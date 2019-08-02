LEND NATURE A HAND

Above, volunteers at an Escondido Creek Conservancy-owned Preserve remove invasive species, one of the many activities for volunteers. The Escondido Creek Conservancy is partnering with Olivenhain Municipal Water District to recruit volunteers to help protect Escondido Creek and the Escondido Creek watershed at a volunteer open house, from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve, 8833 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido. Learn about tasks that include hiking and monitoring trails, assisting with school field trips, staffing the interpretive center, performing trail maintenance with park rangers, or working with the Conservancy’s land managers to restore sensitive habitat.