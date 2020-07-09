Letter: Climate change also a social justice issue

Where does climate change fit during a pandemic, economic collapse and the Black Lives Matter movement?

Lack of action on climate change will have significant adverse effect on all economies.

Climate change impacts people of color and those living in poverty disproportionately, so it is a social justice issue. The pandemic is teaching us lessons on how a global effort is needed to create policies to save lives. It is a wake-up call for action on climate change.

It is all connected.

Last week, the bi-partisan House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, unveiled a comprehensive plan “Solving the Climate Crisis: The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient, and Just America.”

It details ambitious and actionable climate solutions that Congress should enact.

We thank Congressman Mike Levin as a member of the committee and author of the report.

Susan Kobara

Carlsbad