Legal Notices, November 2, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: CASE NUMBER: 10-036 GPA/SPA/LCPA/EIR APPLICANT: City of Encinitas DESCRIPTION: Public hearing regarding the introduction of City Council Ordinance No. 2018-16, to adopt modifications suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2018-05, which amended the General Plan, North 101 Corridor Specific Plan, and the Local Coastal Plan to clarify provisions for roadway improvements on North Coast Highway 101 and portions of major coastal access roadways west of Interstate 5. STAFF CONTACT: Geoffrey Plagemann, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or gplagemann@encinitasca.gov ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed amendments are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061 (b) (3) of the CEQA Guidelines, which exempts actions having no possibility of a significant effect on the environment. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else rose regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 11/02/18 CN 22507

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of November, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Ocean Bluff Senior Residential Care Facility Access Options; CASE NUMBER: 17-080 PCIN; FILING DATE: April 10, 2017; APPLICANT: Ocean Bluff Senior LLC.; LOCATION: 501 Ocean Bluff Way; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) and Residential 3 (R-3) zone, and within the Special Study Overlay Zone, the Coastal Zone and the Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone.; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to determine the preferred vehicular access option to serve the proposed Ocean Bluff Senior Residential Care Facility, consistent with the requirements of the Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone and the General Plan.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: U-Store Encinitas; CASE NUMBER: 18-014 MUP/DR/PMW/CDP; FILING DATE: January 22, 2018; APPLICANT: Dan Floit; LOCATION: 1509 & 1513 Encinitas Blvd. (APN: 259-550-25, -26); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone and the Coastal Zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver, and Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing commercial bank building and associated improvements to construct a new self-storage facility including parking lot changes, security fencing and landscape improvements. A Parcel Map Waiver is proposed to consolidate the two lots on the subject site into one parcel. A temporary construction trailer is proposed as part of the project.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council relate to Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 11/02/18 CN 22501

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (11/02, 11/16) & Holidays (11/12) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Trozera Garage; CASE NUMBER: 18-062 MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: March 20, 2018; APPLICANT: Thomas Trozera; LOCATION: 1215 Blue Sky Drive (APN 260-192-02); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing garage, and construct a new oversized garage. The subject property is located in the Residential 8 Zone (R-8) and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Jason Street Stormdrain Improvements; CASE NUMBER: 17-123 CDP; FILING DATE: May 22, 2017; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Just north of East Jason Street, within public right-of-way of North Vulcan Avenue and beneath the North Coast Transit District (NCTD) railroad track. For reference, the closest address is 1337 North Vulcan Avenue (APN 254-254-09); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construct a new 24-inch stormdrain underneath the NCTD railroad track, and a temporary staging area within the public right-of-way adjacent to the work proposed. The subject project is located within the public right-of-way of North Vulcan Avenue zoned North 101 Corridor Specific Plan-Residential 20 (N-R20), and the NCTD railroad track is zoned North 101 Corridor Specific Plan-Transportation Corridor (N-TC), and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. For Item 1 the action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. For Item 2 the action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/02/18 CN 22500

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue

Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 6 p.m., to discuss the following item proposed by the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 18-231 ZA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Light Industrial and Business Park Zones DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider draft Ordinance No. 2018-15 for proposed amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Which Proposes to Allow Emergency Shelters as a Permitted Use in the Business Park and Light Industrial Zones” as required by state law. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on this item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the proposed zoning amendments in court, you may be limited to raising only those factual and legal issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or before, the public hearings ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3). The proposed zoning amendments were also within the scope of the Program Environmental Impact Report certified by the City on June 15, 2016, which PEIR adequately described the proposed rezoning for purposes of CEQA. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice which opened a six-week public review period (November 2, 2018 through December 14, 2018) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at (760) 943-2237 or via email at npiano@encinitasca.gov. 11/02/18 CN 22499

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to consider findings related to the unexpended fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreation Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and review the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The City Council will consider adoption of Resolution 2018-93 to make findings related to the unexpended fund balances of development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreational Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and acceptance of the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office and on the City’s website on Friday, November 9, 2018. 11/02/18, 11/09/18 CN 22482

T.S. No.: 2018-01483-CA A.P.N.: 133-361-10-00 Property Address: 30446 Miller Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/22/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Pedro Pamatz A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/28/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1022661 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/04/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 493,671.46 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 30446 Miller Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 133-361-10-00 Date: October 26, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx%20using%20the%20file%20number%20assigned%20to%20this%20case%202018-01483-CA.%20Information%20about%20postponements%20that%20are%20very%20short%20in%20duration%20or%20that%20occur%20close%20in%20time%20to%20the%20scheduled%20sale%20may%20not%20immediately%20be%20reflected%20in%20the%20telephone%20information%20or%20on%20the%20Internet%20Web%20site.%20%20The%20best%20way%20to%20verify%20postponement%20information%20is%20to%20attend%20the%20scheduled%20sale.%20Date: October 26, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx%20%20Trustee%20Sale%20Assistant%20WESTERN%20PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/02/18, 11/09/18, 11/16/18 CN 22483

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2018-04426 Loan No.: 2000003991 A.P.N.: 108-433-32 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROBERT C. WITTY AND BETTY M. WITTY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Entra Default Solutions, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Recorded 6/8/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0479186 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/28/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $344,159.85 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4336 DIEGOS COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-04426. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/26/2018 Entra Default Solutions, LLC Katie Milnes, Vice President A-4674476 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018, 11/16/2018 CN 22479

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 139819 Title No. 95519909 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/08/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/16/2018 at 10:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/15/2011, as Instrument No. 2011-0136481, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by David Alan Eidson and Melissa Ann McNutt-Eidson, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. APN 171-200-33-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1957 Riviera Drive, Vista Area, CA 92084 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $309,100.19 Dated: 10/20/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.servicelinkASAP.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 139819. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4673983 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22467

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007554124 Title Order No.: 180203130 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 0000000000000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0770092 and Page No. 13848 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: CHRISTOPHER G. TARNOVSKY, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2339 CARIOCA PLACE, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 178-140-72-00 RESERVING THEREFROM, NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, ENCROACHMENTS, LANDSCAPE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, SUPPORT AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION” (DEFINED BELOW). RESERVING THEREFROM UNTO THE GRANTOR, ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE, OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 2: NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR USE, INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, OR OTHER PURPOSES ALL AS DESCRIBED AND/OR DEPICTED IN THE “DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS, AND RESERVATIONS OF EASEMENTS FOR SAN CLEMENTE ESTATES” (“DECLARATION”) RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2001 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20010689142, IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AS SAME MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT APPURTENANT TO SUCH LOT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, USE, AND ENJOYMENT ON, OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE PROJECT, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND OR DEPICTED IN THE DECLARATION. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND FORTY (40) FEET IN WIDTH, BEING WITHIN PARCEL 1 AND 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6817 AS SHOWN BY PARCEL MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON JANUARY 26, 1978 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 78-34199 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AND LYING WITHIN AREAS SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “PROPOSED 40’ PRIVATE ROAD ESMT” AND ALSO BEING WITHIN PARCELS 1 AND 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 5783 AS SHOWN BY PARCEL MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON APRIL 7, 1977 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 77128289 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AND LYING WITHIN THE AREAS SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “EXISTING 40’ ROAD and UTILITY EASEMENT DOC. # 21905 REC. 2-7-61 and DOC. # 51266 REC. 3-20-64”. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 5: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH -HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, LYING WESTERLY OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF PARCEL B-1 HEREIN ABOVE DESCRIBED. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 6: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 30 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, LYING EASTERLY OF THE NORTHERLY PROLONGATION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF PARCEL 3 CONVEYED TO JOHANNES K. NOTTHOFF BY DEED RECORDED ON MAY 13, 1974 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 74-124147 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY. PARCEL 7: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 3 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6817, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO PARCEL MAP THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JANUARY 26, 1978 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 78-34199 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, LYING WITHIN THE AREA SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON SAID PARCEL MAP AS “PROPOSED 30’ PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT” AND “PROPOSED 40’ PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT”.PARCEL 8: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ELECTRIC POWER, TELEPHONE, GAS, WATER, SEWER AND CABLE TELEVISION LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 40.00 FEET IN WIDTH, LYING WITHIN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA PARTICULARLY AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAP NO. 371, ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE EAST QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 21, AS SHOWN ON SAID LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAP NO. 371; THENCE ALONG THE “INCORRECT’ EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION; NORTH 89º28’27” WEST, 2273.79 FEET TO THE “INCORRECT” CENTER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE, NORTH 89º28’27” WEST, 1010.35 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED UNDER PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO FRANK J. HARDESTY III, ET UX, RECORDED JULY 3, 1972 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 170657 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. TOGETHER WITH A STRIP OF LAND 40.00 FEET IN WIDTH, THE NORTHERLY LINE BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER OF SAID SECTION 21 WITH THE “INCORRECT” EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE; THENCE ALONG THE “INCORRECT’ EAST AND WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION NORTH 89º28’27” WEST, 970.35 FEET TO A POINT WHICH LIES SOUTH 89º28’27” EAST, 40.00 FEET FROM ABOVE MENTIONED SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED UNDER PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO FRANK J. HARDESTY, III, ET UX, RECORDED JULY 3, 1972 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 170657 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 89º28’27” WEST 257.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE NORTHERLY PROLONGATION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 21. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THOSE PORTIONS THEREOF LYING WITHIN PARCELS 1 AND 5 HEREIN BEFORE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 9: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES INCLUDING ELECTRIC POWER, TELEPHONE, GAS, WATER, SEWER AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER AND ACROSS ALL THAT PORTION OF PARCEL 3 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6817, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JANUARY 26, 1978 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 7834199 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 3; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE THEREOF, SOUTH 89º39’10” EAST, 20.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID PARCEL 3 AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 89º39’10” EAST, 20.00 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHERLY LINE SOUTH 21º20’07” WEST, 55.84 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE NORTH 0º20’46” EAST, 52.13 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 10: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR PRIVATE ROAD, UTILITIES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS LOTS A, B AND C OF VISTA TRACT NO. 2-045, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14254, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AUGUST 9, 2001. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $787,723.74. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007554124. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/19/2018 A-4673848 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22466

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007713902 Title Order No.: 180311626 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 77-77-6-5301696 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/17/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/19/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0324913 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RICHARD F GORDON JR AND LINDA A GORDON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1335 DEL ROSA LN, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 APN#: 222-433-27-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $665,422.55. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007713902. Dated: 10/18/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 A-4673641 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22461

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 6/25/2005, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by HERMAN EDWARD KREBS, AN UNMARRIED MAN as trustor in favor of SEATTLE MORTGAGE COMPANY as beneficiary, and was recorded on 6/30/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0555802, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; Date: October 5, 2018 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 Phone: (858) 750-7600 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 913428 10/26/18, 11/02/18, 11/09/18 CN 22453 APN: 157-511-17-00 Commonly known as: 270 LUSTROSOS ST, OCEANSIDE CA 92057, The sale will be held at: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $361,332.19. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $36,133.22. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $36,133.22 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: October 5, 2018 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 Phone: (858) 750-7600 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 913428 10/26/18, 11/02/18, 11/09/18 CN 22453

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No. 17-00835-CI-CA Title No. 170345034-CA-VOI A.P.N. 257-432-40-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/15/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Trustor: Marc Hansult, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/21/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0271330 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 11/21/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $695,858.20 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1609 Honeysuckle Court, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 257-432-40-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00835-CI-CA. Date: 10/12/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4673127 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018, 11/09/2018 CN 22452

AFC-2018 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION WILL SELL ON 11/16/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH GLOVER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/25/2018 6/6/2018 2018-0229177 7/12/2018 2018-0283716 $5252.55 91840 23932A 23932A 239 32 203-254-43-32 STEPHEN F. TOKARSKI AND MICHELLE MILNE-TOKARSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/25/2018 6/6/2018 2018-0229177 7/12/2018 2018-0283716 $5537.03 91841 12432A 12432A 124 32 203-254-04-32 CONRAD M. VALDEZ AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/25/2018 6/6/2018 2018-0229177 7/12/2018 2018-0283716 $5504.28 91842 24241F 24241F 242 41 203-254-46-41 ORIN W. BAERTSCH AND JANETTE S. BAERTSCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/25/2018 6/6/2018 2018-0229177 7/12/2018 2018-0283716 $2,424.20 91843 20136C 20136C 201 36 203-253-21-36 DONALD L. BRADSHAW AND BEVERLY L. BRADSHAW AS TRUSTEES OF THE 1994 DONALD L. BRADSHAW AND BEVERLY L. BRADSHAW REVOCABLE TRUST 5/25/2018 6/6/2018 2018-0229177 7/12/2018 2018-0283716 $5477.68 91844 10622A 10622A 106 22 203-253-06-22 PATRICIA A. HALE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 5/25/2018 6/6/2018 2018-0229177 7/12/2018 2018-0283716 $5428.85 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 10/16/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 10/19/18, 10/26/18, 11/02/18 CN 22441

T.S. No. 027451-CA APN: 163-222-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/11/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/19/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/18/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0784014, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES W MURPHY, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 814 BONITA DRIVE VISTA, CA 92083 APN 163-222-09-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $381,071.20 Date: 10/20/2018 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 913434 10/19/18, 10/26/18, 11/02/18 CN 22429

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007521297 Title Order No.: 180179204 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/06/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/17/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0735039 and Page No. 1635 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: EVODIO ZARATE A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE and SEPARATE PROPERTY, AND GUILLERMO ZARATE, A SINGLE MAN, AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/21/2018 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $463,568.76. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007521297. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 ww.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/10/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4672620 10/19/2018, 10/26/2018, 11/02/2018 CN 22428

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CORBY KEITH FARVER [IMAGED] Case# 37-2018-00050252-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Corby Keith Farver. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Beth Farver Brooks in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Shea Amanda Farver Yates be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 28, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, New Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Luis Michael Bustillos, Esq., 20555 Fortuna Del Sur, Elfin Forest, CA 92029 Telephone: 760.705.6062 11/02/18, 11/09/18, 11/16/18 CN 22506

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00003447-CL-CL-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): TERRI L DEWHIRST aka TERRI DEWHIRST, DOES 1 TO 10, Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CAVALRY SPV 1, LLC, as assignee of CITIBANK, N.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County, Central, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101-3877. .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian N. Winn (SBN 86779); Laura M. Hoalst (SBN 101082); John E. Gordon (SBN 180053); Stephen S. Zeller (SBN 265664); Casey M. Jensen (SBN 263593); Jason M. Burrows (SBN 309882); Amit Taneja (SBN 304559) WINN LAW GROUP, A PROFESSIONAL CORP., THE CHAPMAN BUILDING 110 E WILSHIRE AVE STE 212, FULLERTON CA 92832 FILE# 17-12356-0-CD5-JPG (1910-00). Telephone: 714.446.6686 Date: 01/23/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by V. BAHENA, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22481

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that the manufactured home located 4616 N River Road Space 83, Oceanside, Ca 92057 with serial number(s) FR710148FB and FR710148FA will be repossessed by Dakota Loans Inc. on November 9, 2018. The borrowers have defaulted under terms of the security agreement dated June 6, 2015. Dakota Loans Inc. has recorded a first lien of even date with the California HCD. All conditions for repossession required under California Health and Safety Codes Section 18037.5 have been complied with. 11/02/18 CN 22480

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00053433-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cory Tanner Glazier and Adelle Juliet Glazier filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cory Tanner Glazier; change to proposed name: Christopher Life; b. Present name: Adelle Juliet Glazier; change to proposed name: Adelle Juliet Sophia Life. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 23, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22478

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00050225-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Donovan Hernan Vega filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Donovan Hernan Vega changed to proposed name: Donovan Khalil Ball. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 13, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Oct 04, 2018 Peter C Deddeh, Judge of the Superior Court 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22462

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERNEST L. JESSEN, aka ERNEST LUDWIG JESSEN, aka ERNEST LUDWIG JESSEN, JR. Case # 37-2018-00052339-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ernest L. Jessen, aka Ernest Ludwig Jessen, aka Ernest Ludwig Jessen, Jr., A Petition for Probate has been filed by Leah Jessen Jones in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Leah Jessen Jones be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Dec. 18, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Tracy Murphy, 9070 Irvine Center Dr. Ste 100, Irvine CA 92618 Telephone: 949.916.6020 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22460

NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ROBERT RAYMOND, DECEDENT. Heather Lindsay Raymond, 368 Sea View Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Telephone: (619) 787.1560 is the personal representative of the ESTATE OF JAMES ROBERT RAYMOND, who is deceased. The personal representative HAS BEGUN ADMINISTRATION of the decedent’s estate in the SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Case #: 37-2018-00009607-PR-PW-CTL. You must FILE YOUR CLAIM with the court clerk AND mail or deliver a copy to the personal representative before the last to occur of the following dates: a. four months after 10/17/2018, the date letters (authority to act for the estate) were first issued to a general personal representative, as defined in subdivision (b) of section 58 of the California Proate Code OR b. 60 days after 10/17/2018, the date this notice was mailed or personally delivered to you. LATE CLAIMS: If you do not file your claim within the time required by law, you must file a petition with the court for permission to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code section 9103. Not all claims are eligible for additional time to file. See section 9103(a). EFFECT OF OTHER LAWS: Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. WHERE TO GET A CREDITOR’S CLAIM FORM: If a Creditor’s Claim (form DE-172) did not accompany this notice, you may obtain a copy of the form from any superior court clerk or from the person who sent you this notice. You may also access a fillable version of the form on the Internet at www.courts.ca.gov/forms under the form group Probate-Decedents’ Estates. A letter to the court stating your claim is not sufficient. FAILURE TO FILE A CLAIM: Failure to file a claim with the court and serve a copy of the claim on the personal representative will in most instances invalidate your claim. IF YOU MAIL YOUR CLAIM: If you use the mail to file your claim with the court, for your protection you should send your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. If you use the mail to serve a copy of your claim on the personal representative, you should also use certified mail. 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22454

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00051795-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Thomas Elam Grey IV and Katherine Jeanette Grey on behalf of Rhea Jean Andrews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rhea Jean Andrews; change to proposed name: Rhea Jean Grey. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 12, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22451

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00052122-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alyssa Michelle Baker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alyssa Michelle Baker; change to proposed name: Alyssa Michelle Whitlock. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 04, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 16, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22450

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ARMEN TAVY, aka ARMEN TAVSHANJIAN [IMAGED] Case# 37-2018-00043098-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Armen Tavy, aka Armen Tavshanjian. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Delores Elaine Tavshanjian, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Delores Elaine Tavshanjian be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq., 2131 Palomar Airport Rd #300, Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760-931.9923 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22430

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00051081-CL-CL-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JACOB LASECKI, DOES 1 TO 10, Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CAVALRY SPV 1, LLC, as assignee of CITIBANK, N.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County, Central, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101-3877. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian N. Winn (SBN 86779); Laura M. Hoalst (SBN 101082); John E. Gordon (SBN 180053); Stephen S. Zeller (SBN 265664); Casey M. Jensen (SBN 263593); Jason M. Burrows (SBN 309882); Amit Taneja (SBN 304559) WINN LAW GROUP, A PROFESSIONAL CORP., THE CHAPMAN BUILDING 110 E WILSHIRE AVE STE 212, FULLERTON CA 92832 FILE# 17-18011-0-CD5-EX (1910-00). Telephone: 714.446.6686 Date: 01/02/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by C. VAN PELT, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027140 Filed: Oct 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wonka Gallery. Located at: 8871 Balboa Ave. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Patrick Campbell, 5547 Michael St., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/29/2018 S/Ryan Patrick Campbell 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026849 Filed: Oct 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VTEAM MARKETING; B. CALI DESIGN HOUSE. Located at: 745 Torrey Pines Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeremy Travis Vasquez, 745 Torrey Pines Pl., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Travis Vasquez 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027026 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shredricks. Located at: 210 Belflora Wy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shayne Fredricks, 210 Belflora Wy., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shayne Fredricks 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027197 Filed: Oct 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rockys Tree Care & Landscape. Located at: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #3, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roque Morales, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #3, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roque Morales 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9027019 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock The Rub. Located at: 7105 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Thomas Slipka, 7105 Corintia St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Andrew Thomas Slipka 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026499 Filed: Oct 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Weddings. Located at: 295 Chestnut Ave. #5, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Marie Vazquez, 295 Chestnut Ave. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Marie Vazquez 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026962 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Spa; B. North County Massage & Spa; C. North County Massage Spa. Located at: 1880 Marron Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Spa Carlsbad LLC, 1880 Marron Rd. #104, San Diego CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sean O’Donnell 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026310 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Impressions. Located at: 1564 Triton St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Lorraine Lang, 1564 Triton St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Lorraine Lang 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026732 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natalya Brows. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 811 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalya Brodowski, 811 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Natalya Brodowski 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026826 Filed: Oct 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Mechanic. Located at: 113 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Alan Reynolds, 718 Sycamore Ave. #164, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/James Alan Reynolds 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025649 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matik. Located at: 7511 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jodi Alissa Queen, 7511 Paseo Cristal, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Lea Disney, 6409 Adams Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Jodi Alissa Queen 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026980 Filed: Oct 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keke International; B. Yasi U.S.A. Located at: 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Salvage Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Walid Kamal Eldin Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Motawi 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026960 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HHM CPA’S INC; B. HHM CPA’S. Located at: 5935 Cornerstone Ct. W. #120, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hara Hernandez Madahar CPA’S INC, 5935 Cornerstone Ct. W. #120, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Shama Madahar 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026683 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haley Brooke Photography. Located at: 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haley Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; Dominic Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Dominic Arguelles 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026744 Filed: Oct 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DK Ryland Studio. Located at: 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Marie Kinley, 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Marie Kinley 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026959 Filed: Oct 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Rentals; B. Coast Rentals; C. Freeman Coastal Rentals; D. SoCal Coast Rentals; E. Homeaway Coastal Rentals; F. Vacation Rentals For Less. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donald Sonn, 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/Donald Sonn 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025376 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJT Insurance Services. Located at: 1354 North Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230343, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 757 Marjoram Dr., Brentwood CA 94513. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2018 S/Jelena Radmanovic 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025418 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CC Motorsports. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bruce Maquand, 3534 Corte Lupe, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Sidney Carr, 924 Encinitas Blvd. #22, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2013 S/Bruce Maquand 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026283 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. calitrippin; B. cali-trippin. Located at: 4465 Ocean Blvd. #44, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steve Nass, 4465 Ocean Blvd. #44, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Steve Nass 11/02, 11/09, 11/16, 11/23/18 CN 22484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026058 Filed: Oct 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wanderful Images. Located at: 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: 10755 Scripps Poway Pkwy. #448, San Diego CA 92131. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anita Schultz Lum, 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA 92064; 2. Dakota Morgan Lum, 9127 W. State Mountain Trl., Bellemont AZ 86015. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Anita Schultz Lum 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026313 Filed: Oct 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TREDMOND JJ. Located at: 6315 Caminito Andreta, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Robert Redmond, 6315 Caminito Andreta, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Robert Redmond 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026460 Filed: Oct 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Today’s Martial Arts. Located at: 6604 Sitio Sago, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 130278, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Rashidi, PO Box 130278, Carlsbad CA 92013; 2. Lisa Duhaylongsod, PO Box 130278, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Rashidi 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025392 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The K9 Buddy. Located at: 2033 Red Coach Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Murphy Banse, 2033 Red Coach Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2013 S/Lisa Murphy Banse 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026149 Filed: Oct 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P2 Photography. Located at: 119 Loma Alta Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jenna Lee Close, 119 Loma Alta Dr., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Jonathan William Held, 119 Loma Alta Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2007 S/Jenna Lee Close 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025895 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Creations Flower Company San Diego. Located at: 1205 Magnolia Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kirstin Sofia Anderson, 1205 Magnolia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kirsten Sofia Anderson 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026384 Filed: Oct 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miller Makers. Located at: 3105 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Elizabeth Miller, 3105 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Christopher Michael Miller, 3105 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Elizabeth Miller 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026272 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gratitude Ministries. Located at: 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mandy Jean Braidic, 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Dietke Fuege, 3340 Fosca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mandy J Braidic 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026059 Filed: Oct 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Automation. Located at: 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: 10755 Scripps Poway Pkwy. #448, San Diego CA 92131. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brewtech LLC, 14215 Ipava Dr., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Gregory M Lum 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026269 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dinner and Docs. Located at: 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mandy Jean Braidic, 7776 Falda Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mandy J Braidic 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026179 Filed: Oct 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Council Herbal Company. Located at: 15819 Caminito Cantaras, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erik Maximillian Myers, 15819 Caminito Cantaras, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erik Maximillian Myers 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026244 Filed: Oct 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bridal Beauty On-The-Go. Located at: 1451 N. Melrose Dr. #307, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 6106, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Art of Beauty Inc, 1451 N. Melrose Dr. #307, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2018 S/Ethan C Wood 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9026595 Filed: Oct 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bites + Pints Taphouse. Located at: 2501 El Camino Real #210, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2342 Lapis Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Beer and Pizza Inc, 2342 Lapis Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Fred Mayne 10/26, 11/02, 11/09, 11/16/18 CN 22463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025815 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Blends. Located at: 6622 Sitio Sago, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Tori Fanale, 6622 Sitio Sago, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2015 S/Kelly Tori Fanale 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025611 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Screaming Pete’s BBQ. Located at: 601 Peet Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard B Peterson, 601 Peet Pl., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2018 S/Richard B Peterson 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025526 Filed: Oct 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Military First Real Estate. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc, 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/2018 S/Serri Rowell 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025721 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group Accident Attorneys. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Profession Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2004 S/Gordon R Levinson 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024041 Filed: Sep 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ Wright Investments. Located at: 8881 Lamar St. #6, Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Haros, 8881 Lamar St. #6, Spring Valley CA 91977; 2. Jason R Wright, 8881 Lamar St. #6, Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2018 S/Jennifer Haros 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025914 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jaxs. Located at: 3962 Jewell St. T105, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanne Marie Zuniga, 3962 Jewell St. T105, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Joanne Zuniga 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024535 Filed: Sep 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House to Home Moving Concierge. Located at: 2288 Plazuela St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Judith Amy McCarron, 2288 Plazuela St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Judith Amy McCarron 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025742 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmless Eats. Located at: 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rebecca Rose Sykes, 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Rose Sykes 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025646 Filed: Oct 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast LTC Insurance Marketing. Located at: 2692 Waterbury Wy., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Salerno, Sr., 2692 Waterbury Wy., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Salerno, Sr. 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025756 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DeMartino Homes. Located at: 7323 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Brian DeMartino, 7323 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Brian DeMartino 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025713 Filed: Oct 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clever Canine Concept Training. Located at: 3326 Fenelon St., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Jessop Moore, 3326 Fenelon St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2018 S/Kimberly Jessop Moore 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025810 Filed: Oct 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chang/Mitchum Galleries. Located at: 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pangea Galleries Inc, 7030 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2018 S/Aaron Chang 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025398 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bill Slattery & Assoc., Inc. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BSlattery.Net, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/1999 S/Terry A Slattery 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025312 Filed: Oct 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alissa Leahi; B. Tattoobie. Located at: 3037 Via Estrada, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alissa Corace, 3037 Via Estrada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Alissa Corace 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025480 Filed: Oct 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4NTENT. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 261 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Angela Michelle Rosenberg, 261 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marc Ethan Rosenberg 10/19, 10/26, 11/02, 11/09/18 CN 22433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024851 Filed: Oct 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ultra Pool Service. Located at: 669 Magnolia Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 4597, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ultra Clean Pools Inc, 669 Magnolia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/23/2005 S/Michael Holloway 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025003 Filed: Oct 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brand Realty. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc, 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/02/2018 S/Serri Rowell 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024904 Filed: Oct 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Midwife Inc. Located at: 1141 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Midwife Inc., 1141 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2007 S/Jamin Sylvada 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025183 Filed: Oct 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SALTDOG CLASSIC. Located at: 766 S. Nardo Ave. #C1, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elan David Saltman, 766 S. Nardo Ave. #C1, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2018 S/Elan David Saltman 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025423 Filed: Oct 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Visits. Located at: 3026 Rancho Del Canon, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janel Ellen Walters, 3026 Rancho Del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janel Ellen Walters 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025305 Filed: Oct 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keller Williams Realty Carlsbad. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ABC Realty Carlsbad Inc, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/William H Hays 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9023754 Filed: Sep 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Human Touch Health Coaching. Located at: 4554 Sunrise Ridge, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Stanson, 4554 Sunrise Ridge, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Stanson 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025180 Filed: Oct 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked On Poke. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #C-103, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked On Poke, 2647 Gateway Rd. #C-103, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meeseun Yoon 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024248 Filed: Sep 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Henry Wright Realty. Located at: 111 Wallace Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Rose De Jesus, 111 Wallace Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/24/2018 S/Lisa Rose De Jesus 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9023474 Filed: Sep 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ComfiNest. Located at: 9808 Dogwood Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janine Katharina Margaret Miller, 9808 Dogwood Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2018 S/Janine Katharina Margaret Miller 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9023709 Filed: Sep 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa Clara. Located at: 1327 Knoll Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seldemer Showroom, 1327 Knoll Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Harbin 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9024146 Filed: Sep 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BEX Studios. Located at: 1733 Mallow Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rebecca Jane Fuller, 1733 Mallow Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Rebecca Jane Fuller 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9025202 Filed: Oct 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amore Pie & More; B. Amore Pie and More. Located at: 1539 Camino Linda Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tamara Sue Sarracino, 1539 Camino Linda Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara Sue Sarracino 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/02/18 CN 22412