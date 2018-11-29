Legal Notices, November 30, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (closed 11/30, 12/14) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Hamady Residence; CASE NUMBER: 16-200 MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: August 23, 2016; APPLICANT: Kraig Hamady; LOCATION: 910 Devonshire Drive (APN 258-234-38); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to construct a new single-family residence, a detached accessory unit, and a new oversized detached garage and storage area. The subject property is located in the Residential 5 Zone (R-5), Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Code Ninjas Tutoring Center; CASE NUMBER: 18-168 MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: August 6, 2018; APPLICANT: Camino Village, LLC; LOCATION: 294 N. El Camino Real (APN 259-121-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to authorize the operation of a tutoring center in an existing shopping center. The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: 760-633-2711 or at: dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Moores Garage and Storage Addition; CASE NUMBER: 18-126 MIN; FILING DATE: June 11, 2018; APPLICANT: Edward Moores; LOCATION: 3452 Toscano Court (APN 264-223-25); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit to construct a new oversized detached garage/workshop and storage area. The subject property is located in the Rural Residential Zone (RR) and the Cultural Resources Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. For all items above, the action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/30/18 CN 22590

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS AVAILABILITY OF REQUESTS FOR FUNDING PROPOSALS FY 2019-20 Beginning on December 6, 2018, the City of Encinitas will be soliciting proposals for projects, activities and programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2019-20 (July 1, 2019– June 30, 2020). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The estimated annual CDBG grant for FY 2019-20 is $316,302, with an estimated $47,445 available for public services, $63,260 available for program administration and fair housing, and $205,597 available for other activities. The City Council approved a five-year Consolidated Plan (FY 2015-20), which contains the goals and objectives for affordable housing and community development activities over the five-year period. Applications will be evaluated subject to the Consolidated Plan identified needs and goals. Further application guidance and application scoring criteria can be found in the City’s CDBG Policies and Procedures. The Consolidated Plan and CDBG Policies and Procedures are available for review at the Development Services Department or on the City’s website, to view click on “Departments”, “Development Services”, “Planning Division”, “Housing Resources” and “Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.” An optional applicant workshop will be held on December 6, 2018, at 3pm, located at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Applications are available on December 6, 2018 at City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or online on the City’s website: www.encinitasca.gov. Completed applications must be submitted to the Development Services Department by 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2019. The City Council will consider funding of proposed activities and projects for inclusion into the draft Annual Action Plan at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for March 20, 2019 and consider approval of the Annual Action Plan at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for April 24, 2019 for submittal to HUD. Please submit questions or requests for more information in writing only to Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst at npiano@encinitasca.gov. 11/30/18 CN 22587

T.S. No. 073017-CA APN: 221-062-45-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/4/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/3/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0005144, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KWANG B LEE, AND YANGSUN LEE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 791 JOY CT SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $907,274.64 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 914525 11/30/18, 12/07/18, 12/14/18 CN 22577

T.S. No. 070424-CA APN: 147-104-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE On 1/7/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/20/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0190560, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL SCOTT LANDER WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 520 N DITMAR ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $165,408.50 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP STOX 914380 11/30/18, 12/07/18, 12/14/18 CN 22576

APN: 223-680-08-00 TS No: CA08000480-17-1 TO No: 170144391-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 17, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. On January 4, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 19, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0713660, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by KURT ANTHONY BEVACQUA AND CYNTHIA ANNE BEVACQUA HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC as nominee for PULTE MORTGAGE, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7679 SITIO MANANA, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $1,116,231.43 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000480-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 16, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000480-17-1 ISL Number 53170, Pub Dates: 11/30/2018, 12/07/2018, 12/14/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22575

T.S. No. 18-52712 APN: 207-370-02-00. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/22/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. Trustor: GABRIELLE B FRANCZEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 7/24/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0392386, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:1/18/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $232,230.37. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2278 LISA STREET CARLSBAD, California 92008-3844. A.P.N #.: 207-370-02-00. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-52712. Date: 11/16/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee EPP 27289 Pub Dates 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/2018 CN 22574

Afc-2029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/21/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92898 S7458151S CSR20435CE 204 BIENNIAL EVEN 35 211-010-94-00 ROBERT J. MARTINEZ AN UNMARRIED MAN AND TRACIE M. COCHRAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/11/2008 11/14/2008 2008-0591976 08/23/2018 2018-0347977 $8452.76 92899 S7549151S CSR22040DO 220 BIENNIAL ODD 40 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL CABRAL AND RITA M. CABRAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2009 10/01/2009 2009-0545413 08/23/2018 2018-0347977 $7857.69 92900 B0446825C MCS10537BZ 105 EACH 37 211-010-94-00 STEPHEN M. SPRENKLE AND ALMA J. SPRENKLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/07/2015 06/25/2015 2015-0330146 08/23/2018 2018-0347977 $22129.09 92901 B0453675H MCS32242BE 322 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 211-010-94-00 RONALD J. POWER AND CAROLE L. POWER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/23/2015 10/08/2015 2015-0529111 08/23/2018 2018-0347977 $15008.55 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 11/26/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. 858-207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/30/18, 12/07/18, 12/14/18 CN 22573

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-800272-AB Order No.: 730-1710216-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/11/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. Trustor(s): Charles P. Zahl Jr, and Nicola Zahl, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 11/15/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-1024476 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $495,556.43 The purported property address is: 1462 MISTY SEA WY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor's Parcel No.: 223-551-02-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-800272-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-17-800272-AB IDSPub #0147474 11/23/2018 11/30/2018 12/7/2018 CN 22553

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-18-834100-AB Order No.: 180372945-CA-VOO YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. Trustor(s): BENJAMIN J. ROTES AND BURGUNDY AM ROTES, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 2/28/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0095218 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/10/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $455,008.24 The purported property address is: 573 GOLD DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-4327 Assessor's Parcel No.: 122-141-07-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-834100-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-18-834100-AB IDSPub #0147225 11/16/2018 11/23/2018 11/30/2018 CN 22537

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Recording requested by: TS No. CA-18-832084-NJ Order No.: 8738809 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/28/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MA The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): NELLIE DE LA TORRE, A MARRIED WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 3/11/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0120382 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/31/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $477,326.32 The purported property address is: 1422 BUSH STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92058-2609 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 148-073-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-18-832084-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-832084-NJ IDSPub #0146580 11/16/2018 11/23/2018 11/30/2018 CN 22536

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00058985-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gabriel Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gabriel Garcia; change to proposed name: Tai Conner McGourty. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 21, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22596

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00056600-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): John Wesley Silva filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: John Wesley Silva changed to proposed name: Aurora Aleczander D’Angelo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 24, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 West Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. Date: Nov 26, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22595

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE OF SALE: 12/10/2018 10:00 a.m LIENHOLDER: MIGUEL PEREZ 1819 SMYTHE SAN YSIDRO CA 92173 2012 POLARIS AT PLATE: 00AP39 VIN: 4XAJT87AXCB454670 11/30/18 CN 22589

NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATORY POLICY TO STUDENTS California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a California non profit corporation, in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age in any of its policies, procedures or practices, nor does CIHS discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation. This nondiscrimination policy covers all CIHS programs and activities, including but not limited to academic admissions, financial aid, educational services and student employment. 11/30/18, 12/07/18 CN 22588

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on December 12, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Smart Car; Lic.# 7ZRX858; VIN; WMEEJ3BA3EK730220. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $6, 910.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 11/30/18 CN 22579

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on December 12, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Mitsubishi, Outlander; VIN; 4A4AR3AU533007333 Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $5,315.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 11/30/18 CN 22578

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAUL R. KERPSIE Case # 37-2018-00052956-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Paul R. Kerpsie. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laura A. Estrada in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laura A. Estrada be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 26, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502 Room: 502 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 South Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92081. Telephone: 760.639.1680 11/23/18, 11/30/18, 12/07/18 CN 22571

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00056852-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Danielle Irene Gibson-Stiglich filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Danielle Irene Gibson-Stiglich; change to proposed name: Danielle Lucy Mayne. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 08, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 09, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22570

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held December 7, 2018 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Richard Flaigg, C316 Rachel Ornelas , BBS219

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Daniel Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Daniel Gerard Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Matt Monaco Car Parts/Misc. House Hold Goods Matthew Monaco Car Parts/Misc. House Hold Goods Matthew Joseph Monaco Car Parts/Misc. House Hold Goods Patrick King Misc. House hold goods Patrick E King Misc. House hold goods Patrick Earl King Misc. House hold goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. House hold goods Robert Duenckel Misc. House hold goods Blanca Gonzalez Misc. House hold goods Blanca Estela Gonzalez Zepeda Misc. House hold goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22556

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6th, 2018 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Raul Ochoa Misc. Household Goods Raul Jr Ochoa Misc. Household Goods Raul Ochoa Jr Misc. Household Goods Donovan L. Starr Misc. Household Goods Donovan Lee Starr Misc. Household Goods Johnny Martinez Misc. Household Goods Kelley F. Kottke Misc. Household Goods Kelley Frances Kottke Misc. Household Goods Joel C. Fannin Misc. Household Goods Joel Fannin Misc. Household Goods Joel Clinton Fannin Jr Misc. Household Goods Cheryl L. Michael Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Lyn Michael Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Michael Misc. Household Goods Derek E. Wilson Misc. Household Goods Derek Emery Wilson Misc. Household Goods Jerry Gould Misc. Household Goods Jerry Wayne Gould Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Classic Car—Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car—Misc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car—Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22555

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6th, 2018 at 11:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Daniel Eaton Misc. Household Goods Daniel Carl Eaton Misc. Household Goods Steven Fuhrman Vehicle Steven Joel Fuhrman Vehicle Matthew Schlesser Misc. Household Goods Faith A Ernest Misc. Household Goods Faith Anesta Ernest Misc. Household Goods Vanessa Martinez Misc. Household Goods Vanessa Marlene Martinez Misc. Household Goods Louis Manuel Sanchez Misc. Household Goods Josh Vest Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22554

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6, 2018 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Frank Bowman Misc. Household Goods Frank Joseph Bowman Misc. Household Goods Frank Bowman Misc. Household Goods Frank Joseph Bowman Misc. Household Goods Paul S. Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods Paul Sager Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods Paul Rhrines Misc. Household Goods Steven Podrouzek Misc. Household Goods Steven Douglas Podrouzek Misc. Household Goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22552

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 12-08-2018, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3323 Stephanie Hartman 11/23, 11/30/18 CNS-3195516# CN 22551

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00051918-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ivan Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ivan Garcia; change to proposed name: Ivan Garcia Villasenor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 23, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028136 Filed: Nov 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SGM Contracting. Located at: 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott G McDonough, 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott G McDonough 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028532 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WLS Mortgage. Located at: 2808 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kymberly Reese Wright, 2808 Santa Fe Vista Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2009 S/Kymberly Reese Wright 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028328 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex Holdings. Located at: 1615 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #C1, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Subrex Holdings LLC, 1615 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #C1, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Brian L Verrilli 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22593

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9028627 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Progressive Realty; B. Progressive Property Management. Located at: 4017 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4017 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/10/2004 and assigned File #2004-005040. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Tetalman, Incorporated, 4017 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Jerome E Tetalman, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028648 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K & B Group; B. Bantam’s Roost. Located at: 2628 Gateway Rd. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 230 South Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. K & B Group Inc, 230 South Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2018 S/Roger D Browning 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028916 Filed: Nov 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Into the Harvest. Located at: 703 Diamond Dr., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: PO Box 7563, Chula Vista CA 91912. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Creation Communities, 703 Diamond Dr., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2018 S/James A Stroud 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028543 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inland Debt Management. Located at: 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WA Laramie 82001. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Praying Hands Inc, 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WA 82001. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2018 S/Steven Vanderhei 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029089 Filed: Nov 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. French Secret. Located at: 5205 Fiore Terrace, San Diego CA San Diego 92112. Mailing Address: PO Box 910802, San Diego CA 92191. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mahyasadat Marashinia, 5205 Fiore Terrace, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/26/2018 S/Mahyasadat Marashinia 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029177 Filed: Nov 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farmgirl Artisan. Located at: 3117 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terri Lynn Healy, 3117 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Terri Lynn Healy 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028547 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coral Pools. Located at: 137 N. Pacific St. #E, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #122, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terry Clason, 723 Eucalyptus St. #8, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2008 S/Terry Clason 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028252 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJ Hair and Skin. Located at: 1605-B S Melrose Dr. #125, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 713 Franklin Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cassie Renee Jones, 713 Franklin Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2018 S/Cassie Renee Jones 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027919 Filed: Nov 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butlers Coffee House. Located at: 9631 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 2151 Darrow Glen, Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phi DriveUp Coffee Bar, 2151 Darrow Glen, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Phillips 11/30, 12/07, 12/14, 12/21/18 CN 22580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028099 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Blue Property Management. Located at: 4081 Kansas St. #8, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Arendsen Group Inc, 4081 Kansas St. #8, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Arendsen 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028621 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Real Estate of California. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. 2nd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Movsesian, 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2018 S/Andrew Movsesian 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028410 Filed: Nov 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MDF International. Located at: 364 Second St. #1B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MDF Technologies Inc, 364 Second St. #1B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2012 S/Jacques Dallery 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028306 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Heights Living Care. Located at: 7626 Galleon Wy., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. La Costa Heights Inc, 3111 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/27/2007 S/Lindu A Napitupulu 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028307 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Heights Assisted Living. Located at: 3111 Levante St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. La Costa Heights Inc, 3111 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/27/2005 S/Lindu A Napitupulu 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028049 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Klinge Realty Group; B. Bubbleinfo. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Klinge Enterprises, 2034 Hawley Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/James A Klinge 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028652 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspection Detection Connection. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Lane Post, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Jeff D Hauman, 332 Skyline Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Lane Post 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026944 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heron Inspection. Located at: 155 J Ave., Coronado CA San Diego 92118. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heron Industries Incorporated, 155 J Ave., Coronado CA 92118. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2018 S/Arn Lundquist 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028448 Filed: Nov 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FSO Websites; B. Finch Engineering & IT Solutions. Located at: 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230756, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelter Outfitters LLC, 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Finch 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028629 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. eSan Diego Realty. Located at: 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Edward Marsh, 11184 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #208, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Edward Marsh 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028279 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bogart Companies Inc. Located at: 2796 Loker Ave. W. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 232608, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alton Bogart Companies Inc, 2796 Loker Ave. W. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2009 S/Alton B Bogart 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027831 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BHI San Diego. Located at: 6658 Belle Haven, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BHI San Diego LLC, 6658 Belle Haven, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Brian R Bailey 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028020 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Automotive. Located at: 2430 Auto Park Wy. #203, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Superior Automotive, 596 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Josh Parkinson 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027861 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. salesUp. Located at: 1719 Willowhaven Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. salesUp LLC, 1719 Willowhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/30/2018 S/Edward Allen McKay 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028094 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pretty Branch Photo and Video. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-471, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lori Noto, 7727 Caminito Monarca #104, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2017 S/Lori Noto 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028046 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pier Side Investigations. Located at: 4345 Palomar Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Michael Peppard, 4345 Palomar Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Michael Peppard 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027855 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petrucci Marketing. Located at: 6790 Embarcadero Ln. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tracy Petrucci LLC, 6790 Embarcadero Ln. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/2018 S/Tracy Petrucci 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027819 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Carnitas. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1308 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rafael Christopher Garcia, 1308 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rafael Christopher Garcia 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22543

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027327 Filed: Oct 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KTTS; B. KT Technical Sales. Located at: 1781 Tara Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F434, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Add A Zero LLC, 1781 Tara Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/2018 S/Dawn Thompson 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026603 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JWRX. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Suite 108A #211, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jana Ronland, 231 Portia Ave., Vista CA 92084; 2. Janet Clough, 719 Snapdragon St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jana Ronland 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028125 Filed: Nov 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Easy Day Supplements. Located at: 2242 Azurite Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irishman Management LLC, 7157 Obelisco Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Jason Higgins 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026356 Filed: Oct 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Builders FirstSource. Located at: 3250 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: 2001 Bryan St. #1600, Dallas TX 75201. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ProBuild Company LLC, 2001 Bryan St. #1600, Dallas TX 75201. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2018 S/Deryl Ward 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028200 Filed: Nov 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AccuBio. Located at: 6453 Cypress Meadows Trl., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dongmei Zhou, 6453 Cypress Meadows Trl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dongmei Zhou 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027615 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Resources. Located at: 5780 Fleet St. #140, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Poseidon Water LLC, 75 State St. 25th Floor, Boston MA 02109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2007 S/Peter MacLaggan 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025775 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Denim. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #888, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelsey Schmitt, 603 Seagaze Dr. #888, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Schmitt 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027147 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Think Change. Located at: 2315 Caringa Wy. #48, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Engagement Toolbox Inc, 2315 Caringa Wy. #48, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2018 S/Charles E Martin 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027719 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCalVisitMonitor; B. SoCalVisitMonitor.com. Located at: 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #358, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #6, San Diego CA 92123. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Scott Petlock, 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #358, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2018 S/Timothy Scott Petlock 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027067 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandy Toes; B. Sandy Toes Gift Store. Located at: 511 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endless Seas Inc, 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2018 S/Brandon Foster 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027075 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sheffler & Martin Inc, 1104 Las Flores, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William J Sheffler 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027746 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Novasyte Health. Located at: 5999 Avenida Encinas #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Novasyte LLC, 5999 Avenida Encinas #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2009 S/Tim Gleeson 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027742 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Michael Roualdes Enterprises Inc. Located at: 1161 Sunrise Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Roualdes Enterprises Inc, 1161 Sunrise Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Roualdes 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027638 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Create & Help; B. Living Satya. Located at: 821 N. Emerald Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 703, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deoja Creations LLC, 821 N. Emerald Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Deep Prakash Deoja 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026586 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaz Seven Consulting. Located at: 1603 Crest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Walter Kazmierowicz, 1603 Crest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2018 S/William Walter Kazmierowicz 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027550 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hodges Homecare Services. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gladys Pineda Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gladys Pineda Mission 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027419 Filed: Nov 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flagkeepers LLC. Located at: 4741 Mahogany Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flagkeepers LLC, 4741 Mahogany Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2017 S/Richard M Dinse 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027113 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ESSENCE. Located at: 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andre Agustus Tyree, 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Lucia Maria Dinis Nogueira, 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2018 S/Andre Agustus Tyree 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027284 Filed: Oct 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. District Coffee Co. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #121, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. District Coffee Co. LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #121, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Anthony Lorkovic 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027678 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Denly Wines. Located at: 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Charles Whitechurch, 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Shelly Stevenson Whitechurch, 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Ann Myers 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027529 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter & Bread Life Foundations. Located at: 625 Cantara Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S. Melrose Dr. #518, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julie Ann Myers, 625 Cantara Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Julie Ann Myers 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026711 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Plumbing & Drains. Located at: 3564 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. All About Experts Inc, 3564 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Eric Skoverski 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22518