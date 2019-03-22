Let The Screen Machine Help Get You Ready for Warmer Months Ahead

Spring has arrived are you and your pets ready for the warm weather?

As the temps continue to climb and you are spending more time leaving windows and doors open you might want to take some precautions.

From making sure screens have no holes or tears to a special type that ensures Fido or Fluffy can’t tear them, The Screen Machine has you covered in more ways than one.

Founded in 1996, The Screen Machine is a veteran owned small business with three employees, according to President J.R. Schantz. It is a mobile screen repair service offering a variety of screen options for your home or business.

“We bring our mobile workshop to you and perform repairs and replacement of your screens onsite. This allows it to be made to fit the first time; saving you time so you can do what you like instead of taking screens to be repaired someplace,” he said.

More Than Just a Screen Service

But what makes The Screen Machine different than others is its unique product Tiger Wire Screen Systems. In fact, Schantz is the only Tiger Wire dealer in the Western United States.

“The Tiger Wire Stainless Steel Screen System is guaranteed not to rip or tear from dogs, cats or kids. If your pets have clawed or scratched your screens, pet-proof screens are the perfect solution,” he said.

Tiger Wire Screen enclosures (commonly referred to as ‘catios’) keep your small pets safe from coyotes and hawks, too, and let’s face it these critters have become more common in neighborhoods throughout SoCal.

“Tiger Wire cannot be cut with a razor knife like ‘pet resistant’ screens either,” he said. “These screens work the same as any screen while providing excellent protection from insects, snakes, lizards, rats, etc. A Tiger Wire Stainless Steel pet-proof screen is the only screen that is truly pet-proof.

A pet lover himself, Schantz said he always takes time to pet a dog when visiting a home and knows how important pets are to pet parents.

“Nothing is worse than losing a pet to a coyote or a thief,” he said. “Tiger Wire helps keep your pets safe without a doubt.”

Other Services

Additionally, The Screen Machine offers a range of screens depending on your needs and budget.

However, Schantz said Tiger Wire is the best on the market and will save you money in the future because it won’t need replacement.

Of course, if you want to also enjoy the warmer seasons not worry about pests and bugs, screen enclosures are wonderful additions. They can be a great investment as they keep patio furniture, barbecues and Big Screen TVs secure in case of rain.

“Enclosures can be custom made to your specifications, and there are endless options,” he said. “You can add drop shades to keep out the hot setting sun or opt for clear vinyl drop shades, coupled with an IR patio heater to create a three-season room for year-round enjoyment of your screen room.”

But don’t worry, if you don’t have an existing porch or pergola to screen in, The Screen Machine partners with All Seasons Windows and Patios to build your enclosure exactly the way you want!