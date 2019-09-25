Legal Notices, September 27, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS Consolidated Plan Community Input Needed The City of Encinitas will conduct two community meetings regarding the development of the proposed five-year (FY2020-25) Consolidated Plan. The City is providing a forum for residents to express their views on the City’s community development and housing needs in the development of these plans: Consolidated Plan The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has established several national goals that guide the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The three broad goals include “Securing Decent Housing,” “Providing a Suitable Living Environment,” and “Expanding Economic Opportunities.” The Consolidated Plan is developed to determine how these goals will be met within the City of Encinitas. The meetings will be held at the following location: Encinitas Branch Library 540 Cornish Ave Encinitas, CA 92024 October 14 and 21 3:00 P.M.- 4:00 P.M. If you are unable to attend either of the meetings, you may still provide your input through an online survey available on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Resident/Housing-Resources/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Program. If you have questions or wish for further information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at (760) 943-2237, or npiano@encinitasca.gov. Accessibility The above-mentioned agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran’s status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 if you need special assistance to participate in these meetings, please contact Cindy Schubert at (760) 633-2726. 09/27/19 CN 23779

CITY OF ENCINITAS / SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT RISK MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF CITYWIDE ADA ACCESSIBILITY TRANSITION PLAN WORKSHOP THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE RISK MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2636 AT LEAST 72 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. A Citywide ADA Accessibility Transition Plan Workshop will be held on: Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 6:00pm – 8:00pm Encinitas City Hall, Poinsettia Room 505 S Vulcan Ave Encinitas, CA 92024

The Community Workshop on ADA Accessibility will feature presentations from staff followed by a questions and answers session to allow community members to provide input and comments on where accessibility (parks, streets, sidewalks, beaches, etc.) can be improved citywide. Please note this is a publicly noticed meeting; open to the public with opportunity for public input after presentations by staff. For more information please contact the Risk Management Department at (760) 633-2636. 09/27/19 CN 23778

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS DEMOSTRATION GARDEN (CW16G) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on October 29, 2019. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of construction of new sidewalk, curb and gutter, curb ramps, retaining wall, landscaping and irrigation, striping and pavement markings, drainage connection, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $225,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within 45 working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. BID INFORMATION: The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to be considered for award of this project, the Contractor must have, at the time of bid, award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site walk at City of Encinitas’s Operation Center at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 at 2:00 PM, Tuesday October 15, 2019. Contractor’s bids will not be accepted if their representative did not attend and sign in at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. 09/27/19, 10/04/19 CN 23761

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-19 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-19 entitled, “titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limits on portions of Vulcan Avenue, San Elijo Avenue, and Santa Fe Drive” including the Engineering and Traffic Survey. Following the implementation of traffic calming improvement measures along portions of Vulcan Avenue, San Elijo Avenue, and Santa Fe Drive, staff initiated and performed an Engineering and Traffic Survey to evaluate the streets and to determine the possibility of establishing new speed limits. Ordinance No. 2019-19 proposes new speed limits on portions of Vulcan Avenue, San Elijo Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Ordinance 2019-19 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 18, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 23, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/27/19 CN 23760

CITY OF ENCINITAS ORDINANCE 2019-18 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS AUTHORIZING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMMUNITY CHOICE AGGREGATION PROGRAM WHEREAS, Assembly Bill 117 (Stat. 2002, ch. 838; see California Public Utilities Code section 366.2; the “Act”), added statutes to the Public Utilities Code authorizing local governmental bodies to individually or jointly provide retail electric commodity service to an aggregation of customers within their jurisdictions, a service referred to as Community Choice Aggregation (CCA); WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas (City) adopted an updated Climate Action Plan on January 17, 2018 which contains a goal for 100 percent of electricity used in the City to be generated from renewable sources by 2030; WHEREAS, since 2016, the City has been actively investigating the feasibility of commencing CCA service for electric customers within the City, with the objective of making greater renewable electric portfolio content available to customers, providing greater local involvement over the provision of electric commodity services, and promoting competitive commodity rates; WHEREAS, the City completed a Technical Feasibility Study which determined that a CCA program could result in local benefits including the use of renewable energy at levels above the State Renewables Portfolio Standard, the provision of competitive rates to consumers, and economic opportunity for the City; WHEREAS, pursuant to Sections 331.1(b) and 366.2 of the Act, two or more entities authorized to be a community choice aggregator may participate jointly in a CCA program through a Joint Powers Authority established pursuant to Chapter 5 (commencing with Section 6500) of Division 7 of Title 1 of the Government Code, if each entity adopts the ordinance required by Public Utilities Section 366.2; WHEREAS, the City wishes to implement a CCA program at this time through a Joint Powers Authority together with other Founding Member local governments which will be called the San Diego Regional Community Choice Energy Authority (SDRCCEA); WHEREAS, under Public Utilities Code section 366.2, customers have the right to opt out of the CCA program and continue to receive bundled electric commodity service from the incumbent utility; and WHEREAS, Public Utilities Code section 366.2(c)(12) provides that an entity which elects to implement a CCA program within its jurisdiction must do so by ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas hereby does ordain as follows: SECTION ONE: That the recitals set forth above are true and correct and are incorporated as though fully set forth herein. SECTION TWO: Based upon the findings and declarations set forth in this ordinance, and to provide businesses and residents within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City with a choice of electric commodity providers and with the benefits described in the recitals above, the City Council hereby elects pursuant to Public Utilities Code section 366.2(c)(12) to implement a CCA program within the jurisdiction of the City of Encinitas by participating in the CCA program of the SDRCCEA, under the terms and conditions provided in its Joint Powers Agreement, on file with the Office of the City Clerk. SECTION THREE: This ordinance is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to the State CEQA Guidelines, as it is not a “project” and has no potential to result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change to the environment. (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15378(a).) Further, the ordinance is exempt from CEQA as there is no possibility that the ordinance or its implementation would have a significant negative effect on the environment. (14 Cal. Code Regs.§ 15061(b)(3).) SECTION FOUR: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force thirty days after its passage. This ordinance was introduced on September 11, 2019. PASSED AND ADOPTED this 18th day of September, 2019 by the following vote to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca NAYS: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: None Catherine Blakespear, Mayor, City of Encinitas ATTESTATION AND CERTIFICATION: I hereby certify that this is a true and correct copy of Ordinance 2019-18 which has been published pursuant to law. \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 09/27/19 CN 23758

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE – COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Government Code Sections 53316 and 36933, that the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District, acting as the Legislative Body of the Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District, has adopted Ordinance # 01-19/20 providing for the levy and collection of authorized special taxes upon territory within Community Facilities District No. 12. A summary of Ordinance # 01-19/20 is set forth below: Date: September 17, 2019 By: /s/ Victor Graham Clerk, Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE # 01-19/20: ORDINANCE OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAX WITHIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 WHEREAS, the San Marcos Unified School District (“School District”) is a public school district organized and existing pursuant to the laws of the State of California (“State”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board (“Governing Board”) of the School District previously took actions to create a community facilities district pursuant to the terms and provisions of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982 as amended, being Chapter 2.5, Part 1, Division 2, Title 5 of the Government Code of the State of California (“Act”), such community facilities district being designated as Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District (“CFD No. 12”); and WHEREAS, the Board of the District established CFD No. 12 by adopting Resolution # 08-19/20 on August 20, 2019 (“Resolution of Formation”), pursuant to the provisions of the Act; and WHEREAS, the Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 12, authorized the levy of special taxes within CFD No. 12, pursuant to an approved Rate and Method of Apportionment for Community Facilities District No. 12 of San Marcos Unified School District (“RMA”); and WHEREAS, the RMA and the special taxes for CFD No. 12 were approved by the qualified electors within CFD No. 12 at a combined special tax and bond election conducted within CFD No. 12 on August 20, 2019. NOW, THEREFORE, THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, ACTING AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12, DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS: Section 1. The foregoing recitals are true and correct and are incorporated herein by this reference. Section 2. By the passage of this Ordinance, the Board authorizes the levy of a special tax on property within Community Facilities District No. 12 pursuant to the formula set forth in the Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes (“RMA”), attached hereto as Exhibit “A” and incorporated by reference, in an amount necessary to pay all amounts payable with respect to the bonded indebtedness and other obligations, and to finance, refinance and/or fund the facilities to benefit the property within the boundaries of CFD No. 12, which boundaries are described in Resolution # 08-19/20 and to pay for other costs, including administrative costs, as set forth in Resolution No. 08-19/20. Section 3. The Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 12, is hereby further authorized each year, by resolution, to determine the rate of such special taxes and amount to be levied for the next fiscal year, except that the special tax rate to be levied shall not exceed that as set forth in Exhibit “A” as applicable. Section 4. To the extent provided in the RMA, properties or entities of the state, federal or other local governments shall be exempt from the above authorized special taxes except that when property not otherwise exempt from the above authorized special taxes levied pursuant to the Act is acquired by a public entity through a negotiated transaction, or by gift or devise, the above authorized special taxes shall, notwithstanding this Ordinance, continue to be levied on the property acquired and shall be enforceable against the public entity that acquired the property. Any property within CFD No. 12 which is conveyed to a public school district for use as a public school site will be subject to the applicable provisions of State law, the Act and the RMA. Section 5. No other properties or entities are exempt from the above authorized special taxes unless the properties or entities are expressly exempted in Resolution # 08-19/20 and the RMA. Section 6. All of the collections of the above authorized special taxes shall be used as provided for in the Act and as set forth in Resolution # 08-19/20. Section 7. The above authorized Special Taxes may be collected in the same manner as ordinary ad valorem taxes are collected and may be subject to the same penalties and the same procedure, sale, and lien priority in cases of delinquency as provided for ad valorem taxes, or another procedure as may be adopted by the Board. Section 8. The San Diego County Tax Collector may deduct reasonable administration costs incurred in collecting the above authorized special tax. Section 9. As a cumulative remedy, if any amount levied pursuant thereto as special taxes for payment of bond interest or principal together with any penalties and other charges accruing under this Ordinance of the District are not paid when due, the Board may, not later than four (4) years after the due date of the last installment of principal, order that the same be collected by an action brought in the superior court to foreclose any lien therefor. Section 10. The President and the Clerk of the Board shall sign this Ordinance and the Clerk of the Board shall cause a summary of the same to be published within fifteen (15) days after its passage at least once in a newspaper of general circulation published and circulated within the boundaries of the District. Section 11. This Ordinance relating to the levy of the special taxes shall take effect thirty (30) days after adoption hereof. ORDAINED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 17th day of September, 2019. The Ordinance was adopted by the following vote: AYES: V. Graham; S. Kerr; P. Lindamood; J. McClean NOES: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: S. Carlson EXHIBIT “A”: Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes for Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District

The Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes for Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District is on file at the District’s Business Offices and available for public inspection upon request. The foregoing is a summary of Ordinance # 01-19/20 and is not intended to, nor does it, contain all of the information set forth in that Ordinance. Reference is hereby made to the text of the Ordinance itself, which is available for public inspection at the District’s offices. 09/27/19 CN 23754

APN: 161-572-12-00 TS No: CA08000027-19-1 TO No: 190664574 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 12, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 26, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0293693, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by FILOMENA C. DE CLAIRE, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1720 AVENIDA SEGOVIA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $562,371.79 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000027-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 16, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000027-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 64618, Pub Dates: 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23766

T.S. No. 19-55574 APN: 222-571-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MIRYAM RIVERA-AGUILAR, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 5/22/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0358568, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/21/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $144,043.93 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1052 VIA VERA CRUZ SAN MARCOS, California 92078-1383 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 222-571-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55574. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/19/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29978 Pub Dates 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/2019 CN 23763

APN: 122-470-14-00 TS No: CA08000833-18-1-FT TO No: 8746807 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 17, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 25, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on December 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1050350, on Page 23761, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JULIE ELICE FONTAINE UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1: LOT 14 OF MAP OF TRACT T-6-99, SUNWEST VILLAGE UNIT 11, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14246, FILED IN THEOFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 10, 2001 EXCEPTING THEREFROM, NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, ENCROACHMENTS, LANDSCAPE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, SUPPORT AND FOR OTHERPURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING INAND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TODRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT TO ENTER THE LOT FOR A TERM OF TWENTY-FOUR (24) MONTHS FOLLOWING THE RECORDATION DATE OF THIS GRANT DEED, TO COMPLETE AND REPAIR ANY IMPROVEMENT OR LANDSCAPING LOCATED THEREON AS DETERMINED NECESSARY BY GRANTOR, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION, IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE RECORDATION OF THE MAP, THE GRADING OF THE LOT, AND TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES. SUCH ENTRY BY GRANTOR SHALL BE PRECEDED BY REASONABLE NOTICE TO GRANTEE BEFORE SUCH ENTRY. IF THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY IS NOT COMPLIED WITH BY GRANTEE, GRANTOR MAY ENFORCE THIS RIGHT OF ENTRY IN A COURT OF LAW. GRANTEE SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF SAID BREACH INCLUDING ATTORNEYS` FEES AND COURT COSTS. THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY SHALL AUTOMATICALLY EXPIRE TWENTY FOUR (24) MONTHS FROM THE RECORDATION OF THIS GRANT DEED.PARCEL 2: NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, OR OTHER PURPOSES, ALL AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON JULY 10, 2001, AS FILE NO. 2001-0473829, THE “FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON AUGUST 20, 2001 AS FILE NO. 2001-0590607, THE “SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2001 AS FILE NO. 2001-0676838 AND RE-RECORDED ON DECEMBER 6, 2001, AS FILE NO. 2001-0894402, “THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON JANUARY 24, 2002 AS FILE NO. 2002-0061284, AND THE “NOTICE OF ANNEXATION FOR PHASE 6 OF CANYON CREST”, RECORDED ON MARCH 12, 2002 AS FILE NO. 2002-0208761, ALL IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AS EACH MY BE AMENDED, MODIFIED, AND/OR RE-RECORDED, FROM TIME TO TIME (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS THE “DECLARATION”). PARCEL 3:A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT APPURTENANT TO SUCH LOT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, USE, AND ENJOYMENT ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE PROJECT, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 909 GLENDORA DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $867,530.89 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000833-18-1-FT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 11, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000833-18-1-FT 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64561, Pub Dates: 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23759

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-0159 Loan No.: *******146 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/19/2007 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JULIE ASPIRAS AND PAUL D. DANKEMEYER, WIFE AND HUSBAND Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 04/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0286704 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, Date of Sale: 10/16/2019 at 10:00AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,663,273.15 estimated – as of date of first publication of this Notice of Sale The purported property address is: 1744 ARYANA DR. ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-630-05-00 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 19-0159. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/09/2019 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Diane Weifenbach, President 5120 E. LaPalma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Telephone: 714-695-6637 Sales Line: (916) 939-0772 Sales Website: www.nationwideposting.com This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0360883 To: COAST NEWS 09/20/2019, 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019 CN 23743

T.S. No. 19-56339 APN: 299-290-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STANLEY MARVIN SILBERT, AND CYNTHIA M SILBERT, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 9/27/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0832878, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:10/15/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $3,120,371.55 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 530 ZUNI DR DEL MAR, California 92014-2448 Described as follows: PARCEL A: LOT K IN BLOCK 7 OF ARDEN HEIGHTS, IN THE CITY OF DEL MAR, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1255, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 4, 1910, AND AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 26, 1977 AS FILE NO. 77-392751, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION OF SAID LOT “K”, LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT “K”, THENCE NORTH 45° 25’ WEST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, A DISTANCE OF 89.95 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID DESCRIBED LINE; THENCE SOUTH 60° 32’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 72° 50’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 78.20 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT K AND THE TERMINATION OF THE AFOREMENTIONED DESCRIBED LINE. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR SEWER LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 3 FEET IN WIDTH IN LOT K IN BLOCK 7 OF ARDEN HEIGHTS, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1255, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 4, 1910, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID 3 FOOT STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT K; THENCE NORTH 45° 25’ WEST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, A DISTANCE OF 85.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 60° 32’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 72° 50’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 78.20 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT K BEING POINT A OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE RETRACTING NORTH 72° 50’ EAST 15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTER LINE; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT IN SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF LOT K DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 52° 34’ EAST 10 FEET FROM SAID POINT A. THE SIDELINES OF SAID 3 FOOT STRIP TO BE PROLONGED OR SHORTENED SO AS TO TERMINATE IN SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF LOT K AND IN A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 72° 50’ EAST FROM SAID POINT A. A.P.N #.: 299-290-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-56339. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/13/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29924 Pub Dates 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/2019 CN 23742

T.S. No. 080334-CA APN: 216-531-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/25/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/31/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0537864, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN K SHERRITT, AND MICHELE L SHERRITT, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE SHERRITT FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 3, 2004 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7428 CAPSTAN DRIVE CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009-4682 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $753,351.01 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080334-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 921484 / 080334-CA 09/20/19, 09/27/19, 10/04/19 CN 23733

T.S. No.: 19-23003 A.P.N.: 149-040-39-81 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/18/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: LAUREN VITA, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 2/24/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0091967 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: See attached exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof Date of Sale: 10/11/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $186,739.97 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 506 CANYON DRIVE #81 OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 149-040-39-81 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-23003. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/10/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist EXHIBIT “A” All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: A Condominium Comprised of: Parcel 1: An undivided one-eighty-eighth (1/88th) interest as tenant-in-common in and to the following described real property: Lot 1 of Flowerhill Condominiums, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego State of California according to Map Thereof No. 10522 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, November 23, 1982. Excepting therefrom the following: (a) All living Units shown upon 506 Canyon Drive Condominium Plan recorded April 5, 2006 as File No. 2006- 0234922 and the first amendment to 506 Canyon Drive Condominium Plan recorded April 25, 2006 as File no. 2006-0289036, in the Official Records, San Diego County, California (“Condominium Plan”) (b) The exclusive right to possession of those designated areas as exclusive use common area yard area, balcony, garage, storage and parking space as shown upon the Condominium Plan referred to hereinabove and which are conveyed by grantor to the purchaser of any living unit. Parcel 2: Living unit LU-81 as shown on the Condominium Plan referred to hereinabove. Parcel 3: The exclusive right to the use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area yard area, and/or balcony, if applicable, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described and bearing the same number designation as the living unit referred to in Parcel 2 above. Parcel 4: The exclusive right to the use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area garage G-81, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 5: The exclusive right to the use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area storage S-N/A, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 6: Exclusive right to use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area parking space PS-81, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. STOX 921472 / 19-23003 09/20/19, 09/27/19, 10/04/19 CN 23732

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-859762-CL Order No.: DS7300-19003438 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/9/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Irene Valenti, an unmarried woman Recorded: 5/23/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0348239 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $5,150,230.87 The purported property address is: 15663 VIA DE SANTE FE, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 269-080-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-859762-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-859762-CL IDSPub #0156314 9/20/2019 9/27/2019 10/4/2019 CN 23731

T.S. No.: 2019-00941-CA A.P.N.: 169-482-07-00 Property Address: 3715 Via Las Villas, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/07/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Barbara Thomsen, A Single Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 06/13/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0494621 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/23/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $445,884.77 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3715 Via Las Villas, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 169-482-07-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $445,884.77. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00941-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 29, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 09/13/19, 09/20/19, 09/27/19 CN 23714

T.S. No. 023743-CA APN: 167-562-16-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/7/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/16/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0816691, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DANIEL RAY FLANEGAN AND CHRISTINA NATALIA FLANEGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 117 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 84-35 UNIT NO. 2, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11672, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 11, 1986. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4354 STANFORD ST CARLSBAD, CA 92010 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $670,181.44 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 023743-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 921234 / 023743-CA 09/13/19, 09/20/19, 09/27/19 CN 23713

Title Order No. 05938863 T.S. No.: NR-51395-ca Refence No. Heartland Maintenance Corporation APN: 160-621-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 3/25/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 10/7/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 4/8/2008 as Document No. 2008-0185618 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: David Uriarte and Celestina Marie Uriarte and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 160-621-23-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 445 Lexington Circle Oceanside, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $21,808.81 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Heartland Maintenance Corporation under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51395-ca. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 8/30/2019 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (09/13/19, 09/20/19, 09/27/19 TS# NR-51395-ca SDI-15998) CN 23712

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-01328-VM-CA Title No. 191039208-CA-VOO A.P.N. 123-410-18-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/03/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Charles F Isbell Jr, a single man, an Amanda L May, a single woman, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/05/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0291425 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 10/11/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $568,861.00 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 272 Rancho Camino, Fallbrook, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-01328-VM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/29/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4703689 09/13/2019, 09/20/2019, 09/27/2019 CN 23711

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050129-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janet Lynn Bennett filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janet Lynn Bennett change to proposed name: Janie Surico. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 23, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23781

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 10-12-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3347 Trevor Owens 9/27, 10/4/19 CNS-3298175# CN 23780

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050099-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olya Korol, Michael Andrue Korol filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Michael Andrue Korol change to proposed name: Michael Andrue Knysh; b. Present name: Olya Korol change to proposed name: Olya Knysh; c. Present name: Misha Anna Korol-Knysh change to proposed name: Misha Anna Knysh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 23, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23777

CERTIFICATE STATEMENT RELATING TO DIVORCE This is to certify that the information reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Bureau of Vital Records, is the Divorce Report of the two individuals named below: REPORT #: 124-06-010713 – refers to a 13-page divorce decree. Spouse’s Name: Mary Joy Aguero. Maiden Name: Gallardo. Spouse’s Name: Raymond Carl Shaffer. Date of Divorce: June 6, 2006 Recording County: Clay Date Issued: November 2, 2017. A certified copy of the “Original Divorce Decree” may be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Clerk in the County of recording. Witness by hand and the seal of the Department of Health and Senior Services of Missouri. s/Craig B. Ward, State Registrar. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, NORTH COUNTY Date: 09/10/2019. Time: 08:30:00 AM. Dept: N-23. Case#: 37-2019-00028681-CU-PT-NC. Case Init. Date: 06/05/2019. Case Title: Petition of Shaffer [IMAGED]. Event Type: Hearing of Name Change. Moving Party: Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer. Causal Document/Date Filed: Petition for Change of Name 06/05/2019. Petition of Change of Name filed by Mary Joe Aguero Shaffer is granted. The Court orders the name of Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer changed to Mary Joy Gallardo Aguero. It is so Ordered s/Judge Sim von Kalinowski 09/10/2019. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN23776

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELINOR MAY BROWN [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00048407-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Elinor May Brown. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Elinor May Davis in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Elinor May Davis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct 23, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Earl W. Husted, 29044 Husted P., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 760.654.4060 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23774

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00042226-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emanuel Phillip Biezunski and Claudia Yvonne Biezunski filed a petition with this court on behalf of minor child Isis Rose Biezunski for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Isis Rose Biezunski changed to proposed name: Rose Biezunski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Aug 13, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23762

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on October 8, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2012 Jeep Wrangler; Lic.# F0BYF0 VIN; 1C4BJWDG8CL279572. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $6,910.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 09/27/19 CN 23757

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held October 4, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Martel McKinnie BBS211 Maria Wooddward G312 Irene Vasquez C305 Richard Duffy D113 09/20/19, 09/27/19 CN 23747

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00045499-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Krystal Gloria Lombera filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Krystal Gloria Lombera change to proposed name: Krystal Gloria Morrow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23728

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM LIBAL Case# 37-2019-00046303-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of William Libal. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Carole Jurczak, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Carole Jurczak, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caroline Morrison, 514 Via De la Valle, Ste 208, Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23724

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00045467-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Siemer and Jed Arrogante filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nathaniel Parker Siemer-Arrogante change to proposed name: Nathaniel Parker Arrogante; b. Present name: Elizabeth Anne Siemer-Arrogante change to proposed name: Elizabeth Anne Arrogante; c. Present name: Penelope Jane Siemer-Arrogante change to proposed name: Penelope Jane Arrogante. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23719

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00045575-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tatiana Bellows and Eugene Bellows filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Daniel Eugene Belous change to proposed name: Daniel Eugene Bellows. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022700 Filed: Sep 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Monster Mouth Studios. Located at: 969 Mimosa Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiersa Cosaert, 969 Mimosa Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2019 S/Tiersa Cosaert, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023171 Filed: Sep 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Life Group. Located at: 12275 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loren Darwin Sanders II, 7243 Esfera St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2019 S/Loren Darwin Sanders II, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021436 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 8Horsepower; B. 8Horsepower Fitness. Located at: 4023 Vista Calaveras St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008-2990. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 8Horsepower, 4023 Vista Calaveras St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2019 S/Derek Robert Hintzen, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022823 Filed: Sep 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Dental Front Office Educators LLC; B. Superior Dental Staffing. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Superior Dental Front Office Educators LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #204, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gina R Hirata, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023117 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Grady Construction. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Louise O’Grady, 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Louise O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023116 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CLLO Design Remodel. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lillypad Enterprises Inc., 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Christine O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023115 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ELA. Located at: 6736 Lonicera St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elysian Landscape Artistry LLC, 6736 Lonicera St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023029 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lincoln Realty Group. Located at: 6638 Towhee Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-690, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lincoln Associates Inc., 6638 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2009 S/Steven Ray Lincoln, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022841 Filed: Sep 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KB Design. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U25, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Wayne Bristol, 1144 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Molly O’Connor Thompson, 1144 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly O’Connor Thompson, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022647 Filed: Sep 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tim Turner Pools. Located at: 1004 San Adrade Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tim Turner, 1004 San Adrade Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Tim Turner, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022501 Filed: Sep 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tinship. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruno Flores, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bruno Flores, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022084 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kids Art Class. Located at: 4011 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Just Faux You By SL Roberts LLC, 4011 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shari L Roberts, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020686 Filed: Aug 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lender Help. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Troy Anthony Huerta, 123 California Ave. #216, Santa Monica CA 90403. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Anthony Huerta, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022421 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Medical Properties. Located at: 1337 Camino Del Mar #C, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Richard Wheelock Jr., 480 Carolina Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Wheelock LP a California Limited Partnership, 1337 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014; 3. John K Agustino, 2451 Malibu Way, Del Mar CA 92014; 4. Rae-Cheryl E Rothschild, 544 Deadwood Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 5. Mary Michele Pitts, 12723 Rd 21, Cortez CO 81321; 6. Mary Elizabeth DeFrancesco, 507 15th St., Del Mar CA 92014; 7. Mary Theresa Sandefur, 166 Williamsburg Ln., Springtown TX 76082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/1975 S/George Richard Wheelock Jr., 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022464 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lobster West at Windmill Food Hall. Located at: 890 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 765 S Coast Hwy 101 #H104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lobster West Inc., 765 S Coast Hwy 101 #H104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Deborah Taggart, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022399 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. YPO. Located at: 435 Avenida Primavera, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Warren E Spieker III, 435 Avenida Primavera, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Warren E Spieker III, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022254 Filed: Sep 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exquisite Chef. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 197 Woodland Pkwy #104-414, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen G Basco, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021487 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Metamorphic Consulting. Located at: 7212 Sanderling Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Cook, 7212 Sanderling Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/03/2019 S/Christopher Cook, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022159 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Califleur. Located at: 4850 Mt. Helix Dr., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha Mary Razoky, 4850 Mt. Helix Dr., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2016 S/Samantha Mary Razoky, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021996 Filed: Sep 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Recovery Centers. Located at: 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. West Coast Men’s LLC, 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Andria Firtel, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022201 Filed: Sep 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hometown Flooring Construction; B. Hometown Restoration. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104223, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hometown Flooring Inc., 7668 El Camino Real #104223, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Justin Sachs, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022146 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health To Go. Located at: 304 Winters Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: PO Box 130204, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica D Traystman, 304 Winters Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Monica D Traystman, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021714 Filed: Sep 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. XRSciences LLC; B. XRSciences. Located at: 2101 Las Palmas Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. XRSciences LLC, 2101 Las Palmas Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2009 S/Colin Charette, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021919 Filed: Sep 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arclight Integration. Located at: 633 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Brewster, 633 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Brewster, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021240 Filed: Aug 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conscious Capital Strategy. Located at: 410 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine Rotchford, 410 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2012 S/Catherine Rotchford, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021558 Filed: Sep 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Car-Ma Locksmith. Located at: 4131 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Zeitun, 4131 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Zeitun, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021564 Filed: Sep 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.P.V. Construction; B. Smart Prime Vet Construction. Located at: 4570 Big Sur St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Smart Prime Vet Corp., 4570 Big Sur St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge G Vargas Landeros, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021748 Filed: Sep 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fuentes General Contracting. Located at: 694 Via De la Valle, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 230154, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tony Moses Fuentes, 694 Via De la Valle, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1996 S/Tony Moses Fuentes, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020535 Filed: Aug 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Faith Tours. Located at: 2604 El Camino Real #B299, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzette June Gonzalez, 2604 El Camino Real #B299, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzette June Gonzalez, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021446 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sure Form Consulting. Located at: 406 Jolina Way, Ecinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Villa, 406 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2019 S/Michael Villa, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23709

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021173 Filed: Aug 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organized Home Therapy. Located at: 809 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Anne Thompson, 809 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Lisa Anne Thompson, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021410 Filed: Aug 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G and G Construction. Located at: 551 Fredricks Ave. #248, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oscar Arturo Guinea, 551 Fredricks Ave. #248, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2019 S/Oscar Arturo Guinea, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021284 Filed: Aug 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tere’s Cosina. Located at: 1712 Walton St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monserrat Garcia Perez, 1712 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Monserrat Garcia Perez, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021209 Filed: Aug 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMIT Solutions of Carlsbad. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Max Jiji Corporation, 4342 Forest Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Cristobal, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021135 Filed: Aug 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plasteel International Inc. Located at: 2182 S El Camino Real #209, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Plasteel Inc., 2182 S El Camino Real #209, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1985 S/Jess Robbins, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020929 Filed: Aug 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bistro Kabob. Located at: 2519 Palomar Airport Rd. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SNR Food Concepts LLC, 7313 Sitio Lirio, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2018 S/Saeed Jalali, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23691

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9021023 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. WilliamHSmith.com. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/27/2018 and assigned File #2018-9029203. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. JAMIAK LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Jason Akatiff, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020405 Filed: Aug 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visren. Located at: 209 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kaleb Mannigel, 209 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kaleb Mannigel, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021016 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subaru of El Cajon. Located at: 900 Arnele Ave., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sub of El Cajon, LLC 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel White, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23688

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021013 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South County Buick GMC. Located at: 2202 National City Blvd., National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Buick GMC of San Diego LLC, 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel White, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021007 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lexus of El Cajon. Located at: 1000 Arnele Ave., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lex of El Cajon LLC, 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel White, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021071 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. eBulb; B. WilliamHSmith.com. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JAMIAK INC., 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Jason Akatiff, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021070 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BOUNDERY; B. LUMN8. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JAMIAK INC., 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Jason Akatiff, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23684

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9021022 Filed: Aug 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Boundery. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/24/2018 and assigned File #2018-9021700. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. JAMIAK LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #105-641, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Jason Akatiff, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27/19 CN 23683