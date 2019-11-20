Legal Notices, November 22, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM *City Hall is closed on Thursday, November 28, 2019, and Friday, November 29, 2019, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday* NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Brubaker Facade; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003331-2019; ADR-003332-2019; BADJ-003450-2019; CDPNF-003334-2019; FILING DATE: September 4, 2019; APPLICANT: Ed Brubaker; LOCATION: 365 Stafford Avenue (APN 260-363-22) and 1912 Cambridge Avenue (APN 260-363-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit, Boundary Adjustment, and Coastal Development Permit for a façade change to an existing twin home, and a lot consolidation of the two underlying legal lots for one of the twinhome units (365 Stafford Avenue). The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R11) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/22/19 CN 24012

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 5th day of December 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Home & Away; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002720-2019, CDPNF-002721-2019, DR-002722-2019, USE-002723-2019, and 18-226 MUPMOD/ADR/CDP; FILING DATE: October 16, 2018; APPLICANT: Paul Schumacher; LOCATION: 485 S. Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-081-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow tenant improvements (i.e., replacing exterior windows with overhead doors and remodeling interior) at an existing restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 zone and the Coastal Zone; STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717, lwinter@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Carinderia; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003172-2019, USE-003173-2019, and CDPNF-003174-2019; FILING DATE: June 24, 2019; APPLICANT: Archibald and Marytomlim Soria; LOCATION: 124 West I Street (APN: 258-182-15); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow beer and wine at an existing restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 2 zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717, lwinter@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Moonlight Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002926-2019, CDP-002927-2019, SUB-002973-2019, USE-003434-2019; FILING DATE: January 23, 2019; APPLICANT: Marco and Nicole Hanlon; LOCATION: 100 Fifth Street (APN 258-023-21) and 104 Fifth Street (APN 258-023-22); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Minor Use Permit, Parcel Map Waiver and Coastal Development Permit to demolish the existing single-family residences on two adjacent lots each, consolidate the two underlying legal lots into one lot, and construct a new single-family residence with an oversized garage within a basement, and site improvements on the newly consolidated lot located on a coastal bluff.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 11 (R11) Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: ONE2GO Thai Kitchen; CASE NUMBER: MIN-003209-2019; FILING DATE: July 9, 2019; APPLICANT: Rungratsami Uengrangsi; LOCATION: 191 North El Camino Real, Suite 110 (APN 259-121-32); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to allow the sale of beer and wine (Type 41 ABC License) for an existing restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Items 1, 2 and 4 and on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Planning Commission’s determination for Item 3. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2 and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department for Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Department for Item 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 11/22/19 CN 24011

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This LCP amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six-week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed LCP amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place on December 4, 2019 and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in early 2020 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402. The LCP Amendment is also posted on the city’s website at http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp. PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2019-0004 (PUB2019-0010) – FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT REGULATIONS AMENDMENTS The proposed Local Coastal Program Amendment consists of an amendment to the city’s Local Coastal Program Implementation Plan. Specifically, amendments are proposed to Carlsbad Zoning Ordinance Chapter 21.110 – Floodplain Management Regulations. The proposed amendments have been drafted in cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are intended to ensure the city’s floodplain management regulations are consistent with FEMA requirements. If you have any questions, please contact Melanie Saucier, in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4605 or Melanie.Saucier@carlsbadca.gov. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: November 22, 2019 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: November 22, 2019 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: November 22, 2019 11/22/19 CN 24004

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS AVAILABILITY OF REQUESTS FOR FUNDING PROPOSALS FY 2020-21 Beginning on December 5, 2019, the City of Encinitas will be soliciting proposals for projects, activities and programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-21 (July 1, 2020– June 30, 2021). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The estimated annual CDBG grant for FY 2020-21 is $332,501, with an estimated $49,875 available for public services, $66,500 available for program administration and fair housing, and $216,126 available for other activities. The City Council approved a five-year Consolidated Plan (FY 2015-20), which contains the goals and objectives for affordable housing and community development activities over the five-year period. Applications will be evaluated subject to the Consolidated Plan identified needs and goals. Further application guidance and application scoring criteria can be found in the City’s CDBG Policies and Procedures. The Consolidated Plan and CDBG Policies and Procedures are available for review at the Development Services Department or on the City’s website, to view click on “Departments”, “Development Services”, “Planning Division”, “Housing Resources” and “Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.” An optional applicant workshop will be held on December 5, 2019, at 3pm, located at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Applications are available on December 5, 2019 at City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or online on the City’s website: www.encinitasca.gov. Completed applications must be submitted to the Development Services Department by 4:00 p.m. on January 10, 2020. The City Council will consider funding of proposed activities and projects for inclusion into the draft Annual Action Plan at a future public hearing that will be noticed separately. Please submit questions or requests for more information in writing only to Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner at jgates@encinitasca.gov. 11/22/19 CN 23995

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-27 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-27 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Which Repeals Chapter 10.04 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code and Adopts New Chapter 10.04 Adopting the 2018 International Fire Code and 2019 California Fire Code with certain amendments, additions, and deletions.” The State of California revises and adopts a new edition of the California Fire Code every three years, known as the Triennial Code Adoption Cycle. State mandate requires the fire code to be adopted by local governments and enforced starting January 1, 2020. Ordinance 2019-27 repeals and replaces Chapter 10.04 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code and adopts by reference the 2018 International Fire Code and the 2019 California Fire Code with certain amendments, additions and deletions. Ordinance 2019-27 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 23, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23980

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-26 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-26 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 14 (Traffic Code) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, to Modify Existing Traffic Code Regulations.” The proposed amendments to Title 14 (Attachment 3) modify current code language to require that when a City Council action is required per the Traffic Code, it shall be processed consistently for all actions as a City Council Resolution. Additionally, the proposed amendments accurately designate City staff authorized to exercise the powers and duties with respect to traffic. Minor modifications to existing code language is proposed in order to provide accurate and up-to-date engineering principles. Additional language as a part of the proposed amendments will provide accurate and consistent verbiage throughout the code. Ordinance 2019-26 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the December 11, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23979

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-25 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-25 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 4 (Animal Regulations) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, to Limit the Number of Dogs Allowed in all Residential Districts or in Conjunction with any Residential Uses in any other district.” The proposed amendment to Title 4 (Animal Regulations) of the Municipal Code is to provide supplemental regulations governing the keeping of dogs and are intended to provide for the compatibility between such animals and neighboring land uses. In order to regulate and provide compatibility between the number of dogs allowed and the neighboring land uses, general requirements governing this topic would need to be established. The proposed code amendment to Title 4 establishes the additional regulations to limit the number of dogs allowed to six (6) dogs per parcel within in residential districts or residential uses within any other district. The proposed amendment is in addition to the general requirements governing animals established in other sections of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Ordinance 2019-25 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the December 11, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23978

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-24 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-24 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions), Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, and Local Coastal Plan, to Modify Design Requirements and Development Standards for Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity.” The proposed amendments to both Title 24 and Title 30 provide consistent language throughout the Municipal Code for the requirements of Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity. Furthermore, the proposed amendments shall be applied to all areas and zones within the City; the amendments shall also apply when a subdivision is, or is not requested as a part of a development application. Additionally, internal consistency throughout the Municipal Code will allow for easier application of the proposed code amendments during the development review process. Connectivity and circulation between adjacent land uses will be reviewed on a project-by-project basis with the objective of maintaining and/or enhancing further connectivity and circulation of pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular transport. Ordinance 2019-24 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the December 11, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23977

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-23 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-23 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting the Modification Suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2019-01, Amending Section 30.36.020(B) of Chapter 30.36 Emergency Shelters.” On January 9, 2019, the City Council voted unanimously to introduce Ordinance 2019-01, which was adopted on February 13, 2019. The Ordinance was submitted to the Coastal Commission for a Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) to the Implementation Plan (IP). On September 11, 2019, the California Coastal Commission (Commission) reviewed the proposed Zoning Code Amendments to allow Emergency Shelters as a permitted use. The California Coastal Commission approved the LCP Amendment on September 11, 2019 with one modification to Ordinance 2019-01 amending Zoning Code Section 30.36.020(B) Emergency Shelters as follows: B. The emergency shelter shall be located a minimum distance of 299 feet from another emergency shelter, with said measurement being defined as the shortest distance between the outside walls of the structures housing such facilities. In order for the LCPA to be certified by the Commission, the City Council must take action to accept the modification. Ordinance 2019-23 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 23, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23976

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-22 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-22 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to implement the City of Encinitas Climate Action Plan’s strategy related to electric vehicle charging.” The purpose of the electric vehicle (EV) charging Ordinance 2019-22 is to help reduce emissions, encourage alternative fuel vehicle use, and promote increased EV use by providing more opportunities for EV charging. Currently, the City requires building plans for all new dwelling units and commercial/office buildings to include installation of conduit or other electrical improvements for future installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The proposed regulations would now require additional electrical improvements to be installed and a percentage of parking spaces equipped with electric vehicle supply equipment. Ordinance 2019-22 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 23, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23975

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-21 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-21 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt the 2019 California Building Standards Code with certain amendments, additions, and deletions.” The purpose of proposed Ordinance No. 2019-21 is to update the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt the current state-mandated 2019 Building Codes Edition. The California Health and Safety Code requires that each jurisdiction in the state adopt the most recent edition of the California Building Standards Code. If it is not adopted by a jurisdiction, it has the force of law 180 days after publication. The Building Code is normally updated every three years and amended and adopted by the State of California Building Standards Commission with the requirement that local jurisdictions enforce the state adopted codes as the minimum standards for construction. This year, the California Building Standards Commission published the 2019 Building Code on July 1, 2019. The 2019 Building Codes include the California Administrative Code, Building Code, Residential Code, Electrical Code, Mechanical Code, Plumbing Code, Energy Code, Historical Building Code, Fire Code, Existing Building Code, Green Building Standards Code, and California Referenced Standards Code. The state allows local amendments when findings can be made that the proposed code changes are necessary to address locally unique topographical and climatic conditions. In no circumstance can a local amendment be less restrictive than the state adopted Building Codes. Ordinance 2019-21 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 23, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/22/19 CN 23974

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinances No. CS-363 & No. CS-364 per Government Code §36933(c) Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California Approving Amendments to the City of Carlsbad Municipal Code, Titles 17 and 18 to Adopt By Reference the 2019 California Fire Code, the 2019 California Building Code, the 2019 California Mechanical Code, the 2019 California Electrical Code, the 2019 California Plumbing Code, the 2018 Uniform Solar Code, Hydronics and Geothermal Code, the 2019 California Residential Code, the 2019 California Green Building Standards Code and the 2019 California Energy Code The ordinances propose to adopt by reference the 2019 California Fire Code, the 2019 California Building Code, the 2019 California Mechanical Code, the 2019 California Electrical Code, the 2019 California Plumbing Code, the 2018 Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code, the 2019 California Residential Code, the 2019 California Green Building Standards Code and the 2019 California Energy Code into the Carlsbad Municipal Code. These codes are adopted by the State Building Standards Commission and are being enforced statewide effective January 1, 2020. Local jurisdictions are required to enforce these regulations as the minimum standards for construction throughout the State. The proposed amendments will bring the City of Carlsbad into compliance with the State requirements. The ordinances would amend the following Chapters of the Carlsbad Municipal Code: • Title 17, Chapter 17.04, Fire Prevention Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.04, Building Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.08, Mechanical Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.12, Electrical Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.16, Plumbing Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.18, Solar Energy Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.20, Residential Code; • Title 18, Chapter 18.21, Green Building Standards Code; and • Title 18, Chapter 18.30, Energy Conservation Regulations. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of November 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: HALL, BLACKBURN, BHAT-PATEL, SCHUMACHER. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 11/22/19 CN 23968

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 SAFETY AND MOBILITY IMPROVEMENTS (CS20E) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on November 27, 2019. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of slurry seal, crack seal, remove pavement marking and traffic striping, paint traffic stripe, pavement marking, wheel stops, delineators, signs, sand retention boards, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $556,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the five additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, PE City Engineer DATE: _11/8/19_______ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 11/15/19, 11/22/19 CN 23963

T.S. No. 082676-CA APN: 122-384-30-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/30/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. On 12/30/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/6/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0415332, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NICHOLAS MICHAELS, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: LOT 701 OF RESUBDIVISION OF A PORTION OF WHELAN RANCH UNIT NO. 10 AND A PORTION OF WHELAN RANCH UNIT NO. 11, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 12385, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 22, 1989. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 394 PISMO BAY COURT OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $434,625.53 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 082676-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 922916 / 082676-CA 11/22/19, 11/29/19, 12/06/19 CN23970

Title Order No. 95521470 T.S. No.: NR-51329-CA Refence No. Village Park Townhome APN: 259-222-16-22 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/30/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. On 12/16/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 11/6/2018 as Document No. 2018-0464667 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Mary D. Mullane, an unmarried woman WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1844 Pleasantdale Drive # 22 Encinitas, CA 92024 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $10,329.97 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Village Park Townhome Corporation # 3 Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51329-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 11/8/2019 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (11/22/19, 11/29/19, 12/06/19 TS# NR-51329-ca SDI-16675) CN 23969

T.S. No.: 2014-07890-CA A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Property Address: 26335 Engelmann Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-7360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. Trustor: Adrian Costilla and Irene Costilla, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275536 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/20/2019 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $1,241,258.51 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26335 Engelmann Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-07890-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 7, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/15/19, 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 23957

STAYNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/25/2019 7/5/2019 2019-0266377 8/6/2019 2019-0327955 $5795.38 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Date: 11/7/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. Date: 11/7/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 11/15/19, 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 23954

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 11-31364-EM-CA Title No. 110322138-CA-LMI A.P.N. 182-076-16-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GERARDO O. GONZALEZ AND MARIA F. LIMON DE GONZALEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0775593 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of SAN DIEGO County, California. Date of Sale: 12/09/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $878,888.53 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 328 E OLIVE STREET, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 11-31364-EM-CA. Date: 11/06/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4709870 11/15/2019, 11/22/2019, 11/29/2019 CN 23953 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/06/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4709870 11/15/2019, 11/22/2019, 11/29/2019 CN 23953

APN No. 255-123-06-00 Reference No. 5659-3/ Hickey Trustee Sale No. 2019-1231 Title Order No. 19-284493 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/3/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 12/9/2019 at 10:30 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 10/5/2018 as Document No. 2018-0415200 Book Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, The original owner: Edward J Hickey Jr and Betty J Hickey The purported new owner: Edward J Hickey Jr and Betty J Hickey WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1867 Avenida Mimosa Encinitas, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $14,680.64 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Rancho Santa Fe Vista Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Website www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1231. Date: 11/5/2019 S.B.S. Lien Services 31194 La Baya Drive, suite 106 Westlake Village, California 91362 BY: Annissa Young, Sr. Trustee Sales Officer (11/15/19, 11/22/19, 11/29/15, TS#-2019-1231 SDI-16645) CN 23949 Lien Services 31194 La Baya Drive, suite 106 Westlake Village, California 91362 BY: Annissa Young, Sr. Trustee Sales Officer (11/15/19, 11/22/19, 11/29/15, TS#-2019-1231 SDI-16645) CN 23949

T.S. No. 19-57067 APN: 158-791-37-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/27/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JAIME BENJAMIN GUERRA, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/12/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0883074, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2009-0576006 and recorded on 10/16/2009 and further modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2017-0247431 and recorded on 6/1/2017., of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/9/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $509,579.74 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 350 FRANCISCAN WAY OCEANSIDE, California 92057-6464 Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 158-791-37-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-57067. Dated: 11/4/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer EPP 30348 Pub Dates 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2019 CN 23948 Dated: 11/4/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30348 Pub Dates 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2019 CN 23948

T.S. No. 070428-CA APN: 102-084-02 and 102-082-07 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/2/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/25/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1007822, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES M BRADY, JR. AND, MARGARET A. BRADY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: THE SOUTH 5.00 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN. IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 29, 1975 AS FILE NO. 75-265686 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS IN SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE AND REMOVE SAME, AS RESERVED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN PATENT RECORDED MAY 21, 1951, AS DOCUMENT NO. 65017, IN BOOK 2532, PAGE 167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 29, 1975 AS FILE NO. 75-265686 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS IN SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE AND REMOVE SAME, AS RESERVED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN PATENT RECORDED MAY 21, 1951, AS DOCUMENT NO. 65017, IN BOOK 2532, PAGE 167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER, TELEPHONE LINES, AND PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THOSE PORTIONS OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE NORTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE EAST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; THE EAST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE NORTH 15.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 75.00 FEET OF THE EAST 265.00 FEET OF THE WEST 275.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; AND THE EAST 15.00 FEET OF THE WEST 75.00 FEET OF THE NORTH 200.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 275.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTH 30.00 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER LYING WEST OF THE HARRIS SPUR TRUCK. TRAIL AND THE SOUTH 30.00 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER LYING WEST OF HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL, ALL IN SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 30.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 2, NORTH 88°03’00” EAST 557.69 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 48°52’30” WEST, 131.99 FEET; THENCE NORTH 48°16’56” WEST, 151.11 FEET; THENCE NORTH 18°51’21’ WEST, 152.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 04°14’14” EAST, 132.85 FEET; THENCE NORTH 32°22’19” EAST, 134.77 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°01’07” WEST, 208.92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20°52’33” WEST, 144.61 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21°23’32’ EAST, 249.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 40°26’06” EAST, 271.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 24°01’36” EAST, 28.56 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°18’40” EAST, 312.86 FEET; THENCE NORTH 69°38’43” EAST, 179.59 FEET; THENCE NORTH 07°51’47” EAST, 136.43 FEET; THENCE NORTH 59°25’20’ EAST, 127.55 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21°21’54” EAST, 281.79 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20°10’58” EAST, 261.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 08°38’02” EAST, 143.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 26°27’36” EAST, 135.76 FEET TO THE EAST-WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 2. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHERLY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 2 AND TO TERMINATE NORTHERLY IN THE EAST -WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 2. PARCEL 5: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 60.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT CORNER NO. 62 OF RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA Y LAS FLORES AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 794, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 17, 1940, THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID RANCHO, SOUTH 84°08’08” EAST, 267.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO KENNETH C. CATRON, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 29, 1956, IN BOOK 6119, PAGE 533 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE MOST EASTERLY LINE OF SAID CATRON’S LAND NORTH 02°47’46” EAST (RECORD-NORTH 02°26’20” EAST), 491.07 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 130 (KNOWN AS DE LUZ ROAD) AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, DATED MARCH 1, 1898 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 257, PAGE 357 OF DEEDS, BEING ALSO THE SOUTHERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN TRAIL KNOWN AS HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO MALCOLM J. ABZUG, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 20, 1964 AS PILE NO. 90529; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTER LINE OF HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 34°15’45” EAST, 253.67 FEET; SOUTH 76°15’00” EAST, 297.42 FEET; NORTH 48°05’15” EAST, 374.89 FEET, NORTH 23°37’30” EAST, 432.66 FEET; NORTH 64°53’30” EAST, 89.96 FEET; SOUTH 50°17’45” EAST, 257.45 FEET; NORTH 24°50’00” EAST, 171.22 FEET; NORTH 02°38’15” EAST, 226.04 FEET; NORTH 36°14’15” WEST, 105.09 FEET; NORTH 16°20’00” EAST, 200.70 FEET; NORTH 43°59’00” EAST, 203.64 FEET; NORTH 37°18’45” WEST, 104.20 FEET; NORTH 04°52’15° EAST, 255.82 FEET; NORTH 13°42’45” EAST, 232.58 FEET; NORTH 30°27’15” EAST, 177.74 FEET; NORTH 16°07’00” EAST, 215.71 FEET; NORTH 35°10’00” EAST, 263.87 FEET; NORTH 77°10’45” WEST, 102.34 FEET; NORTH 36°03’15” WEST, 151.70 FEET; AND NORTH 69°26’45” WEST, 70.71 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 11, DISTANT THEREON NORTH 88°03’00” EAST, 557.69 FEET FROM THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 11. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHWESTERLY IN THE CENTER LINE OF SAID DE LUZ ROAD AND TO TERMINATE NORTHERLY IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 11. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 38686 HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL FALLBROOK, CA 92028 AKA 38686 HARRIS TL, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $552,379.71 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SERVICELINKAUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 070428-CA. FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 922470 / 070428-CA 11/08/19, 11/15/19, 11/22/19 CN 23928 FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 922470 / 070428-CA 11/08/19, 11/15/19, 11/22/19 CN 23928

T.S. No. 19-56890 APN: 220-350-31-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ARTEMIO D. COLON AND LUCIA COLON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/25/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0344420, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2013-0150942 and recorded on 3/8/2013, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/6/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $324,404.07 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 137 CHRISTEN WAY SAN MARCOS, California 92069-1706 Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 220-350-31-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-56890. Dated: 10/28/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer EPP 30284 Pub Dates 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2019 CN 23927 Dated: 10/28/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30284 Pub Dates 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2019 CN 23927

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 19-01115-QQ-CA Title No. 1107714 A.P.N. 128-410-23-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Miguel Sandoval and Laura Sandoval, husband and wife Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 12/09/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0710254 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 12/06/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 12404 Calle De Halcones, Valley Center, CA 92082 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-01115-QQ-CA. Date: 10/24/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4708801 11/08/2019, 11/15/2019, 11/22/2019 CN 23925 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/24/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4708801 11/08/2019, 11/15/2019, 11/22/2019 CN 23925

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E. Mission Rd san Marcos Ca 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 5th, 2019 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Enrique C Rodriguez Misc. Household goods Hamilton Hawkins Misc. Household goods Hamilton Leon Hawkins Jr Misc. Household goods Hamilton Leon Jr Hawkins Misc. Household goods Monique Gonzalez Misc. Household goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Misc. Household goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Misc. Household goods Monique Santiago Misc. Household goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Misc. Household goods Shelden M Simons Misc. Household goods Shelden Michael Simons Misc. Household goods Joe B Zamora Misc. Car Parts & Misc. Household goods Joe Bonilla Zamora Misc. Car Parts & Misc. Household goods Ted Mount Misc. Household goods David Cullen Misc. Household goods David P Cullen Misc. Household goods Shantiel Mueller Misc. Household goods Shantiel Jade Mueller Misc. Household goods Eric Ramirez Misc. Household goods Eric Anthony Ramirez Misc. Household goods Ryan W Hudson Misc. Household goods Ryan Wayne Hudson Misc. Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 24010

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 5th at 10:30 am . Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Arthur Rocha Jr. Misc. Household goods German Lopez Misc. Household goods Thomas A. Whitaker Misc. Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 24007

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on December 5th, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Nick J Kimbell Business Equipment Nick James Kimbell Business Equipment Nick J Kimbell Machine and Misc. Equipment Nick James Kimbell Machine and Misc. Equipment James William Castillo Machine and Misc. Tools and Equipment John P Oliver Jr Misc. Household Goods John Philip Jr Oliver Misc. Household Goods John Philip Oliver Jr Misc. Household Goods Saif D Tsepina Misc. Household Goods Saif Derek Tsepina Misc. Household Goods Said Derek Tarik Fakhrie Tsepina Misc. Household Goods Andy Johnson Misc. Household Goods Piedad Gabriela Montalvo Misc. Household Goods Robert Pantoja Misc. Household Goods Roberto Pantoja Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 24006

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held December 6, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Veronica Chavarria E323 Holly Burch C306 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 24003

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2019-00031049-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CASHALERIE SANCHEZ, an individual; LYFT INC., a business entity, form unknown; and DOES 1 through 100 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MAURICE PATRICK FEDERLE NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S. Rose, Esq. SBN 183853; Law Office of Daniel S. Rose, P.C., 316 S. Melrose Dr. #107, Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.758.8000; 760.758.8001 Date: (Fecha), 06/18/2019 Clerk (Secretario), by M. Clemens, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24002

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on December 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Travis Allen Misc. Household Items, Car parts Travis Wayne Allen Misc. Household Items, Car parts John Stinson Misc. Household Items John Lemuel Stinson Misc. Household Items Kevin O’Donnell Jr. Misc. Household Items Kevin Thomas O’Donnell Jr. Misc. Household Items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/22/19, 11/29/19 CN 23998

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DANIEL GONZALES [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00060064-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Daniel Gonzales. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Arthur Gonzales in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Arthur Gonzales be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan 23, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, Esq. Streeter Law Group, APC, 217 Civic Center Dr. #10, Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760-945-9353 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23992

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JANE ANN DUCHARME Case# 37-2019-00058048-PR-LA-CTL ROA#1 [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jane Ann Ducharme aka Jane Ann Renaud. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gary Ducharme, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Gary Ducharme, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 09, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sean S. Hanley, 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 619.924.0260 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23983

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN TAPLEY COMBES [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00049344-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John Tapley Combes. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alixanna Olson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alixanna Olson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec 11, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Alixanna Olson, 425 S. Horne St., Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.685.1089 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23964

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00055724-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Bryce Richard Pelton filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bryce Richard Pelton change to proposed name: Bryce Richard Barker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 21, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23958

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00048986-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Leila Reyes Johnson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Leila Reyes Johnson change to proposed name: Leila Reyes Canady. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 17, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23950

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00057733-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tomeko Carchez Malone filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Tomeko Carchez Malone change to proposed name: Solomon Yosef Yehudah. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 31, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23935

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00056494-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nadine Lynn Vardakas filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nadine Lynn Vardakas change to proposed name: Nadine Lynn Schwartz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 10, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 24, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23904

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027532 Filed: Nov 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DSM Engineering Services. Located at: 665 San Rodolfo #124-209, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. DSM Consulting Group LLC, 665 San Rodolfo #124-209, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2019 S/Darryl Mastui 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027797 Filed: Nov 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saphirus Wellness. Located at: 2014 Woodmoss Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sadie Laree Lovett, 2014 Woodmoss Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sadie Laree Lovett 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026973 Filed: Nov 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roundtable Principle. Located at: 13435 Montecito Glen, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: 2683 Via de la Valle #G-608, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diane Marie Tallen, 13435 Montecito Glen, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Diane Marie Tallen 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027624 Filed: Nov 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The German Wine Collection. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: c/o Richard Chassin, 299 Park Ave., 16th Floor BGM, New York NY 10171. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. German Wine Collection LLC, c/o Richard Chassin, 299 Park Ave., 16th Floor BGM, New York NY 10171. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Fields 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027698 Filed: Nov 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stockham Rides; B. Stockham Premium Rides. Located at: 2930 La Costa Ave. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stockham LLC, 2930 La Costa Ave. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2019 S/Michael Stockham 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027672 Filed: Nov 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KONEKT. Located at: 3585 Summit Trail Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean C Clenet, 3585 Summit Trail Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jean C Clenet 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 24000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027009 Filed: Nov 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bare Energy. Located at: 7106 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bare Energy LLC, 7106 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Veronica Lee 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027580 Filed: Nov 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Escrow. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027083 Filed: Nov 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Brokers Insurance Services. Located at: 360 N El Camino Real #1A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Advanced Brokers Inc., 360 N El Camino Real #1A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2010 S/Nicole Hardin 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024923 Filed: Oct 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whispering Lilac Retreat Center. Located at: 6690 W Lilac Rd., Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Marie English, 6690 W Lilac Rd., Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Frank Edward English, 6690 W Lilac Rd., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Erin Marie English, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026819 Filed: Nov 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solasta Market. Located at: 1018 3rd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Anne Torp, 1018 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Anne Torp 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027542 Filed: Nov 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SLIPER Second Language Immersion Programs through Early Relationships; B. GLASSLIPER Global Language Acquisition Supports for Second Language Immersion Programs through Early Relationships. Located at: 1170 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandi Schutze Meschoulam, 1170 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandi Schutze Meschoulam 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027394 Filed: Nov 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center For Improving Global Access to Women’s Reproductive Health. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. WCG Cares, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/05/2013 S/Erica Chavin 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026810 Filed: Nov 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southo.net. Located at: 1631 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #129, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lea Baldwin, 1631 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Keith Douglas Baldwin, 1631 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2002 S/Jennifer Lea Baldwin 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027489 Filed: Nov 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anaya Arte Aesthetics. Located at: 3320 Mission Ave. #O, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marianna Anaya Cruz, 124 W La Cienega Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2019 S/Marianna Anaya Cruz 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026961 Filed: Nov 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beach Tree. Located at: 1407 Santa Rosa St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Dylan Chapman, 1407 Santa Rosa St., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Lundin Malia Noel, 1407 Santa Rosa St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/05/2019 S/Michael Dylan Chapman 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027137 Filed: Nov 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HEREBY. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #114, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. IDEAMASH LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104156, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2019 S/James Bortnak 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027288 Filed: Nov 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duende Yoga Space. Located at: 1365 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elisa M Tahmisian, 1365 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/11/2019 S/Elisa M Tahmisian 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/19 CN 23971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027136 Filed: Nov 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Priority. Located at: 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mariko Frederick LLC, 110 Triton Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/07/2019 S/Gina Mariko Frederick 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026960 Filed: Nov 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ServiTek Facility Solutions. Located at: 3970 Sorrento Valley Blvd. #400, San Diego, CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Servi-Tek Inc., 631 3rd St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Bryan D McMinn 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026908 Filed: Nov 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rouleur Brewing Company; B. Tiny Bubs Brewing Company. Located at: 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Port Brewing LLC, 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2019 S/Tomme Arthur 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026515 Filed: Oct 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gladly Coffee. Located at: 9631 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 2151 Darrow Glen, Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phi Driveup Coffee Bar LLC, 2151 Darrow Glen, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel M Phillips 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026781 Filed: Nov 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R.J.B. Plumbing. Located at: 2115 Meadowlark Ranch Circle #7, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert J Burger, 2115 Meadowlark Ranch Circle #7, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert J Burger 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026721 Filed: Nov 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Afterglō Skin Studio. Located at: 4161 Oceanside Blvd. #101-28, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4784 Bryce Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Kathleen Coseo, 4784 Bryce Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly Kathleen Coseo 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/19 CN 23951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026771 Filed: Nov 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): Safe Visitation Solutions. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello Unit 192 #212, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Ellen Moore, 3451 Via Montebello Unit 192 #212, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2019 S/Mary Ellen Moore 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026802 Filed: Nov 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): Positive Visitation Solutions. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello Unit 192 #212, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Alan Moore, 3451 Via Montebello Unit 192 #212, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2019 S/Jason Alan Moore 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026730 Filed: Nov 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): Alterra Outdoor Living. Located at: 2423 Timber Creek Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Martin Conrady, 2423 Timber Creek Ln., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Martin Conrady 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026488 Filed: Oct 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): Yoga Your Way. Located at: 2930 Doreet Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Rose Reaston, 1692 Mountain Pass Cir., Vista CA 92081; 2. Heather Lynn Mackay, 2930 Doreet Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Rose Reaston 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026264 Filed: Oct 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peace of Mind Interior Redesign. Located at: 804 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #116, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: PO Box 9415, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EFAM Enterprises Inc., 804 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #116, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/2010 S/Chris Gulliver 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026671 Filed: Nov 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nye Family Properties. Located at: 3521 Jasmine Crest, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendell Stephen Nye, 3521 Jasmine Crest, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Tanya Lee Nye, 3521 Jasmine Crest, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2019 S/Wendell Stephen Nye 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026235 Filed: Oct 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Builders Services; B. Home Solution Services. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Universal Builders Inc., 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2019 S/Emily Beth Yarush 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026367 Filed: Oct 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turnkey ADV. Located at: 2372 Caringa Way #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Freezone Investment Inc., 2372 Caringa Way #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Wai L Choi 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026331 Filed: Oct 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triggered Teez. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Michael Strawn, 252 Acacia Ave. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Michael Strawn 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025932 Filed: Oct 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heart Space Publishing; B. Heart Space by Drea. Located at: 3837 Plaza Dr. #803, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Jones, 2086 Balboa Circle, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Jones 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025808 Filed: Oct 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Gopher Getter Guy. Located at: 1528 Caudor St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Venard Cox, 1528 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Jennifer Venard Cox 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026336 Filed: Oct 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South County Buick GMC. Located at: 2202 National City Blvd., National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Buick GMC SDNC LLC, 222 S 15th St. #1404S, Omaha NE 68102. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel White 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025029 Filed: Oct 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Light and Space Collective. Located at: 523 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Lee Duncan, 2230 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Michelle Lee Duncan 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025056 Filed: Oct 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolve Skin Spa. Located at: 1925 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evolve Tattoo Removal LLC, 2504 State St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Holly Della Vedova 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/19 CN 23929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026129 Filed: Oct 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bev Boys Enterprise; B. Bev Boys Enterprises. Located at: 3339 Calle Odessa K105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dean Cruz Centeno, 3339 Calle Odessa K105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2018 S/Dean Cruz Centeno, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024093 Filed: Oct 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SABA. Located at: 314 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dust till Dawn Restaurant Group LLC, 314 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dawn D Banko, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025739 Filed: Oct 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secure Rings. Located at: 4212 Calle Mar de Ballenas, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. StringARing LLC, 4212 Calle Mar de Ballenas, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2019 S/Jason A Forge, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025974 Filed: Oct 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HypeGirl Healing. Located at: 1432 Schoolhouse Way-Casita, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaime Trundy, 1432 Schoolhouse Way-Casita, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2019 S/Jaime Trundy, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024622 Filed: Oct 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cora Natural. Located at: 510 Anchor Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cora Elaine Ragaini, 510 Anchor Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cora Elaine Ragaini, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025614 Filed: Oct 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advantage Painting. Located at: 2902 Austin Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sakaoratana Adams, 2902 Austin Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/2014 S/Sakaoratana Adams, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025610 Filed: Oct 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advantage Cleaning Services. Located at: 2902 Austin Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip Roy Parcel, 2902 Austin Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2008 S/Philip Roy Parcel, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025170 Filed: Oct 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QWIK-CORK. Located at: 1771 Andre Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EYEON Innovations LLC, 1771 Andre Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anne Marie Michel, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025331 Filed: Oct 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Health Medical Group; B. Palomar Health Medical Group-Arch Health; C. Arch Health Medical Group; D. Palomar Health Clinic; E. Palomar Health Urgent Care; F. Palomar Health Physician Network. Located at: 15611 Pomerado Rd. #400, Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arch Health Partners Inc., 15611 Pomerado Rd. #400, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth T Lester, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026007 Filed: Oct 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elysian Construction. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-581, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elysian Landscape Artistry Inc., 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2019 S/Christine O’Grady, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025841 Filed: Oct 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevated Tan. Located at: 3432 Capri Way #3, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittany Ryberg, 3432 Capri Way #3, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittany Ryberg, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025188 Filed: Oct 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DeLauder Longboards LLC. Located at: 465 Ammunition Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. DeLauder Longboards LLC, 465 Ammunition Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel DeLauder, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024723 Filed: Oct 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Integrative Health Center; B. San Diego Integrative Health Center. Located at: 511 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. De Armas Chiropractic Inc., 511 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2013 S/Joseph De Armas, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9024587 Filed: Oct 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Construction. Located at: 2285 S Santa Fe, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rodolfo Alvarez, 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/07/2019 S/Rodolfo Alvarez, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025295 Filed: Oct 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evo’s Pristine Cleaning DBA Forte of San Diego. Located at: 615 Fredricks Ave. #165, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evodia Quintanar, 615 Fredricks Ave. #165, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2019 S/Evodia Quintanar, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025586 Filed: Oct 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cider Inc. Located at: 918 Mission Ave. #105, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-486, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cider Inc., 918 Mission Ave. #105, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2014 S/Adam Leon, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23901

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025332 Filed: Oct 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vert My Health. Located at: 1018 3rd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Anne Torp, 1018 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Anne Torp, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025724 Filed: Oct 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Vedic Villa. Located at: 757 Hollowbrook Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Elizabeth Easterly, 757 Hollowbrook Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2019 S/Erin Elizabeth Easterly, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025427 Filed: Oct 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennings Design Flooring. Located at: 505 N Clementine St. #I, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Treavor Jennings, 505 N Clementine St. #I, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Treavor Jennings, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9025632 Filed: Oct 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Back to Cali Magazine. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Back to Cali LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/David Addy, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/19 CN 23885