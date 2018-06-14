Little League players honor fallen service members

DEL MAR — To help his players remember and understand the meaning of Memorial Day, Nico Marcolongo held his annual scrimmage May 28 to honor Del Mar, Encinitas and Solana Beach service members who died while serving this nation.

When the Marine Corps veteran, who served two tours in Iraq, started the tradition in 2012 as a Solana Beach Little League coach, his banner listed the names and photos of 14 Solana Beach military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

As his players aged and the teams expanded to include the two cities to the north and south, so too did Marcolongo’s banner.

“It was a lot of research,” he said. “It took about three years to put it together.”

Marcolongo looked up grave registrations and researched the names on the San Diego War Memorial and Solana Beach Veterans Honor Courtyard at La Colonia Park to find the names.

Some of the relatives of the 32 fallen soldiers now listed attended the game. Team Liberty just barely outscored Team Freedom, 7-6.