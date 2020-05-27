Legal Notices, May 29, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: CITY HALL IMPROVEMENTS – PHASE ONE The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidder to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Bidders must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday, June 15, 2020 to: PlanetBids. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work site as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facility, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a pre-bid meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Information on this meeting is available via PlanetBids. Failure to attend the pre-bid meeting shall result in disqualification. The City hereby notifies all potential Bidders that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids for additional information. 05/29/2020, 06/05/2020 CN 24542

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. 1. PROJECT NAME: El Camino Promenade Retrofit; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003272-2019; DR-003273-2019; USE-003274-2019; and CDPNF-003275-2019; FILING DATE: July 30, 2019 APPLICANT: Michael Kareti, Kareti + Architecture; LOCATION: 206 N. El Camino Real (APN: 259-121-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a remodel of an existing commercial space (formerly Evan’s Tire) into a restaurant space, including exterior changes to the building, outdoor patio dining, landscape upgrades, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades, updates to the existing parking study and parking lot upgrades within the El Camino Promenade commercial center; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15301 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15301 exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, leasing, licensing, or minor alterations of existing private structures including additions of 2,500 square feet or less to an existing commercial suite such as the project. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov. 2. PROJECT NAME: Trail 95 (El Camino Del Norte); CASE NUMBER: DR-003205-2019; FILING DATE: July 10, 2019; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Trail 95 (Southside of Camino Del Norte from Lucylle Lane to County of San Diego Limits); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Design Review Permit to allow for the construction of a trail, referred to as Trail 95 consistent with the Trails Master Plan. Trail 95 will provide connection of the existing trail system for pedestrians and equestrians with dedicated trail within the public right-of-way. Improvements include new trail, post and rail as well as solid fencing, retaining walls, crossing of El Camino Del Norte and other associated improvements.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(c), which exempts the construction of trails and similar grading activities on existing streets. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Item 2 is not located within the Coastal Zone. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/29/2020 CN 24541

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2020-08 entitled, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limits on South Coast Highway 101.” Following the implementation of traffic calming and mobility enhancement improvement measures along South Coast Highway 101, and pursuant to the CA-MUTCD, staff initiated and performed an Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS) to evaluate the street and to determine the possibility of establishing a new speed limit. Ordinance No. 2020-08 proposes new speed limits on South Coast Highway 101 as follows: • South Coast Highway 101 from K Street to Chesterfield Drive reduced from 45 mph to 40 mph • South Coast Highway 101 from Chesterfield Drive to Las Olas signal reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph • South Coast Highway 101 from Las Olas signal to Solana Beach border reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph Ordinance 2020-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 20, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the June 10, 2020 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/29/2020 CN 24530

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 11.27 – Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware, Plastic Utensil, and Beverage Straw Ordinance.” Proposed Ordinance 2020-05 amends Chapter 11.27 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to implement Phase 3 of the Plastics Initiative, targeting the distribution (sale) of expanded polystyrene (EPS) food service ware and packaging. Amendments to Chapter 11.27 have been incorporated through Ordinance 2020-05 adding key provisions to prohibit the distribution of the following, starting October 1, 2020: • “Any Disposable Food Service Ware made, in whole or in part, from EPS” • “Egg Cartons or Food Trays made, in whole or in part, from EPS” • “Coolers, ice chests, or similar containers made in whole or in part, from EPS that is not wholly encapsulated or encased within a non-Polystyrene material” In addition, Ordinance 2020-05 includes the following provision to prohibit the use of EPS packaging materials (operative upon the effective date of Ordinance 2020-05): • “No Person shall use Expanded Polystyrene loose fill packaging and cushioning material, such as foam peanuts, packing peanuts, foam popcorn or packaging noodles, in the packaging of products, equipment, or other items.” Ordinance 2020-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 22, 2020 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 20, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/29/2020 CN 24529

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance 2020-03 titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Municipal Code Section 10.04.020 regarding Section 503.6 Security Gates.” Proposed Ordinance 2020-03 includes modifications to the current Fire Code Section 503.6, which details the requirements for security gates. Loss of power to gates, specifically due to SDG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff, is one of the main obstacles to providing rapid and reliable access through automatic gates. The proposed changes are being recommended in order to align with the needs of the Fire Department to provide emergency services when needed and provide requirements for the installation of security gates or security devices across a fire access roadway including requiring a battery back-up be installed on automatic gates, rather than an auto-hold-open function due to security concerns for property owners. Ordinance 2020-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 6, 2020 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 20, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/29/2020 CN 24528

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 20-00034-2 Loan No: 1060097983-18/KC GRIGGS, LLC APN 213-262-13-09 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MARCH 24, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 28, 2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0164459 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: KC GRIGGS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of Bank of the West, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE MODULE IN WHICH THE UNIT DESCRIBED BELOW IS LOCATED, EQUAL TO THE RECIPROCAL OF THE NUMBER OF UNITS WITHIN THE MODULE IN WHICH THE UNIT DESCRIBED BELOW IS LOCATED, AS SHOWN ON THE TOWERS AT BRESSI RANCH – PHASE II CONDOMINIUM PLAN, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ON OCTOBER 17, 2007 AS DOCUMENT NO. 2007-0667829 (“CONDOMINIUM PLAN”), WHICH IS LOCATED WITH LOT 2 OF CARLSBAD TRACT CT 06-20 THE TOWERS AT BRESSI RANCH, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 15630 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON OCTOBER 11, 2007, AS DOCUMENT NO. 2007-0655142 (“MAP”). ALL DEFINED TERMS USED HEREIN SHALL HAVE THE SAME MEANINGS SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND GRANT OF EASEMENTS FOR THE TOWERS AT BRESSI RANCH RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ON OCTOBER 12, 2007 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2007-0660042 (“DECLARATION”) AND IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN. PARCEL 2: UNIT BUILDING L-l, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE APPURTENANT EASEMENT ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS THE PORTIONS OF THE PROJECT DESCRIBED AS THE “PHASE I EASEMENT” AND THE “PHASE 2 EASEMENT” ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR THE PURPOSE OF VEHICULAR AND PEDESTRIAN ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS. PARCEL 4: A NON-EXCLUSIVE APPURTENANT EASEMENT ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS LOT 1 OF THE MAP, AND THE REMAINDER MODULE AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN, FOR THE FLOW OF STORM WATER DRAINAGE AND FOR THE USE OF THE COMMUNITY UTILITY FACILITIES. PARCEL 5: NON-EXCLUSIVE, APPURTENANT EASEMENTS IN AND TO THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AND IN OTHER PHASES OF THE PROJECT, FOR USE THEREOF PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION, SUBJECT TO ALL RESERVATIONS AND EASEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION. THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY REFERRED TO HEREIN AS TO EACH SUCH PHASE SHALL BE SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN COVERING SUCH PHASE. SUCH EASEMENTS SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS TO A PHASE SUBSEQUENT TO THE PHASE IN WHICH THE UNIT IS LOCATED UPON (I) RECORDATION OF A SUPPLEMENTARY DECLARATION DECLARING SUCH PHASE TO BE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OR RECORDATION OF A SEPARATE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS WHICH REQUIRES THE OWNERS WITHIN SUCH PHASE TO BE MEMBERS OF THE ASSOCIATION, AND (II) CONVEYANCE OF THE FIRST CONDOMINIUM IN THE RESPECTIVE PHASE, OR AS MORE FULLY SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION. RESERVING FROM PARCELS 1 THROUGH 4 ABOVE, ALL EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION, THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN, THE MAP, AND ALL OTHER EASEMENTS OF RECORD. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-00034-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 6126 INNOVATION WAY, UNIT L-1, CARLSBAD, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $459,959.44 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: May 20, 2020 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 20-00034-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Jenny Taylor, Authorized signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 A-4724193 05/29/2020, 06/05/2020, 06/12/2020 CN 24533

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-3440 Loan No.: **1723 APN: 260-052-08-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ISELA R. CORRAL-COWEN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPERATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 9/25/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0680251 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/19/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,148,614.92 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1236 SUMMIT AVE ENCINITAS, CA 92007-2425 A.P.N.: 260-052-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 19-3440. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/28/2020 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer A-4723755 05/29/2020, 06/05/2020, 06/12/2020 CN 24531

T.S. No. 19-1019-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TERRY J SIMPKINS JR AND MICHELLE A SIMPKINS, HUBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 4/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0274414 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2633 VALEWOOD AVE CARLSBAD, CA 92010-7925 A.P.N.: 167-511-57-00 Date of Sale: 6/10/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $569,346.42, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-1019-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 5/4/2020 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Darlene Clark, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0370182 To: COAST NEWS 05/15/2020, 05/22/2020, 05/29/2020 CN 24509

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Gabriela Perez B-221 Rodrigo Ley G-315 05/26/2020, 06/05/2020 CN 24539

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 06-13-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 133 Dave Howorka 2. 726AB Dave Howorka 5/29, 6/5/20 CNS-3368138# CN 24537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008407 Filed: May 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3 BM Solutions. Located at: 357 Chestnut Ave. #44, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Seshun, 357 Chestnut Ave. #44, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2020 S/Bryan Seshun 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008268 Filed: May 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GD Capital; B. GM Capital. Located at: 2014 14th St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GDM Capital Group LLC, 2014 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. GDM Capital Group LLC, 2014 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Garry Grant 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008624 Filed: May 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heritage Wealth Managers. Located at: 332 Cantle Ln, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John B Czajkowski, 332 Cantle Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Debra L Czajkowski, 332 Cantle Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/24/2003 S/John B Czajkowski 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008490 Filed: May 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opus Law Firm. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #248, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Justin White, PC, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #248, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2015 S/Justin White 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008467 Filed: May 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milton’s Deli. Located at: 2660 Via de la Valle, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. JRAK Inc., 2660 Via de la Valle, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/1995 S/Barry Robbins 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008090 Filed: May 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Whale Home. Located at: 1092 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Black Whale Inc., 1092 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2020 S/Kirsten Recce 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008404 Filed: May 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summit Executive Advisors. Located at: 1495 Oakcreek Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melineh DerSarkissian, 1495 Oakcreek Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/08/2020 S/Melineh DerSarkissian 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008491 Filed: May 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Wanna Party With Bob Media. Located at: 157 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Andrew MacPherson, 157 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Andrew MacPherson 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008271 Filed: May 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Execglobalnet. Located at: 3485 Corvallis St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 33, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Carl J Wellenstein, 3485 Corvallis St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Carl J Wellenstein 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008212 Filed: May 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sa’hair’ah Salon. Located at: 636 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 240 E Jason St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Rae Hersey, 240 E Jason St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/1986 S/Deborah Rae Hersey 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008020 Filed: May 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Me for We Design. Located at: 737 Snapdragon St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Me for We Design LLC, 737 Snapdragon St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2015 S/Michelle Gutmann 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008314 Filed: May 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bookkeeping by Becky. Located at: 1581 Cove Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebecca Leann Roland, 1581 Cove Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Leann Roland 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008089 Filed: May 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LPM Designs. Located at: 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Pozzuoli Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2020 S/Linda Pozzouli Merica 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008018 Filed: May 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fig Acres. Located at: 38437 De Luz Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Creative Treatise Inc., 38437 De Luz Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joanna Medina 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2020 CN 24512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007893 Filed: Apr 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea + Bee. Located at: 1608 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andrea Sylvia Cowell, 1608 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Sylvia Cowell 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2020 CN 24511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007922 Filed: Apr 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Casita. Located at: 199 N El Camino Real #G, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1809 Verano Vista, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Francisca Montero, 1809 Verano Vista, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Raul Montero, 1809 Verano Vista, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francisca Montero 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007702 Filed: Apr 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homegrown Bounty – Edible & Native Gardens. Located at: 1418 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Kardos, 1418 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2020 S/Jonathan Kardos 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007664 Filed: Apr 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broad Street Dough Co. Located at: 967 S Coast Hwy 101 #109B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 4114 Via Candidiz #107, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. BSDC Encinitas LLC, 4114 Via Candidiz #107, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Ramaglia 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007896 Filed: Apr 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Fire Companies and Districts. Located at: 1365 W Vista Way #200, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tague Insurance Agency Inc, 1365 W Vista Way #200, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2019 S/Steven Melvin Tague 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007642 Filed: Apr 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The New Nourished. Located at: 107 Via Morella, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Flannery Therese Nielsen, 107 Via Morella, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2020 S/Flannery Therese Nielsen 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24496