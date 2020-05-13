Legal Notices, May 15, 2020

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Draft Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice The draft FY 2020-2025 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI) is available for a 30-day public review and comment period from May 15, 2020 – June 13, 2020. The draft AI was prepared as a regional analysis with all San Diego county jurisdictions participating and covers a five-year period from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025. The AI presents a demographic profile of San Diego county, assesses the extent of housing needs among specific income groups, and evaluates the availability of a range of housing choices for residents. The AI also analyzes the conditions in the private market and public sector that may limit the range of housing choices or impede a person’s access to housing. While the AI accesses the nature and extent of housing discrimination, the focus is on identifying impediments that prevent equal housing access and developing solutions to mitigate or remove such impediments. The draft FY 2020-25 AI is available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020 all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed or e-mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, copies will be available at City Hall, Encinitas, and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center. The public review period was advertised in a local newspaper, direct email notification, and on the City’s Website. Please submit all comments and questions on the draft FY 2020-25 AI in writing to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at npiano@encinitasca.gov or 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The public may also provide comments on the FY 2025-25 AI at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6pm. 05/15/2020 CN 24517

NOTICE TO DESIGN-BUILD TRADE CONTRACTORS Subject to conditions prescribed by the undersigned, Balfour Beatty Construction invites subcontractors to submit simultaneous prequalification criteria along with bids for the following project: MiraCosta College Community College, Oceanside, CA MiraCosta Community College Project # 04201, 04204, 04208 BALFOUR BEATTY JOB NUMBER: 16513000 Bids for a “BEST VALUE” Design-Assist subcontract are invited from ALL TRADES LISTED BELOW (hereinafter “Subcontractors”) for the following work: BP #1- Abatement, Demolition, Mass Grading BP #2- Structural Steel BP #3- Glazing & Curtain Wall BP #4- Steel Studs, Drywall, Plaster, Acoustical Ceiling, Sheet Metal, Doors and Hardware BP #5- Fire Protection BP #6- Plumbing and Site Utilities BP #7- Mechanical BP #8- Electrical, Audio Visual, IT, Security, Low Voltage, Fire Alarm **Balfour Beatty is the Design-Build Contactor for this MiraCosta Community College Project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: 27 Acre site to be completely improved with new 600+ stall parking lot, Three new buildings and new site amenities. Balfour Beatty/HMC are the Design-Build Entity (DBE) for this MiraCosta CCD project and was selected through a previous recruitment. BBC is responsible for bidding and awarding all subsequent subcontractor packages, including this package. The successful Subcontractor Bidder shall sign a Subcontract Agreement directly with Balfour Beatty and shall be bound by all the terms of the contract between District and DBE. Refer to “DOCUMENT 01370 Design-Build Prime Contract”, which contains the contract between the District and DBE, attached to the subcontract bidding documents. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents will be available beginning on May 15, 2020 electronically: https://bbcus.egnyte.com/fl/3lnxm3yBCm BID DEADLINE: Bids will be received via electronic submission or physically delivered only at the following location: Balfour Beatty Construction 10620 Treena Street #300 San Diego, CA 92131 Submit via electronically to: Tsteele@bbus.com and must be received at or before: 2:00 pm, June 11, 2020 MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Two (2) Pre-Bid Conferences will be conducted, of which attendance at one (1) is mandatory, on Thursday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 am and Wednesday, May 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Both will begin promptly at aforementioned times. Only Subcontractor bidders who participate in one of the Conferences in its entirety will be allowed to bid on the Project. LICENSE REQUIREMENTS: The successful Bidder will be required to have a current and active contractor’s license required to perform the scope indicated in the respective Bid Package at the time of submission of the Bid: Balfour Beatty and MiraCosta College encourage the participation of Small, Disadvantaged, Minority-owned, Women-owned and Service/Disabled Veteran-owned Business Enterprises (S/D/M/W/DVBE’s) and are committed to promote a diverse pool of firms for our building programs. The work described in the contract is a public work subject to section 1771 of the California Labor Code. No contractor or subcontractor, regardless of tier, may be listed on a Bid for, or engage in the performance of, any portion of this project, unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and 1771.1. Contractors and subcontractors must use the DIR’s upgraded electronic certified payroll reporting (eCPR) system to furnish certified payroll records (CPRs) to the Labor Commissioner. Contractors and subcontractors who have been submitting PDF copies of their CPRs for earlier projects must also begin using the new system. ALL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (DIR) AT BID TIME. Go to http//www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/publicworks.html for more information and to register. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. 05/15/2020, 05/22/2020 CN 24516

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place on June 17, 2020 and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in August 2020 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review on the city’s website https://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA2020-0006 –ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT AMENDMENTS 2020 The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: The purpose of the Accessory Dwelling Unit Amendment 2020 project is to amend Carlsbad’s development regulations (Zoning Code and Village and Barrio Master Plan) to be consistent with changes to Government Code Sections 65852.2 and 65852.22 that went into effect January 1, 2020 (Senate Bill 13, Assembly Bills 68, 587, 670, 671 and 881). If you have any questions, please email Corey Funk, Associate Planner at Corey.Funk@carlsbadca.gov or call the Planning Division at (760) 602-4600. Written comments can be sent to Planning@carlsbadca.gov or mailed to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: May 15, 2020 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: May 15, 2020 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: May 15, 2020 05/15/2020 CN 24515

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place on June 17, 2020 and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in August 2020 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review on the city’s website https://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA2020-0005 – DENSITY BONUS AMENDMENT 2020 The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: The purpose of the Density Bonus Amendment 2020 project is to repeal and replace Carlsbad’s existing density bonus regulations (CMC Chapter 21.86) with a new ordinance that is consistent with Section 65915 of California Government Code as amended by Assembly Bill 1763 that went into effect January 1, 2020. If you have any questions, please email Corey Funk, Associate Planner at Corey.Funk@carlsbadca.gov or call the Planning Division at (760) 602-4600. Written comments can be sent to Planning@carlsbadca.gov or mailed to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: May 15, 2020 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: May 15, 2020 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: May 15, 2020 05/15/2020 CN 24514

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance 2020-03 titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Municipal Code Section 10.04.020 regarding Section 503.6 Security Gates.” Proposed Ordinance 2020-03 includes modifications to the current Fire Code Section 503.6, which details the requirements for security gates. Loss of power to gates, specifically due to SDG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff, is one of the main obstacles to providing rapid and reliable access through automatic gates. The proposed changes are being recommended in order to align with the needs of the Fire Department to provide emergency services when needed and provide requirements for the installation of security gates or security devices across a fire access roadway including requiring a battery back-up be installed on automatic gates, rather than an auto-hold-open function due to security concerns for property owners. Ordinance 2020-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 6, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 20, 2020 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/15/2020 CN 24508

T.S. No. 19-1019-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TERRY J SIMPKINS JR AND MICHELLE A SIMPKINS, HUBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 4/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0274414 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2633 VALEWOOD AVE CARLSBAD, CA 92010-7925 A.P.N.: 167-511-57-00 Date of Sale: 6/10/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $569,346.42, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. Date: 5/4/2020 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com NPP0370182 To: COAST NEWS 05/15/2020, 05/22/2020, 05/29/2020 CN 24509

T.S. No.: 2020-00160-CA A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00. Property Address: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: TOM L. MEYER AND LILLIAN E. MEYER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC. Deed of Trust Recorded 02/02/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0076003 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/02/2020 at 10:30 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 271,246.90. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 271,246.90. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. Date: April 26, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary. C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237. Ventura, CA 93003. Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 05/08/2020, 05/15/2020, 05/22/2020 CN 24497 ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/08/2020, 05/15/2020, 05/22/2020 CN 24497

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007048788 Title Order No.: TSG1709-CA-3307775 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 04/22/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0336820 of official records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: CONRADO H. TENCHAVEZ AND FLORITA D. TENCHAVEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 06/05/2020 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1121 CALLE EMPARRADO, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 APN#: 218-373-28-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $393,837.57. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. Date: 04/23/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 A-4723588 05/08/2020, 05/15/2020, 05/22/2020 CN 24495

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-11-464307-RM Order No.: 110396397-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/23/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHERRY R. DONNELL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 9/26/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-0831263 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/22/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $559,372.92 The purported property address is: 1618 BUTTERCUP ROAD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor's Parcel No.: 257-431-14-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-11-464307-RM. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-11-464307-RM IDSPub #0172076 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 5/15/2020 CN 24481 Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-11-464307-RM IDSPub #0172076 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 5/15/2020 CN 24481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008018 Filed: May 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fig Acres. Located at: 38437 De Luz Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Creative Treatise Inc., 38437 De Luz Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joanna Medina 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2020 CN 24512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007893 Filed: Apr 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea + Bee. Located at: 1608 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andrea Sylvia Cowell, 1608 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Sylvia Cowell 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2020 CN 24511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007922 Filed: Apr 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Casita. Located at: 199 N El Camino Real #G, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1809 Verano Vista, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Francisca Montero, 1809 Verano Vista, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Raul Montero, 1809 Verano Vista, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francisca Montero 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007702 Filed: Apr 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homegrown Bounty – Edible & Native Gardens. Located at: 1418 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Kardos, 1418 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2020 S/Jonathan Kardos 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007664 Filed: Apr 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broad Street Dough Co. Located at: 967 S Coast Hwy 101 #109B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 4114 Via Candidiz #107, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. BSDC Encinitas LLC, 4114 Via Candidiz #107, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Ramaglia 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007896 Filed: Apr 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Fire Companies and Districts. Located at: 1365 W Vista Way #200, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tague Insurance Agency Inc, 1365 W Vista Way #200, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2019 S/Steven Melvin Tague 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007642 Filed: Apr 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The New Nourished. Located at: 107 Via Morella, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Flannery Therese Nielsen, 107 Via Morella, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2020 S/Flannery Therese Nielsen 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2020 CN 24496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007612 Filed: Apr 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jammin’ Stan; B. Treehouse Kitchen. Located at: 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Treehouse Kitchen LLC, 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2014 S/Stan Gafner 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007592 Filed: Apr 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Devito & Nore. Located at: 1015 Chestnut #C-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole M Nore, 1015 Chestnut #C-2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Nicole M Nore 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007566 Filed: Apr 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barnet Faire. Located at: 636 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 7511 Quinta St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Elizabeth Guy-Willoughby, 7511 Quinta St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1990 S/Sandra Elizabeth Guy-Willoughby 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007231 Filed: Apr 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven Store #27109D. Located at: 901 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DOABA Fuels Inc., 16537 Edgehill Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sukhwinder S Saini 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007314 Filed: Apr 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SVO Building. Located at: 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karl M Svoboda, 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2020 S/Karl M Svoboda 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007494 Filed: Apr 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Demolition and Hauling; B. North County Hauling. Located at: 1117 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Hauling Inc., 1117 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Richard Rudnick 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2020 CN 24478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007398 Filed: Apr 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aptezzo Technology. Located at: 2231 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Paul Anderson, 2231 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2014 S/Jeffrey Paul Anderson 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2020 CN 24477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007112 Filed: Mar 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moss Dental Billing LLC. Located at: 7127 Tanager Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Moss Dental Billing LLC, 7127 Tanager Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brenda Moss 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2020 CN 24476