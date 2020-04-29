Letter: Supreme Court groundwater ruling has implications for Encinitas

To the Editor:

The U.S. Supreme Court has found that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean Water Act requirements cannot be bypassed merely by passing pollutants through groundwater, as was recently argued by the county of Maui (Hawaii) and the Trump administration.

The language from the opinion is explicit and terse: The Clean Water Act forbids “any addition” of any pollutant from “any point source” to “navigable waters” without an appropriate permit from the EPA.

This decision bears directly on the mismanagement of stormwater in Encinitas generally and Leucadia specifically. For example, from the city of Encinitas’ Jurisdictional Runoff Management Program (January 2017), we already know that … Cottonwood Creek is listed for DDT, selenium, and sediment toxicity stressors. Further, the Pacific Ocean at Moonlight Beach, where Cottonwood Creek meets the ocean, is listed as an impaired water body for total coliform bacteria.

Encinitas Creek drains the north-central portion of the city and drains into Batiquitos Lagoon, which is designated a Critical Coastal Area in the State of California 2002 Critical Coastal Areas Strategic Plan. Encinitas Creek is listed for selenium and toxicity.

Escondido Creek, listed for DDT, enterococcus, fecal coliform, manganese, selenium, sulfates, total dissolved solids, total nitrogen, phosphate and toxicity, drains the southern and northwest (Olivenhain) portion of the city and drains into the San Elijo Lagoon. San Elijo Lagoon is an impaired water body listed for sediment/siltation, indicator bacteria and eutrophic condition.

One can only wonder how or why the discharging of similarly polluted, possibly more concentrated, stormwater into Batiquitos Lagoon via a soon-to-be-constructed, 60-inch stormwater sewer, at the cost of at least a contractor-estimated $5 million, can be viewed as rational? Any polluted water that is not collected by this storm sewer will percolate into groundwater and traceably flow to the open coast through the bluffs.

How can this be allowed by federal and state regulators and how can any local politician, supposed environmental steward and representative of the people who lives, works, and plays at the coast, advocate such a plan? The county of Maui has been doing it for a long time in Lahaina. But not anymore.

John J. Helly

Encinitas