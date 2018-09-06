Leisurely fun at the library

As summer fades away we look back on the many good memories it has brought to the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library.

We kicked it off on June 16 with Marion Ross sharing her book, “My Days Happy and Otherwise.” For “Happy Days” lovers everywhere who remember Mrs. Cunningham, it is a must-read. Marion and her delightful assistant Gwen joined the 90 excited people who wanted to hear Marion’s story. It was the highlight of the summer. If you have not read it, be sure to pick it up soon.

Reading Takes You Everywhere, the summer reading program theme, thrilled many young and old readers.

Happy shoppers walked away with treasurers from Friends’ $3/bag book sale and we look forward to seeing everyone at our annual Book/Bake Sale on Dec. 8. Thanks to Cardiff Seaside Market, who always provide the bags for our sales.

First Wednesday programs had record attendance this summer and schedules of programs for the remainder of 2018 are available in the library and/or Book Nook.

Through September, art work by Doug Crozier will be displayed in the library.

As we drift into the gorgeous fall days we are pleased to have our very own Cardiff-by-the-Sea author, Michelle Gable, doing a talk on her latest book “The Summer I Met Jack.” Her other books include “Paris Apartment,” “I’ll See You in Paris” and “Book Of Summer.” Plan to join us for her new title at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Author Jim Kempton will bring us “First We Surf Then We Eat” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20..

Book Arts by Jim Stiven, San Diego Book Arts, can be enjoyed in our display case through September.

Chair Yoga, Children’s Programs, Friends Book Club, Art Classes are but a few of the things to be enjoyed at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library. Pick up event calendars and/or check our website www.friendscardifflibrary.org.

We welcome your membership in the Friends organization. Memberships provide funding for programs, scholarships, books, periodicals and much more plus as a member you may choose five books at half price every Monday in our Book Nook book store where you will find many treasurers at bargain prizes.

As a book lover, we welcome you to volunteer in the Nook. It is rewarding fun plus a chance to meet other book lovers. Regulars or substitutes are welcome. Call Helen McCarthy for details and hours (760) 815-2550.

As we bid goodbye to the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer, we look forward to fall fun and new happenings. In the Town Center, East Coast Pizza is enlarging their digs and Chase Bank is opening soon plus Fish 101 is coming to our community. All these enhancements add to the many treasurers that already make Cardiff-by-the-Sea the place we love to call home.