Letter: A post-pandemic future

The effects of this pandemic have already fundamentally altered the global economy and thrown the nation into recession.

As we slowly recover from this calamity we have an opportunity to create millions of new jobs and kickstart the national economy by building the infrastructure to transition to green energy.

We can formally consider the costs we place on our natural environment, costs that result in climate change that exacerbates the severity of increasingly frequent natural disasters.

Now, isn’t it time to take this opportunity to build a better future for the common good of all of us and our descendants?

A mechanism to do this is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

The first bipartisan climate pricing bill in Congress, it is revenue neutral and proposes creating 2.1 million new jobs while driving down carbon pollution by more than 40% in twelve years.

We can make the future better than the present.

Faye Mankowske

Encinitas