Legal Notices, May 3, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (5/3, 5/17) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Doyle Residence; CASE NUMBER: 18-194 CDP; FILING DATE: September 10, 2018; APPLICANT: Weston Doyle; LOCATION: 608 Camino De Orchidia (APN: 258-141-60); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to allow for grading, a temporary construction trailer and the construction of a new single-family dwelling unit with accessory dwelling unit. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 Zone (R-3) and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Enclave Monument Sign; CASE NUMBER: 17-241 ADRSIGN/CDP; FILING DATE: 10/6/17; APPLICANT: Development Solutions Enclave, LLC. | Matt Howe; LOCATION: 262-081-14-00; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit/Sign and Coastal Development Permit to construct a new freestanding monument sign. The property is located within the Residential 3 Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes at 760-633-7216 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 13, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/03/19 CN 23203

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (05/3, 05/17, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Wells Detached Structures; CASE NUMBER: 18-240 MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: October 30, 2018; APPLICANT: Crystal Wells; LOCATION: 1735 Caudor Street (APN: 216-100-12) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to construct an oversized detached garage/workshop and a separate storage building on a property developed with an existing single-family home. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717 or lwinter@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2019, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/03/19 CN 23190

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 16th day of May, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Sunset School Redevelopment; CASE NUMBER: 18-117 DR/PMW/CDP; FILING DATE: July 10, 2018; APPLICANT: San Dieguito Union High School District; LOCATION: 684 Requeza Street (APN 258-122-35, -36); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver, and Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing high school, including all structures, parking area, and associated amenities, and construct a new high school, parking area, and associated improvements and consolidate two legal lots into one legal lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Public/Semi-Public (P/SP) Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone and Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The applicant has prepared an Addendum to the Negative Declaration (2003) for the Sunset Continuation High School Expansion Project. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717, lwinter@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 05/03/19 CN 23189

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024

THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: CASE NUMBER: 16-165 MUP/DR/PMW/CDP; APPLICANT: Waldorf in North Coastal, Inc.; APPELLANTS: Glen Johnson, Carmen Nespor and Manolo Turner; LOCATION: 749 Mays Hallow Lane (APN 257-020-27, 28, 30 & 31); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 3 (R3) Zone and Coastal Zone, and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal for a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver and Coastal Development Permit to allow the demolition of an existing home, consolidation of four lots into one lot and construction of a K-8 private school. The project includes a request for a wetland buffer reduction, temporary campus, permanent campus, temporary construction trailer and site improvements; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has prepared an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from December 21, 2018 to January 21, 2019. The Final MND was adopted by the Planning Commission at the April 4, 2019 meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, seven calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 05/03/19 CN 23188

CITY OF ENCINITAS URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Urban Forest Advisory Committee (UFAC) to be composed of members of the community with interest and expertise in urban forestry. This group will advise and work together with the City Arborist to review and provide comments on City plans and policies related to urban forestry, including updates to the various aspects of the City’s Urban Forest Management Program and Administrative Manual, and, shall among other things: a. Review and provide comments on Tree Plans prior to consideration by the City Council. b. Review and provide comments on the Approved Tree Species Master List prior to consideration by the City Council. c. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed City Tree removals except in the case of emergency removals. d. Advise City Staff regarding programs of public outreach and education in order to promote public understanding of the City’s urban forest, including programs to celebrate and promote Arbor Day. e. Review and consider Heritage Tree applications in consultation with the City Arborist, and shall make recommendations to the Planning Commission. f. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed changes to the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. The UFAC meetings will be open to the public, and will convene no less frequently than quarterly. All applicants must be residents of the City of Encinitas. For additional information or an application, you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email khollywood@encinitasca.gov. All applications must be submitted no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2019. 04/19/19, 05/03/19 CN 23140

T.S. No. 19-55344 APN: 215-231-66-05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/8/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CRYSTAL JOHANNA HARRIS, AND SHAWN MICHAEL HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/19/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0231687, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/28/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $615,585.68 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7359 ALICANTE ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 215-231-66-05 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55344. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 4/26/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 28807 Pub Dates 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2019 CN 23185

T.S. No. 19-55356 APN: 219-074-16-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/10/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DAVID W. HUGHES, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 8/12/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0413978, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/24/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $402,345.90 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3629 9TH STREET SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 219-074-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55356. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 4/23/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 28768 Pub Dates 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2019 CN 23184

T.S. No. 18-51293 APN: 150-241-02-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/4/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALFREDO MURUATO, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/13/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0883471, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2012-0065929 and recorded on 2/3/2012; and further modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2015-0179664 and recorded on 4/15/2015, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/28/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $480,963.81 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1409 DIVISION STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92054 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 150-241-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-51293. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 4/19/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 or Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 28750 Pub Dates 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2019 CN 23183

T.S. No.: 2018-02180-CA A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 Property Address: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: THOMAS W. CURRAN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0762559 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/30/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 355,271.97 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 355,271.97. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 19, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/26/19, 05/03/19, 05/10/19 CN 23181

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-20975-SP-CA Title No. 180558935-CA-VOI A.P.N. 222-631-07-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/31/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Cheryl Ann Myers and Phillip R. Myers, wife and husband as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0029832 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/24/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $930,970.79 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 793 Trailside Place, San Marcos, CA 92078-6907 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-20975-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 04/18/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4691524 04/26/2019, 05/03/2019, 05/10/2019 CN 23159

T.S. No.: 2018-03023-CA A.P.N.: 206-101-16-00 Property Address: 527 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/01/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Michelle Heil, A Married Woman as Her Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0578490 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/03/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 588,272.59 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 527 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 206-101-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 588,272.59. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-03023-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/26/19, 05/03/19, 05/10/19 CN 23158

T.S. No.: 2014-06653-CA A.P.N.: 157-861-18-00 Property Address: 5715 Derby Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/31/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RUBEN P. MEDINA AND RICARDA C. ALONZO-MEDINA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0084666 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/29/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 608,103.73 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5715 Derby Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-861-18-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 608,103.73. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-06653-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23153

T.S. No.: 190102003 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 17-1147 Order No. 95521294 APN: 265-220-24-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 3/7/2017. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Francisco Claisse Bou and Patricia Davis, Husband and Wife as Community Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 3/13/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0114582 in book , page The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded as Instrument 2018-0088312 and recorded on 03/07/2018. of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/14/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,497,630.02 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6840 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 265-220-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 190102003. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/10/2019 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc., by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Chelcey Romeril, Trustee Sale Officer MK-95521294 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23139

T.S. No.: 2019-0101 Loan No.: VALLEY DRIVE APN: 177-203-14-00 Property Address: 514 VALLEY DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: OLMOS & ASSOCIATES, LLC A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABLITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES Recorded 12/3/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0621582 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/13/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $218,876.42 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 514 VALLEY DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 177-203-14-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-0101. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/4/2019 WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES 1222 Crenshaw Blvd., SUITE B Torrance, California 90501 Sale Line: (310)212-0700 Kathleen Herrera, Trustee Officer STOX 917940 / 2019-0101 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23136

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LISA CRAWFORD Case# 37-2019-00021661-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Lisa Crawford. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda Allard, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda Allard be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jun 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mara Allard (SBN 159294), Allard Smith APLC, 2103 Camino Vida Roble # D, Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760.448.6189

05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23187

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KELLY McCOSKEY aka KELLY WILSON Case# 37-2019-00019781-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kelly McCoskey aka Kelly Wilson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael McCoskey Jr., in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael McCoskey Jr., be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mara Allard (SBN 159294), Allard Smith APLC, 2103 Camino Vida Roble # D, Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760.448.6189 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23186

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00059231-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): RAAD MIKHAIL, DOES 1 – 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JOHNY ASMAR NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Steve S. Mattia, Esq., 343 E. Main St. Suite 202, El Cajon CA 92020 Telephone: 619.795.6632 Date: (Fecha), 11/26/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by P. Gonzaga, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23182

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Gilbert Oaks will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: two containers of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23167

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Cynthia Shafer will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23166

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Patrick Maloy will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23165

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Thomas Coyle will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23164

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Tiffany Millburn will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23163

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00020269-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jayahna Mahal Navarro filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jayahna Mahal Navarro change to proposed name: Jayahna Mahal Navarro-Jimenez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 19, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23162

SUMMONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LINN TOBY DELAPEÑA, Petitioner, and RICHARD QUIBRERA, Respondent. Case No. 19DR06201 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! Your spouse has filed a petition for the dissolution of your marriage. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of first publication: April 26, 2019. s/ Jeffrey M. Clayson, OSB# 183239 Attorney for Petitioner 80 E. Maple Street, Lebanon, OR 97355 Telephone: (541) 258-3194 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23157

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00038014-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PATRICK LAWRENCE, ACCESS PLATINUM, AND DOES 1 – 20, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LYNNE ZIMET. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Joan T. Jackson, 5737 Alta Vista Ave., San Diego CA 92114. Telephone: 619.991.1118 Date: 07/31/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by J. Ledbetter, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23154

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00019190-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Goulda Selene Angelique Aban filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Goulda Selene Angelique Aban changed to proposed name: Selene Angelique Goulda Aban. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 15, 2019 Peter C .Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23152

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00018106-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Karen Sze-Yao Lam aka Karen SzeYao Lam filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Karen Sze-Yao Lam changed to proposed name: Karen Yikwan Lam; b. Present name: Karen SzeYao Lam changed to proposed name: Karen Yikwan Lam. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 08, 2019 Peter C .Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23119

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00016552-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elizabeth Ayrin Glenn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elizabeth Ayrin Glenn change to proposed name: Elizabeth Ayrin Even. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010926 Filed: Apr 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellness Landscape Inc. Located at: 1534 Orangeview Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wellness Landscape Inc., 1534 Orangeview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2019 S/Jason Franco, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009063 Filed: Apr 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Auto Gallery. Located at: 6920 Miramar Rd. #321, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Homan Allen Anvari, 28877 Pujol St. #1525, Temecula CA 92590. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Homan Allen Anvari, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010366 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ZDigital. Located at: 3592 Jasmine Crest, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Andrew Weber, 3592 Jasmine Crest, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2019 S/Steven Andrew Weber, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010822 Filed: Apr 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Your CBD Station. Located at: 3837 Plaza Dr. #801, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Abigails Medical Supplies Inc., 3837 Plaza Dr. #801, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Abigail Newsome, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010848 Filed: Apr 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weston Yards. Located at: 7428 Capstan Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Keith Sherritt, 7428 Capstan Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Keith Sherritt, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010728 Filed: Apr 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vivace Salon. Located at: 720 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #17, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 4181 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kalyn Sieminski Inc., 4181 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Kalyn Sieminski, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009228 Filed: Apr 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Senior Care and Living Options LLC. Located at: 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Senior Care and Living Options LLC, 2642 Galicia Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivy Garcia, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010838 Filed: Apr 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Realty Plus. Located at: 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roberto Yanez, 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA 92081; 2. Dina E Yanez, 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2019 S/Roberto Yanez, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010116 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Drain & Plumbing; B. Pacific Drain Service. Located at: 1330 Park Center Dr. #101, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arrow Pipeline Repair Inc., 1330 Park Center Dr. #101, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Post, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010338 Filed: Apr 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Web Services; B. Pin Point Local Encinitas. Located at: 1562 Pacific Ranch Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan David Searle, 1562 Pacific Ranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/08/2019 S/Jonathan David Searle, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010373 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Land United. Located at: 709 Comondu Ct., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grace Mitchell, 709 Comondu Ct., El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2019 S/Grace Mitchell, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010660 Filed: Apr 24, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolve Baseball Training. Located at: 234 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Timothy How, 1286 Discovery St. #124, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Timothy How, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010748 Filed: Apr 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bety’s Catering. Located at: 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #179, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesus Aldaz, 411 S. 46th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/2018 S/Jesus Aldaz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/19 CN 23191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010410 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dog Puck Toys. Located at: 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23179

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009629 Filed: Apr 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trove MarketPlace. Located at: 2832 #B State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Ann Moore, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Carrie Ann Moore, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009840 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rob Fournier. Located at: 121 W E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 208 W J St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert J Fournier, 208 W J St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Robert J Fournier, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008668 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Mama Healing. Located at: 4014 Wooster Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Linn Meekins, 4014 Wooster Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Jamie Linn Meekins, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23176

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9010441 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pacific Business Management; B. Pacific Debt Management. Located at: 825 College Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/02/2014 and assigned File #2014-026313. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. No Failing Inc., 825 College Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Michael J Reminger, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23175

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9010440 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Oceanside Debt; B. Oceanside Business Management. Located at: 4224 Oceanside Blvd. #H, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/21/2015 and assigned File #2015-024526. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Debt Doctors Inc., 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #H, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Michael J Reminger, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010173 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nido Plumbing and Mechanical. Located at: 2451 Bella Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pedro Nido, 2451 Bella Vista Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Pedro Nido, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010191 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iAuto. Located at: 502 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 60 Kingsbury, Irvine CA 92620. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. iAuto Inc., 60 Kingsbury, Irvine CA 92620. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Korona, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010201 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GEMRIDES. Located at: 3850 El Cajon Blvd #A, San Diego CA San Diego 92105. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Indivision Inc., 1723 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/08/2019 S/Joe Miller, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010047 Filed: Apr 17, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Wellness. Located at: 7968 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eunice M Garcia, 7968 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Ismael V Garcia, 7968 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eunice M Garcia, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009948 Filed: Apr 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BG PhoDOGraphy. Located at: 166 Harding St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Niccola Lee Gentile, 166 Harding St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2019 S/Niccola Lee Gentile, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010404 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Print; B. Angel Printing; C. Los Angeles Printers. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Printing CEO Inc, 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Vladimir Medvinsky, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009855 Filed: Apr 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Nana. Located at: 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amai LLC, 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeannine M Davison, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009766 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mystic Growth. Located at: 1778 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 1778 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009277 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trendsetter Galz. Located at: 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA San Diego 92154. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janette Uy, 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92154; 2. Gladys Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janette Uy, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009128 Filed: Apr 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Tool Co.. Located at: 1732 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tommy David McDonald, 1732 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tommy David McDonald, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008214 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Karma Building. Located at: 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV Clark 89134. Mailing Address: 125 N Acacia Ave., #103, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean Ann Balgresky Himshaw, 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV 89134; 2. Dorrell Parker Hinshaw, 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV 89134. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2012 S/Jean Ann Balgresky Hinshaw, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009719 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Home Mortgage Loans. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl., 2nd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Movsesian, 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Movsesian, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007361 Filed: Mar 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Pilates. Located at: 205 N Highway 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Living Light LLC, 205 N Highway 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2002 S/Jennifer Van Deausen, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009600 Filed: Apr 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminous Nails & Spa. Located at: 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 10437 Greenford Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luminous Nails & Spa LLC, 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2019 S/Kaitlyn Nguyen, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009282 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Judaic Paper Arts. Located at: 7110 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Irene Schenker Johnson, 7110 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2019 S/Barbara Irene Schenker Johnson, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007637 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Estars LLC. Located at: 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy #290, Las Vegas NV Clark 89169. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Estars LLC, 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy #290, Las Vegas NV 89169. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Wood, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008736 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chef 4 Souls. Located at: 2022 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lance Evan Roll, 2022 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2019 S/Lance Evan Roll, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009279 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arasmas Publications. Located at: 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Joseph Crowley, 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Joseph Crowley, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008188 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Willow and Jade Interiors; B. Willow + Jade Interiors. Located at: 7329 Alicante Rd. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Andriany, 7329 Alicante Rd. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2019 S/Lauren Andriany, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008508 Filed: Apr 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summer Creations. Located at: 11082 Caminito Dulce, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jumin Jin, 11082 Caminito Dulce, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jumin Jin, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008786 Filed: Apr 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty Yuan. Located at: 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wedoglobalization Inc., 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Qingjiang Yuan, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008337 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phase Next Investment Group LLC. Located at: 3573 Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 3460 Marron Rd. #103-239, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phase Next Investment Group LLC, 3573 Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2019 S/Jessica Lynn Engelman, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008772 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd, #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1363, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Andrew Clonts, LCSW, 5331 La Glorietta, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2019 S/Paul Andrew Clonts, LCSW, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008762 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Move With Terra. Located at: 2921 Valley St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terra Louise Burke, 2921 Valley St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Terra Louise Burke, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008241 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merkaba Artistry. Located at: 3471 Caminito Sierra #303, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaimy Lorraine Martinez, 3471 Caminito Sierra #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2019 S/Jaimy Lorraine Martinez, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007839 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excelarace; B. Walk For The Fallen. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dental Club One, Inc., 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2000 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007840 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cupid Run. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CKR LLC, 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006999 Filed: Mar 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Constant Service. Located at: 700 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Sosinsky, 700 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Sosinsky, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008320 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bearmug. Located at: 440 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donald James Cecil, 440 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2019 S/Donald James Cecil, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007809 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 264 Fresco. Located at: 264 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiberius Antro Restaurants Inc., 264 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2017 S/Elmerinda DiNitto, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23122