home access.

The townhomes are selling fast, so visit and discover what your Beachwalk at Roosevelt lifestyle can offer. Visit for more information: beachwalklife.com

Carlsbad is a vibrant and scenic coastal community where numerous recreational opportunities inspire outdoor adventures; voted as one of the top family destinations in the country. Discover the world-famous 18-hole golf courses, 31 parks, scenic walking trails along rolling hills, sparkling lagoons, and 7 miles of state beaches. A diverse selection of shops and restaurants are in large supply. Carlsbad is home to the popular LEGOLAND Resort with exciting family activities to enjoy.

To learn more or schedule a private hard hat tour during construction, call Clint McKinnon at 619-838-0660 or visit them online at beachwalklife.com to learn more. New homes priced for the $900,000s.