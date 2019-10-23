Legal Notices, October 25, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of November, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: 1301 Cornish Appeal; CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-003384-2019; FILING DATE: October 4, 2019; APPELANT: Andrew Howard & Sara Menuck APPLICANT: Gary Siuzdak & Mary Spilker; LOCATION: 1301 Cornish Drive (APN: 260-620-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Development Services Department decision to approve and issue Building Permit No. 19-1629 for a detached garage with a deck and mezzanine.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the R11 zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Principal Planner, 760-633-2724, acolamussi@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Shulman Residence Renovation; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003026-2019; FILING DATE: March 26, 2019; APPLICANT: Glenn and Julie Shulman; LOCATION: 1756 Tattenham Road (APN 254-530-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to construct a new front entry trellis, and enlargement and relocation of west-facing windows and sliding doors; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential-11 (R11) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Leucadia Boulevard and Hygeia Avenue Roundabout; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003206-2019, DRMOD-003207-2019 and CDP-003208-2019; FILING DATE: June 24, 2019; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Intersection of Leucadia Boulevard right-of-way and Hygeia Avenue right-of-way; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Continued public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to complete Phase II of the Leucadia Boulevard Streetscape Project to construct a new roundabout at Leucadia Boulevard and Hygeia Avenue including associated improvements such as bicycle facilities, retaining walls and landscaping; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Coastal Zone; STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717, lwinter@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department for Item 1 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Department for Items 2 and 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 10/25/19 CN 23876

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Conformance with Section 4217.12 of the State of California Government Code The City of Encinitas City Council is hereby notifying all interested parties of a public hearing for the purposes of taking public comment, adopting the findings and approving a Finance Agreement and related necessary loan documents with Banc of America Public Capital Corp. to fund the implementation of certain energy conservation improvements to City facilities in accordance with California Government Code Section 4217.10 to 4217.18. Public Hearing Information The Public Hearing will be held on November 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. 10/25/19, 11/08/19 CN 23870

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Conformance with Section 4217.10 to 4217.18 of the State of California Government Code The City of Encinitas is hereby notifying all interested parties of a public hearing for the purposes of presenting certain findings, taking public comment, and approving Resolution 2019-39 adopting the findings and approving an Energy Services Contract with ENGIE Services, US for the implementation of certain energy related improvements to City facilities in accordance with California Government Cod3 4217.10 to 4217.18. The City Council’s findings shall provide and Energy Services Contract shall require that the cost to the City to implement the energy related improvements will be less than the anticipated marginal cost to the City of thermal, electrical, or other energy that would have been consumed by the City in absence of purchasing the energy improvements. Public Hearing Information The Public Hearing will be held on November 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. 10/25/19, 11/08/19 CN 23869

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-362 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD AUTHORIZING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMMUNITY CHOICE AGGREGATION PROGRAM WHEREAS, California Public Utilities Code (the “Act”) Section 366.2 authorizes cities and counties to individually or jointly provide retail electric service to an aggregation of customers within their jurisdictions, which is referred to as community choice aggregation (CCA); and WHEREAS, since 2017 the City has been actively investigating the feasibility of commencing CCA service for electric customers within the City, with the objective of addressing climate change by reducing energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, promoting electrical rate price stability and cost savings and fostering consumer choice and local economic benefits such as job creation, local energy programs and local renewable energy development; and WHEREAS, the City completed a CCA feasibility study which determined that a CCA program could result in local benefits including the use of renewable energy at levels above the State Renewables Portfolio Standard, the provision of competitive rates to consumers, and economic opportunity for the City; and WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 366.2 of the Act, if each entity adopts the ordinance required by Public Utilities Section 366.2(c)(12), two or more public entities authorized to be a community choice aggregator under Section 331.1 of the Act may participate jointly in a CCA program through a Joint Powers Authority established pursuant to Government Code Section 6500 et seq.; and WHEREAS, the City wishes to implement a CCA program at this time through a Joint Powers Authority together with other Founding Members, which will be called the Clean Energy Alliance; and WHEREAS, under section 366.2 of the Act, customers have the right to opt out of the CCA program and continue to receive bundled electric service from the incumbent utility; and WHEREAS, 366.2(c)(12) of the Act provides that an entity which elects to implement a CCA program within its jurisdiction must do so by ordinance; and WHEREAS, this ordinance is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to the State CEQA Guidelines, as it is not a “project” and has no potential to result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change to the environment. (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15378(a).) Further, the ordinance is exempt from CEQA as there is no possibility that the ordinance or its implementation would have a significant negative effect on the environment. (14 Cal. Code Regs.§ 15061(b)(3).) The ordinance is also categorically exempt because it is an action taken by a regulatory agency to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement or protection of the environment. (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15308.) To the extent necessary, the Director of Community and Economic Development shall cause a Notice of Exemption to be filed as authorized by CEQA and the State CEQA Guidelines. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. In order to provide businesses and residents within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City with a choice of electric service providers and with the benefits described in the recitals above, the City Council hereby elects pursuant to Section 366.2(c)(12) of the Act to implement a CCA program within the jurisdiction of the City of Carlsbad by participating in the CCA program of the Clean Energy Alliance, under the terms and conditions provided in its Joint Powers Agreement, on file with the City Clerk. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force on the thirtieth day from and after its final passage. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a regular meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 8th day of October 2019, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 15th day of October 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 10/25/19 CN 23863

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-361 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 3.28, AND SECTIONS 5.29.040 AND 10.08.060 REGARDING REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS FOR TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES AND CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. The proposed ordinance amends Chapter 3.28 and sections 5.29.040 and 10.08.060 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code to remove the Transportation Director from the process of reviewing and approving plans and specifications for traffic control devices and construction projects. The proposed amendments delegate the authority to the City Traffic Engineer and the Deputy City Manager of the Public Works Branch to review and approve plans and specifications for traffic control devices and construction projects, respectively, when City Council does not otherwise do so. They also allow the City Council to designate other qualified city staff, via resolution, to act in these roles. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 15th day of October 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: HALL, BLACKBURN, BHAT-PATEL, SCHUMACHER. NAYS: ABSENT: ABSTENTIONS: 10/25/19 CN 23862

NOTICE REQUESTING BIDS Descanso Community Water District (DCWD or Owner) is requesting bids from qualified firms (Bidders) for a 150 calendar day (calendar days from the Notice to Proceed) construction project to provide improvements related to the Viejas Boulevard Pipeline Improvements Project. The work generally includes furnishing all labor, materials, equipment and services for: Construction of approximately 743 linear feet of 6-inch PVC C900 water pipeline and appurtenances, approximately 393 linear feet of 8-inch PVC C900 water pipeline and appurtenances, and approximately 4,264 linear feet of 6-inch PVC or HDPE water pipeline and appurtenances, pipeline crossing of Descanso Creek, removal and replacement of asphalt along installed facilities. The above described goods and services are also referred to as the “Work.” The Contract Documents are available for review and for download from the DCWD website: http://www.suspinc.org/descansocwd/ Hard copy sets may be purchased from the Design Engineer at the Design Engineer’s cost of reproduction. Payment must be received prior to provision of hard copy sets. Contact Design Engineer’s representative via email at address below. Parties that obtain the Contract Documents from the DCWD website shall provide the party’s contact information to Design Engineer at the email address noted below. Any addenda will be sent via email to parties registered with the Design Engineer. Sealed envelopes, inclusive of Bids and supporting documents, must be delivered to and received by DCWD prior to the day and time for opening of bids. Bids may be submitted via U.S. Mail or by hand delivery. Bids submitted via U.S. Mail shall be sent to Descanso Community Water District, P.O. Box 610, Descanso, CA 91916. Bids may be hand delivered at the Descanso Town Hall beginning at 1:00 P.M. on the day of bid opening. Bids will be opened at the Descanso Town Hall, located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916, at 2:00 P.M. (local time) on November 21, 2019 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after this time will be returned unopened. The exterior of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked as follows: BID ENCLOSED – DO NOT OPEN A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for the Project. The meeting will commence at 10:00 AM (local time) on October 31, 2019 at the Descanso Town Hall, located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916. The Design Engineer’s estimate for the Work is $1,133,000. Each Bidder shall demonstrate his/her experience applicable to this Project using the forms contained herein. Bidder shall provide all information requested on the forms and include in his/her bid. In order to be responsive, each Bidder’s information must provide all requested information and fully demonstrate that the Bidder meets the minimum required experience criteria and special requirements as stated in the Information for Bidders. The successful Bidder shall not assign to the Project any individual to whom DCWD expresses a reasonable objection and shall remove from the Project any individual DCWD rejects with or without specific cause. A bid security bond, in an amount not less than ten (10) percent of the total Bid dollar amount, shall be submitted with each Bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a payment bond and a faithful performance bond as a condition precedent to its Contract to provide goods and services pursuant to this Notice Requesting Bids. Each bidder must be and must require its contractors to be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5, prior to submission of a Bid. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project, or may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project, unless it registers with and pays an annual fee to the DIR. Each Bidder shall submit proof of current registration, and shall require subcontractors to submit proof of current registration, to DCWD concurrent with its Bid Proposal. As applicable for the goods and services Bid upon, pursuant to section 1770, of the California Labor Code, the successful Bidder shall pay not less than the prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. Copies may be obtained from State of California, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, (415) 557-0561. The successful Bidder shall post a copy of such determination at each job site in California. The Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. All questions relative to this Project prior to the opening of Bids shall be directed to DCWD’s Design Engineer, NV5, Inc. Questions for this project should be directed to NV5 at Jerome Watts via email: Jerome.watts@nv5.com . The last date to submit questions related to this Project is by 11:00 AM (local time) on November 4, 2019. It shall be understood, however, that no Specification interpretations may be made by telephone nor may any “or equal” be considered for approval during the Bid period. Conforming Bidders will submit packages in adherence to the Specifications. Conforming Bidders shall not be entitled to rely upon any information provided by DCWD or DCWD’s Engineer unless such information is communicated via email. DCWD reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards in the interest of DCWD. Pursuant to the California contractor’s license requirements as stated in the Information for Bidders of the bidding documents, Bidders shall be licensed in the classification of “A”. Dated at Descanso, California this 30th day of September, 2019. Julianna Meeks, Operations Manager, Descanso Community Water District 10/11/19, 10/18/19, 10/25/19 CN23813

T.S. No. 012068-CA APN: 149-062-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/22/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/3/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0225058, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL C. SUSTER AND LINDA F. SUSTER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED DECEMBER 27, 1870, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER,THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SOUTH 0° 25’ 10” WEST 507.03 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST LINE, SOUTH 66° 41’ 13” EAST 312.70 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 66° 41’ 13” EAST 64.44 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 16° 35’ 27” WEST 140.75 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN 50.00 FOOT STRIP OF LAND KNOWN AS LOMITA STREET (FORMERLY CRANDALL STREET) CONVEYED TO THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE FOR STREET PURPOSES BY DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 220, PAGE 183 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE, NORTH 73° 24’ 33” WEST 64.00 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 16° 35’ 27 WEST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 16° 35’ 27” EAST 148.29 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION, IF ANY, WHICH LIES EASTERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SECTION 24, WITH THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF COUNTY ROAD (OLD SURVEY 44) AS IT EXISTED ON JULY 24, 1914, RUNNING THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD, 400,00 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 24, A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE LAND, COMMONLY KNOWN AS CARLSBAD MUTUAL WATER COMPANY’ S RESERVOIR SITE, CONVEYED TO SOUTH COAST LAND COMPANY, BY DEED FROM HERBERT CROUCH, ET UX, DATED JULY 24, 1914, AND RECORDED AUGUST 21, 1914 IN BOOK 661, PAGE 235 OF DEEDS, AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTHERLY PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 24, TO A POINT IN THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN 50.00 FOOT STRIP OF LAND KNOWN AS CRANDALL STREET, CONVEYED TO THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, FOR STREET PURPOSES BY DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 220, PAGE 183 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2726 LOMITA ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-3726 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $379,110.17 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 012068-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 922156 / 012068 10/25/19, 11/01/19, 11/08/19 CN 23861

AFC-2045 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/15/2019 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 97238 30625B 30625B 306 25 147-264-33-25 CAROL A. PEDERSEN A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $5949.14 97239 21002D 21002D 210 02 147-264-21-02 YVONNE F. MESSNER TRUSTEE OF THE YVONNE F. MESSNER FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 2 2001 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $5949.14 97240 21514D 21514D 215 14 147-264-26-14 EVA RENTERIA. AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $5890.45 97241 40610J 40610J 406 10 147-264-48-10 GEORGE J. REEVES AND VIVIAN Y. REEVES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $6899.66 97242 30619B 30619B 306 19 147-264-33-19 MILTON BRIDGEWATER AND SHEILA A. BRIDGEWATER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $5911.54 97243 40247J 40247J 402 47 147-264-44-47 MARK STOREY 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $7283.48 97244 10209E 10209E 102 09 147-264-09-09 FRED E. SCHWEISINGER AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER TRUSTEES OF THE SCHWEISINGER FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 6 2003 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $4621.21 97245 20505G 20505G 205 05 147-264-16-05 FRED E. SCHWEISINGER AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER: SCHWEISINGER FAMILY LIVING TRUST OCT. 6 2003 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $5611.54 97246 20506G 20506G 205 06 147-264-16-06 FRED E. SCHWEISINGER AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER: SCHWEISINGER FAMILY LIVING TRUST OCT. 6 2003 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $5611.54 97247 10143E 10143E 101 43 147-264-08-43 VINCI ZOLTON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $4899.66 97248 40708J 40708J 407 08 147-264-49-08 GLEN E. SCHNABLEGGER AND DENISE L. SCHNABLEGGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $6899.66 97250 20606H 20606H 206 06 147-264-17-06 FREDRIC E. SCHWEISINGER TRUSTEE AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER TRUSTEE OF THE SCHWEISINGER FAMILY LIVING TRUST OCTOBER 6 2003 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $4611.54 97251 40150J 40150J 401 50 147-264-43-50 DONNA LOUISE MEDREA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $6019.82 97252 10345E 10345E 103 45 147-264-10-45 DONALD J. HASTINGS AND LISA MARIE HASTINGS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $4433.51 97253 20514G 20514G 205 14 147-264-16-14 RONALD JAY BROWN & SHARRON J. BROWN – A MARRIED COUPLE 04/30/2019 05/22/2019 2019-0194765 6/25/2019 2019-0249900 $4738.86 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 10/17/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO STOP THIS FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 10/25/19, 11/01/19, 11/08/19 CN 23860

TS No. 190918318 APN 157-534-27-00 U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development Notice Of Default And Foreclosure Sale Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) Whereas, on 5/2/2006, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by Gertrude P. Cimino, Trustee of the Gertrude P. Cimino Trust Dated 3-25-2003 as trustor in favor of Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a Subsidiary of Indymac Bank, F.S.B. as beneficiary, and Alliance Title, CA as trustee, and was recorded on 5/9/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0324768, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California; and Whereas, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and Whereas, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 6/19/2014, recorded on 7/25/2014, as instrument number 2014-0315512, in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and Whereas, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 7/10/2017, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and Whereas, the entire amount delinquent as of 11/4/2019 is $435,714.59; and Whereas, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; Now Therefore, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of Total Lender Solutions, Inc. as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 12/3/2018 as instrument number 2018-0497586, notice is hereby given that on 11/4/2019 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Parcel 1: Lot 154 Of Mission Meadows Unit No. 2, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 9535, Field In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, January 24, 1980. Parcel 2: A Non – Exclusive Easement On, Over, And Under Lot 215 Of Said Map No. 9535, Also Being The Common Area As Defined In The Declaration Of Restrictions To Which Reference Is Hereafter Made, For Ingress, Egress, And Of Enjoyment, Subject To The Terms, Conditions, And Restrictions Of The Declaration Of Restrictions To Which Reference Is Hereinafter Made. This Easement Is Appurtenant To Parcel 1 Above Described. The Common Area Is For The Use Of Owners Of Lots Within Said Mission Meadows Unit No. 2, And Is Not For The Use Of The General Public. Commonly known as: 5612 Boot Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 The sale will be held at by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $435,714.59. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $43,571.45 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $43,571.45 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $435,714.59, as of 11/3/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Date: 9/18/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner By: /s/ Rachel Seropian 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA, 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Fax: 866-242-8599 A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State Of CA County OF San Diego On 9/19/2019 before me, Chelcey Savanah Romeril, a notary public personally appeared, Rachel Seropian who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under Penalty Of Perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. Witness my hand and official seal. /s/ Chelcey Savanah Romeril (Seal) 10/11/19, 10/18/19, 10/25/19 CN 23826

Title Order No. 95521370 Trustee Sale No. 83547 Loan No. 9160013270 APN: 158-277-02-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/31/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/4/2019 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 6/3/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0469530 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: ALICIA GRAHAM, A WIDOW , as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR NATIONS FIRST LENDING, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 104 OF MAR LADO UNIT NO. 2, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 8935 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY JULY 27, 1978. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 743 VALLEY CREST DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $104,386.18 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 10/3/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 83547. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 922026 / 83547 10/11/19, 10/18/19, 10/25/19 CN 23816

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-862086-JB Order No.: 1096795 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/2/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MISHA RODRIGUEZ, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN. Recorded: 6/6/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0276017 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/22/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $445,093.94 The purported property address is: 2701 VIA CARDEL, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 167-340-23-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-862086-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-862086-JB IDSPub #0157087 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 10/25/2019 CN 23815

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 19-20264-SP-CA Title No. 190757633-CA-VOI A.P.N. 172-021-17-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/22/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Kenneth Turner Jr., an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/30/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0911047 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 11/01/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $201,447.69 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4307 Hollyhill Rd, Vista, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-20264-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/01/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4706674 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019, 10/25/2019 CN 23814

NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATORY POLICY AS TO STUDENTS Waldorf in North Coastal Inc. Sanderling Waldorf School located at 3796 Valley St. Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760)-635-3747. Now enrolling parent child, nursery and kindergarten programs, is a non-profit Waldorf school, admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. Sanderling Waldorf School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in an administration of its education policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs. Sanderling Waldorf School 2585 Business Park Drive, Vista, CA 92081 (760)635-3747. 10/25/19 CN 23871

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00054811-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Miriam Villicanabedolla filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Miriam Villicanabedolla change to proposed name: Miriam Villicana-Bedolla. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 03, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 16, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23864

NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATORY POLICY TO STUDENTS California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a California nonprofit corporation, does not discriminate based upon race, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, religion, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other characteristic that is protected by federal, state or local laws, in the educational instruction, administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, financial aid or scholarships, or other administered programs, and any other activities generally accorded or made available to students 10/18/19, 10/25/19 CN 23858

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM A. MACGILLIVRAY [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00029146-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of William A. MacGillivray. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Susan S. MacGillivray in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Susan S. MacGillivray be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov 19, 2019; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Daniel K. Printz, 462 Stevens Ave. Ste 201, Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.519.8020 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23840

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00052023-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kimiya Parvizi Hardke filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kimya Parvizi Nejad Hardke change to proposed name: Kimiya Parvizi Hardke. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 02, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23837

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050995-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Blaze Creek Roberts filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Blaze Creek Roberts change to proposed name: Blaze Creek Osborne. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 26, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23810

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00051181-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rose Clare Reyes filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rose Clare Reyes change to proposed name: Rose Reyes Fleet. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 27, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23809

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00046991-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrea Jill Newcomb filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Andrea Jill Newcomb changed to proposed name: Jill Newcomb Farmer. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 07, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Sept 06, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 10//04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024553 Filed: Oct 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Page One Labs. Located at: 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Marsden, 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Chantal Giuliani, 12148 Sierra Rojo Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/2014 S/Nicholas Marsden, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024161 Filed: Oct 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cryo Sculpting Lab. Located at: 3651 Midway Dr. #35, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: 6481 Reflection Dr. #207, San Diego CA 92124. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Body Image Design LLC, 6481 Reflection Dr. #207, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Krainiak, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23877

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024279 Filed: Oct 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Design Build. Located at: 1144 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232370, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kopion Inc, 1144 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2014 S/Scott Travasos, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23875

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025554 Filed: Oct 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Have The Nuts. Located at: 157 Raintree Dr., Leucadia CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I Have The Nuts LLC, 157 Raintree Dr., Leucadia CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Jeffrey Scott Gross, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23874

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024228 Filed: Oct 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Corner Frame Shop; B. Leucadia Art Gallery. Located at: 1038 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brenda K Dizon, 1624 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1978 S/Brenda K Dizon, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23873

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023845 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Bodywork; B. a Touch of Relaxation. Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 2895, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Rodriguez, 2801 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Rodriguez, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23872

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024343 Filed: Oct 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Groundlevel; B. Nowell + Associates Landscape Architecture. Located at: 2605 State St. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Groundlevel Landscape Architecture Inc., 2605 State St. #B, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/2014 S/Brad Lenahan, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025022 Filed: Oct 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epic Transformations. Located at: 4884 Northerly St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diana Robinson, 4884 Northerly St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2018 S/Diana Robinson, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024596 Filed: Oct 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Mobile-Door & Window Screens; B. Breeze Screens. Located at: 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 928616, San Diego CA 92192. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary T Spicer, 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2018 S/Gary T Spicer, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025234 Filed: Oct 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bub’s Bee’s & Organics. Located at: 2510 Majella Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roman Edward Ybarra, 2510 Majella Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roman Edward Ybarra, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15/19 CN 23865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024914 Filed: Oct 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gina’s Beauty Spa. Located at: 13359 Poway Rd. #115, Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Xiaona Jacobsen, 1790 Avenida Regina, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Xiaona Jacobsen, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23857

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022956 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Computer Management Solutions; B. Computer Management Solutions Del Mar. Located at: 1104 Camino del Mar #106, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David W Heiman LLC, 2251 Crestline Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/David W Heiman, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023786 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonderful Things Foundation {W.T.F.}. Located at: 1928 S Horne St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 591, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzette Denise Lau, 1928 S Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzette Denise Lau, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024923 Filed: Oct 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whispering Wac Retreat Center. Located at: 6690 W Lilac Rd., Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Marie English, 6690 W Lilac Rd., Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Frank Edward English, 6690 W Lilac Rd., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Erin Marie English, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23854

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023435 Filed: Sep 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TwentyFifty. Located at: 1670 Ord Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Outsect Corporation, 1670 Ord Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2018 S/Zhicong Kong, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23853

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024565 Filed: Oct 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specialty Metal Exchange Inc. Located at: 2892 S Santa Fe Ave. #116, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Specialty Metal Exchange Inc., 2892 S Santa Fe Ave. #116, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2012 S/James Flores, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23852

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024686 Filed: Oct 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Building. Located at: 2317 Hogan Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wyatt Robin Van Driessche, 2317 Hogan Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/07/2019 S/Wyatt Robin Van Driessche, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024447 Filed: Oct 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reno Spec. Located at: 4212 Moonlight Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian C Boyle, 4212 Moonlight Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian C Boyle, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024678 Filed: Oct 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quondam Redux. Located at: 339 S Granados Ave, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doris E. von Graevenitz Bergum, 339 S Granados Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Doris E. von Graevenitz Bergum, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023696 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JGlow Skin. Located at: 551 Postal Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaime Corniel, 551 Postal Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2019 S/Jaime Corniel, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024609 Filed: Oct 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrated Management Consulting. Located at: 1670 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Michael Ehlinger II, 1670 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2007 S/Steven Michael Ehlinger II, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024528 Filed: Oct 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enviro Edge Media. Located at: 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha M Weis, 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha M Weis, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024771 Filed: Oct 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elysian Landscape & Construction. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-581, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elysian Landscape Artistry Inc., 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2019 S/Christine O’Grady, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024462 Filed: Oct 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DAC Services. Located at: 1822 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deborah Anita Culley, 1822 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2019 S/Deborah Anita Culley, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024751 Filed: Oct 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Highway Trading. Located at: 530 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gypsea Dreams Inc., 925 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachael T Maile, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23843

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9022874 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Book Tales. Located at: 603 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/05/2019 and assigned File #2019-9014315. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Greg W Mollin, 8922 Baywood Dr., Huntington Beach CA 92646. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Greg W Mollin, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022873 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artifact Books. Located at: 603 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Greg W Mollin, 8922 Baywood Dr., Huntington Beach CA 92646. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2019 S/Greg W Mollin, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01, 11/08/19 CN 23841

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024172 Filed: Oct 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. Located at: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-224, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. National Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-224, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/1/2019 S/Chris Russell, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023993 Filed: Oct 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walk for the Fallen. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dental Club One, Inc., 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2014 S/Stephen Lebherz, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024121 Filed: Oct 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neutral Carbon. Located at: 1042 N El Camino Real #B226, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cadence Consulting Inc., 1042 N El Camino Real #B226, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/Robert Johnson, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024426 Filed: Oct 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. National Injury Bureau. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-441, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. A4D INC., 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2019 S/Jason Akatiff, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023766 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Katie Chen Consulting; B. Katie Chen Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 3600 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Fuller Chen, 3600 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2014 S/Katherine Fuller Chen, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022902 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grey Romande; B. SteveRex; C. ColourMapping; D. Monterage; E. Rexpose; F. Rexify; G.ColorMapping. Located at: 6974 Rancho Cielo #7023, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Romande, 6974 Rancho Cielo #7023, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 4/16/2014 S/Steven Romande, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024036 Filed: Oct 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exposure Group. Located at: 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Stephen Banks, 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Craig Davis, 181 Mariners Dr. West, Ancharage Island, Tweed Heads NSW 2485, Australia. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/2019 S/Matthew Stephen Banks, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23823

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022549 Filed: Sep 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Highway Collective. Located at: 530 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gypsea Dreams Inc., 925 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel T Maile, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23822

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023989 Filed: Oct 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CM Events. Located at: 412 Calico Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cammie Leigh McAuley, 412 Calico Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Cammie Leigh McAuley, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23821

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023487 Filed: Sep 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACS Performance. Located at: 2049 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aubree Smithey, 2049 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2019 S/Aubree Smithey, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024198 Filed: Oct 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1st Veterans Engineering, Construction and Procurement. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Avenue Home Care, Inc., 5115 Avenida Encinas #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard R Rice, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023725 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Analytics & Consulting; B. Sunrise Analytics. Located at: 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meredith Christine Ketts, 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2019. S/Meredith Christine Ketts, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023858 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Season. Located at: 6891 Eberhart St., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mohannad Jamal Awadallah, 6891 Eberhart St., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2019. S/Mohannad Jamal Awadallah, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023359 Filed: Sep 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revival Era Vintage. Located at: 121 Benson Pl. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heidi Grace Cantrell, 121 Benson Pl. #1, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2019. S/Heidi Grace Cantrell, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023762 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Pozzouli Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989. S/Linda Pozzouli Merica, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023763 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Theodore Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989. S/Michael Theodore Merica, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022893 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Clarity Movement. Located at: 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mariko Frederick LLC, 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariko Frederick, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023817 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dominique Does Books. Located at: 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Raymond Harvey Tecotzky, 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Dominique Marra Tecotzky, 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Raymond Harvey Tecotzky, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023653 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bon Massage. Located at: 4263 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jin Feng Zhang, 322 Garrison St. #26, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2017 S/Jin Feng Zhang, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023875 Filed: Sep 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AcousticsLab; B. Sound4Vision. Located at: 2122 Sea Island Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Panteleimon Vassilakis, 2122 Sea Island Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Panteleimon Vassilakis, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022200 Filed: Sep11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonderland Farm; B. Wonderland Tomatoes. Located at: 5135 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Michael Reuschle, 5135 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/ Gregory Michael Reuschle, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022552 Filed: Sep16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adriatic Dental. Located at: 2345 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valentina Obradovic, 2345 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/1998 S/Valentina Obradovic / Hassan Dummer, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023631 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astar Boards; Astar Board Company. Located at: 1809 S Horne St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Astar Collective LLC, 1809 S Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2019 S/Brandon Foster, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023397 Filed: Sep 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Odor Unloader. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Polebolt, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Post, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23782