Legal Notices, October 11, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30AM to 4:30PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Habitat for Humanity Residences; CASE NUMBER: CDP-2922-2019 (Parcel A) and CDP-2923-2019 (Parcel B); FILING DATE: January 23, 2019; APPLICANT: Roxann Janes, San Diego Habitat for Humanity; LOCATION: 750 Leucadia Boulevard (APNs 254-362-11 and 12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of two single-family residences on two vacant lots each with site improvements and a temporary construction trailer; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the community of Leucadia in the Residential-3 (R-3) zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines; STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681; jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Bauer Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-2907-2019; FILING DATE: January 15, 2019; APPLICANT: Helmut and Brigitte Bauer; LOCATION: 1002 Emma Drive (APN 260-511-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to demolish the existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence. The subject property is located in the Residential-8 (R-8) Zone, the Coastal Overlay Zone, and the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines; STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determinations accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determinations. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/11/19 CN 23836

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 6 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBERS: PLCY-003360-2019 and APLAN-000015-2018 ZA. APPLICANT: City of Encinitas. LOCATION: Citywide. DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2019-21 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt the 2019 California Building Standards Code with certain amendments, additions, and deletions.” And City Council Ordinance No. 2019-22, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to implement the Encinitas Climate Action Plan’s strategy related to electric vehicle charging.” Ordinance No. 2019-21 adopts the 2019 California Building Standards Code as required by law, which will take effect January 1, 2020. Ordinance No. 2019-22 proposes amendments that implement the goals and objectives outlined in the Encinitas Climate Action Plan (CAP) for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, conserving energy and encouraging green buildings. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Garrett Smith, Principal Planner at (760) 633-2683 or email gsmith@encinitasca.gov, or Laurie Winter, Associate Planner at (760) 633-2717 or email lwinter@encinitasca.gov. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or via email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 10/11/19 CN 23831

CITY OF ENCINITAS FIRE DEPARTMENT Legal Notice of City Council Public Hearing PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, BUT NO LATER THAN 72 HOURS BEFORE THE SCHEDULED MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance 2019-27, an Ordinance of the City of Encinitas amending Section 10.04.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code adopting the 2018 International Fire Code and the 2019 California Fire Code. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines. The action being considered by the City Council is an administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. This action entails adoption of State mandated Fire Codes with minor amendments and will not have a significant effect on the environment. The proposed amendments are either administrative, procedural or will impose more stringent regulations than presently required by the State code as a result of local climatic, geological, or topographical conditions within the City of Encinitas. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas Municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) as part of the agenda packet for the October 23, 2019 City Council Meeting on Thursday, October 17, 2019. This ordinance shall take effect January 1, 2020. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact Sr. Deputy Fire Marshal Kerri Berberet in Fire Prevention, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2820 or by email at fireprevention@encinitasca.gov. 10/11/19 CN 23830

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBERS: PLCY-003304-2019 (ZA/SPA/LCPA – Specialized Housing), PLCY-003305-2019 (ZA/SPA/LCPA – Reasonable Accommodations), PLCY-003306-2019 (ZA/SPA/LCPA – Single Room Occupancy Housing); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; DESCRIPTION: Introduction of City Council Ordinances No. 2019-14, No. 2019-15, and No. 2019-16 for amendments to Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code, the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan, the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan, the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan, and the Local Coastal Plan to accommodate Supportive Housing, Transitional Housing, and Qualified Employee Housing (Ordinance No. 2019-14), include Reasonable Accommodation procedures (Ordinance No. 2019-15), and allow Single Room Occupancy Housing (Ordinance No. 2019-16) in compliance with federal state law requirements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed request to amend specific sections of the City’s Municipal Code and Specific Plans, are exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. The policies related to special housing types and reasonable accommodation procedures were also determined to have no environmental impact in the Environmental Assessment/Program Environmental Impact Report (SCH #2015041044) certified by the City on June 15, 2016 and in the Environmental Assessment prepared under Government Code Section 65759(a) and adopted on June 20, 2018. No further impacts will be created by the adoption of the proposed zoning amendments; hence the program EIR adequately describes these zoning amendments for the purposes of CEQA. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2714 or jgates@encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Pursuant to California Code of Regulations Code 13515 (14 CCR 13515) and California Government Code 65352, staff released a Notice of Availability, with the August 23, 2019, Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice which opened a six-week/45-day public review period (August 22, 2019 through October 3, 2019). Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, please contact staff or the Development Services Department at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, (760) 633-2710 or planning@encinitasca.gov. 10/11/19 CN 23829

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 18-231 ZA/LCPA; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Light Industrial and Business Park Zones; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing regarding the introduction of City Council Ordinance No. 2019-23 to adopt the modification suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2019-01, adopted February 13, 2019, which amended the Zoning Code and Local Coastal Program to allow Emergency Shelters as a Permitted Use in the Business Park and Light Industrial Zones. The proposed modification changes the required minimum distance between emergency shelters from 300 feet to 299 feet. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City finds that the proposed amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code are exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378(b)(5). Section 15378(b)(5) exempts organizational or administrative activities of governments that will not result in direct or indirect physical changes in the environment in that the ordinance being considered will not result in any physical development in and of itself. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2714 or jgates@encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) for the portions of the project within the Coastal Zone. Pursuant to California Code of Regulations Code 13515 (14 CCR 13515) and California Government Code 65352, staff released a Notice of Availability, with the November 2, 2019, Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice which opened a six-week/45-day public review period (November 2, 2018 through December 14, 2018) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed amendments were approved by the California Coastal Commission, with a modification listed in this notice. If the Council accepts the amendment as suggested by the California Coastal Commission, the LCP amendment will become effective within the Coastal Zone after review and determination of consistency by the Executive Director and concurrence by the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, please contact staff or the Development Services Department at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, (760) 633-2710 or planning@encinitasca.gov. 10/11/19 CN 23828

CITY OF ENCINITAS Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on December 19, 2019; if no verified complaint is filed and served by December 18, 2019. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire at the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, California 92024, or call (760) 943-2290.

CHECK # VENDOR # CHECK ISSUED TO DATE ISSUED AMOUNT FUND

16000635 9999 CORONA, ROSE M. 08/19/2015 106.00 101

16003336 9999 TUBON, MICHELLE ANN C. 12/30/2015 53.00 101

16003569 9999 VENTURE CHURCH 01/13/2016 200.00 101

16004272 9997 BY THE SEA RESOURCES LLC 02/18/2016 33.94 531

16004566 9997 STEPHENS, MARIA 03/02/2016 26.00 531

16004860 9999 SPRINT PCS 03/16/2016 321.00 101

16005438 9997 CARTER, CHRIS 04/13/2016 16.80 531

16005440 9997 KARGMAN, CARRIE & IGOR 04/13/2016 68.46 531

16005582 9997 NELSON, BRAD 04/20/2016 25.28 531

16005591 9999 TREGTRONICS 04/20/2016 53.00 101

16006491 9999 SALOON ENTERTAINMENT LLC 06/01/2016 100.00 101

16006903 9997 MARTINEZ, SANDRA & JOSE 06/22/2016 54.82 531

16006905 9999 BURKE, JUNE 06/22/2016 16.00 101

10/11/19, 10/18/19 CN 23827

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is currently accepting applications to fill one (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Senior Citizen Commission with a term ending March 2021. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission and appointments may be made that same evening (meeting dates are subject to change). Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. Senior Citizen Commission: One (1) appointment to fill the unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2021 (Commissioner Gary Schneiderman resigned). The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. 10/11/19 CN 23818

NOTICE REQUESTING BIDS Descanso Community Water District (DCWD or Owner) is requesting bids from qualified firms (Bidders) for a 150 calendar day (calendar days from the Notice to Proceed) construction project to provide improvements related to the Viejas Boulevard Pipeline Improvements Project. The work generally includes furnishing all labor, materials, equipment and services for: Construction of approximately 743 linear feet of 6-inch PVC C900 water pipeline and appurtenances, approximately 393 linear feet of 8-inch PVC C900 water pipeline and appurtenances, and approximately 4,264 linear feet of 6-inch PVC or HDPE water pipeline and appurtenances, pipeline crossing of Descanso Creek, removal and replacement of asphalt along installed facilities. The above described goods and services are also referred to as the “Work.” The Contract Documents are available for review and for download from the DCWD website: http://www.suspinc.org/descansocwd/ Hard copy sets may be purchased from the Design Engineer at the Design Engineer’s cost of reproduction. Payment must be received prior to provision of hard copy sets. Contact Design Engineer’s representative via email at address below. Parties that obtain the Contract Documents from the DCWD website shall provide the party’s contact information to Design Engineer at the email address noted below. Any addenda will be sent via email to parties registered with the Design Engineer. Sealed envelopes, inclusive of Bids and supporting documents, must be delivered to and received by DCWD prior to the day and time for opening of bids. Bids may be submitted via U.S. Mail or by hand delivery. Bids submitted via U.S. Mail shall be sent to Descanso Community Water District, P.O. Box 610, Descanso, CA 91916. Bids may be hand delivered at the Descanso Town Hall beginning at 1:00 P.M. on the day of bid opening. Bids will be opened at the Descanso Town Hall, located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916, at 2:00 P.M. (local time) on November 21, 2019 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after this time will be returned unopened. The exterior of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked as follows: BID ENCLOSED – DO NOT OPEN A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for the Project. The meeting will commence at 10:00 AM (local time) on October 31, 2019 at the Descanso Town Hall, located at 24536 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916. The Design Engineer’s estimate for the Work is $1,133,000. Each Bidder shall demonstrate his/her experience applicable to this Project using the forms contained herein. Bidder shall provide all information requested on the forms and include in his/her bid. In order to be responsive, each Bidder’s information must provide all requested information and fully demonstrate that the Bidder meets the minimum required experience criteria and special requirements as stated in the Information for Bidders. The successful Bidder shall not assign to the Project any individual to whom DCWD expresses a reasonable objection and shall remove from the Project any individual DCWD rejects with or without specific cause. A bid security bond, in an amount not less than ten (10) percent of the total Bid dollar amount, shall be submitted with each Bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a payment bond and a faithful performance bond as a condition precedent to its Contract to provide goods and services pursuant to this Notice Requesting Bids. Each bidder must be and must require its contractors to be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5, prior to submission of a Bid. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project, or may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project, unless it registers with and pays an annual fee to the DIR. Each Bidder shall submit proof of current registration, and shall require subcontractors to submit proof of current registration, to DCWD concurrent with its Bid Proposal. As applicable for the goods and services Bid upon, pursuant to section 1770, of the California Labor Code, the successful Bidder shall pay not less than the prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. Copies may be obtained from State of California, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, (415) 557-0561. The successful Bidder shall post a copy of such determination at each job site in California. The Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. All questions relative to this Project prior to the opening of Bids shall be directed to DCWD’s Design Engineer, NV5, Inc. Questions for this project should be directed to NV5 at Jerome Watts via email: Jerome.watts@nv5.com . The last date to submit questions related to this Project is by 11:00 AM (local time) on November 4, 2019. It shall be understood, however, that no Specification interpretations may be made by telephone nor may any “or equal” be considered for approval during the Bid period. Conforming Bidders will submit packages in adherence to the Specifications. Conforming Bidders shall not be entitled to rely upon any information provided by DCWD or DCWD’s Engineer unless such information is communicated via email. DCWD reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards in the interest of DCWD. Pursuant to the California contractor’s license requirements as stated in the Information for Bidders of the bidding documents, Bidders shall be licensed in the classification of “A”. Dated at Descanso, California this 30th day of September, 2019. Julianna Meeks, Operations Manager, Descanso Community Water District 10/11/19, 10/18/19, 10/25/19

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS. B Street Sidewalk Improvements (CS18G). Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on October 30, 2019. Bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing, grubbing and demolition of existing improvements, installing concrete sidewalk, asphalt pavement and saw cutting, installing curb and gutter, installing curb ramps, installing roadway signs, installing pavement markings and traffic striping, installing retaining wall, paving and cold milling, fiber optics conduit and hand holes, landscaping and irrigation, drainage and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $375,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently execute the work to completion within ninety (90) calendar days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. Note that construction of this project will be during the holidays with several non-working days. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted electronically on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23790

TS No. 190918318 APN 157-534-27-00 U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development Notice Of Default And Foreclosure Sale Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) Whereas, on 5/2/2006, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by Gertrude P. Cimino, Trustee of the Gertrude P. Cimino Trust Dated 3-25-2003 as trustor in favor of Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a Subsidiary of Indymac Bank, F.S.B. as beneficiary, and Alliance Title, CA as trustee, and was recorded on 5/9/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0324768, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California; and Whereas, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and Whereas, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 6/19/2014, recorded on 7/25/2014, as instrument number 2014-0315512, in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and Whereas, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 7/10/2017, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and Whereas, the entire amount delinquent as of 11/4/2019 is $435,714.59; and Whereas, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; Now Therefore, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of Total Lender Solutions, Inc. as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 12/3/2018 as instrument number 2018-0497586, notice is hereby given that on 11/4/2019 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Parcel 1: Lot 154 Of Mission Meadows Unit No. 2, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 9535, Field In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, January 24, 1980. Parcel 2: A Non – Exclusive Easement On, Over, And Under Lot 215 Of Said Map No. 9535, Also Being The Common Area As Defined In The Declaration Of Restrictions To Which Reference Is Hereafter Made, For Ingress, Egress, And Of Enjoyment, Subject To The Terms, Conditions, And Restrictions Of The Declaration Of Restrictions To Which Reference Is Hereinafter Made. This Easement Is Appurtenant To Parcel 1 Above Described. The Common Area Is For The Use Of Owners Of Lots Within Said Mission Meadows Unit No. 2, And Is Not For The Use Of The General Public. Commonly known as: 5612 Boot Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 The sale will be held at by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $435,714.59. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $43,571.45 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $43,571.45 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $435,714.59, as of 11/3/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Date: 9/18/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner By: /s/ Rachel Seropian 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA, 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Fax: 866-242-8599 A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State Of CA County OF San Diego On 9/19/2019 before me, Chelcey Savanah Romeril, a notary public personally appeared, Rachel Seropian who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under Penalty Of Perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. Witness my hand and official seal. /s/ Chelcey Savanah Romeril (Seal) 10/11/19, 10/18/19, 10/25/19 CN 23826

APN: 158-400-04-75 TS No: CA08000727-18-1 TO No: 1001941 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 3, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 17, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0186395, in Book 11188, and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded September 3, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-0377639, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JACQUELYN L HAAHR, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of COUNTRYWIDE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: A Condominium Composed of: Parcel 1.An undivided one-twenty eight (1/28) fractional interest in and to Lot 3 of Mission View Unit No. II according to Map thereof no. 10683 filed in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California on July 13,1983.Excepting therefrom the following: All units shown upon the Quail Ridge Lot 3 Condominium Plan recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on April 3, 1984 as File No. 84-122112 of Official Records. Parcel 2: Unit No. 75, as shown upon the Condominium Plan referred to above. Parcel 3.The exclusive right to use, possession and occupancy of those portions of Parcel 1 described above, designated as exclusive use areas on the Condominium Plana referred to above, which bear the same number as the Unit described in Parcel 2 above, which right is appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 4:A nonexclusive easement for ingress, egress and recreational use on, under and over the annexable territory, if, when and to the extent that some or all of the annexable territory is annexed into the Quail Ridge Condominium Development, which easement is appurtenant to Parcels 1, 2 and 3 described above. This easement shall become effective upon recordation of a notice of annexation of territory declaring any portion of the annexable territory to be subject to the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions and Reservations of easements to which reference is hereafter made or a separate declaration of restrictions which requires the Owners of Condominiums in any portion of the annexable territory to be members of the Association (as defined below), all as more fully set forth in the declaration to which reference is hereafter made. The common area referred to herein as to such Lot shall be as shown and described on the Condominium Plan covering such Lot recorded in The Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, excepting therefrom any residential buildings thereon and any portion thereof which may be designated as an exclusive use area. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4220 VISTA DEL RIO WAY UNIT 3, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-7420 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $150,791.38 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000727-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/01/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000727-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 65085, Pub Dates: 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019, 10/25/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23817

Title Order No. 95521370 Trustee Sale No. 83547 Loan No. 9160013270 APN: 158-277-02-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/31/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/4/2019 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 6/3/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0469530 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: ALICIA GRAHAM, A WIDOW , as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR NATIONS FIRST LENDING, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 104 OF MAR LADO UNIT NO. 2, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 8935 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY JULY 27, 1978. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 743 VALLEY CREST DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $104,386.18 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 10/3/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 83547. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 922026 / 83547 10/11/19, 10/18/19, 10/25/19 CN 23816

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-862086-JB Order No.: 1096795 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/2/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MISHA RODRIGUEZ, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN. Recorded: 6/6/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0276017 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/22/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $445,093.94 The purported property address is: 2701 VIA CARDEL, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 167-340-23-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-862086-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-862086-JB IDSPub #0157087 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 10/25/2019 CN 23815

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 19-20264-SP-CA Title No. 190757633-CA-VOI A.P.N. 172-021-17-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/22/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Kenneth Turner Jr., an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/30/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0911047 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 11/01/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $201,447.69 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4307 Hollyhill Rd, Vista, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-20264-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/01/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4706674 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019, 10/25/2019 CN 23814

APN: 260-713-09-00 TS No: CA08001503-15-3 TO No: 190842021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 27, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 15, 2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0660052, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JACK D PARIS, AND JULIE M PARIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 560 OF CARDIFF PROPERTIES UNIT #7 ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF# 7808, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 12, 1973. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1337 CAMINITO SEPTIMO, ENCINITAS (CARDIFF BY THE SEA), CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $46,518.07 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001503-15-3. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 27, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001503-15-3 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Cathe Cole-Sherburn, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64880, Pub Dates: 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23786

T.S. No.: 19-23028 A.P.N.: 158-190-03-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/8/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: NATHAN T FRANCIS AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND TARA C HENDERSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 6/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0508337 in book , page Loan Mod Rerecorded on 09/17/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0402508 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 10/28/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $248,483.48 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 305 LOS ARBOLITOS BOULEVARD OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 158-190-03-04 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-23028. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/26/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 921849 / 19-23028 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23785

Title Order No. 05936939 T.S. No.: NR-51215-CA Refence No. Peacock Park HOA APN: 218-302-18-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 9/17/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 10/28/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/17/2013 as Document No. 2013-0570647 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Rebecca H. Murray and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 218-302-18-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 838 Blackberry Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $12,658.48 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Peacock Park Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51215-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 9/24/2019 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (10/04/19, 10/11/19, 10/18/19 TS# NR-51215-ca SDI-16223) CN 23784

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-861030-CL Order No.: DS7300-19003748 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/18/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Gerald L. Johnson and Patricia Johnson, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 9/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0694805 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/8/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $825,707.28 The purported property address is: 4750 MILANO WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-644-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-861030-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-861030-CL IDSPub #0156827 10/4/2019 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 CN 23783

APN: 161-572-12-00 TS No: CA08000027-19-1 TO No: 190664574 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 12, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 26, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0293693, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by FILOMENA C. DE CLAIRE, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1720 AVENIDA SEGOVIA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $562,371.79 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000027-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 16, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000027-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 64618, Pub Dates: 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23766

T.S. No. 19-55574 APN: 222-571-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MIRYAM RIVERA-AGUILAR, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 5/22/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0358568, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/21/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $144,043.93 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1052 VIA VERA CRUZ SAN MARCOS, California 92078-1383 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 222-571-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55574. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/19/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29978 Pub Dates 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/2019 CN 23763

APN: 122-470-14-00 TS No: CA08000833-18-1-FT TO No: 8746807 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 17, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 25, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on December 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1050350, on Page 23761, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JULIE ELICE FONTAINE UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1: LOT 14 OF MAP OF TRACT T-6-99, SUNWEST VILLAGE UNIT 11, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14246, FILED IN THEOFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 10, 2001 EXCEPTING THEREFROM, NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, ENCROACHMENTS, LANDSCAPE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, SUPPORT AND FOR OTHERPURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING INAND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TODRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT TO ENTER THE LOT FOR A TERM OF TWENTY-FOUR (24) MONTHS FOLLOWING THE RECORDATION DATE OF THIS GRANT DEED, TO COMPLETE AND REPAIR ANY IMPROVEMENT OR LANDSCAPING LOCATED THEREON AS DETERMINED NECESSARY BY GRANTOR, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION, IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE RECORDATION OF THE MAP, THE GRADING OF THE LOT, AND TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES. SUCH ENTRY BY GRANTOR SHALL BE PRECEDED BY REASONABLE NOTICE TO GRANTEE BEFORE SUCH ENTRY. IF THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY IS NOT COMPLIED WITH BY GRANTEE, GRANTOR MAY ENFORCE THIS RIGHT OF ENTRY IN A COURT OF LAW. GRANTEE SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF SAID BREACH INCLUDING ATTORNEYS` FEES AND COURT COSTS. THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY SHALL AUTOMATICALLY EXPIRE TWENTY FOUR (24) MONTHS FROM THE RECORDATION OF THIS GRANT DEED.PARCEL 2: NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, OR OTHER PURPOSES, ALL AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON JULY 10, 2001, AS FILE NO. 2001-0473829, THE “FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON AUGUST 20, 2001 AS FILE NO. 2001-0590607, THE “SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2001 AS FILE NO. 2001-0676838 AND RE-RECORDED ON DECEMBER 6, 2001, AS FILE NO. 2001-0894402, “THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CANYON CREST” RECORDED ON JANUARY 24, 2002 AS FILE NO. 2002-0061284, AND THE “NOTICE OF ANNEXATION FOR PHASE 6 OF CANYON CREST”, RECORDED ON MARCH 12, 2002 AS FILE NO. 2002-0208761, ALL IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AS EACH MY BE AMENDED, MODIFIED, AND/OR RE-RECORDED, FROM TIME TO TIME (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS THE “DECLARATION”). PARCEL 3:A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT APPURTENANT TO SUCH LOT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, USE, AND ENJOYMENT ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE PROJECT, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 909 GLENDORA DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $867,530.89 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000833-18-1-FT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 11, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000833-18-1-FT 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 64561, Pub Dates: 09/27/2019, 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 23759

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00052023-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kimiya Parvizi Hardke filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kimya Parvizi Nejad Hardke change to proposed name: Kimiya Parvizi Hardke. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 02, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23837

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on October 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2013 Ford Escape; Lic.# 6ZVJ979 VIN; 1FMCU0GXXDUC15819. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,610.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale 10/11/19 CN23812

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050995-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Blaze Creek Roberts filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Blaze Creek Roberts change to proposed name: Blaze Creek Osborne. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 26, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23810

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00051181-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rose Clare Reyes filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rose Clare Reyes change to proposed name: Rose Reyes Fleet. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 27, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23809

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00046991-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrea Jill Newcomb filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Andrea Jill Newcomb changed to proposed name: Jill Newcomb Farmer. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 07, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Sept 06, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 10//04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23808

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th at 10:30 am . Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Chad Snyder Misc. Household goods Chad Anthony Jeffrey Snyder Misc. Household goods Craig S. Ellebrecht Misc. Household goods Craig Steven Ellebrecht Misc. Household goods Alex M. Hernandez Misc. Household goods Alexander Michael Hernandez Misc. Household goods Joel Delgado Misc. Household goods Arthur Rocha Jr. Misc. Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23797

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Zach Heidrich Misc. Household goods Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household goods Sherry Pierson Misc. Household goods Sherry Louise Pierson Misc. Household goods Travis Allen Misc. Household goods Travis Wayne Allen Misc. Household goods Nathan O. Heflin Misc. Household goods Nathan Oran Heflin Misc. Household goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23796

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E. Mission Rd san Marcos Ca 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th, 2019 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Priscilla Garcia Misc. Household goods Priscilla Ann Garcia Misc. Household goods Gregory Ward Misc. Household goods Gregory Lawrence Ward Misc. Household goods Melissa Green Misc. Household goods Melissa Jill Green Misc. Household goods John Hutchinson Misc. Household goods John Steve IV Hutchinson Misc. Household goods John Steve Hutchinson IV Misc. Household goods Mary Lopez Misc. Household goods Mary Elizabeth Lopez Misc. Household goods Joe B. Zamora Misc. Household goods Joe Bonilla Zamora Misc. Household goods Katie Ray Misc. Household goods Katie Louise Ray Misc. Household goods Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Jacque Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Jacque Alice Saulpaw Misc. Household goods Alison Blake Misc. Household goods Alison Christine Blake Misc. Household goods Josh Partin Misc. Household goods. Josh Adam Partin Misc. Household goods Joshua Adam Partin Misc. Household goods Joe Pedilla Camper Trailer Joseph Fidel Padilla Camper Trailer Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23792

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on October 15th, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kevin Thiessen Misc. Household Goods Kevin John Thiessen Misc. Household Goods Nick J Kimbell Misc. Household Goods Nick James Kimbell Misc. Household Goods Evan Newcomb Blair Rollins Misc. Household Goods Veronica Baker Misc. Household Goods April Zimmerman Misc. Household Goods April Beth Zimmerman Misc. Household Goods Eric Taylor Misc. Household Goods Eric Dwayne II Taylor Misc. Household Goods Eric Dwayne Taylor II Misc. Household Goods. Robert K Carlson Jr Misc. Household Goods. Robert Keith Jr Carlson. Misc. Household Goods. Robert Keith Carlson Jr Misc. Household Goods. Jose Rangel Camper Trailer Jose Alfredo Sr Rangel Solis Camper Trailer Jose Alfredo Rangel Solis Sr Camper Trailer Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 10/04/19, 10/11/19 CN 23791

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050129-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janet Lynn Bennett filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janet Lynn Bennett change to proposed name: Janie Surico. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 23, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23781

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00050099-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olya Korol, Michael Andrue Korol filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Michael Andrue Korol change to proposed name: Michael Andrue Knysh; b. Present name: Olya Korol change to proposed name: Olya Knysh; c. Present name: Misha Anna Korol-Knysh change to proposed name: Misha Anna Knysh. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 23, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23777

CERTIFICATE STATEMENT RELATING TO DIVORCE This is to certify that the information reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Bureau of Vital Records, is the Divorce Report of the two individuals named below: REPORT #: 124-06-010713 – refers to a 13-page divorce decree. Spouse’s Name: Mary Joy Aguero. Maiden Name: Gallardo. Spouse’s Name: Raymond Carl Shaffer. Date of Divorce: June 6, 2006 Recording County: Clay Date Issued: November 2, 2017. A certified copy of the “Original Divorce Decree” may be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Clerk in the County of recording. Witness by hand and the seal of the Department of Health and Senior Services of Missouri. s/Craig B. Ward, State Registrar. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, NORTH COUNTY Date: 09/10/2019. Time: 08:30:00 AM. Dept: N-23. Case#: 37-2019-00028681-CU-PT-NC. Case Init. Date: 06/05/2019. Case Title: Petition of Shaffer [IMAGED]. Event Type: Hearing of Name Change. Moving Party: Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer. Causal Document/Date Filed: Petition for Change of Name 06/05/2019. Petition of Change of Name filed by Mary Joe Aguero Shaffer is granted. The Court orders the name of Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer changed to Mary Joy Gallardo Aguero. It is so Ordered s/Judge Sim von Kalinowski 09/10/2019.

09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN23776

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELINOR MAY BROWN [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00048407-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Elinor May Brown. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Elinor May Davis in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Elinor May Davis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct 23, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Earl W. Husted, 29044 Husted P., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 760.654.4060 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23774

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00042226-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emanuel Phillip Biezunski and Claudia Yvonne Biezunski filed a petition with this court on behalf of minor child Isis Rose Biezunski for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Isis Rose Biezunski changed to proposed name: Rose Biezunski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Aug 13, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024172 Filed: Oct 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. Located at: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-224, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. National Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-224, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/1/2019 S/Chris Russell, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023993 Filed: Oct 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walk for the Fallen. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dental Club One, Inc., 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2014 S/Stephen Lebherz, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024121 Filed: Oct 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neutral Carbon. Located at: 1042 N El Camino Real #B226, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cadence Consulting Inc., 1042 N El Camino Real #B226, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/Robert Johnson, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024426 Filed: Oct 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. National Injury Bureau. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-441, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. A4D INC., 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2019 S/Jason Akatiff, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023766 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Katie Chen Consulting; B. Katie Chen Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 3600 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Fuller Chen, 3600 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2014 S/Katherine Fuller Chen, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022902 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grey Romande; B. SteveRex; C. ColourMapping; D. Monterage; E. Rexpose; F. Rexify; G.ColorMapping. Located at: 6974 Rancho Cielo #7023, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Romande, 6974 Rancho Cielo #7023, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 4/16/2014 S/Steven Romande, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024036 Filed: Oct 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exposure Group. Located at: 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Stephen Banks, 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Craig Davis, 181 Mariners Dr. West, Ancharage Island, Tweed Heads NSW 2485, Australia. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/2019 S/Matthew Stephen Banks, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23823

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022549 Filed: Sep 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Highway Collective. Located at: 530 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gypsea Dreams Inc., 925 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel T Maile, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23822

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023989 Filed: Oct 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CM Events. Located at: 412 Calico Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cammie Leigh McAuley, 412 Calico Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Cammie Leigh McAuley, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23821

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023487 Filed: Sep 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACS Performance. Located at: 2049 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aubree Smithey, 2049 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2019 S/Aubree Smithey, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024198 Filed: Oct 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1st Veterans Engineering, Construction and Procurement. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Avenue Home Care, Inc., 5115 Avenida Encinas #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard R Rice, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25, 11/01/19 CN 23819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023725 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Analytics & Consulting; B. Sunrise Analytics. Located at: 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meredith Christine Ketts, 101 Cozumel Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2019. S/Meredith Christine Ketts, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023858 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Season. Located at: 6891 Eberhart St., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mohannad Jamal Awadallah, 6891 Eberhart St., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2019. S/Mohannad Jamal Awadallah, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023359 Filed: Sep 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revival Era Vintage. Located at: 121 Benson Pl. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heidi Grace Cantrell, 121 Benson Pl. #1, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2019. S/Heidi Grace Cantrell, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023762 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Pozzouli Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989. S/Linda Pozzouli Merica, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023763 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Theodore Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989. S/Michael Theodore Merica, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022893 Filed: Sep 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Clarity Movement. Located at: 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mariko Frederick LLC, 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariko Frederick, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023817 Filed: Sep 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dominique Does Books. Located at: 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Raymond Harvey Tecotzky, 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Dominique Marra Tecotzky, 8051 Via Arce, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Raymond Harvey Tecotzky, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023653 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bon Massage. Located at: 4263 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jin Feng Zhang, 322 Garrison St. #26, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2017 S/Jin Feng Zhang, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023875 Filed: Sep 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AcousticsLab; B. Sound4Vision. Located at: 2122 Sea Island Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Panteleimon Vassilakis, 2122 Sea Island Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Panteleimon Vassilakis, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022200 Filed: Sep11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonderland Farm; B. Wonderland Tomatoes. Located at: 5135 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Michael Reuschle, 5135 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/ Gregory Michael Reuschle, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022552 Filed: Sep16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adriatic Dental. Located at: 2345 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valentina Obradovic, 2345 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/1998 S/Valentina Obradovic / Hassan Dummer, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023631 Filed: Sep 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astar Boards; Astar Board Company. Located at: 1809 S Horne St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Astar Collective LLC, 1809 S Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2019 S/Brandon Foster, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023397 Filed: Sep 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Odor Unloader. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Polebolt, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Post, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25/19 CN 23782

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022700 Filed: Sep 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Monster Mouth Studios. Located at: 969 Mimosa Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiersa Cosaert, 969 Mimosa Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2019 S/Tiersa Cosaert, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023171 Filed: Sep 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Life Group. Located at: 12275 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loren Darwin Sanders II, 7243 Esfera St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2019 S/Loren Darwin Sanders II, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021436 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 8Horsepower; B. 8Horsepower Fitness. Located at: 4023 Vista Calaveras St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008-2990. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 8Horsepower, 4023 Vista Calaveras St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2019 S/Derek Robert Hintzen, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022823 Filed: Sep 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Dental Front Office Educators LLC; B. Superior Dental Staffing. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Superior Dental Front Office Educators LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #204, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gina R Hirata, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023117 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Grady Construction. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Louise O’Grady, 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Louise O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023116 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CLLO Design Remodel. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lillypad Enterprises Inc., 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Christine O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023115 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ELA. Located at: 6736 Lonicera St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elysian Landscape Artistry LLC, 6736 Lonicera St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine O’Grady, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9023029 Filed: Sep 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lincoln Realty Group. Located at: 6638 Towhee Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-690, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lincoln Associates Inc., 6638 Towhee Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2009 S/Steven Ray Lincoln, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022841 Filed: Sep 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KB Design. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U25, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Wayne Bristol, 1144 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Molly O’Connor Thompson, 1144 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly O’Connor Thompson, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022647 Filed: Sep 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tim Turner Pools. Located at: 1004 San Adrade Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tim Turner, 1004 San Adrade Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Tim Turner, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022501 Filed: Sep 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tinship. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruno Flores, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bruno Flores, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022084 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kids Art Class. Located at: 4011 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Just Faux You By SL Roberts LLC, 4011 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shari L Roberts, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11, 10/18/19 CN 23755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020686 Filed: Aug 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lender Help. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Troy Anthony Huerta, 123 California Ave. #216, Santa Monica CA 90403. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Anthony Huerta, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022421 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Medical Properties. Located at: 1337 Camino Del Mar #C, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Richard Wheelock Jr., 480 Carolina Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Wheelock LP a California Limited Partnership, 1337 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014; 3. John K Agustino, 2451 Malibu Way, Del Mar CA 92014; 4. Rae-Cheryl E Rothschild, 544 Deadwood Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 5. Mary Michele Pitts, 12723 Rd 21, Cortez CO 81321; 6. Mary Elizabeth DeFrancesco, 507 15th St., Del Mar CA 92014; 7. Mary Theresa Sandefur, 166 Williamsburg Ln., Springtown TX 76082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/1975 S/George Richard Wheelock Jr., 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022464 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lobster West at Windmill Food Hall. Located at: 890 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 765 S Coast Hwy 101 #H104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lobster West Inc., 765 S Coast Hwy 101 #H104, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Deborah Taggart, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022399 Filed: Sep 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. YPO. Located at: 435 Avenida Primavera, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Warren E Spieker III, 435 Avenida Primavera, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Warren E Spieker III, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022254 Filed: Sep 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exquisite Chef. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 197 Woodland Pkwy #104-414, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen G Basco, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021487 Filed: Sep 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Metamorphic Consulting. Located at: 7212 Sanderling Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Cook, 7212 Sanderling Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/03/2019 S/Christopher Cook, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022159 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Califleur. Located at: 4850 Mt. Helix Dr., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha Mary Razoky, 4850 Mt. Helix Dr., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2016 S/Samantha Mary Razoky, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9021996 Filed: Sep 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Recovery Centers. Located at: 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. West Coast Men’s LLC, 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Andria Firtel, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022201 Filed: Sep 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hometown Flooring Construction; B. Hometown Restoration. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104223, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hometown Flooring Inc., 7668 El Camino Real #104223, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Justin Sachs, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9022146 Filed: Sep 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health To Go. Located at: 304 Winters Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: PO Box 130204, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica D Traystman, 304 Winters Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2019 S/Monica D Traystman, 09/20, 09/27, 10/04, 10/11/19 CN 23734