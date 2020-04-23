Letter: Solana Beach sets example on flavored tobacco

Dear Editor:

Action by the City of Solana Beach passing a flavored tobacco products ban on April 8 should be an example for cities throughout our coastal region.

This ban will have a significantly positive public health impact, especially on youth and particularly during this time of COVID-19.

It hopefully sets an example for all North Coastal communities, because what one city does impacts the next. If unavailable in one community, kids or those who buy for them, will certainly search out where they can get it.

Flavored tobacco products have become increasingly popular; 1.5 million more youth used e-cigarettes in 2019 than the previous year, according to the FDA, and 81% cited the availability of appealing flavors as the primary reason for e-cigarette use.

At the same time, medical experts say use of flavored tobacco products and e-cigarettes impacts learning, memory, attention, and increases risk for future addiction to other drugs.

Use of nicotine, marijuana, THC, and cannabinoid vaping products causes EVALI, lung injury, and lung lesions, and makes users more vulnerable to infection and COVID-19.

I urge other cities to enact similar bans. A united front would have far-reaching health benefits.

Peggy Walker

Solana Beach