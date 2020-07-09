Letter: Bipartisan work on climate crisis is appreciated

As someone in my early 30s, I think the Climate Crisis will be the biggest challenge of my generation.

I was incredibly happy to see the report from the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, “Solving the Climate Crisis: The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient, and Just America.”

I’m thankful that Congress is taking steps to combat this issue, and even more glad that the committee is bipartisan as this is an issue affecting us all.

Thank you to my own representative, Mike Levin, and the other Democrats and Republicans on the committee.

I agree that putting a price on carbon is one of the best ways to tackle the climate crisis, as a carbon price “percolates through the entire economy, providing an incentive for all decision makers in the economy to look for ways to reduce emissions.”

Jennifer Lappe

Encinitas