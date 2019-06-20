Library puts spotlight on teen talent

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad City Library is hosting its annual Teen Talent Shows this summer at Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, located. Participation is free. This year the first-place winners of the shows will be invited to perform during the preshow before the Aug. 16 performance at TGIF Concerts in the Parks.

The first competition, the Singing Talent Show is from 7 to 8 p.m. July 11 at 1775 Dove Lane. The Dancing Talent Show will be from 7 to 8 p.m. July 25 and the final Teen Talent Show – a “Jack or Jill of All Trades” show for skits, instrumental music and talents other than singing and dancing – is from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

The talent shows are open to participants in grades seven to 12, and registration is free. Participants must sign up no later than the Sunday prior to the show. To register contact Ashleigh Hvinden at ashleigh.hvinden@carlsbadca.gov or (760) 434-2866.

Performance nights are free and open to the public.

The competitors will be judged by a three-person panel. Performances must be less than six minutes long. Rewards are given to all contestants.

The Teen Talent Shows are made possible by the Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation’s Robert H. Gartner Cultural Endowment Fund. For more information, contact Ashleigh Hvinden at ashleigh.hvinden@carlsbadca.gov or (760) 434-2866.