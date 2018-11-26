Legal Notices, November 23, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of December, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Beacon’s Beach Stair Access and Parking Lot; CASE NUMBER: 18-185 DR; FILING DATE: August 28, 2018; APPLICANT: Stephanie Kellar, Development Services, City of Encinitas; LOCATION: 948 Neptune Avenue (254-040-31); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit for new access stairs, the reconfiguration and relocation of the existing parking lot, and other associated improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Ecological Resource, Open Space and Parks (ER/OS/PK) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Car Lifts Planning Commission Interpretation (PCIN); CASE NUMBER: 18-247 PCIN; FILING DATE: October 29, 2018; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas-Planning Division; LOCATION: City-wide; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Planning Commission Interpretation to consider how to regulate mechanical car lifts; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: B Street Improvements; CASE NUMBER: 17-283 CDP; FILING DATE: August 15, 2018; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: B Street Sidewalk Improvements from Moonlight Beach to North Coast Highway 101 along the north side of B Street; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property crosses multiple zones. Specifically it is located in the North 101 Corridor Commercial Mixed 3 (N-CM-3) zone of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan, which is on the eastern most block fronting on Second Street. The Moonlight Beach Park (D-MBP) zoning of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (DESP) occupies the middle three blocks and the R-15 zone occupies the western most block, fronting Fourth Street. The entire project is within the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit for the construction of sidewalk improvements, consisting of decorative concrete, decorative pavers, landscaping, bulb-outs, crosswalks and applicable Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access ramps located on the North side of West B Street from North Coast Highway 101 west to Moonlight Beach, across Fourth Street; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Schroeder Twinhome; CASE NUMBER: 18-114 DR/CDP; FILING DATE: May 22, 2018; APPLICANT: Gary Cohn, AIA; LOCATION: 2139 Montgomery Avenue (APN 260-403-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to demolish the existing duplex and construct a new twinhome (two dwelling units) with landscaping and street/alley improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. A separate consolidated Coastal Development Permit will be processed with and issued by the California Coastal Commission. Items 3 and 4 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department regarding Item 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Department regarding Item 4 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 11/23/18 CN 22572

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-16 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Modifications Suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2018-05, which Adopted Amendments to the Local Coastal Plan, North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the General Plan to clarify provisions for roadway improvements on North Coast Highway 101.” On April 18, 2018, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 2018-05 as part of the North Coast Highway 101 Streetscape project. As part of the amendment process, the City submitted a Local Coastal Program (LCP) Amendment application to the California Coastal Commission on April 27, 2018. On October 11, 2018, the California Coastal Commission approved the LCP Amendment associated with City Council Ordinance No. 2018-05 predicated on two suggested modifications described as follows: Modification 1 – Add new Policy 6.8 to the Circulation Element of the certified Land Use Plan (LUP) of the LCP as follows: To foster access to shoreline recreation areas, while maintaining adequate circulation on major coastal access roadways, development shall target equity among all modes of travel, including, by vehicle, biking, walking, and public transportation. Major coastal access roadways include Coast Highway 101 and the portions of the following roadways that are located west of Interstate 5: Manchester Avenue, Birmingham Drive, Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas Boulevard, Leucadia Boulevard, and La Costa Avenue. Prior to modifying a major coastal access roadway that has a current or projected future Level of Service E or worse at one or more intersections or segments (with or without proposed development), a quantitative analysis projecting the change in travel time resulting from the project along the roadway shall be conducted to determine if coastal access is impacted. Available relevant circulation information from Caltrans, SANDAG, and other Cities along the affected roadway shall be included in the analysis. The quantitative analysis shall be derived from an adequate number of travel time surveys and shall address the prime beach use and peak travel volume periods on at least two weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Roadway modification projects that significantly impact coastal access shall be avoided. Modification to major coastal access roadways shall be accompanied by public access benefit enhancements promoting multi-modal access. Public access benefit enhancements may include, but are not limited to, increased public transportation services, improved pedestrian and cyclist access, and increased public parking. Modification 2 – Figure 5-C of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan of the certified IP shall be modified as follows: Note: Variation in right-of-way width and specific roadway improvements will occur within North Coast Highway 101 as set forth in the Policy 6.8 Circulation Plan of the Circulation Element of the General Plan/Certified Land Use Plan. As part of the variation, the number of travel lanes may be reduced as long as the operational characteristic of the intersections are adequate. Ordinance 2018-16 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 14, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: Muir; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the November 28, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 11/23/18 CN 22550

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-343 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.20 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE RELATED TO TAXICABS IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH NEW STATE REGULATIONS. The proposed ordinance amends portions of Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 5.20 regarding Taxicabs. The proposed changes will: Recent changes in state law requires the City to update its taxicab permitting laws. Taxicabs will now only be required to obtain a taxicab permit in the city their business is located in or the city that they conduct substantial business in. A taxicab permit from the county or any city in the county will allow that taxicab operator to operate in any other jurisdiction within the county without the need to obtain any other additional taxicab permits from any other jurisdiction in the county. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISHED: November 23, 2018 11/23/18 CN 22549

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-800272-AB Order No.: 730-1710216-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/11/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Charles P. Zahl Jr, and Nicola Zahl, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 11/15/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-1024476 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $495,556.43 The purported property address is: 1462 MISTY SEA WY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-551-02-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-800272-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-800272-AB IDSPub #0147474 11/23/2018 11/30/2018 12/7/2018 CN 22553

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-834100-AB Order No.: 180372945-CA-VOO YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BENJAMIN J. ROTES AND BURGUNDY AM ROTES, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 2/28/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0095218 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/10/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $455,008.24 The purported property address is: 573 GOLD DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-4327 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-141-07-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-834100-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-834100-AB IDSPub #0147225 11/16/2018 11/23/2018 11/30/2018 CN 22537

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Recording requested by: TS No. CA-18-832084-NJ Order No.: 8738809 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/28/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): NELLIE DE LA TORRE, A MARRIED WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 3/11/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0120382 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/31/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $477,326.32 The purported property address is: 1422 BUSH STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92058-2609 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 148-073-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-18-832084-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-832084-NJ IDSPub #0146580 11/16/2018 11/23/2018 11/30/2018 CN 22536

AFC-2020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92170 Y7262279K GPP18551AZ 185 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28-00 MARY F. RABB A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/05/2010 08/26/2010 2010-0444821 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $33735.63 92171 B0407085C GPP18306BE 183 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ANAYANZE PEREZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276483 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $13425.60 92172 B0428685S MGP38217BO 382 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 TIM R. DIXON AND KENDRA D. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2014 05/22/2014 2014-0210509 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $16723.15 92173 B0439645C MGP17309BZ 173 ANNUAL 09 211-022-28-00 ARELI HERNANDEZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/18/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0007488 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $18597.67 92174 B0462475H MGP19047BO 190 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL E. HAIGHT AND CAITLIN E. HAIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/05/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0131666 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $18934.78 92175 Y7262589K GPP39022AE 390 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-022-28-00 PHILIP J. VILLARREAL AND MAURITA ELIZA VILLARREAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 08/28/2010 10/07/2010 2010–538880 7/18/2018 2018-0293164 $13764.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22515

AFC-2021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92176 S1741015C CBS23216DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 16 211-010-94-00 BRIAN S. GONIOTAKIS AND BARBARA J. OZENBAUGH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2011 10/06/2011 2011-0522801 7/18/2018 2018-0293174 $13374.43 92177 B0475695H MCS22821DZ 228 ANNUAL FLOAT 21 211-010-94-00 PENELOPE DARNELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597595 7/18/2018 2018-0293174 $21170.09 92178 A5737007A ACS22143CZ 221 ANNUAL FLOAT 43 211-010-94-00 WAYNE I. NAKANO AND LOLEEN Y. NAKANO TRUSTEES OF THE NAKANO FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 2013 ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 05/14/2010 05/27/2010 2010-0265538 7/18/2018 2018-0293174 $13185.73 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22514

AFC-2019 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 92139 B2251475C GMO511215AO 1215 ODD 15 211-130-02-00 TRAVIS VETTERKIND AND JESSICA VETTERKIND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2008 02/22/2008 2008-0090720 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $10551.13 92140 B2328475C GMO511106AO 1106 ODD 06 211-130-02-00 ARNEL L. GANZON AND NANCY F. GANZON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2008 03/28/2008 2008-0163863 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $28497.39 92141 B3285475C GMP542202EE 2202 EVEN 02 211-130-03-00 TERRY M. MENDENHALL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND JACKIE BONITA SMITH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/28/2009 04/10/2009 2009-0182483 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $12500.67 92142 B3290475C GMO522418D1O 2418 ODD 18 211-130-02-00 RUSSELL E. GRIFFIN AND GLENDA N. GRIFFIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2009 04/10/2009 2009-0182838 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $7869.05 92143 B3949485C GMO512113AZ 2113 ANNUAL 13 211-130-02-00 CYNTHIA A. CARLSON A (N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2011 03/17/2011 2011-0142882 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $18624.07 92144 B3991545C GMP521232AE 1232 EVEN 32 211-130-02-00 MONIKA Y. SMITH A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2011 08/25/2011 2011-0439329 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $19759.80 92145 B3995405L GMP533146BZ 3146 ANNUAL 46 211-130-03-00 ANA G. VILLASENOR RIVERA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/16/2011 12/15/2011 2011-0674579 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21060.97 92146 B4041185L GMP521414D1O 1414 ODD 14 211-130-02-00 PHILIP VILLARREAL AND MAURITA VILLARREAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2012 08/23/2012 2012-0504882 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $12073.37 92147 B0400365H GMO563332L2Z 3332 ANNUAL 32 211-130-03-00 STANLEY THOMAS UDELL AND SUSAN ANN UDELL TRUSTEES OF THE UDELL FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 13 2003. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2012 11/08/2012 2012-0698799 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $38996.49 92148 B0417465L GMO511150A1E 1237 BIENNIAL EVEN 37 211-130-02-00 WAYNE I. NAKANO AND LOLEEN Y. NAKANO AS TRUSTEES OF THE NAKANO FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2013 11/07/2013 2013-0663635 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $15930.95 92149 B0417475L GMO511146A1O 1146 ODD 46 211-130-02-00 WAYNE I. NAKANO AND LOLEEN Y. NAKANO AS TRUSTEES OF THE NAKANO FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2013 11/07/2013 2013-0663633 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $15932.80 92151 B0439285S GMP591240AZ 1240 ANNUAL 40 211-131-11-00 JOSEPH DENTON AND GLORIA DENTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008661 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $27735.90 92152 B0442635H GMP591214AZ 1214 ANNUAL 14 211-131-11-00 YOHAN S. RUPARATNE AND MELISSA A. RUPARATNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/13/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141379 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $31008.11 92153 B0451515L GMP651312D1O 1312 ODD 12 211-131-13-00 LA NITA A. PETERS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND JANELLE L. PETERS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/01/2015 09/03/2015 2015-0468020 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $16431.44 92154 B0459735H GMP521408D1E 1408 EVEN 08 211-130-02-00 KEVIN LEVAR WILSON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/02/2015 01/28/2016 2016-0037887 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $17098.36 92156 B0466975H GMP661231A1Z 1231 ANNUAL 31 211-131-13-00 JOSELEON F. GODINEZ JR. AND LOUANNIE T. GODINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/28/2016 06/16/2016 2016-0297151 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $50475.19 92158 B0477495S GMP663320A1Z 3320 ANNUAL 20 211-131-13-00 JOE ANTHONY SANCHEZ JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2016 12/08/2016 2016-0672684 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $33673.99 92159 B0484035H GMO703204D1Z 3204 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 MARK J. PETERSON AND JACQUELINE M. PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2017 04/27/2017 2017-0188269 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $22864.41 92160 B0485555C GMO593118AZ 3118 ANNUAL 18 211-131-11-00 CHARLES B. CATALANO III AND LYNN M. CATALANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 05/25/2017 2017-0234795 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $38785.71 92161 B0486475H GMP652217B1O 2217 ODD 17 211-131-13-00 BARBARA G. SMITH A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/20/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256452 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21795.44 92163 B0489785S GMP693421BE 6934 EVEN 21 211-131-13-00 RANDALL B. CRUM AND SHAWNA LEE CRUM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/16/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0351061 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $22285.00 92164 B0490025H GMP601140A1E 1140 EVEN 40 211-131-11-00 ALEJANDRO PELAEZ AND MARIA I. PELAEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/17/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361729 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $30547.96 92165 B0493255H GMP582316D1O 2316 ODD 16 211-131-11-00 ERIK JAMES WASHINGTON A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/09/2017 10/12/2017 2017-0471772 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $17603.34 92166 B0493145S GMP661247B1E 1247 EVEN 47 211-131-13-00 JULIUS L. FORTE A(N) SINGLE MAN AND ASHLEY D. MIRANDA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459419 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21533.45 92167 B0495545S GMP661106B1O 1106 ODD 06 211-131-13-00 ANDRENE B. JOHNSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/11/2017 11/30/2017 2017-0555185 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $21977.05 92168 B0440055H GMO593138AZ 3138 ANNUAL 38 211-131-11-00 GEORGE E. JACOBS JR. AND ELIZABETH M. JACOBS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2014 01/15/2015 2015-0018851 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $39202.25 92169 B0414185H GMP692232A1Z 6922 ANNUAL 32 211-131-13-00 CRAIG W. LEE AND SHEILA C. LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563221 7/18/2018 2018-0293167 $31416.62 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22513

AFC-2017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/30/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 91818 10237E 102 37 147-264-09-37 SCOT S SHOLL A SINGLE MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7532.80 91819 40948J 409 48 147-264-51-48 MARY LOU BETTS AS TRUSTEE OR HER SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UDT DATED 5-22-98 FBO THE MARY LOU BETTS LIVING TRUST 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9313.61 91820 20751B 207 51 147-264-18-51 MITZI BASS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7773.08 91821 21411D 214 11 147-264-25-11 VERSAN R. SAHAGUN AND EPIFANIA S. SAHAGUN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8669.26 91822 31203D 312 03 147-264-39-03 WINFIELD WARD AN UNMARRIED MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7751.22 91823 21542D 215 42 147-264-26-42 DAVID S. KILMER AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9642.37 91825 40210J 402 10 147-264-44-10 DANIEL M. LIZZUL AND MARIA LIZZUL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9240.76 91826 31014D 310 14 147-264-37-14 KELLY CHRISTOPHER LETTNER A SINGLE MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8520.81 91827 31301D 313 01 147-264-40-01 VICTOR F. CORREA AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7944.12 91828 40305J 403 05 147-264-45-05 FRED J. BRICKNER AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9232.88 91829 21202D 212 02 147-264-23-02 M. EVELYN YOUTSEY A WIDOW 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $6773.23 91830 10211E 102 11 147-264-09-11 LAURIE E. DAVIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7264.65 91831 31151D 311 51 147-264-38-51 KENT BROSH AND DONNA BROSH A MARRIED COUPLE 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8313.61 91832 40145J 401 45 147-264-43-45 DEBORAH E. BELL A SINGLE WOMAN AND JUSTIN BELL A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $9313.61 91833 10109E 101 09 147-264-08-09 FREDDIE L. SHERMAN SR. AND SHIRLEY L. SHERMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7240.75 91834 10348E 103 48 147-264-10-48 GABRIELLE M. SMITH 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7667.30 91835 40338J 403 38 147-264-45-38 LARRY G. KEENER AND CHRISTINE A. KEENER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $10361.06 91836 21515D 215 15 147-264-26-15 DONALD JAMES CARNES AND ROSLYN MAE CARNES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8313.61 91837 20602H 206 02 147-264-17-02 TIMOTHY DERRICK A SINGLE MAN 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7189.19 91838 21504D 215 04 147-264-26-04 VINCENT P. MORGAN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $7257.96 92138 30642B 306 42 147-264-33-42 TAXES UNLIMITED INC. AN OHIO CORPORATION 5/29/2018 7/2/2018 2018-0270404 8/3/2018 2018-0318023 $8368.86 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/5/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/09/18, 11/16/18, 11/23/18 CN 22512

APN: 301-260-25-00 TS No: CA05000246-18-1 TO No: 18-178384 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 12, 2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 5, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 19, 2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0364724, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by RITA DEPASTINA, SINGLE WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for CABRILLO CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2763 CAMINITO SAN MARINO, DEL MAR, CA 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $150,609.06 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000246-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 26, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000246-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 51515, Pub Dates: 11/09/2018, 11/16/2018, 11/23/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22511

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/26/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $934,807.78 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0147016 11/9/2018 11/16/2018 11/23/2018 CN 22509

APN: 207-260-50-00 TS No: CA01000244-18 TO No: 05936416 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 23, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on January 25, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0052886 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by EDWARD J. MUELLER II AND KAREN M. MUELLER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MUNTHER M. KUBBA AND ROSEMARIE L. KUBBA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1730 TAMARACK AVENUE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $219,489.56 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000244-18. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 1, 2018 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000244-18 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Welch, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ISL Number 51453, Pub Dates: 11/09/2018, 11/16/2018, 11/23/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22508

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAUL R. KERPSIE Case # 37-2018-00052956-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Paul R. Kerpsie. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laura A. Estrada in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laura A. Estrada be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 26, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502 Room: 502 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 South Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92081. Telephone: 760.639.1680 11/23/18, 11/30/18, 12/07/18

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00056852-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Danielle Irene Gibson-Stiglich filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Danielle Irene Gibson-Stiglich; change to proposed name: Danielle Lucy Mayne. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 08, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 09, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22570

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held December 7, 2018 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Richard Flaigg, C316 Rachel Ornelas , BBS219 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22557

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Daniel Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Daniel Gerard Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Matt Monaco Car Parts/Misc. House Hold Goods Matthew Monaco Car Parts/Misc. House Hold Goods Matthew Joseph Monaco Car Parts/Misc. House Hold Goods Patrick King Misc. House hold goods Patrick E King Misc. House hold goods Patrick Earl King Misc. House hold goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. House hold goods Robert Duenckel Misc. House hold goods Blanca Gonzalez Misc. House hold goods Blanca Estela Gonzalez Zepeda Misc. House hold goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22556

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6th, 2018 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Raul Ochoa Misc. Household Goods Raul Jr Ochoa Misc. Household Goods Raul Ochoa Jr Misc. Household Goods Donovan L. Starr Misc. Household Goods Donovan Lee Starr Misc. Household Goods Johnny Martinez Misc. Household Goods Kelley F. Kottke Misc. Household Goods Kelley Frances Kottke Misc. Household Goods Joel C. Fannin Misc. Household Goods Joel Fannin Misc. Household Goods Joel Clinton Fannin Jr Misc. Household Goods Cheryl L. Michael Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Lyn Michael Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Michael Misc. Household Goods Derek E. Wilson Misc. Household Goods Derek Emery Wilson Misc. Household Goods Jerry Gould Misc. Household Goods Jerry Wayne Gould Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Classic Car—Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car—Misc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car—Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22555

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6th, 2018 at 11:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Daniel Eaton Misc. Household Goods Daniel Carl Eaton Misc. Household Goods Steven Fuhrman Vehicle Steven Joel Fuhrman Vehicle Matthew Schlesser Misc. Household Goods Faith A Ernest Misc. Household Goods Faith Anesta Ernest Misc. Household Goods Vanessa Martinez Misc. Household Goods Vanessa Marlene Martinez Misc. Household Goods Louis Manuel Sanchez Misc. Household Goods Josh Vest Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22554

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on December 6, 2018 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Frank Bowman Misc. Household Goods Frank Joseph Bowman Misc. Household Goods Frank Bowman Misc. Household Goods Frank Joseph Bowman Misc. Household Goods Paul S. Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods Paul Sager Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods Paul Rhrines Misc. Household Goods Steven Podrouzek Misc. Household Goods Steven Douglas Podrouzek Misc. Household Goods

Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/23/18, 11/30/18 CN 22552

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 12-08-2018, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3323 Stephanie Hartman 11/23, 11/30/18 CNS-3195516# CN 22551

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00051918-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ivan Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ivan Garcia; change to proposed name: Ivan Garcia Villasenor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 23, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22535

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00003447-CL-CL-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): TERRI L DEWHIRST aka TERRI DEWHIRST, DOES 1 TO 10, Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CAVALRY SPV 1, LLC, as assignee of CITIBANK, N.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County, Central, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101-3877. .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian N. Winn (SBN 86779); Laura M. Hoalst (SBN 101082); John E. Gordon (SBN 180053); Stephen S. Zeller (SBN 265664); Casey M. Jensen (SBN 263593); Jason M. Burrows (SBN 309882); Amit Taneja (SBN 304559) WINN LAW GROUP, A PROFESSIONAL CORP., THE CHAPMAN BUILDING 110 E WILSHIRE AVE STE 212, FULLERTON CA 92832 FILE# 17-12356-0-CD5-JPG (1910-00). Telephone: 714.446.6686 Date: 01/23/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by V. BAHENA, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028099 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Blue Property Management. Located at: 4081 Kansas St. #8, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Arendsen Group Inc, 4081 Kansas St. #8, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Arendsen 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028621 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Real Estate of California. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. 2nd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Movsesian, 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2018 S/Andrew Movsesian 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028410 Filed: Nov 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MDF International. Located at: 364 Second St. #1B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MDF Technologies Inc, 364 Second St. #1B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2012 S/Jacques Dallery 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028306 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Heights Living Care. Located at: 7626 Galleon Wy., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. La Costa Heights Inc, 3111 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/27/2007 S/Lindu A Napitupulu 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028307 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Heights Assisted Living. Located at: 3111 Levante St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. La Costa Heights Inc, 3111 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/27/2005 S/Lindu A Napitupulu 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028049 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Klinge Realty Group; B. Bubbleinfo. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Klinge Enterprises, 2034 Hawley Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/James A Klinge 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028652 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspection Detection Connection. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Lane Post, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Jeff D Hauman, 332 Skyline Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Lane Post 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026944 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heron Inspection. Located at: 155 J Ave., Coronado CA San Diego 92118. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heron Industries Incorporated, 155 J Ave., Coronado CA 92118. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2018 S/Arn Lundquist 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028448 Filed: Nov 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FSO Websites; B. Finch Engineering & IT Solutions. Located at: 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230756, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelter Outfitters LLC, 1514 Flair Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Finch 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028629 Filed: Nov 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. eSan Diego Realty. Located at: 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Edward Marsh, 11184 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #208, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Edward Marsh 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028279 Filed: Nov 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bogart Companies Inc. Located at: 2796 Loker Ave. W. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 232608, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alton Bogart Companies Inc, 2796 Loker Ave. W. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2009 S/Alton B Bogart 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027831 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BHI San Diego. Located at: 6658 Belle Haven, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BHI San Diego LLC, 6658 Belle Haven, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Brian R Bailey 11/23, 11/30, 12/07, 12/14/18 CN 22558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028020 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Automotive. Located at: 2430 Auto Park Wy. #203, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Superior Automotive, 596 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Josh Parkinson 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027861 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. salesUp. Located at: 1719 Willowhaven Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. salesUp LLC, 1719 Willowhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/30/2018 S/Edward Allen McKay 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028094 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pretty Branch Photo and Video. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-471, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lori Noto, 7727 Caminito Monarca #104, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2017 S/Lori Noto 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028046 Filed: Nov 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pier Side Investigations. Located at: 4345 Palomar Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Michael Peppard, 4345 Palomar Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Michael Peppard 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027855 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petrucci Marketing. Located at: 6790 Embarcadero Ln. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tracy Petrucci LLC, 6790 Embarcadero Ln. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/2018 S/Tracy Petrucci 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027819 Filed: Nov 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Carnitas. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1308 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rafael Christopher Garcia, 1308 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rafael Christopher Garcia 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22543

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027327 Filed: Oct 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KTTS; B. KT Technical Sales. Located at: 1781 Tara Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F434, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Add A Zero LLC, 1781 Tara Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/2018 S/Dawn Thompson 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026603 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JWRX. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Suite 108A #211, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jana Ronland, 231 Portia Ave., Vista CA 92084; 2. Janet Clough, 719 Snapdragon St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jana Ronland 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028125 Filed: Nov 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Easy Day Supplements. Located at: 2242 Azurite Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irishman Management LLC, 7157 Obelisco Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Jason Higgins 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026356 Filed: Oct 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Builders FirstSource. Located at: 3250 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: 2001 Bryan St. #1600, Dallas TX 75201. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ProBuild Company LLC, 2001 Bryan St. #1600, Dallas TX 75201. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2018 S/Deryl Ward 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028200 Filed: Nov 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AccuBio. Located at: 6453 Cypress Meadows Trl., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dongmei Zhou, 6453 Cypress Meadows Trl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dongmei Zhou 11/16, 11/23, 11/30, 12/07/18 CN 22538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027615 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Resources. Located at: 5780 Fleet St. #140, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Poseidon Water LLC, 75 State St. 25th Floor, Boston MA 02109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2007 S/Peter MacLaggan 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025775 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Denim. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #888, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelsey Schmitt, 603 Seagaze Dr. #888, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Schmitt 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027147 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Think Change. Located at: 2315 Caringa Wy. #48, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Engagement Toolbox Inc, 2315 Caringa Wy. #48, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2018 S/Charles E Martin 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027719 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCalVisitMonitor; B. SoCalVisitMonitor.com. Located at: 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #358, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #6, San Diego CA 92123. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Scott Petlock, 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #358, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2018 S/Timothy Scott Petlock 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22531

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027067 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandy Toes; B. Sandy Toes Gift Store. Located at: 511 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endless Seas Inc, 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2018 S/Brandon Foster 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027075 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sheffler & Martin Inc, 1104 Las Flores, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William J Sheffler 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027746 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Novasyte Health. Located at: 5999 Avenida Encinas #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Novasyte LLC, 5999 Avenida Encinas #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2009 S/Tim Gleeson 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027742 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Michael Roualdes Enterprises Inc. Located at: 1161 Sunrise Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Roualdes Enterprises Inc, 1161 Sunrise Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Roualdes 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027638 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Create & Help; B. Living Satya. Located at: 821 N. Emerald Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 703, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deoja Creations LLC, 821 N. Emerald Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Deep Prakash Deoja 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026586 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaz Seven Consulting. Located at: 1603 Crest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Walter Kazmierowicz, 1603 Crest Dr. #1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2018 S/William Walter Kazmierowicz 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027550 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hodges Homecare Services. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gladys Pineda Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gladys Pineda Mission 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027419 Filed: Nov 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flagkeepers LLC. Located at: 4741 Mahogany Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flagkeepers LLC, 4741 Mahogany Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2017 S/Richard M Dinse 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027113 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ESSENCE. Located at: 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andre Agustus Tyree, 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Lucia Maria Dinis Nogueira, 959 Vine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2018 S/Andre Agustus Tyree 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027284 Filed: Oct 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. District Coffee Co. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #121, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. District Coffee Co. LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #121, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Anthony Lorkovic 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027678 Filed: Nov 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Denly Wines. Located at: 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Charles Whitechurch, 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Shelly Stevenson Whitechurch, 833 Ida Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Ann Myers 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027529 Filed: Nov 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter & Bread Life Foundations. Located at: 625 Cantara Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S. Melrose Dr. #518, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julie Ann Myers, 625 Cantara Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Julie Ann Myers 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026711 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Plumbing & Drains. Located at: 3564 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. All About Experts Inc, 3564 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Eric Skoverski 11/09, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/18 CN 22518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027140 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonka Gallery. Located at: 8871 Balboa Ave. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Patrick Campbell, 5547 Michael St., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2018 S/Ryan Patrick Campbell 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026849 Filed: Oct 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VTEAM MARKETING; B. CALI DESIGN HOUSE. Located at: 745 Torrey Pines Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeremy Travis Vasquez, 745 Torrey Pines Pl., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Travis Vasquez 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027026 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shredricks. Located at: 210 Belflora Wy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shayne Fredricks, 210 Belflora Wy., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shayne Fredricks 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027197 Filed: Oct 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rockys Tree Care & Landscape. Located at: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #3, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roque Morales, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #3, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roque Morales 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027019 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock The Rub. Located at: 7105 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Thomas Slipka, 7105 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Andrew Thomas Slipka 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026499 Filed: Oct 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Weddings. Located at: 295 Chestnut Ave. #5, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Marie Vazquez, 295 Chestnut Ave. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Marie Vazquez 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026962 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Spa; B. North County Massage & Spa; C. North County Massage Spa. Located at: 1880 Marron Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Spa Carlsbad LLC, 1880 Marron Rd. #104, San Diego CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sean O’Donnell 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026310 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Impressions. Located at: 1564 Triton St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Lorraine Lang, 1564 Triton St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Lorraine Lang 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026732 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natalya Brows. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 811 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalya Brodowski, 811 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Natalya Brodowski 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026826 Filed: Oct 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Mechanic. Located at: 113 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Alan Reynolds, 718 Sycamore Ave. #164, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/James Alan Reynolds 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025649 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matik. Located at: 7511 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jodi Alissa Queen, 7511 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Lea Disney, 6409 Adams Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Jodi Alissa Queen 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026980 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keke International; B. Yasi U.S.A. Located at: 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Salvage Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Walid Kamal Eldin Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Motawi 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026960 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HHM CPA’S INC; B. HHM CPA’S. Located at: 5935 Cornerstone Ct. W. #120, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hara Hernandez Madahar CPA’S INC, 5935 Cornerstone Ct. W. #120, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Shama Madahar 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026683 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haley Brooke Photography. Located at: 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haley Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; Dominic Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Dominic Arguelles 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026744 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DK Ryland Studio. Located at: 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Marie Kinley, 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Marie Kinley 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026959 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Rentals; B. Coast Rentals; C. Freeman Coastal Rentals; D. SoCal Coast Rentals; E. Homeaway Coastal Rentals; F. Vacation Rentals For Less. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donald Sonn, 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/Donald Sonn 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025376 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJT Insurance Services. Located at: 1354 North Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230343, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 757 Marjoram Dr., Brentwood CA 94513. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2018 S/Jelena Radmanovic 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025418 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CC Motorsports. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Maquand, 3534 Corte Lupe, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Sidney Carr, 924 Encinitas Blvd. #22, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2013 S/Bruce Maquand 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026283 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. calitrippin; B. cali-trippin. Located at: 4465 Ocean Blvd. #44, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steve Nass, 4465 Ocean Blvd. #44, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Steve Nass 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22484