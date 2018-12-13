Leucadia ride for Roberta

LEUCADIA — The word has gone out and while the community deals with its sadness and frustration, it will also gather and ride to offer support for cycling advocate Roberta Walker. The plan is to make sure her message is heard, as she recovers from her bicycle accident.

At 10 a.m. Dec. 15, cyclists of North County will “Ride for Roberta!” meeting at the Leucadia Post Office, 1160 N. Coast Highway 101. They have extended the invitation to all cyclists to gather with community members to be part of Roberta’s Encinitas cycling world. Walker is executive director of the Cardiff 101 Main StreetAssociation and a longtime advocate for more bike lanes.

“This ride is about peacefully demonstrating a rider’s right to safety on the road, as Roberta did every day on her morning rides to Beacon’s, to work in Cardiff or to speak at City Hall, passionately in support of safer roads for all, inclusive for every age and ability,” said the Ride for Roberta Facebook page, at facebook.com/events/2126437427667489/?ti=icl.

Riders are urged to “Glam it up the way she would! Bring posters of support for her quick recovery, get your bike dressed up for the occasion, too. What is the message you would like to convey on her behalf? Say it loud and say it proud. We will not stand for one more preventable deadly or life-altering tragedy on our local main street and demand better infrastructure now.”

For updates on Walker’s recovery, visit https://heambailey.wixsite.com/roberta