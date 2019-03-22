Lennar Offers Three Innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® Designs at Sterling Heights at The Lake Above Ranch Santa Fe

San Diego, Calif. – March 2019 – One of the nation’s leading homebuilders, Lennar has brought three all-new multigenerational home designs to their newly-opened Sterling Heights community.

“We are thrilled to offer three brand-new Next Gen® designs at Sterling Heights, which is a new community of estate-style homes complete with spacious backyards and high-end features,” said Bill Ostrem, Division President of Lennar San Diego. “These homes give families a perfect floorplan to enjoy multigenerational living while also maintaining private, independent living spaces.”

Built specifically for the rising number of Americans looking for a comfortable, welcoming and well-appointed multigenerational living option, Lennar’s Next Gen® homes offer a stunning main home plus an attached suite boasting its own private entrance, living area, kitchenette, washer and dryer, bedroom and bathroom.

Sterling Heights offers both single-story and two-story home designs to choose from. The six distinctive floorplans range from 4,283 to 6,540 square feet, with four to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half bathrooms. The homes offer generous living areas that are meticulously designed to accommodate the hustle and bustle of family life, while also providing the ideal backdrop for large-scale entertaining.

Homeowners will also enjoy modern kitchens with double islands and butler’s pantries, stunning master suites with spa-inspired bathrooms, welcoming outdoor living spaces and a complete Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ package to ensure every corner of every home is connected.

Thanks to Lennar’s expert designers, every Next Gen® suite at Sterling Heights can become the ideal solution for its unique homeowner, whether that means an in-law-suite, fitness studio, college student’s escape or home office. Homebuyers can select from four striking exterior styles, which together create dynamic and visually appealing streetscapes. Pricing at Sterling begins at $1.8 million.

As part of Lennar’s The Lakes masterplanned community, residents at Sterling Heights will enjoy a peaceful lifestyle just above Rancho Santa Fe. Grassy areas with a lake, bubbling stream and walking trails add to the sense of serenity at Sterling Heights and give residents a place to gather and play while remaining just minutes from San Diego’s active North County.

From cozy coffee shops and boutiques to larger regional retail centers, residents at Sterling Heights are a short drive to some of the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment. Beaches are less than seven miles away, as are Interstates 5 and 15, and State Route 56, linking to the larger attractions and entertainment centers of metro San Diego. Sterling Heights is also part of the highly-acclaimed Poway School District and in close proximity to the Design 39 charter school.

For more on Sterling Heights, visit the community at 16996 Rendezvous Circle, San Diego, California, 92127 or call 949-751-8951. For more information, please visit www.lennar.com/sd.