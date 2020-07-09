Letter: Don’t be afraid of a dialogue on public safety

I was saddened to read former Councilmember Muir’s commentary last week, criticizing the Encinitas City Council for proposing a dialogue on potential restructuring of our public safety enterprise.

Let’s be honest — there might be better ways to provide some of the social services now imposed on the Sheriff’s Department.

Why is Mr. Muir afraid of having that conversation?

I think most people recognize the need for well-trained, armed law enforcement personnel to respond to situations that call for such a response.

But we also have domestic disputes, homeless people, mental illness, and other situations that might be better served, at least initially, by unarmed social service professionals.

I applaud the Council for its willingness to ask the hard questions, to exercise their responsibility for fiscal oversight, to ensure that our public safety funding provides the best return for the community.

This is leadership.

Lisa Shaffer

Former Encinitas Deputy Mayor