Legal Notices, May 25, 2018

NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2018-19 OPERATING AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM BUDGETS The City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2018-19 appropriations. This will include Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city and Carlsbad Municipal Water District and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2018-19, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2017-18 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting and present their views and comments during the public hearing. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, or on the city’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/finance/budget.asp Written and telephone inquiries may be directed to Helga Stover (helga.stover@carlsbadca.gov) at the Finance Department, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, 760-602-2429. PUBLISH DATES: May 25 and June 1, 2018. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21806

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of June, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Luna Grill Beer, Wine & Patio CASE NUMBER: 17-222 MIN/DR

FILING DATE: September 19, 2017 APPLICANT: Premier Food Concepts, LLC. LOCATION: 1464 Encinitas Boulevard ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone within the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Design Review Permit to allow the sale of beer and wine for on-site consumption at an existing restaurant, to construct minor modifications to the existing commercial storefront, and install new patio fencing and lighting. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 05/25/18 CN 21799

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 6 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 17-128 GPA/SPA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: An Update to the City’s Housing Element, also known as Housing Plan Update 2018. The project is an update of the City’s Housing Element along with all related amendments for the housing cycle 2013-2021. The State of California mandates that all cities and counties prepare a Housing Element as part of the comprehensive General Plan. The 2013-2021 Housing Element represents the City’s effort in fulfilling the requirements under the State Housing Element Law. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. If the Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: An Environmental Assessment is being prepared under Government Code Section 65759 as Supplement to Certified Environmental Assessment/Program Environmental Impact Report (SCH #2015041044). NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Pursuant to California Code of Regulations Code 13515 (14 CCR 13515) and California Government Code 65352, staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice which opens a six-week/45-day public review period (May 25, 2018 through July 9, 2018) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Diane Langager, Principal Planner, at 760-633-2714 or via email at dlangager@encinitasca.gov or contact the Development Services Department at 760-633-2710, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Information is also available on the City’s website at the following webpage: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Housing-Plan-Update-2018 05/25/18 CN 21797

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (06/01, 06/15, etc.) and Monday, May 28, 2018, in observance of Memorial Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Trujillo Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-314 CDP FILING DATE: December 13, 2016 APPLICANT: Ciara Trujillo LOCATION: 612 Camino De Orchidia (APN 258-141-58) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request to construct a new single-family residence on an existing vacant lot. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Cardiff Valero – Retaining Wall CASE NUMBER: 17-017 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: February 6, 2017 APPLICANT: Jack Ballo LOCATION: 820 Birmingham Drive (APN 260-323-13 and 18) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to demolish the existing retaining wall and construct a new 11-foot tall retaining wall up to a maximum 23-foot high for a small portion of the retaining wall to accommodate new parking spaces, landscaping, and related site improvements for an existing service station. The subject property is located within the Limited-Visitor Serving Commercial (L-VSC) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Love-Chu Single-Family Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-235 CDP FILING DATE: October 3, 2017 APPLICANT: Dana Love LOCATION: 1312 Crest Drive (APN 262-011-13) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence on an existing lot. No changes are proposed for the existing detached accessory structure. The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Caulfield Residence (Vulcan) CASE NUMBER: 7-251 CDP FILING DATE: October 23, 2017 APPLICANT: Declan Caulfield LOCATION: 89 North Vulcan Avenue PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the construction of a new two-story single-family residence with a detached accessory unit and garage and all related site improvements. The subject property is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Residential 3 (N-R3) zone and the Coastal zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Development Services Director on the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/25/18 CN 21796

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-331. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 10.40.080 TO ESTABLISH ANGLE PARKING ON BEECH AVENUE. WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, has determined it necessary, desirable, and in the public interest to construct the Carlsbad Boulevard and Beech Avenue Restriping Project, Project No. 6079; and WHEREAS, California Vehicle Code section 22503 authorizes local authorities to permit angle parking on a roadway by ordinance; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Title 10, Chapter 10.40 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the revision of Section 10.40.080 to read as follows: “In accordance with Section 10.40.025, and when signs or markings are in place giving notice thereof, drivers of vehicles may stand or park a vehicle only as indicated by such marks or signs on the following street or portions thereof: A. On both sides of State Street commencing at the intersection of State Street and Grand Avenue and extending northward 325 feet; B. On both sides of State Street between the intersection of Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue; C. Repealed by Ord. 3157 § 1; D. On the south side of Grand Avenue from 150 feet west of Roosevelt Street to Harding Street; E. On the north side of Grand Avenue from Jefferson Street to Hope Avenue; F. On both sides of Grand Avenue from Ocean Street to Carlsbad Boulevard; G. On the north side of Beech Avenue from Carlsbad Boulevard to Washington Street.” EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective 30 days after its adoption; and the city clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the city attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within 15 days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 8TH day of May, 2018, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 15th day of May, 2018, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: M. Hall, K. Blackburn, M. Schumacher, C. Schumacher, M. Packard. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk(SEAL)

Title Order No.: 05935165 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50963-CA Reference No.: Rancho Del Lago HOA Inc APN No.: 265-432-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE [ATTENTION RECORDER: PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §2923.3, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/30/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/15/2018 at 10:00 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 10/31/2017 as Document No. 2017-0506205 Book XX Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Lokesh S Tantuwaya, Trustee of the L.S. Tantuwaya MD Family Trust, dated November 19, 2004 and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REIGONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 265-432-04-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 6415 Primero Izquierdo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $19,605.85 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Rancho Del Lago Home Owner’s Association, Incorporated, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this Internet Web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50963-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 5/21/2018 Nationwide Reconveyance LLC For Sales Information Please Call 949-860-9155 By: Rhonda Rorie, AVP (IFS# 7553 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18) CN 21785

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 127653 Title No. 160184437 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/22/2018 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 02/28/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0159825** and Modified on 6/23/2014 by Instrument No. 2014-0258737**, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Andres E. Mendez, and Maria Sandra Mendez, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 128-410-15-00. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 12519 Calle De Halcones, Valley Center, CA 92082. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $408,191.12. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 5/18/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – WWW.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 127653. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4658428 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018, 06/08/2018 CN 21782

T.S. No.: 2017-03126-CA A.P.N.: 158-462-08-00 Property Address: 5114 El Circulo, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DEBORAH D. HANSEN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0824936 in book —-, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/25/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 412,034.05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5114 El Circulo, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 158-462-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 412,034.05. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03126-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 11, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18 CN 21768

T.S. No.: 2017-01484-CA A.P.N.: 258-172-23-06 Property Address: 940 Sealane #6, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Robert W. Stegman, An Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1034240 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/20/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 678,956.36 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 940 Sealane #6, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 258-172-23-06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 678,956.36. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01484-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 9, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18 CN 21767

T.S. No.: 2014-04194-CA A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 Property Address: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: BLAS A. GURIS AND NANCI A. GURIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0063178 in book —, page 11605 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/20/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 593,776.22 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 593,776.22. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-04194-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 12, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 06/08/18 CN 21766

APN: 155-062-09-00 TS No: CA08002233-16-2 TO No: 8711672 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 31, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 5, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0380821, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JULIE EMPEY, A MARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. as nominee for AMERICAN MORTGAGE NETWORK, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2051 S. HORNE ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $1,122,169.37 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002233-16-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 2, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002233-16-2 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 41353, Pub Dates: 05/18/2018, 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21763

T.S. No. 17-0475-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JOSEPH R. LUNA AND BETHANY L. LUNA, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 5/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0438865 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2930 RANCHO CORTES CARLSBAD, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 222-661-01-00 Date of Sale: 6/18/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $875,456.75, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0475-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 5/4/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0332255 To: COAST NEWS 05/18/2018, 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018 CN 21748

T.S. No. 065349-CA APN: 157-743-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/10/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/11/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/16/2009, as Instrument No. 2009-0131106, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DONALD F SIMON AND PRULLIE SIMON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 545 EDGEWATER AVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $168,135.19 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 065349-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908898 05/18/18, 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21741

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000007257983 Title Order No.: 170499147 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/08/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0404581 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: BENITO BAZAN, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 06/18/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 34336 HIGHWAY 76, SAN DIEGO AKA PAUMA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA 92061. APN#: 131-010-19-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $536,982.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007257983. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 05/08/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4656875 05/18/2018, 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018 CN 21740

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-784851-JB Order No.: 730-1709129-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/20/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Gilberto Baeza Recorded: 4/26/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0289789 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/8/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $327,125.39 The purported property address is: 3914 SHERBOURNE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 162-270-23-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-784851-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-784851-JB IDSPub #0140287 5/11/2018 5/18/2018 5/25/2018 CN 21728

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-783522-JB Order No.: 730-1708832-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): David Ruhlman, an unmarried man Recorded: 1/4/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0003836 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/8/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $449,868.30 The purported property address is: 1615 SHIRE AVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-862-28-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Lot 157 of Marlborough Country Estates Unit No. 3, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 12841, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, July 12, 1991. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-783522-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-783522-JB IDSPub #0140272 5/11/2018 5/18/2018 5/25/2018 CN 21727

T.S. No.: 2017-02857-CA A.P.N.:212-200-02-00 Property Address: 1492 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: William Patrick Sparks, A Married Man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 03/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0243868 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/06/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 537,193.15 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1492 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011 A.P.N.: 212-200-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 537,193.15. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-02857-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 26, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21717

T.S. No. 051641-CA APN: 215-493-02-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/4/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/5/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0471820, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ASHOK KHANIJOW AND SHELIA KHANIJOW, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7328 EL FUERTE STREET CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,320,425.08 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 051641-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908785 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21716

T.S. No. 059488-CA APN: 161-463-39-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/11/1998. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/8/2018 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/1998, as Instrument No. 1998-0345180, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ELIAS C. HORATES, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1423 WESTMORE PLACE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 98054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $7,973.39 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 059488-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908730 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21715

T.S. No. 065279-CA APN: 160-210-71-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/30/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/4/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/13/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0589290, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JANE ROMANO, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3760 VISTA CAMPANA SOUTH UNIT 71 OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $213,556.90 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 065279-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908668 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21714

T.S. No. 060694-CA APN: 162-580-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/4/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0618124, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANDRES GARCIA TORRES AND SILVINA M GARCIA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4165 SUMMERVIEW WAY OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $654,771.77 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 060694-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908667 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21713

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Recording requested by: TS No. CA-17-786408-NJ Order No.: 8719601 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): GERARD A. KELLY, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 5/24/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0434973 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/ 20 /2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $286,156.85 The purported property address is: 760 ENCINITAS BLVD. #103, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 258-141-06-03 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-17-786408-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-786408-NJ IDSPub #0140219 5/11/2018 5/18/2018 5/25/2018 CN 21712

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-655781-CL Order No.: VTSG699351-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/6/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ANNA M EVANS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 2/11/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0110313 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/8/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $352,540.15 The purported property address is: 1486 BROKEN HITCH ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-481-16-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-655781-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-655781-CL IDSPub #0140215 5/11/2018 5/18/2018 5/25/2018 CN 21711

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-684140-RY Order No.: 150225570-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): TERRILL L. FLANAGAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 9/28/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0689941 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/4/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $484,666.93 The purported property address is: 3313 VIVIENDA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-200-16-62 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-684140-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-684140-RY IDSPub #0140175 5/11/2018 5/18/2018 5/25/2018 CN 21710

T.S. No. 16-41512 APN: 165-610-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/7/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FRANCISCA ALTO CUATE, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 4/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0258141 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:6/8/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $748,255.85 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3722 CARNEGIE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Described as follows: LOT 271 OF MIRA COSTA ESTATES UNIT NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10530, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 3, 1982. EXCEPTING THEREFROM: ALL MINERALS, COALS, OILS, PETROLEUM, GAS AND KINDRED SUBSTANCES UNDER AND IN THE LAND, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT ON ENTRY OF THE SURFACE THEREOF, BUT WITH THE RIGHT, HOWEVER, TO DRILL IN, THROUGH OR UNDER SAID LAND OR TO EXPLORE, DEVELOP OR TAKE ALL MINERALS, COALS, OILS, PETROLEUM, GAS AND OTHER KINDRED SUBSTANCES IN AND FROM SAID LAND, ALL SUCH OPERATIONS TO BE CONDUCTED ONLY BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET BELOW THE SURFACE THEREOF AS GRANTED TO MIRACOSTA ESTATES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION BY DEED RECORDED JULY 27, 1986 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 86-295167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL ADJACENT DEDICATED STREETS. A.P.N #.: 165-610-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-41512. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 4/30/2018 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25384 Pub Dates 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/2018 CN 21709

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Bob Calder Misc. Household Goods

Ray Golingan Misc. Household Goods Raymond Anthony Ramirez Golingan Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods

Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Serena Woodham Misc. Household Goods Serena Marie Woodham Misc. Household Goods Daniel Carl Eaton Misc. Household Goods Kurt Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Kurt Wayne Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Ala Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Ala Carmen Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Joseph Garland Misc. Household Goods Joe Garland Misc. Household Goods David M Garlewicz Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Fraser Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Marie Fraser Misc. Household Goods Blas Guatemala Misc. Household Goods Steve Tappa Misc. Household Goods Steven Tappa James Misc. Household Goods Steven Fuhrman Vehicle Steven Joel Fuhrman Vehicle Bob Calder Trailer Box Robert Leroi Calder Trailer Box All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21804

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00023289-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Talon Jacob Dixon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Talon Jacob Dixon changed to proposed name: Talon Jacob Salazar. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: May 11, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21801

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Araceli Padilla Misc. House Hold Goods Chava Raymundo Misc. House Hold Goods Chava Nathan Raymundo Misc. House Hold Goods Daniel Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Daniel Gerard Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Roman Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Ramon Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Roman Jr Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Ramon Jr Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Kaitlyn Downing Misc. House Hold Goods Kimberly Ward Misc. House Hold Goods Kimberly Ann Ward Misc. House Hold Goods Maricela Martinez Misc. House Hold Goods Maricela Martinez De Bailon Misc. House Hold Goods Rachel Rocha Misc. House Hold Goods Rachel L Rocha Misc. House Hold Goods Rachel Loraine Rocha Misc. House Hold Goods Jeff Sausman Misc. House Hold Goods Jeffrey Marcello Sausman Misc. House Hold Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21798

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7, 2018, at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Richard Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard B. Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard Biwer Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Zachary N. Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. John Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Materials, etc…… John D. Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Materials, etc…… John David Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Materials, etc…… Laszlo Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo A. Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo Andrew Muhl Misc. Household Goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21794

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7th , 2018 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Jim Hefner Misc Household goods Abelardo Duenas Misc Household goods Abelardo Daag Duenas Misc Household goods Craig Cliff Misc Household goods Craig Michael Cliff Misc Household goods David Donaldson Misc Household goods David Ransom Donaldson Misc Household goods

Derek D. Kelly Misc Household goods Derek Daniel Kelly Misc Household goods Joel Fannin Misc Household goods Joel C. Fannin

Misc Household goods Joel Clinton Fannin Jr Misc Household goods Larry R. Chapwesk Misc Household goods Larry Raymond Chapwesk

Misc Household goods Ellen Jean Rice Misc Household goods Tanya Schulz Misc Household goods Tanya Janine Schulz Misc Household goods Tim Cavender Misc Household goods Timothy Josiah Cavender Misc Household goods Linden A. Burzell Misc Household goods

Linden Allen Burzell Misc Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21793

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERRI LYNN RENNER Case# 37-2018-00023789-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Terri Lynn Renner. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Matthew M. Renner, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Matthew M. Renner, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr., PO Box 425, San Luis Rey CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21784

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT F. WEIR Case # 37-2018-00023850-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert F. Weir. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Susan Bue in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Susan Bue be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 10, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Amy M. Rypins, Law Offices of Amy Rypins, 169 Saxony Rd. #102, Encinitas CA 92024. Telephone: 760.334.8563 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18 CN 21770

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on June 5, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 Honda Accord; Lic.# 7MNE950; VIN;1HGCR2E58FA249167. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $4,545.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale 05/25/18 CN 21769

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held June 5, 2018 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. F224 – Barbara Patterson B312 – Barbara Patterson F228 – Edward Betts 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21759

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00023067-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elvira Christine Killion-Russell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elvira Christine Killion-Russell; change to proposed name: Nina Russell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 26, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 10, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21749

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021669-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Preston Charles Warren filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Preston Charles Warren; change to proposed name: Preston William Edward Daniels. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 2, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21720

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021677-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Branden Thomas Butler filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Branden Thomas Butler; change to proposed name: Brandon Thomas Butler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 2, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21719

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JERRY R. BUSH Case # 37-2018-00020347-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jerry R. Bush. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Timothy C. Luther and Melissa Conway in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Timothy C. Luther and Melissa Conway be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 14, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in Pro Per: Timothy C. Luther and Melissa Conway, 7149 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011. Telephone: 951.775.5032 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012953 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shoreview Real Estate; B. Shoreview Realty. Located at: 1322 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 317 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena CA 91030. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelby Alan Brown, 317 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena CA 91030. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2012 S/Shelby Alan Brown, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012230 Filed: May 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Digital. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandee Leath, 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Allan D Chua, 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Brandee Leath, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011627 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vector Biker Wear; B. Vector Biker Gear. Located at: 1770 Wilt Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: 1119 S Mission Rd. #231, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas W Smith, 1770 Wilt Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Tracy A Markham, 1770 Wilt Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas W Smith, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013562 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakers Lacrosse Club; B. Traveling Tee Times. Located at: 1082 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Beyer Consulting LLC, 1082 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/22/2018 S/Mark Beyer, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013426 Filed: May 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art Water Light Design Studio’s. Located at: 250 San Dimas Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas Oliver Lafond, 250 San Dimas Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Duwayne James Bahr, 3903 San Pablo Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/21/2018 S/Douglas Oliver Lafond, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013178 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sneaker Factory.net. Located at: 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Salvage Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Walid Kamal-Eldin Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Andrea Salvage Motawi, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013071 Filed: May 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Liquid Sentiments; B. Cocktail Cards. Located at: 299 Star Jasmine Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rhino Solutions Inc., 299 Star Jasmine Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Rhine, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013348 Filed: May 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrity Plus Plumbing; B. Nick Kimball’s Integrity Plus Plumbing. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 1262, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicolas J. Kimball, 252 Acacia Ave. 101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2000 S/Nicolas J Kimball, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012512 Filed: May 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joy Belle Gardens. Located at: 1019 Deodar Rd., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Allen McNary, 1019 Deodar Rd., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2018 S/Andrew Allen McNary, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012938 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Método Marketing de Resultados. Located at: 197 Woodland Pkwy. #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paola G Ramirez, 526 Peach Way, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paola G Ramirez, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013138 Filed: May 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Urban Realty. Located at: 2666 Overlook Point Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Edward Osenkowski, 2666 Overlook Point Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2018 S/Ryan Edward Osenkowski, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012937 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Events By Michelle. Located at: 1260 Corte Famosa, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Stricker, 1260 Corte Famosa, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Stricker, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012202 Filed: May 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Idea Guy; B. Market Ready Index. Located at: 1014 Stratford Ct., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ideahaus LLC, 1010 Stratford Ct., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Popovic, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012888 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tears of Joy Video. Located at: 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #106, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cathleen Victoria Dodd, 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #106, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/2018 S/Cathleen Victoria Dodd, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21780

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012701 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Maya. Located at: 1430 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Diane Hana, 1430 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Diane Hana, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21779

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011532 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richer for WANDERING. Located at: 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Renata Ruth Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/20/2018 S/Renata Ruth Lindroos, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012895 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Recovering Healthcare; B. Concierge Surgical Coaching; C. Prepare For Surgery; D. Spiritual Wellness for Life; E. Healing in ways you never thought Possible; F. Self-care for the Soul; G. Dr. Dolores Fazzino, International; H. Dolores L Fazzino, RN, A Professional Nursing Corporation. Located at: 1622 Pleasant Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dolores L Fazzino, RN, A Professional Nursing Corporation, 1622 Pleasant Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2015 S/Dolores L Fazzino, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012863 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On The Mark Remodeling. Located at: 1047 Golden Rd. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1175, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Barlow Drolet, 1047 Golden Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Mark Barlow Drolet, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011323 Filed: Apr 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Arrow Flooring. Located at: 911 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endre Namenyi, 911 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2018 S/Endre Namenyi, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012936 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fahrenheit-Film. Located at: 1240 Portola Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Huff, 1240 Portola Ave., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Huff, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012870 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balanced Virtual Solutions. Located at: 3566 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Jeffrey Anderson, 3566 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Todd Jeffrey Andersen, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012597 Filed: May 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adams Properties. Located at: 18424 Lago Vista, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 2814, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence G Adams, 18424 Lago Vista, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence G Adams, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013256 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brows by Holly. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #C1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Hughes Lung, 938 Wind Drift Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Holly Hughes Lung, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012816 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco Goddess. Located at: 598 Park Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marina Syed Qutab, 598 Park Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Started Yet S/Marina Syed Qutab, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012842 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Smog Center. Located at: 3204 Production Ave. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 1264 Farmington Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ali Ghasem, 1264 Farmington Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Ali Ghasem, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012737 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ransavage Law. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Ransavage, 240 Cereus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Eric Ransavage, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012788 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad SD Realty; B. Paint Events by Danielle. Located at: 4005 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 2671, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Lauren Kootchick, 4005 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2012 S/Danielle Kootchick, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012652 Filed: May 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redfox Energy. Located at: 7180 Aviara Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Solaropoly Inc., 7180 Aviara Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Christopher Shea, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21757

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012435 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LEGOLAND Castle Hotel; B. LEGOLAND Castle Hotel at LEGOLAND California Resort. Located at: 1 LEGOLAND Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LEGOLAND California LLC, 1 LEGOLAND Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Peter Ronchetti, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012168 Filed: May 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let Liz Do It! Located at: 408 Stonehedge Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizette Paula Alvarado, 408 Stonehedge Pl., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizette Paula Alvarado, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011653 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deoja Creations LLC. Located at: 821 N Emerald Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 703, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deoja Creations LLC, 821 N Emerald Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Deep Prakash Deoja, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009338 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 33 Imagery. Located at: 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dominic Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Haley Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dominic Arguelles, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012421 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Climbing Gym. Located at: 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vital Climbing LLC, 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2016 S/Nam Phan, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012420 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Climbing Gym. Located at: 6102 Avenida Encinas #L, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vital Climbing LLC, 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2010 S/Nam Phan, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011823 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PTR. Located at: 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 130639, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Property Tax Resources LLC, 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Nichole Graffam, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010975 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. H/H Auto Wholesalers. Located at: 3614 Mary Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: PO Box 461177, Escondido CA 92046. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donlar Corporation, 3614 Mary Ln., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2018 S/Donald Herborn, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012379 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Agriculture. Located at: 3901 San Lorenzo Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Bruce Register, 3901 San Lorenzo Ct., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Abbas Alhadi Thi, 1947 Powell Dr., El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2018 S/Robert Bruce Register, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012436 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Home Security. Located at: 675 Poinsettia Park North, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Charles Morris, 675 Poinsettia Park North, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Charles Morris, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011753 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attorney Retainer Sticker, ARS. Located at: 2333 Fairway Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PMB# 106 3830 Valley Center Dr. #705, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Victor Kasper, 2223 Fairway Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Victor Kasper, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011742 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KutaSomm. Located at: 1732 Freda Ln., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Kuta, 1732 Freda Ln., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/Dane Kuta, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011677 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Skin. Located at: 7520 Jerez Ct. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Elizabeth Patrize, 7520 Jerez Ct. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Elizabeth Patrize, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010697 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Players. Located at: 311 North Santa Fe #105, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: PO Box 427, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ben Williams, 311 North Santa Fe #105, Vista CA 92084; 2. Noelle Marie Kerr, PO Box 427, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ben Williams, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011814 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside High School Band Boosters; B. OHSIMB; C. Ohs BB; D. Oceanside High School Instrumental Music booster club. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove Music Bldg., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Benson,115 Tropicana Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054; 2. Robert Desplinter, 731 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association – Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2009 S/Sara Benson, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011571 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brahman Project Foundation Inc. Located at: 338 Delage Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Brahman Project Foundation Inc., 338 Delage Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/23/15 S/Sarah Jane Coombe, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011861 Filed: May 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. F45 Training Cardiff (CA); B. F45 Training Cardiff. Located at: 2121 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Koa Fit LLC, 7111 Enders Ave., San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly J Phillips, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011673 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen Dog Sitting. Located at: 2284 Durango Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erzsebet Shore, 2284 Durango Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erzsebet Shore, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21723

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010191 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Key To The Kitchen. Located at: 1689 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rees Phillip Meckling, 1689 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/18 S/Rees Phillip Meckling, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011487 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Designed by Carly. Located at: 802 Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carly Gage Trippe, 802 Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carly Gage Trippe, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009055 Filed: Apr 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serge Solomon. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #607, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Serge Andrew Solomon, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #607, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Serge Andrew Solomon, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011617 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stewardship Financial & Insurance Services; B. Stewardship Administrative & Consulting Services; C. Tirage Fine Art. Located at: 331 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Stewardship Group, 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Paul Hackett, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011533 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Works Mobile Detailing. Located at: 16729 Lake Wholford Ln., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Walter Emilio Blanco, 16729 Lake Wholford Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2017 S/Walter Emilio Blanco, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011129 Filed: Apr 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Granny’s Candys. Located at: 276 N El Camino Real #128, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deanna Grace Boschee, 276 N El Camino Real #128, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2018 S/Deanna Grace Boschee, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21703

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011210 Filed: Apr 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select California Homes. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Elliot Schultz, 1859 Olympuus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Elliot Schultz, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010463 Filed: Apr 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premiere Homes of California Referral Group. Located at: 1859 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Schultz, 1859 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Schultz, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011485 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Coastline Consulting and Sales. Located at: 1907 Misty Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231388, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronald R Flores, 1907 Misty Circle, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Julie Manion Flores, 1907 Misty Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Ronald R Flores, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011031 Filed: Apr 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jitters Coffee Pub, LLC DBA Brew Squad. Located at: 510 N Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brew Squad LLC, 510 N Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Jitters Coffee Pub LLC, 510 N Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2018 S/Eric Shippen, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010613 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Ergonomics. Located at: 2194 Corte Mango, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Golden, 2194 Corte Mango, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2018 S/Lisa Golden, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010952 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cummins Pacific. Located at: 310 N Johnson Ave., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: 500 Jackson St., Columbus IN 47201. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cummins Inc, 500 Jackson St., Columbus IN 47201. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Lisa Golden, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010480 Filed: Apr 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Robles Legal Support Services. Located at: 2785 Thunder Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizeth Robles Calvario, 2785 Thunder Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2018 S/Lizeth Robles Calvario, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011276 Filed: Apr 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Protagonist Content. Located at: 1244 31st St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Elizabeth Beauchemin, 1244 31st St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2018 S/Sarah Elizabeth Beauchemin, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010996 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Messer Guitars; B. Messer Design. Located at: 101 Copperwood Way #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gabriel Leilani Messer, 2012 #4 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2018 S/Gabriel Leilani Messer, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010650 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Rocks. Located at: 1076 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #240, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Alice Scheid, 1076 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Scheid, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009207 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ISpot Solar. Located at: 4190 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zenith Solar LLC, 4190 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Placencia, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011405 Filed: Apr 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Content of Character Series. Located at: 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. C-119, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salt and Light Council, 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. C-119, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2016 S/Larry Dershem, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21689