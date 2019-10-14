Legal Notices, October 4, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 17th day of October 2019, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003379-2019 (SPA/LCPA – Street Trees – Downtown Specific Plan Amendment); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Encinitas proposes amendments to the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (DESP) related to street trees. A public hearing will be held to review and consider the draft Ordinance. The DESP is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed amendments are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061 (b) (3) of the CEQA Guidelines, which exempts projects where there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Geoffrey Plagemann, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or gplagemann@encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff is now releasing a Notice of Availability, which opens a six-week public review period (October 3, 2019 through November 14, 2019) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP Amendment request. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 10/04/19 CN23799

City of Encinitas Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report Project: Belmont Village Encinitas-by-the-Sea Location: 3111 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, California Project Applicant: Greystar, Inc. Project Case Number: 17-273 TMDB/MUP/DR/CDP Acting as a lead agency for the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the Planning Division of the City of Encinitas is issuing this Notice of Preparation for the proposed Belmont Village Encinitas-by-the-Sea project, located at 3111 Manchester Avenue, in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community of Encinitas. A Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will be prepared to evaluate the potential environmental effects of the proposed project. The EIR will identify any potentially significant impacts, propose feasible mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate potentially significant environmental impacts, and discuss feasible alternatives to the project that may accomplish basic project objectives while lessening or eliminating any of the project’s significant impacts. It is anticipated that the EIR will focus on the following environmental issue areas: aesthetics, agricultural and forestry resources, biological resources, cultural and paleontological resources, geology and soils, greenhouse gas emissions, hydrology and water quality, transportation, and tribal cultural resources. Other required sections of CEQA will also be addressed including cumulative impacts, growth inducement and project alternatives. For purposes of this notice, the City of Encinitas is soliciting the views of public agencies and other interested parties regarding the scope and content of the Draft EIR for the project. Please send your comments no later than November 4, 2019 to Scott Vurbeff, Environmental Project Manager, Encinitas Planning Division, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or via e-mail to svurbeff@encinitasca.gov. Additional information about the proposed project may be obtained on the city’s website at: http://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. Project Location: The approximately 19.027-acre project site is located at 3111 Manchester Ave., in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community of Encinitas, San Diego County, California (Figure 1). The County Assessor’s Parcel Numbers (APNs) associated with the project are: 261‐210‐01 and ‐12. Project Description: The project proposes to subdivide a 19.027-acre parcel into 9 lots to accommodate the development of a senior care facility and affordable housing units. Two additional open space lots (5.049 acres and 0.211 acres) and a 1.24-acre private street lot would be provided. The two-story senior care building would be 216,000 square feet (SF) in size and would provide 200 senior care units along with 60,000 SF of common area. The residential lots would be developed with 16 housing units in 8 two-story structures. Of these 16 units, 15 would be designated as affordable housing. A total of 183 parking spaces would be provided for both uses. Primary access to the site would be provide from a new Caltrans spine road off Manchester Ave. Emergency access would be provided from Manchester Ave. via a secondary access at the southeast corner of the site. The project requires approval of a Tentative Map Density Bonus, Planned Residential Development Permit, Major Use Permit, Design Review and Coastal Development Permit by the City of Encinitas Development Services Department. 10/04/19 CN 23798

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-20 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-20 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Chapter 9.31 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Relating to Safe Storage of Firearms.” At the August 28, 2019 Regular City Council meeting, the Mayor requested, with City Council concurrence, to place on the September 25, 2019 City Council meeting agenda, an ordinance similar to the ordinance adopted by the City of San Diego regarding the safe storage of firearms. The proposed ordinance related to safe storage of firearms is intended to reduce the incidents of gun-related suicides and domestic violence deaths, and accidental deaths caused by the unintentional discharge of a loaded firearm. Ordinance 2019-20 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 25, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 23, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 10/04/19 CN 23795

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-17 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-17 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Vehicle Length and Width Limits on South Coast Highway 101 (adjacent to Cardiff State Beach), Moonlight Beach, Swami’s Beach, Grandview Beach, and Beacon’s Beach Parking Lots Between the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.” The proposed Ordinance implements provisions similar to the State Parks to address the impact of recreational vehicles from occupying multiple parking spaces and encroaching on adjacent pathways, and that Municipal Code Section 14.40.145 Parking of Recreational Vehicles should be amended to include the following provisions: 1) Location: South Coast Highway 101 (adjacent to Cardiff State Beach), Moonlight State Beach, Swami’s Beach, Grandview Beach and Beacon’s Beach; 2) Period: during the peak season (between Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day); 3) Vehicles (singular or in combination) over 25 feet in length or 9 feet in width are prohibited; and 4) “Tailgating” is prohibited. No awnings or slide-outs may be erected. No chairs, tables, barbeques, or other recreational equipment may be used. Signage will be placed along South Coast Highway 101 and the entrance to Moonlight Beach, Swami’s Beach, Grandview Beach and Beacon’s Beach detailing the above regulations. Vehicle length is based on a singular or combination of vehicles; therefore, trailers are also subject to the proposed regulations. Trailers less than 25-feet may be unhooked and parked in the affected areas, provided they are removed by 10 p.m. Ordinance 2019-17 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 11, 2019 and adopted at a Regular City Council Meeting held on September 25, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/04/19 CN 23794

CITY OF ENCINITAS. PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-13. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-13 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to the zoning map of the city of Encinitas to reflect changes made with the approval of Case No. 18-047 GPA/ZA/LCPA/BA.” The proposed General Plan Amendment (GPA), Zoning Code Amendment (ZA), and Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA), changes the classification of the Land Use Designation Map of the General Plan and the Zoning Map for portions of two parcels. The Valley property is proposed to go from Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) to Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) and Rural Residential Flood Plain (RRFP). A portion of the Kratzer property is proposed to go from Rural Residential Flood Plain (RRFP) to Rural Residential 1 (RR-1). The Boundary Adjustment (BA) is being requested to adjust the property boundaries to align with the proposed zoning changes and the existing uses. Ordinance 2019-13 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 25, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 23, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/04/19 CN 23793

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS. B Street Sidewalk Improvements (CS18G). Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on October 30, 2019. Bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing, grubbing and demolition of existing improvements, installing concrete sidewalk, asphalt pavement and saw cutting, installing curb and gutter, installing curb ramps, installing roadway signs, installing pavement markings and traffic striping, installing retaining wall, paving and cold milling, fiber optics conduit and hand holes, landscaping and irrigation, drainage and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $375,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently execute the work to completion within ninety (90) calendar days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. Note that construction of this project will be during the holidays with several non-working days. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted electronically on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23790

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS DEMOSTRATION GARDEN (CW16G) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on October 29, 2019. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of construction of new sidewalk, curb and gutter, curb ramps, retaining wall, landscaping and irrigation, striping and pavement markings, drainage connection, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $225,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within 45 working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. BID INFORMATION: The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to be considered for award of this project, the Contractor must have, at the time of bid, award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site walk at City of Encinitas’s Operation Center at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 at 2:00 PM, Tuesday October 15, 2019. Contractor’s bids will not be accepted if their representative did not attend and sign in at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. 09/27/19, 10/04/19 CN 23761

APN: 260-713-09-00 TS No: CA08001503-15-3 TO No: 190842021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 27, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 15, 2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0660052, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JACK D PARIS, AND JULIE M PARIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 560 OF CARDIFF PROPERTIES UNIT #7 ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF# 7808, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 12, 1973. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1337 CAMINITO SEPTIMO, ENCINITAS (CARDIFF BY THE SEA), CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $46,518.07 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001503-15-3. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 27, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001503-15-3 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Cathe Cole-Sherburn, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64880, Pub Dates: 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23786

T.S. No.: 19-23028 A.P.N.: 158-190-03-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/8/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: NATHAN T FRANCIS AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND TARA C HENDERSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 6/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0508337 in book , page Loan Mod Rerecorded on 09/17/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0402508 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 10/28/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $248,483.48 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 305 LOS ARBOLITOS BOULEVARD OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 158-190-03-04 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-23028. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/26/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 921849 / 19-23028 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23785

Title Order No. 05936939 T.S. No.: NR-51215-CA Refence No. Peacock Park HOA APN: 218-302-18-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 9/17/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 10/28/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/17/2013 as Document No. 2013-0570647 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Rebecca H. Murray and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 218-302-18-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 838 Blackberry Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $12,658.48 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Peacock Park Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51215-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 9/24/2019 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (10/04/19, 10/11/19, 10/18/19 TS# NR-51215-ca SDI-16223) CN 23784

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-861030-CL Order No.: DS7300-19003748 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/18/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Gerald L. Johnson and Patricia Johnson, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 9/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0694805 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/8/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $825,707.28 The purported property address is: 4750 MILANO WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-644-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-861030-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-861030-CL IDSPub #0156827 10/4/2019 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 CN 23783

APN: 161-572-12-00 TS No: CA08000027-19-1 TO No: 190664574 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 12, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 26, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0293693, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by FILOMENA C. DE CLAIRE, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1720 AVENIDA SEGOVIA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $562,371.79 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000027-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 16, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000027-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 64618, Pub Dates: 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23766

T.S. No. 19-55574 APN: 222-571-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MIRYAM RIVERA-AGUILAR, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 5/22/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0358568, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/21/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $144,043.93 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1052 VIA VERA CRUZ SAN MARCOS, California 92078-1383 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 222-571-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55574. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/19/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29978 Pub Dates 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/2019 CN 23763

APN: 122-470-14-00 TS No: CA08000833-18-1-FT TO No: 8746807 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 17, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 25, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on December 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1050350, on Page 23761, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JULIE ELICE FONTAINE UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1: LOT 14 OF MAP OF TRACT T-6-99, SUNWEST VILLAGE UNIT 11, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14246, FILED IN THEOFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 10, 2001 EXCEPTING THEREFROM, NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, ENCROACHMENTS, LANDSCAPE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, SUPPORT AND FOR OTHERPURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING INAND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TODRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT TO ENTER THE LOT FOR A TERM OF TWENTY-FOUR (24) MONTHS FOLLOWING THE RECORDATION DATE OF THIS GRANT DEED, TO COMPLETE AND REPAIR ANY IMPROVEMENT OR LANDSCAPING LOCATED THEREON AS DETERMINED NECESSARY BY GRANTOR, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION, IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE RECORDATION OF THE MAP, THE GRADING OF THE LOT, AND TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES. SUCH ENTRY BY GRANTOR SHALL BE PRECEDED BY REASONABLE NOTICE TO GRANTEE BEFORE SUCH ENTRY. IF THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY IS NOT COMPLIED WITH BY GRANTEE, GRANTOR MAY ENFORCE THIS RIGHT OF ENTRY IN A COURT OF LAW. GRANTEE SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF SAID BREACH INCLUDING ATTORNEYS` FEES AND COURT COSTS. THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY SHALL AUTOMATICALLY EXPIRE TWENTY FOUR (24) MONTHS FROM THE RECORDATION OF THIS GRANT DEED.PARCEL 2: NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, OR OTHER PURPOSES, ALL AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON JULY 10, 2001, AS FILE NO. 2001-0473829, THE “FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON AUGUST 20, 2001 AS FILE NO. 2001-0590607, THE “SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2001 AS FILE NO. 2001-0676838 AND RE-RECORDED ON DECEMBER 6, 2001, AS FILE NO. 2001-0894402, “THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON JANUARY 24, 2002 AS FILE NO. 2002-0061284, AND THE “NOTICE OF ANNEXATION FOR PHASE 6 OF CANYON CREST”, RECORDED ON MARCH 12, 2002 AS FILE NO. 2002-0208761, ALL IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AS EACH MY BE AMENDED, MODIFIED, AND/OR RE-RECORDED, FROM TIME TO TIME (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS THE “DECLARATION”). PARCEL 3:A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT APPURTENANT TO SUCH LOT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, USE, AND ENJOYMENT ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE PROJECT, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 909 GLENDORA DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $867,530.89 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000833-18-1-FT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 11, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000833-18-1-FT 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64561, Pub Dates: 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23759

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-0159 Loan No.: *******146 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/19/2007 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JULIE ASPIRAS AND PAUL D. DANKEMEYER, WIFE AND HUSBAND Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 04/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0286704 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, Date of Sale: 10/16/2019 at 10:00AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,663,273.15 estimated – as of date of first publication of this Notice of Sale The purported property address is: 1744 ARYANA DR. ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-630-05-00 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 19-0159. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/09/2019 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Diane Weifenbach, President 5120 E. LaPalma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Telephone: 714-695-6637 Sales Line: (916) 939-0772 Sales Website: www.nationwideposting.com This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0360883 To: COAST NEWS 09/20/2019, 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019 CN 23743

T.S. No. 19-56339 APN: 299-290-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STANLEY MARVIN SILBERT, AND CYNTHIA M SILBERT, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 9/27/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0832878, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:10/15/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $3,120,371.55 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 530 ZUNI DR DEL MAR, California 92014-2448 Described as follows: PARCEL A: LOT K IN BLOCK 7 OF ARDEN HEIGHTS, IN THE CITY OF DEL MAR, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1255, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 4, 1910, AND AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 26, 1977 AS FILE NO. 77-392751, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION OF SAID LOT “K”, LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT “K”, THENCE NORTH 45° 25’ WEST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, A DISTANCE OF 89.95 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID DESCRIBED LINE; THENCE SOUTH 60° 32’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 72° 50’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 78.20 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT K AND THE TERMINATION OF THE AFOREMENTIONED DESCRIBED LINE. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR SEWER LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 3 FEET IN WIDTH IN LOT K IN BLOCK 7 OF ARDEN HEIGHTS, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1255, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 4, 1910, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID 3 FOOT STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT K; THENCE NORTH 45° 25’ WEST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, A DISTANCE OF 85.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 60° 32’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 107.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 72° 50’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 78.20 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT K BEING POINT A OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE RETRACTING NORTH 72° 50’ EAST 15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTER LINE; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT IN SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF LOT K DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 52° 34’ EAST 10 FEET FROM SAID POINT A. THE SIDELINES OF SAID 3 FOOT STRIP TO BE PROLONGED OR SHORTENED SO AS TO TERMINATE IN SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF LOT K AND IN A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 72° 50’ EAST FROM SAID POINT A. A.P.N #.: 299-290-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-56339. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/13/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29924 Pub Dates 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/2019 CN 23742

T.S. No. 080334-CA APN: 216-531-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/25/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/31/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0537864, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN K SHERRITT, AND MICHELE L SHERRITT, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE SHERRITT FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 3, 2004 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7428 CAPSTAN DRIVE CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009-4682 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $753,351.01 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080334-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 921484 / 080334-CA 09/20/19, 09/27/19, 10/04/19 CN 23733

T.S. No.: 19-23003 A.P.N.: 149-040-39-81 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/18/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: LAUREN VITA, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 2/24/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0091967 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: See attached exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof Date of Sale: 10/11/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $186,739.97 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 506 CANYON DRIVE #81 OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 149-040-39-81 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-23003. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/10/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist EXHIBIT “A” All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: A Condominium Comprised of: Parcel 1: An undivided one-eighty-eighth (1/88th) interest as tenant-in-common in and to the following described real property: Lot 1 of Flowerhill Condominiums, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego State of California according to Map Thereof No. 10522 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, November 23, 1982. Excepting therefrom the following: (a) All living Units shown upon 506 Canyon Drive Condominium Plan recorded April 5, 2006 as File No. 2006- 0234922 and the first amendment to 506 Canyon Drive Condominium Plan recorded April 25, 2006 as File no. 2006-0289036, in the Official Records, San Diego County, California (“Condominium Plan”) (b) The exclusive right to possession of those designated areas as exclusive use common area yard area, balcony, garage, storage and parking space as shown upon the Condominium Plan referred to hereinabove and which are conveyed by grantor to the purchaser of any living unit. Parcel 2: Living unit LU-81 as shown on the Condominium Plan referred to hereinabove. Parcel 3: The exclusive right to the use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area yard area, and/or balcony, if applicable, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described and bearing the same number designation as the living unit referred to in Parcel 2 above. Parcel 4: The exclusive right to the use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area garage G-81, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 5: The exclusive right to the use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area storage S-N/A, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 6: Exclusive right to use, possession and occupancy of those portions of the real property referred to in Parcel 1 above, designated as exclusive use common area parking space PS-81, as appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. STOX 921472 / 19-23003 09/20/19, 09/27/19, 10/04/19 CN 23732

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-859762-CL Order No.: DS7300-19003438 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/9/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Irene Valenti, an unmarried woman Recorded: 5/23/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0348239 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $5,150,230.87 The purported property address is: 15663 VIA DE SANTE FE, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 269-080-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-859762-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-859762-CL IDSPub #0156314 9/20/2019 9/27/2019 10/4/2019 CN 23731

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050995-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Blaze Creek Roberts filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Blaze Creek Roberts change to proposed name: Blaze Creek Osborne. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 26, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23810

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00051181-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rose Clare Reyes filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rose Clare Reyes change to proposed name: Rose Reyes Fleet. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 27, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23809

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00046991-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrea Jill Newcomb filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Andrea Jill Newcomb changed to proposed name: Jill Newcomb Farmer. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 07, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Sept 06, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 10//04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23808

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th at 10:30 am . Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Chad Snyder Misc. Household goods Chad Anthony Jeffrey Snyder Misc. Household goods Craig S. Ellebrecht Misc. Household goods Craig Steven Ellebrecht Misc. Household goods Alex M. Hernandez Misc. Household goods Alexander Michael Hernandez Misc. Household goods Joel Delgado Misc. Household goods Arthur Rocha Jr. Misc. Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23797

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Zach Heidrich Misc. Household goods Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household goods Sherry Pierson Misc. Household goods Sherry Louise Pierson Misc. Household goods Travis Allen Misc. Household goods Travis Wayne Allen Misc. Household goods Nathan O. Heflin Misc. Household goods Nathan Oran Heflin Misc. Household goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23796

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E. Mission Rd san Marcos Ca 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th, 2019 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Priscilla Garcia Misc. Household goods Priscilla Ann Garcia Misc. Household goods Gregory Ward Misc. Household goods Gregory Lawrence Ward Misc. Household goods Melissa Green Misc. Household goods Melissa Jill Green Misc. Household goods John Hutchinson Misc. Household goods John Steve IV Hutchinson Misc. Household goods John Steve Hutchinson IV Misc. Household goods Mary Lopez Misc. Household goods Mary Elizabeth Lopez Misc. Household goods Joe B. Zamora Misc. Household goods Joe Bonilla Zamora Misc. Household goods Katie Ray Misc. Household goods Katie Louise Ray Misc. Household goods Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Jacque Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Jacque Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Alison Blake Misc. Household goods Alison Christine Blake Misc. Household goods Josh Partin Misc. Household goods. Josh Adam Partin Misc. Household goods Joshua Adam Partin Misc. Household goods Joe Pedilla Camper Trailer Joseph Fidel Padilla Camper Trailer Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23792

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kevin Thiessen Misc. Household Goods Kevin John Thiessen Misc. Household Goods Nick J Kimbell Misc. Household Goods Nick James Kimbell Misc. Household Goods Evan Newcomb Blair Rollins Misc. Household Goods Veronica Baker Misc. Household Goods April Zimmerman Misc. Household Goods April Beth Zimmerman Misc. Household Goods Eric Taylor Misc. Household Goods Eric Dwayne II Taylor Misc. Household Goods Eric Dwayne Taylor II Misc. Household Goods. Robert K Carlson Jr Misc. Household Goods. Robert Keith Jr Carlson. Misc. Household Goods. Robert Keith Carlson Jr Misc. Household Goods. Jose Rangel Camper Trailer Jose Alfredo Sr Rangel Solis Camper Trailer Jose Alfredo Rangel Solis Sr Camper Trailer Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23791

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050129-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janet Lynn Bennett filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janet Lynn Bennett change to proposed name: Janie Surico. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 23, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23781

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 10-12-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3347 Trevor Owens 9/27, 10/4/19 CNS-3298175# CN 23780

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050099-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olya Korol, Michael Andrue Korol filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Michael Andrue Korol change to proposed name: Michael Andrue Knysh; b. Present name: Olya Korol change to proposed name: Olya Knysh; c. Present name: Misha Anna Korol-Knysh change to proposed name: Misha Anna Knysh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 23, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23777

CERTIFICATE STATEMENT RELATING TO DIVORCE This is to certify that the information reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Bureau of Vital Records, is the Divorce Report of the two individuals named below: REPORT #: 124-06-010713 – refers to a 13-page divorce decree. Spouse’s Name: Mary Joy Aguero. Maiden Name: Gallardo. Spouse’s Name: Raymond Carl Shaffer. Date of Divorce: June 6, 2006 Recording County: Clay Date Issued: November 2, 2017. A certified copy of the “Original Divorce Decree” may be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Clerk in the County of recording. Witness by hand and the seal of the Department of Health and Senior Services of Missouri. s/Craig B. Ward, State Registrar. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, NORTH COUNTY Date: 09/10/2019. Time: 08:30:00 AM. Dept: N-23. Case#: 37-2019-00028681-CU-PT-NC. Case Init. Date: 06/05/2019. Case Title: Petition of Shaffer [IMAGED]. Event Type: Hearing of Name Change. Moving Party: Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer. Causal Document/Date Filed: Petition for Change of Name 06/05/2019. Petition of Change of Name filed by Mary Joe Aguero Shaffer is granted. The Court orders the name of Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer changed to Mary Joy Gallardo Aguero. It is so Ordered s/Judge Sim von Kalinowski 09/10/2019. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN23776

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELINOR MAY BROWN [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00048407-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Elinor May Brown. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Elinor May Davis in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Elinor May Davis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct 23, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Earl W. Husted, 29044 Husted P., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 760.654.4060 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23774

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00042226-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emanuel Phillip Biezunski and Claudia Yvonne Biezunski filed a petition with this court on behalf of minor child Isis Rose Biezunski for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Isis Rose Biezunski changed to proposed name: Rose Biezunski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Aug 13, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23762

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00045499-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Krystal Gloria Lombera filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Krystal Gloria Lombera change to proposed name: Krystal Gloria Morrow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23728

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00045467-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Siemer and Jed Arrogante filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nathaniel Parker Siemer-Arrogante change to proposed name: Nathaniel Parker Arrogante; b. Present name: Elizabeth Anne Siemer-Arrogante change to proposed name: Elizabeth Anne Arrogante; c. Present name: Penelope Jane Siemer-Arrogante change to proposed name: Penelope Jane Arrogante. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023725 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Analytics & Consulting; B. Sunrise Analytics. Located at: 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meredith Christine Ketts, 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2019. S/Meredith Christine Ketts, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023858 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Season. Located at: 6891 Eberhart St., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mohannad Jamal Awadallah, 6891 Eberhart St., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2019. S/Mohannad Jamal Awadallah, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023359 Filed: Sep 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revival Era Vintage. Located at: 121 Benson Pl. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heidi Grace Cantrell, 121 Benson Pl. #1, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2019. S/Heidi Grace Cantrell, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023762 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Pozzouli Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989. S/Linda Pozzouli Merica, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023763 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Theodore Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989. S/Michael Theodore Merica, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022893 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Clarity Movement. Located at: 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mariko Frederick LLC, 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariko Frederick, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023817 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dominique Does Books. Located at: 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Raymond Harvey Tecotzky, 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Dominique Marra Tecotzky, 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Raymond Harvey Tecotzky, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023653 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bon Massage. Located at: 4263 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jin Feng Zhang, 322 Garrison St. #26, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2017 S/Jin Feng Zhang, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023875 Filed: Sep 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AcousticsLab; B. Sound4Vision. Located at: 2122 Sea Island Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Panteleimon Vassilakis, 2122 Sea Island Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Panteleimon Vassilakis, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022200 Filed: Sep11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonderland Farm; B. Wonderland Tomatoes. Located at: 5135 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Michael Reuschle, 5135 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/ Gregory Michael Reuschle, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022552 Filed: Sep16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adriatic Dental. Located at: 2345 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valentina Obradovic, 2345 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/1998 S/Valentina Obradovic / Hassan Dummer, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023631 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astar Boards; Astar Board Company. Located at: 1809 S Horne St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Astar Collective LLC, 1809 S Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2019 S/Brandon Foster, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023397 Filed: Sep 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Odor Unloader. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Polebolt, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Post, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23782

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022700 Filed: Sep 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Monster Mouth Studios. Located at: 969 Mimosa Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiersa Cosaert, 969 Mimosa Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2019 S/Tiersa Cosaert, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023171 Filed: Sep 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Life Group. Located at: 12275 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loren Darwin Sanders II, 7243 Esfera St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2019 S/Loren Darwin Sanders II, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021436 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 8Horsepower; B. 8Horsepower Fitness. Located at: 4023 Vista Calaveras St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008-2990. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 8Horsepower, 4023 Vista Calaveras St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2019 S/Derek Robert Hintzen, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022823 Filed: Sep 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Dental Front Office Educators LLC; B. Superior Dental Staffing. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Superior Dental Front Office Educators LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #204, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gina R Hirata, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023117 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Grady Construction. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Louise O’Grady, 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Louise O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023116 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CLLO Design Remodel. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lillypad Enterprises Inc., 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Christine O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023115 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ELA. Located at: 6736 Lonicera St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elysian Landscape Artistry LLC, 6736 Lonicera St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023029 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lincoln Realty Group. Located at: 6638 Towhee Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-690, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lincoln Associates Inc., 6638 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2009 S/Steven Ray Lincoln, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022841 Filed: Sep 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KB Design. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U25, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Wayne Bristol, 1144 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Molly O’Connor Thompson, 1144 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly O’Connor Thompson, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022647 Filed: Sep 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tim Turner Pools. Located at: 1004 San Adrade Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tim Turner, 1004 San Adrade Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Tim Turner, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022501 Filed: Sep 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tinship. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruno Flores, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bruno Flores, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022084 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kids Art Class. Located at: 4011 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Just Faux You By SL Roberts LLC, 4011 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shari L Roberts, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020686 Filed: Aug 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lender Help. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Troy Anthony Huerta, 123 California Ave. #216, Santa Monica CA 90403. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Anthony Huerta, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022421 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Medical Properties. Located at: 1337 Camino Del Mar #C, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Richard Wheelock Jr., 480 Carolina Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Wheelock LP a California Limited Partnership, 1337 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014; 3. John K Agustino, 2451 Malibu Way, Del Mar CA 92014; 4. Rae-Cheryl E Rothschild, 544 Deadwood Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 5. Mary Michele Pitts, 12723 Rd 21, Cortez CO 81321; 6. Mary Elizabeth DeFrancesco, 507 15th St., Del Mar CA 92014; 7. Mary Theresa Sandefur, 166 Williamsburg Ln., Springtown TX 76082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/1975 S/George Richard Wheelock Jr., 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022464 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lobster West at Windmill Food Hall. Located at: 890 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 765 S Coast Hwy 101 #H104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lobster West Inc., 765 S Coast Hwy 101 #H104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Deborah Taggart, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022399 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. YPO. Located at: 435 Avenida Primavera, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Warren E Spieker III, 435 Avenida Primavera, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Warren E Spieker III, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022254 Filed: Sep 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exquisite Chef. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 197 Woodland Pkwy #104-414, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen G Basco, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021487 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Metamorphic Consulting. Located at: 7212 Sanderling Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Cook, 7212 Sanderling Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/03/2019 S/Christopher Cook, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022159 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Califleur. Located at: 4850 Mt. Helix Dr., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha Mary Razoky, 4850 Mt. Helix Dr., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2016 S/Samantha Mary Razoky, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021996 Filed: Sep 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Recovery Centers. Located at: 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. West Coast Men’s LLC, 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Andria Firtel, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022201 Filed: Sep 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hometown Flooring Construction; B. Hometown Restoration. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104223, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hometown Flooring Inc., 7668 El Camino Real #104223, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Justin Sachs, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022146 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health To Go. Located at: 304 Winters Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: PO Box 130204, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica D Traystman, 304 Winters Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Monica D Traystman, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021714 Filed: Sep 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. XRSciences LLC; B. XRSciences. Located at: 2101 Las Palmas Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. XRSciences LLC, 2101 Las Palmas Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2009 S/Colin Charette, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021919 Filed: Sep 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arclight Integration. Located at: 633 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Brewster, 633 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Brewster, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021240 Filed: Aug 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conscious Capital Strategy. Located at: 410 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine Rotchford, 410 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2012 S/Catherine Rotchford, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021558 Filed: Sep 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Car-Ma Locksmith. Located at: 4131 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Zeitun, 4131 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Zeitun, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021564 Filed: Sep 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.P.V. Construction; B. Smart Prime Vet Construction. Located at: 4570 Big Sur St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Smart Prime Vet Corp., 4570 Big Sur St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge G Vargas Landeros, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021748 Filed: Sep 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fuentes General Contracting. Located at: 694 Via De la Valle, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 230154, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tony Moses Fuentes, 694 Via De la Valle, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1996 S/Tony Moses Fuentes, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020535 Filed: Aug 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Faith Tours. Located at: 2604 El Camino Real #B299, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzette June Gonzalez, 2604 El Camino Real #B299, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzette June Gonzalez, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021446 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sure Form Consulting. Located at: 406 Jolina Way, Ecinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Villa, 406 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2019 S/Michael Villa, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23709

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021173 Filed: Aug 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organized Home Therapy. Located at: 809 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Anne Thompson, 809 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Lisa Anne Thompson, 09/13, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04/19 CN 23708