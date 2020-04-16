Letter: Prepare for a new kind of economy

Dear Editor,

It’s time to prepare for a new kind of economy.

FDR’s New Deal fundamentally changed our economy to recover from the Great Depression. The CCC, WPA and National Industrial Recovery Act got Americans back to work and gave us infrastructure to grow a strong economy.

With Covid 19 and the worsening recession, we again need to fundamentally change our economy to recover and move into the future.

Now is the time to build a sustainable economy by transitioning away from fossil fuels.

We can put people back to work by transforming our infrastructure to clean energy. We get there by innovating, tapping solar, wind, hydro technologies and putting a fee on carbon.

Something good can come out of this — jobs, improved health, stronger national security and a path to ending climate change.

Susan Kobara

Carlsbad