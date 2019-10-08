Lick the Plate: Sports bar nirvana on the beach at Tower 13

There is a stretch of Cardiff-by-the-Sea along the beach just south of San Elijo that is always a treat to drive though as it has limited development other than the smattering of restaurants and bars that have been there for years. Tower 13 is among those and would fall under that classification with a heavy emphasis on attracting sports fans given the plethora of TVs and being the official gathering spot for University of Michigan and Auburn football fans for college football game viewing and socializing.

My recent visit found me there on a Monday night and the place was jumping with football fans there to cheer on the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. It had been a while since I’ve done a sports bar on a game day, especially Monday night when the fans from each team turn out in full force and in their team’s jerseys to bask in the glory of their national television appearance … regardless of their record. Early season Monday night games tend to attract even more enthusiastic fans, as their teams have not had the opportunity to compile a losing record yet which tends to dampen the enthusiasm. I still plan on attending a Saturday University of Michigan game just to hang out with some fellow Michiganders and I do have a sibling who is a U of M graduate so there is a loose connection.

They technically call it Tower 13 Cardiff Beach Bar and given its epic location on Coast Highway just across the street from the beach that is an appropriate description. That said, there is an emphasis on sports with the TVs and as beach/sports bars go, I’m not sure you will find one in a better location. I know where I will be going when there is a must-see Detroit Lions game that is not broadcast nationally.

Another nice differentiator that Tower 13 has going for it is chef AJ Mortazavi, who I got to know over a Lick the Plate recording session for the radio show recently. We recorded on the open-air back deck that overlooks the lagoon and is a great place to hang out. It would also be a nice place for a private party. It’s impressive that they brought in a chef with a solid background to run the kitchen and elevate their menu a bit above standard sports bar fare. A prime example of that is the inclusion of a Cuban sandwich on the menu. If you’ve read Lick the Plate over the years you may be aware of my serious love of this sandwich. I’m not aware of another in the North County coastal area so I was quite excited to see this on the menu prior to my visit. AJ puts his own spin on it with braised pork, black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheese and, of course, pickles on a really nice roll. The bacon was a new ingredient on a Cuban for me and well, bacon tends to work nicely with other pork products and it did here. While we are on the topic of sandwiches, chef AJ rounds out that section of the menu nicely with a Philly Cheesesteak, Turkey Club, Tuna Melt and Seared Ahi.

The elevated bar food menu is also evident in the shared plates where Ceviche, Mussels, Greek Hummus and Ahi Poke Tostada coexist nicely with Gnarly Nachos, Loaded Tots, BBQ Pork Sliders and Buffalo Cauliflower. Wings are also a big part of the beach/sports bar experience and I counted over 20 flavor and heat options to go to with their traditional or boneless wings.

Some nice-looking salads, tacos and burgers in the single, double and triple variety and a meatless option are also available. AJ’s fish tacos are award winning and definitely worthy of a try. There is definitely something for everyone on the Tower 13 menu and combined with its fabulous location would please just about everyone in a large group. I should also mention that as a fan of pinball, they have a Family Guy themed machine that caught my attention immediately and I will be back to play while I enjoy another fine Cuban sandwich.

They have 27 beers on tap, 30 TVs to catch your favorite game, are locally owned, and sit directly across the street from Tower 13 lifeguard tower … hence the name!

Check them out at www.tower13.com.