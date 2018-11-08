Legal Notices, November 9, 2018

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS. CITY OF ENCINITAS. City of Encinitas Rail Corridor Cross-Connect Implementation Plan. WC19D. Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 5:00 PM, on November 30, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS will be posted on PlanetBids. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The City is seeking proposals from qualified consultants interested in providing the City with Professional Services to prepare a Rail Corridor Cross-Connect Implementation Plan. The project is funded through an FY 2018-2019 Caltrans Sustainable Communities Transportation Planning Grant. The objective of this project is to develop a feasibility study and implementation plan for connecting transportation modes across the LOSSAN Rail Corridor, in the City of Encinitas. The Rail Corridor Cross-Connect Implementation Plan will consist of the following project components, and shall be implemented within the defined schedule provided in the full RFP: 1. Develop and implement a public outreach plan that engages stakeholders and citizens 2. Build upon previous study efforts to conduct a mode share analysis and prioritization of Crossing and Connector projects in the LOSSAN Rail Corridor 3. Conduct a feasibility study to define the following: a. Crossing project types (i.e. at grade, overpass, or underpass projects) b. Connector project limits and infrastructure needs 4. Prepare 20 total concept plans and 20 total cost estimates (10 Crossing Projects and 10 Connector Projects) All work under this awarded contract must be completed by August 31, 2020, unless an extension is authorized. The project must be delivered in conformance with the Caltrans Sustainable Communities Grant Program Guidelines for Fiscal Year 2018/2019. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a proposer must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Please review the full REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS on PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) 11/09/18, 11/16/18 CN 22517

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Fire Station 1 iNet Fiber Project IT BID 18-01. Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on November 29, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be posted on PlanetBids. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes:

The work consists of installing fiber optic cable between City Hall and Fire Station 1. The work includes, but not limited to: Installation, splicing and patching of fiber optic cable; Installation of conduit via directional bore, and/or micro-trench/trench; Installation of pull boxes; Installation of splice enclosures, fiber distribution units, patch panels, splice cassettes, and miscellaneous termination equipment; Systems acceptance testing; Installation of service cabinet and electrical wiring; Removal and replacement of vehicle detection loops; And related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents which are essential in its functional completeness. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk.Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected.

PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule.

A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 11/09/18 CN 22516

CITY OF ENCINITAS. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 6:00pm. The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to consider findings related to the unexpended fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreation Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and review the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The City Council will consider adoption of Resolution 2018-93 to make findings related to the unexpended fund balances of development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreational Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and acceptance of the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office and on the City’s website on Friday, November 9, 2018. 11/02/18, 11/09/18 CN 22482

AFC-2020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH. On 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92170 Y7262279K GPP18551AZ 185 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28-00 MARY F. RABB A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/05/2010 08/26/2010 2010-0444821 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $33735.63 92171 B0407085C GPP18306BE 183 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ANAYANZE PEREZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276483 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $13425.60 92172 B0428685S MGP38217BO 382 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 TIM R. DIXON AND KENDRA D. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2014 05/22/2014 2014-0210509 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $16723.15 92173 B0439645C MGP17309BZ 173 ANNUAL 09 211-022-28-00 ARELI HERNANDEZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/18/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0007488 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $18597.67 92174 B0462475H MGP19047BO 190 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL E. HAIGHT AND CAITLIN E. HAIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/05/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0131666 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $18934.78 92175 Y7262589K GPP39022AE 390 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-022-28-00 PHILIP J. VILLARREAL AND MAURITA ELIZA VILLARREAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 08/28/2010 10/07/2010 2010–538880 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $13764.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22515

AFC-2021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92176 S1741015C CBS23216DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 16 211-010-94-00 BRIAN S. GONIOTAKIS AND BARBARA J. OZENBAUGH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2011 10/06/2011 2011-0522801 7/18/2018 2018-0293174 $13374.43 92177 B0475695H MCS22821DZ 228 ANNUAL FLOAT 21 211-010-94-00 PENELOPE DARNELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597595 7/18/2018 2018-0293174 $21170.09 92178 A5737007A ACS22143CZ 221 ANNUAL FLOAT 43 211-010-94-00 WAYNE I. NAKANO AND LOLEEN Y. NAKANO TRUSTEES OF THE NAKANO FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 2013 ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 05/14/2010 05/27/2010 2010-0265538 7/18/2018 2018-0293174 $13185.73 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22514

AFC-2019 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92139 B2251475C GMO511215AO 1215 ODD 15 211-130-02-00 TRAVIS VETTERKIND AND JESSICA VETTERKIND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2008 02/22/2008 2008-0090720 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $10551.13 92140 B2328475C GMO511106AO 1106 ODD 06 211-130-02-00 ARNEL L. GANZON AND NANCY F. GANZON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2008 03/28/2008 2008-0163863 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $28497.39 92141 B3285475C GMP542202EE 2202 EVEN 02 211-130-03-00 TERRY M. MENDENHALL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND JACKIE BONITA SMITH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/28/2009 04/10/2009 2009-0182483 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $12500.67 92142 B3290475C GMO522418D1O 2418 ODD 18 211-130-02-00 RUSSELL E. GRIFFIN AND GLENDA N. GRIFFIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2009 04/10/2009 2009-0182838 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $7869.05 92143 B3949485C GMO512113AZ 2113 ANNUAL 13 211-130-02-00 CYNTHIA A. CARLSON A (N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2011 03/17/2011 2011-0142882 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $18624.07 92144 B3991545C GMP521232AE 1232 EVEN 32 211-130-02-00 MONIKA Y. SMITH A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2011 08/25/2011 2011-0439329 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $19759.80 92145 B3995405L GMP533146BZ 3146 ANNUAL 46 211-130-03-00 ANA G. VILLASENOR RIVERA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2011 12/15/2011 2011-0674579 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21060.97 92146 B4041185L GMP521414D1O 1414 ODD 14 211-130-02-00 PHILIP VILLARREAL AND MAURITA VILLARREAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2012 08/23/2012 2012-0504882 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $12073.37 92147 B0400365H GMO563332L2Z 3332 ANNUAL 32 211-130-03-00 STANLEY THOMAS UDELL AND SUSAN ANN UDELL TRUSTEES OF THE UDELL FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 13 2003. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2012 11/08/2012 2012-0698799 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $38996.49 92148 B0417465L GMO511150A1E 1237 BIENNIAL EVEN 37 211-130-02-00 WAYNE I. NAKANO AND LOLEEN Y. NAKANO AS TRUSTEES OF THE NAKANO FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2013 11/07/2013 2013-0663635 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $15930.95 92149 B0417475L GMO511146A1O 1146 ODD 46 211-130-02-00 WAYNE I. NAKANO AND LOLEEN Y. NAKANO AS TRUSTEES OF THE NAKANO FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2013 11/07/2013 2013-0663633 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $15932.80 92151 B0439285S GMP591240AZ 1240 ANNUAL 40 211-131-11-00 JOSEPH DENTON AND GLORIA DENTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008661 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $27735.90 92152 B0442635H GMP591214AZ 1214 ANNUAL 14 211-131-11-00 YOHAN S. RUPARATNE AND MELISSA A. RUPARATNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/13/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141379 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $31008.11 92153 B0451515L GMP651312D1O 1312 ODD 12 211-131-13-00 LA NITA A. PETERS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND JANELLE L. PETERS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/01/2015 09/03/2015 2015-0468020 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $16431.44 92154 B0459735H GMP521408D1E 1408 EVEN 08 211-130-02-00 KEVIN LEVAR WILSON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/02/2015 01/28/2016 2016-0037887 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $17098.36 92156 B0466975H GMP661231A1Z 1231 ANNUAL 31 211-131-13-00 JOSELEON F. GODINEZ JR. AND LOUANNIE T. GODINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/28/2016 06/16/2016 2016-0297151 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $50475.19 92158 B0477495S GMP663320A1Z 3320 ANNUAL 20 211-131-13-00 JOE ANTHONY SANCHEZ JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2016 12/08/2016 2016-0672684 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $33673.99 92159 B0484035H GMO703204D1Z 3204 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 MARK J. PETERSON AND JACQUELINE M. PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2017 04/27/2017 2017-0188269 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $22864.41 92160 B0485555C GMO593118AZ 3118 ANNUAL 18 211-131-11-00 CHARLES B. CATALANO III AND LYNN M. CATALANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 05/25/2017 2017-0234795 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $38785.71 92161 B0486475H GMP652217B1O 2217 ODD 17 211-131-13-00 BARBARA G. SMITH A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/20/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256452 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21795.44 92163 B0489785S GMP693421BE 6934 EVEN 21 211-131-13-00 RANDALL B. CRUM AND SHAWNA LEE CRUM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/16/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0351061 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $22285.00 92164 B0490025H GMP601140A1E 1140 EVEN 40 211-131-11-00 ALEJANDRO PELAEZ AND MARIA I. PELAEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/17/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361729 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $30547.96 92165 B0493255H GMP582316D1O 2316 ODD 16 211-131-11-00 ERIK JAMES WASHINGTON A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/09/2017 10/12/2017 2017-0471772 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $17603.34 92166 B0493145S GMP661247B1E 1247 EVEN 47 211-131-13-00 JULIUS L. FORTE A(N) SINGLE MAN AND ASHLEY D. MIRANDA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459419 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21533.45 92167 B0495545S GMP661106B1O 1106 ODD 06 211-131-13-00 ANDRENE B. JOHNSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/11/2017 11/30/2017 2017-0555185 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21977.05 92168 B0440055H GMO593138AZ 3138 ANNUAL 38 211-131-11-00 GEORGE E. JACOBS JR. AND ELIZABETH M. JACOBS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2014 01/15/2015 2015-0018851 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $39202.25 92169 B0414185H GMP692232A1Z 6922 ANNUAL 32 211-131-13-00 CRAIG W. LEE AND SHEILA C. LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563221 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $31416.62 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22513

AFC-2017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 91818 10237E 102 37 147-264-09-37 SCOT S SHOLL A SINGLE MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7532.80 91819 40948J 409 48 147-264-51-48 MARY LOU BETTS AS TRUSTEE OR HER SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UDT DATED 5-22-98 FBO THE MARY LOU BETTS LIVING TRUST 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9313.61 91820 20751B 207 51 147-264-18-51 MITZI BASS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7773.08 91821 21411D 214 11 147-264-25-11 VERSAN R. SAHAGUN AND EPIFANIA S. SAHAGUN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8669.26 91822 31203D 312 03 147-264-39-03 WINFIELD WARD AN UNMARRIED MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7751.22 91823 21542D 215 42 147-264-26-42 DAVID S. KILMER AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9642.37 91825 40210J 402 10 147-264-44-10 DANIEL M. LIZZUL AND MARIA LIZZUL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9240.76 91826 31014D 310 14 147-264-37-14 KELLY CHRISTOPHER LETTNER A SINGLE MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8520.81 91827 31301D 313 01 147-264-40-01 VICTOR F. CORREA AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7944.12 91828 40305J 403 05 147-264-45-05 FRED J. BRICKNER AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9232.88 91829 21202D 212 02 147-264-23-02 M. EVELYN YOUTSEY A WIDOW 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $6773.23 91830 10211E 102 11 147-264-09-11 LAURIE E. DAVIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7264.65 91831 31151D 311 51 147-264-38-51 KENT BROSH AND DONNA BROSH A MARRIED COUPLE 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8313.61 91832 40145J 401 45 147-264-43-45 DEBORAH E. BELL A SINGLE WOMAN AND JUSTIN BELL A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9313.61 91833 10109E 101 09 147-264-08-09 FREDDIE L. SHERMAN SR. AND SHIRLEY L. SHERMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7240.75 91834 10348E 103 48 147-264-10-48 GABRIELLE M. SMITH 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7667.30 91835 40338J 403 38 147-264-45-38 LARRY G. KEENER AND CHRISTINE A. KEENER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $10361.06 91836 21515D 215 15 147-264-26-15 DONALD JAMES CARNES AND ROSLYN MAE CARNES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8313.61 91837 20602H 206 02 147-264-17-02 TIMOTHY DERRICK A SINGLE MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7189.19 91838 21504D 215 04 147-264-26-04 VINCENT P. MORGAN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7257.96 92138 30642B 306 42 147-264-33-42 TAXES UNLIMITED INC. AN OHIO CORPORATION 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8368.86 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22512 APN: 301-260-25-00 TS No: CA05000246-18-1 TO No: 18-178384 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 12, 2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 19, 2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0364724, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by RITA DEPASTINA, SINGLE WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for CABRILLO CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2763 CAMINITO SAN MARINO, DEL MAR, CA 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $150,609.06 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000246-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 26, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000246-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 51515, Pub Dates: 11/09/2018, 11/16/2018, 11/23/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22511 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/26/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $934,807.78 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0147016 11/9/2018 11/16/2018 11/23/2018 CN 22509

APN: 207-260-50-00 TS No: CA01000244-18 TO No: 05936416 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 23, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on January 25, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0052886 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by EDWARD J. MUELLER II AND KAREN M. MUELLER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MUNTHER M. KUBBA AND ROSEMARIE L. KUBBA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1730 TAMARACK AVENUE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $219,489.56 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000244-18. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 1, 2018 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000244-18 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Welch, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.ISL Number 51453, Pub Dates: 11/09/2018, 11/16/2018, 11/23/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22508 T.S. No.: 2018-01483-CA A.P.N.: 133-361-10-00 Property Address: 30446 Miller Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/22/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Pedro Pamatz A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/28/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1022661 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/04/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 493,671.46 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 30446 Miller Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 133-361-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 493,671.46. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-01483-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 26, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/02/18, 11/09/18, 11/16/18 CN 22483

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2018-04426 Loan No.: 2000003991 A.P.N.: 108-433-32 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROBERT C. WITTY AND BETTY M. WITTY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Entra Default Solutions, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Recorded 6/8/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0479186 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/28/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $344,159.85 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4336 DIEGOS COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-04426. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/26/2018 Entra Default Solutions, LLC Katie Milnes, Vice President A-4674476 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018, 11/16/2018 CN 22479 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007554124 Title Order No.: 180203130 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 0000000000000 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0770092 and Page No. 13848 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: CHRISTOPHER G. TARNOVSKY, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2339 CARIOCA PLACE, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 178-140-72-00 PARCEL 1: LOT 26 OF VISTA TRACT NO. 2-045, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14254, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AUGUST 9, 2001.. RESERVING THEREFROM, NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, ENCROACHMENTS, LANDSCAPE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, SUPPORT AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION” (DEFINED BELOW). RESERVING THEREFROM UNTO THE GRANTOR, ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE, OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 2: NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, OR OTHER PURPOSES ALL AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS, AND RESERVATIONS OF EASEMENTS FOR SAN CLEMENTE ESTATES” (“DECLARATION”) RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2001 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20010689142, IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AS SAME MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT APPURTENANT TO SUCH LOT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, USE, AND ENJOYMENT ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE PROJECT, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND FORTY (40) FEET IN WIDTH, BEING WITHIN PARCEL 1 AND 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6817 AS SHOWN BY PARCEL MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON JANUARY 26, 1978 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 78-34199 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AND LYING WITHIN AREAS SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “PROPOSED 40’ PRIVATE ROAD ESMT” AND ALSO BEING WITHIN PARCELS 1 AND 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 5783 AS SHOWN BY PARCEL MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON APRIL 7, 1977 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 77128289 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AND LYING WITHIN THE AREAS SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “EXISTING 40’ ROAD and UTILITY EASEMENT DOC. # 21905 REC. 2-7-61 and DOC. # 51266 REC. 3-20-64”. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 5: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH -HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, LYING WESTERLY OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF PARCEL B-1 HEREIN ABOVE DESCRIBED. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 6: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, LYING EASTERLY OF THE NORTHERLY PROLONGATION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF PARCEL 3 CONVEYED TO JOHANNES K. NOTTHOFF BY DEED RECORDED ON MAY 13, 1974 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 74-124147 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY. PARCEL 7: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 3 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6817, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO PARCEL MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JANUARY 26, 1978 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 78-34199 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, LYING WITHIN THE AREA SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “PROPOSED 30’ PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT” AND “PROPOSED 40’ PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT”.PARCEL 8: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ELECTRIC POWER, TELEPHONE, GAS, WATER, SEWER AND CABLE TELEVISION LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 40.00 FEET IN WIDTH, LYING WITHIN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA PARTICULARLY AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAP NO. 371, ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE EAST QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 21, AS SHOWN ON SAID LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAP NO. 371; THENCE ALONG THE “INCORRECT’ EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION; NORTH 89º28’27” WEST, 2273.79 FEET TO THE “INCORRECT” CENTER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE, NORTH 89º28’27” WEST, 1010.35 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED UNDER PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO FRANK J. HARDESTY III, ET UX, RECORDED JULY 3, 1972 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 170657 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. TOGETHER WITH A STRIP OF LAND 40.00 FEET IN WIDTH, THE NORTHERLY LINE BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER OF SAID SECTION 21 WITH THE “INCORRECT” EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE; THENCE ALONG THE “INCORRECT’ EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION NORTH 89º28’27” WEST, 970.35 FEET TO A POINT WHICH LIES SOUTH 89º28’27” EAST, 40.00 FEET FROM ABOVE MENTIONED SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED UNDER PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO FRANK J. HARDESTY, III, ET UX, RECORDED JULY 3, 1972 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 170657 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 89º28’27” WEST 257.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE NORTHERLY PROLONGATION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 21. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THOSE PORTIONS THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCELS 1 AND 5 HEREIN BEFORE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 9: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES INCLUDING ELECTRIC POWER, TELEPHONE, GAS, WATER, SEWER AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER AND ACROSS ALL THAT PORTION OF PARCEL 3 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6817, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JANUARY 26, 1978 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 7834199 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 3; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE THEREOF, SOUTH 89º39’10” EAST, 20.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID PARCEL 3 AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 89º39’10” EAST, 20.00 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHERLY LINE SOUTH 21º20’07” WEST, 55.84 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE NORTH 0º20’46” EAST, 52.13 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 10: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR PRIVATE ROAD, UTILITIES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS LOTS A, B AND C OF VISTA TRACT NO. 2-045, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14254, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AUGUST 9, 2001. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $787,723.74. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007554124. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/19/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4673848 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22466 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007713902 Title Order No.: 180311626 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 77-77-6-5301696 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/17/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/19/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0324913 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RICHARD F GORDON JR AND LINDA A GORDON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1335 DEL ROSA LN, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 APN#: 222-433-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $665,422.55. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007713902. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/18/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4673641 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22461 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 6/25/2005, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by HERMAN EDWARD KREBS, AN UNMARRIED MAN as trustor in favor of SEATTLE MORTGAGE COMPANY as beneficiary, and was recorded on 6/30/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0555802, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 4/2/2015, recorded on 5/19/2015, as instrument number 2015-0254454, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower(s) was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 10/5/2018 is $355,878.99; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017, as instrument number 2017-0280542, notice is hereby given that on 11/19/2018 at 1:00 PM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: LOT 351 OF HERMOSA UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 9529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 17, 1980. APN: 157-511-17-00 Commonly known as: 270 LUSTROSOS ST, OCEANSIDE CA 92057, The sale will be held at: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $361,332.19. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $36,133.22. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $36,133.22 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: October 5, 2018 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 Phone: (858) 750-7600 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 913428 10/26/18, 11/02/18, 11/09/18 CN 22453

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-00835-CI-CA Title No. 170345034-CA-VOI A.P.N. 257-432-40-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/15/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Marc Hansult, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/21/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0271330 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 11/21/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $695,858.20 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1609 Honeysuckle Court, Encinitas, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00835-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/12/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4673127 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22452

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00051918-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ivan Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ivan Garcia; change to proposed name: Ivan Garcia Villasenor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 23, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22535

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on November 19, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander; Lic.# 383PDR; VIN; 4A4AP3AU0EE001249. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,830.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 11/09/18 CN 22510

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CORBY KEITH FARVER [IMAGED] Case# 37-2018-00050252-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Corby Keith Farver. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Beth Farver Brooks in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Shea Amanda Farver Yates be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 28, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, New Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Luis Michael Bustillos, Esq., 20555 Fortuna Del Sur, Elfin Forest, CA 92029 Telephone: 760.705.6062 11/02/18, 11/09/18, 11/16/18 CN 22506

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00003447-CL-CL-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): TERRI L DEWHIRST aka TERRI DEWHIRST, DOES 1 TO 10, Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CAVALRY SPV 1, LLC, as assignee of CITIBANK, N.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County, Central, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101-3877. .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian N. Winn (SBN 86779); Laura M. Hoalst (SBN 101082); John E. Gordon (SBN 180053); Stephen S. Zeller (SBN 265664); Casey M. Jensen (SBN 263593); Jason M. Burrows (SBN 309882); Amit Taneja (SBN 304559) WINN LAW GROUP, A PROFESSIONAL CORP., THE CHAPMAN BUILDING 110 E WILSHIRE AVE STE 212, FULLERTON CA 92832 FILE# 17-12356-0-CD5-JPG (1910-00). Telephone: 714.446.6686 Date: 01/23/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by V. BAHENA, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22481

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00053433-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cory Tanner Glazier and Adelle Juliet Glazier filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cory Tanner Glazier; change to proposed name: Christopher Life; b. Present name: Adelle Juliet Glazier; change to proposed name: Adelle Juliet Sophia Life. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 23, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22478

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00050225-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Donovan Hernan Vega filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Donovan Hernan Vega changed to proposed name: Donovan Khalil Ball. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Oct 04, 2018 Peter C Deddeh, Judge of the Superior Court 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22462

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERNEST L. JESSEN, aka ERNEST LUDWIG JESSEN, aka ERNEST LUDWIG JESSEN, JR. Case # 37-2018-00052339-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ernest L. Jessen, aka Ernest Ludwig Jessen, aka Ernest Ludwig Jessen, Jr., A Petition for Probate has been filed by Leah Jessen Jones in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Leah Jessen Jones be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 18, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Tracy Murphy, 9070 Irvine Center Dr. Ste 100, Irvine CA 92618 Telephone: 949.916.6020 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22460

NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ROBERT RAYMOND, DECEDENT. Heather Lindsay Raymond, 368 Sea View Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Telephone: (619) 787.1560 is the personal representative of the ESTATE OF JAMES ROBERT RAYMOND, who is deceased. The personal representative HAS BEGUN ADMINISTRATION of the decedent’s estate in the SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Case #: 37-2018-00009607-PR-PW-CTL. You must FILE YOUR CLAIM with the court clerk AND mail or deliver a copy to the personal representative before the last to occur of the following dates: a. four months after 10/17/2018, the date letters (authority to act for the estate) were first issued to a general personal representative, as defined in subdivision (b) of section 58 of the California Proate Code OR b. 60 days after 10/17/2018, the date this notice was mailed or personally delivered to you. LATE CLAIMS: If you do not file your claim within the time required by law, you must file a petition with the court for permission to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code section 9103. Not all claims are eligible for additional time to file. See section 9103(a). EFFECT OF OTHER LAWS: Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. WHERE TO GET A CREDITOR’S CLAIM FORM: If a Creditor’s Claim (form DE-172) did not accompany this notice, you may obtain a copy of the form from any superior court clerk or from the person who sent you this notice. You may also access a fillable version of the form on the Internet at www.courts.ca.gov/forms under the form group Probate-Decedents’ Estates. A letter to the court stating your claim is not sufficient. FAILURE TO FILE A CLAIM: Failure to file a claim with the court and serve a copy of the claim on the personal representative will in most instances invalidate your claim. IF YOU MAIL YOUR CLAIM: If you use the mail to file your claim with the court, for your protection you should send your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. If you use the mail to serve a copy of your claim on the personal representative, you should also use certified mail. 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22454

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00051795-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Thomas Elam Grey IV and Katherine Jeanette Grey on behalf of Rhea Jean Andrews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rhea Jean Andrews; change to proposed name: Rhea Jean Grey. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 12, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22451

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00052122-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alyssa Michelle Baker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alyssa Michelle Baker; change to proposed name: Alyssa Michelle Whitlock. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 04, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 16, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027615 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Resources. Located at: 5780 Fleet St. #140, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Poseidon Water LLC, 75 State St. 25th Floor, Boston MA 02109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2007 S/Peter MacLaggan 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025775 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Denim. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #888, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelsey Schmitt, 603 Seagaze Dr. #888, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Schmitt 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027147 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Think Change. Located at: 2315 Caringa Wy. #48, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Engagement Toolbox Inc, 2315 Caringa Wy. #48, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2018 S/Charles E Martin 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027719 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCalVisitMonitor; B. SoCalVisitMonitor.com. Located at: 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #358, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #6, San Diego CA 92123. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Scott Petlock, 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #358, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2018 S/Timothy Scott Petlock 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027067 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandy Toes; B. Sandy Toes Gift Store. Located at: 511 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endless Seas Inc, 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2018 S/Brandon Foster 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027075 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sheffler & Martin Inc, 1104 Las Flores, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William J Sheffler 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027746 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Novasyte Health. Located at: 5999 Avenida Encinas #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Novasyte LLC, 5999 Avenida Encinas #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2009 S/Tim Gleeson 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027742 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Michael Roualdes Enterprises Inc. Located at: 1161 Sunrise Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Roualdes Enterprises Inc, 1161 Sunrise Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Roualdes 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027638 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Create & Help; B. Living Satya. Located at: 821 N. Emerald Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 703, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deoja Creations LLC, 821 N. Emerald Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Deep Prakash Deoja 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026586 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaz Seven Consulting. Located at: 1603 Crest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Walter Kazmierowicz, 1603 Crest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2018 S/William Walter Kazmierowicz 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027550 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hodges Homecare Services. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gladys Pineda Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gladys Pineda Mission 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027419 Filed: Nov 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flagkeepers LLC. Located at: 4741 Mahogany Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flagkeepers LLC, 4741 Mahogany Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2017 S/Richard M Dinse 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027113 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ESSENCE. Located at: 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andre Agustus Tyree, 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Lucia Maria Dinis Nogueira, 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2018 S/Andre Agustus Tyree 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027284 Filed: Oct 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. District Coffee Co. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #121, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. District Coffee Co. LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #121, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Anthony Lorkovic 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027678 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Denly Wines. Located at: 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Charles Whitechurch, 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Shelly Stevenson Whitechurch, 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Ann Myers 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027529 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter & Bread Life Foundations. Located at: 625 Cantara Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S. Melrose Dr. #518, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julie Ann Myers, 625 Cantara Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Julie Ann Myers 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026711 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Plumbing & Drains. Located at: 3564 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. All About Experts Inc, 3564 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Eric Skoverski 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027140 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonka Gallery. Located at: 8871 Balboa Ave. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Patrick Campbell, 5547 Michael St., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2018 S/Ryan Patrick Campbell 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026849 Filed: Oct 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VTEAM MARKETING; B. CALI DESIGN HOUSE. Located at: 745 Torrey Pines Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeremy Travis Vasquez, 745 Torrey Pines Pl., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Travis Vasquez 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027026 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shredricks. Located at: 210 Belflora Wy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shayne Fredricks, 210 Belflora Wy., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shayne Fredricks 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027197 Filed: Oct 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rockys Tree Care & Landscape. Located at: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #3, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roque Morales, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #3, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roque Morales 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027019 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock The Rub. Located at: 7105 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Thomas Slipka, 7105 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Andrew Thomas Slipka 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026499 Filed: Oct 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Weddings. Located at: 295 Chestnut Ave. #5, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Marie Vazquez, 295 Chestnut Ave. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Marie Vazquez 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026962 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Spa; B. North County Massage & Spa; C. North County Massage Spa. Located at: 1880 Marron Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Spa Carlsbad LLC, 1880 Marron Rd. #104, San Diego CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sean O’Donnell 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026310 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Impressions. Located at: 1564 Triton St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Lorraine Lang, 1564 Triton St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Lorraine Lang 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026732 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natalya Brows. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 811 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalya Brodowski, 811 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Natalya Brodowski 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026826 Filed: Oct 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Mechanic. Located at: 113 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Alan Reynolds, 718 Sycamore Ave. #164, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/James Alan Reynolds 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025649 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matik. Located at: 7511 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jodi Alissa Queen, 7511 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Lea Disney, 6409 Adams Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Jodi Alissa Queen 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026980 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keke International; B. Yasi U.S.A. Located at: 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Salvage Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Walid Kamal Eldin Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Motawi 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026960 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HHM CPA’S INC; B. HHM CPA’S. Located at: 5935 Cornerstone Ct. W. #120, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hara Hernandez Madahar CPA’S INC, 5935 Cornerstone Ct. W. #120, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Shama Madahar 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026683 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haley Brooke Photography. Located at: 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haley Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; Dominic Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Dominic Arguelles 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026744 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DK Ryland Studio. Located at: 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Marie Kinley, 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Marie Kinley 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026959 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Rentals; B. Coast Rentals; C. Freeman Coastal Rentals; D. SoCal Coast Rentals; E. Homeaway Coastal Rentals; F. Vacation Rentals For Less. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donald Sonn, 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/Donald Sonn 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025376 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJT Insurance Services. Located at: 1354 North Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230343, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 757 Marjoram Dr., Brentwood CA 94513. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2018 S/Jelena Radmanovic 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025418 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CC Motorsports. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Maquand, 3534 Corte Lupe, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Sidney Carr, 924 Encinitas Blvd. #22, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2013 S/Bruce Maquand 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026283 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. calitrippin; B. cali-trippin. Located at: 4465 Ocean Blvd. #44, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steve Nass, 4465 Ocean Blvd. #44, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Steve Nass 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026058 Filed: Oct 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wanderful Images. Located at: 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: 10755 Scripps Poway Pkwy. #448, San Diego CA 92131. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anita Schultz Lum, 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA 92064; 2. Dakota Morgan Lum, 9127 W. State Mountain Trl., Bellemont AZ 86015. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Anita Schultz Lum 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026313 Filed: Oct 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TREDMOND JJ. Located at: 6315 Caminito Andreta, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Robert Redmond, 6315 Caminito Andreta, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Robert Redmond 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026460 Filed: Oct 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Today’s Martial Arts. Located at: 6604 Sitio Sago, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 130278, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Rashidi, PO Box 130278, Carlsbad CA 92013; 2. Lisa Duhaylongsod, PO Box 130278, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Rashidi 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025392 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The K9 Buddy. Located at: 2033 Red Coach Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Murphy Banse, 2033 Red Coach Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2013 S/Lisa Murphy Banse 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026149 Filed: Oct 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P2 Photography. Located at: 119 Loma Alta Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jenna Lee Close, 119 Loma Alta Dr., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Jonathan William Held, 119 Loma Alta Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2007 S/Jenna Lee Close 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025895 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Creations Flower Company San Diego. Located at: 1205 Magnolia Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kirstin Sofia Anderson, 1205 Magnolia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kirsten Sofia Anderson 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026384 Filed: Oct 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miller Makers. Located at: 3105 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Elizabeth Miller, 3105 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Christopher Michael Miller, 3105 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Elizabeth Miller 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026272 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gratitude Ministries. Located at: 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mandy Jean Braidic, 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Dietke Fuege, 3340 Fosca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mandy J Braidic 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026059 Filed: Oct 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Automation. Located at: 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: 10755 Scripps Poway Pkwy. #448, San Diego CA 92131. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brewtech LLC, 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Gregory M Lum 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026269 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dinner and Docs. Located at: 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mandy Jean Braidic, 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mandy J Braidic 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026179 Filed: Oct 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Council Herbal Company. Located at: 15819 Caminito Cantaras, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erik Maximillian Myers, 15819 Caminito Cantaras, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erik Maximillian Myers 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026244 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bridal Beauty On-The-Go. Located at: 1451 N. Melrose Dr. #307, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 6106, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Art of Beauty Inc, 1451 N. Melrose Dr. #307, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2018 S/Ethan C Wood 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026595 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bites + Pints Taphouse. Located at: 2501 El Camino Real #210, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2342 Lapis Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Beer and Pizza Inc, 2342 Lapis Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Fred Mayne 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025815 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Blends. Located at: 6622 Sitio Sago, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Tori Fanale, 6622 Sitio Sago, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2015 S/Kelly Tori Fanale 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025611 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Screaming Pete’s BBQ. Located at: 601 Peet Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard B Peterson, 601 Peet Pl., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Richard B Peterson 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025526 Filed: Oct 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Military First Real Estate. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc, 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/2018 S/Serri Rowell 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025721 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group Accident Attorneys. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Profession Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2004 S/Gordon R Levinson 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024041 Filed: Sep 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ Wright Investments. Located at: 8881 Lamar St. #6, Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Haros, 8881 Lamar St. #6, Spring Valley CA 91977; 2. Jason R Wright, 8881 Lamar St. #6, Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2018 S/Jennifer Haros 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025914 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jaxs. Located at: 3962 Jewell St. T105, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanne Marie Zuniga, 3962 Jewell St. T105, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Joanne Zuniga 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024535 Filed: Sep 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House to Home Moving Concierge. Located at: 2288 Plazuela St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Judith Amy McCarron, 2288 Plazuela St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Judith Amy McCarron 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025742 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmless Eats. Located at: 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rebecca Rose Sykes, 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Rose Sykes 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025646 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast LTC Insurance Marketing. Located at: 2692 Waterbury Wy., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Salerno, Sr., 2692 Waterbury Wy., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Salerno, Sr. 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025756 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DeMartino Homes. Located at: 7323 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Brian DeMartino, 7323 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Brian DeMartino 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025713 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clever Canine Concept Training. Located at: 3326 Fenelon St., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Jessop Moore, 3326 Fenelon St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2018 S/Kimberly Jessop Moore 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025810 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chang/Mitchum Galleries. Located at: 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pangea Galleries Inc, 7030 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2018 S/Aaron Chang 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025398 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bill Slattery & Assoc., Inc. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BSlattery.Net, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/1999 S/Terry A Slattery 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025312 Filed: Oct 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alissa Leahi; B. Tattoobie. Located at: 3037 Via Estrada, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alissa Corace, 3037 Via Estrada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Alissa Corace 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025480 Filed: Oct 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4NTENT. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 261 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Angela Michelle Rosenberg, 261 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marc Ethan Rosenberg 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22433