Letter: State shouldn’t force cities to build affordable housing

In response to the article written by Dan Brendel, “Solana Beach, other cities well short of affordable housing goals.”

I have sold real estate in Solana Beach, Del Mar and many other areas of North County San Diego for over 30 years. I have watched the value of our real estate climb.

I think the State has no right to tell cities we must build affordable housing. The State does not control our real estate prices. Supply, demand, location location location control our real estate prices.

To try and force land owners (when there is hardly any vacant land left in our coastal communities) to build affordable housing, which means creating a density that does not fit or work in the neighborhoods they are trying to build some of these projects in, just ruins our neighborhoods, putting a tremendous amount of stress in these neighborhoods. And why?

There is nothing wrong with living in Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, which all these neighborhoods have more affordable type housing. Our State politicians must stop trying to force a square peg in a round hole.

Marla Zanelli

Encinitas