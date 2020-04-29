Legal Notices, May 1, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE ZONING ADMINSTRATOR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Summit at Lake Drive- Tentative Parcel Map; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002559-2017, CDP-002561-2017, SUB-002562-2017 (17-114 TPM/CDP); FILING DATE: May 22, 2017; APPLICANT: Wenqiang Liu, Dayu Investments LLC.; LOCATION: 1245 and 1255 Lake Drive (APNs: 260-213–02, -06 and -07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide two existing lots into three legal lots, ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential-1 (RR-1) Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was prepared, circulated, and a notice was made of its availability for public review and comment during the period from May 20, 2019 through June 10, 2019. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718, amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/01/2020 CN 24491

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Berryman Canyon New Single-family Residence (Lot 1); CASE NUMBER: CDP-003409-2019; FILING DATE: October 15, 2019; APPLICANT: McCullough Design Development; LOCATION: Berryman Canyon (APN 262-080-42); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to construct a new single-family residence with site improvements on a vacant lot. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R3) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant lot; STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Summit at Lake- Parcel 1; Summit at Lake- Parcel 2; Summit at Lake- Parcel 3; Summit at Lake- 1205 Santa Fe Drive; CASE NUMBER: CDP-002563-2017 (17-115 CDP), CDP-002567-2017 (17-116 CDP), CDP-002570-2017(17-117 CDP) and CDP-002692-2017 (17-118) CDP; FILING DATE: May 22, 2017; APPLICANT: Wenqiang Liu, Dayu Investments LLC.; LOCATION: 1205, 1245 and 1255 Lake Drive (APNs: 260-213-01, -02, -06 and -07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Three Coastal Development Permits are proposed on three proposed lots (Parcels 1, 2 and 3) associated with Case No. MULTI-002559-2017, CDP-002561-2017, SUB-002562-2017 (17-114 TPM/CDP). Parcel 3 will also include a request for the demolition of a residential structure and the use of temporary construction trailer during construction activities. A separate (fourth) Coastal Development Permit is proposed on 1205 Santa Fe Drive for the demolition of an existing residence and construction of a new single-family residence. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential-1 (RR-1) Zone, the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was prepared, circulated, and a notice was made of its availability for public review and comment during the period from December 21, 2018 through January 14, 2019. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718, amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal for the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/01/2020 CN 24490

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE-MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE CHAIR OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of May, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003713-2020 (ZA/LCPA – Density Bonus Amendments) APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Encinitas proposes amendments to Chapter 30.16.020(C) (Density Bonus Regulations) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. A public hearing will be held to review and consider the draft Ordinance No. 2020-09, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to Chapter 30.16.020(C) (Density Bonus Regulations) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to be consistent with State Law.” Title 30 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This action, proposed amendments to the City’s Municipal Code and are exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Nick Zornes, Planner IV: 760-633-2711 or nzornes@encinitasca.gov The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff is now releasing a Notice of Availability, which opens a six-week public review period (May 1, 2020 through June 12, 2020) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP Amendment request. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 05/01/2020 CN 24489

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE CHAIR OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of May, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003712-2020 (ZA/LCPA – Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit (JADU) 2020 Code Update); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Encinitas proposes amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Ordinance No. 2020-08, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, to Update the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit (JADU) Development Standards and Definitions to be consistent with State Law.” The recent changes to State Law became effective on January 1, 2020. Title 30 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This action, proposed amendments to the City’s Municipal Code and Specific Plans, are exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Geoffrey Plagemann, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or gplagemann@encinitasca.gov The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff is now releasing a Notice of Availability, which opens a six-week public review period (May 1, 2020 through June 12, 2020) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP Amendment request. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 05/01/2020 CN 24488

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-373 per Government Code §36933(c) An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, Approving a Zone Code Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to Ensure Consistency with Federal Guidelines Related to Floodplain Management Regulations. Case Name: Floodplain Management Regulations Amendments Case No.: ZCA 2019-0001/LCPA 2019-0004 (Pub2019-0010) The proposed amendments to Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 21.110 are necessary to implement new guidance and regulations from Title 44 Code of Federal Regulations Sections 59.1 and 60.3 and the California Model Floodplain Management Ordinance for Coastal Communities (December 2006). A summary of the main changes is listed below: • The definitions Section 21.110.050 has been updated based on FEMA requirements; • Change term “100-year flood event” to a “1-percent-annual-chance flood” throughout the ordinance; • Clean up and addition of FEMA requirements in Section 21.110.130 on Special Use Permits; • Updates to duties and responsibilities of floodplain administrator; • Updates made to standards of construction Section 21.110.160 stating that elevation to base flood level is now required to be elevated two feet above the base flood elevation; • New FEMA requirements for garages and accessory structures were added to Section 21.110.160; • New FEMA standards updated for manufactured homes and recreational vehicles; • Updates to coastal high hazard areas stating that no fill, new basements, expansion of basements, or improvements to basements shall be permitted; and • Previous section on Appeals is now titled Variances Once adopted this ordinance will be immediately effective outside of the Coastal Zone. Amendments inside the Coastal Zone will only become effective once Local Coastal Program Amendment 2019-0004 is approved by the California Coastal Commission. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 21st day of April, 2020, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: None. 05/01/2020 CN 24485

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 11.27 – Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware, Plastic Utensil, and Beverage Straw Ordinance.” Proposed Ordinance 2020-05 amends Chapter 11.27 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to implement Phase 3 of the Plastics Initiative, targeting the distribution (sale) of expanded polystyrene (EPS) food service ware and packaging. Amendments to Chapter 11.27 have been incorporated through Ordinance 2020-05 adding key provisions to prohibit the distribution of the following, starting October 1, 2020: • “Any Disposable Food Service Ware made, in whole or in part, from EPS” • “Egg Cartons or Food Trays made, in whole or in part, from EPS” • “Coolers, ice chests, or similar containers made in whole or in part, from EPS that is not wholly encapsulated or encased within a non-Polystyrene material” In addition, Ordinance 2020-05 includes the following provision to prohibit the use of EPS packaging materials (operative upon the effective date of Ordinance 2020-05): • “No Person shall use Expanded Polystyrene loose fill packaging and cushioning material, such as foam peanuts, packing peanuts, foam popcorn or packaging noodles, in the packaging of products, equipment, or other items.” Ordinance 2020-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 22, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 20, 2020 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/01/2020 CN 24483

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION 2020-10 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY2020-21 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 20, 2020, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications, B. Estimate of Cost, C. Diagram of the District, and D. Assessment of the Estimated Cost SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY2020/2021: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential street lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 20, 2020, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: Christine Ruess, Sr. Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 15th day of April, 2020 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. \Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Leslie E. Devaney, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 15th day of April, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/01/2020 CN 24482

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-11-464307-RM Order No.: 110396397-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/23/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHERRY R. DONNELL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 9/26/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-0831263 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/22/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $559,372.92 The purported property address is: 1618 BUTTERCUP ROAD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 257-431-14-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-11-464307-RM. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-11-464307-RM IDSPub #0172076 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 5/15/2020 CN 24481

T.S. No.: 2019-03441-CA A.P.N.: 157-690-41-00 Property Address: 4843 SAGINA COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/06/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: WILLIAM PEREZ and TRACEY PEREZ, Husband and wife Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/18/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0505434 in book —, page— and rerecorded on 10/19/2006 as 2006-0743407 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/10/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 506,587.45 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4843 SAGINA COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-690-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 506,587.45. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-03441-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 13, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/24/2020, 05/01/2020, 05/08/2020 CN 24475

BATCH: AFC-2071 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/8/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 99715 20242B 20242B 202 EACH 42 147-264-13-42 VERNON LEE JACKSON AND RUTH M. JACKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/18/2019 12/2/2019 2019-0557589 1/7/2020 2020-0007946 $5819.48 99716 20552G 20552G 205 EACH 52 147-264-16-52 DOLORES M. LEON SOLE TRUSTEE OR HER SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE DOLORES M. LEON LIVING TRUST DATED MARCH 14 1996 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 11/18/2019 12/2/2019 2019-0557589 1/7/2020 2020-0007946 $6377.65 99717 31422D 31422D 314 EACH 22 147-264-41-22 GORDON W. ARMES AN UNMARRIED MAN AS AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/18/2019 12/2/2019 2019-0557589 1/7/2020 2020-0007946 $4994.77 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 4/7/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. 858-207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/17/2020, 04/24/2020, 05/01/2020 CN 24466

Batch: AFC-2070 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by VILLA L’AUBERGE DEL MAR OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA MUTUAL NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/8/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 99712 60803A 608B03 608 EVERY 03 299-310-27-03 ADAM BAZIW AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 10/31/2019 12/2/2019 2019-0558599 1/7/2020 2020-0007915 $9095.79 99713 61141A 611B41 611 EVERY 41 299-310-30-41 DONALD C. PARDEE AND MARILYN G. PARDEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/31/2019 12/2/2019 2019-0558599 1/7/2020 2020-0007915 $9932.82 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1570 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to Verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/7/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 phone no (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 04/17/2020, 04/24/2020, 05/01/2020 CN 24465

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 427 Redlands Street, Vista, CA 92083, will sell at public auction on May 18, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 Toyota Tacoma; Lic.# 04992P1 VIN; 3TMJU4GN7FM177524. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $6,360.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 05/01/2020 CN 24494

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 05-09-2020, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 902 Mandy Baere 2. 905 Mandy Baere 3. 920 Mandy Baere 4. 405 William Owens 4/24, 5/1/20 CNS-3361049# CN 24480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007612 Filed: Apr 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jammin’ Stan; B. Treehouse Kitchen. Located at: 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Treehouse Kitchen LLC, 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2014 S/Stan Gafner 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007592 Filed: Apr 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Devito & Nore. Located at: 1015 Chestnut #C-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole M Nore, 1015 Chestnut #C-2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Nicole M Nore 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007566 Filed: Apr 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barnet Faire. Located at: 636 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 7511 Quinta St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Elizabeth Guy-Willoughby, 7511 Quinta St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1990 S/Sandra Elizabeth Guy-Willoughby 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007231 Filed: Apr 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven Store #27109D. Located at: 901 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DOABA Fuels Inc., 16537 Edgehill Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sukhwinder S Saini 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007314 Filed: Apr 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SVO Building. Located at: 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karl M Svoboda, 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2020 S/Karl M Svoboda 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2020 CN 24484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007494 Filed: Apr 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Demolition and Hauling; B. North County Hauling. Located at: 1117 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Hauling Inc., 1117 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Richard Rudnick 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2020 CN 24478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007398 Filed: Apr 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aptezzo Technology. Located at: 2231 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Paul Anderson, 2231 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2014 S/Jeffrey Paul Anderson 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2020 CN 24477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007112 Filed: Mar 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moss Dental Billing LLC. Located at: 7127 Tanager Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Moss Dental Billing LLC, 7127 Tanager Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brenda Moss 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2020 CN 24476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007253 Filed: Apr 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farenheit 451 Books; B. Fahrenheit 451 Books; C. Book Repair & Restoration; D. Dangerous; E. Carlsbad Book Company; F. Fahrenheit 451. Located at: 325 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B-1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Philip James Phillips, 3352 Stillwater Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2006 S/Philip James Phillips 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2020 CN 24473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007227 Filed: Apr 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Root Rind Blossom. Located at: 1735 Wilstone Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 590, Solana Bch CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Veronica L Curro, 1735 Wilstone Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Veronica L Curro 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2020 CN 24471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007077 Filed: Mar 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ZimZalas. Located at: 9045 Judicial Dr. #1506, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Michael Rodrigues, 9045 Judicial Dr. #1506, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/20/2020 S/Ryan Michael Rodrigues 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2020 CN 24470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007189 Filed: Apr 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wintech Computer Services. Located at: 429 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erwin Lee Willis, 429 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2005 S/Erwin Lee Willis 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2020 CN 24468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007158 Filed: Mar 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bong Store. Located at: 904 Melaeuca Ave. #H, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Huong Thi Dieu Dang, 904 Melaeuca Ave. #H, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Linh Ngoc Tran, 904 Melaeuca Ave. #H, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2019 S/Huong Thi Dieu Dang 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2020 CN 24462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007148 Filed: Mar 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center. Located at: 3230 Waring Ct. #M, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center, 3230 Waring Ct. #M, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2019 S/Jeffrey Robert Brooks 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2020 CN 24461