Legal Notices, March 8, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATION-AL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERI-CANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of March, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Fourth Street Four; CASE NUMBER: 17-183 TPM/DR/CDP; FILING DATE: August 8, 2017; APPLICANT: Paul Fan; LOCATION: 813 and 829 Fourth Street (APN 258-171-13 and -14); ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Residential 15 (D-R15) Zone and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing residence, construction of four attached condominium dwelling units (two dwellings on each individual lot); utilize a temporary construction trailer; and grading and landscaping improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Nectarine Grove Patio Expansion; CASE NUMBER: 18-155 ADR/MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: October 8, 2018; APPLICANT: Rhiana Glor; LOCATION: 948 North Coast Highway 101, Suite C (APN: 254-313-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit, Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a new 144-square foot outdoor patio area in the front of an existing restaurant, and allow a Type 41 Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Beer and Wine license to serve customers both within the interior and the pro-posed exterior patio area of the restaurant. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (N-CM-1) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone, and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 1. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department on Item 1 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Department on Item 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 03/08/19 CN 22980

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-350 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CARLSBAD CHAPTER 18.51 (TRANSPORTATION DEMAND MANAGEMENT) TO TITLE 18 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE The proposed ordinance amends Title 18 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code by adding chapter 18.51 regarding Transportation Demand Management (“TDM”). The proposed ordinance will place TDM requirements on new non-residential development if the employees of the development are estimated to generate a minimum of 110 average daily vehicle trips. Any new non-residential project that meets the trip generation threshold will be required to prepare a TDM plan for review and approval by the city prior to building permit issuance. The plan will need to outline facility improvements, programs, incentives, education, and marketing and outreach efforts designed to reduce single occupancy vehicle trips. The ordinance references the city’s TDM handbook, which serves as the guiding document to help applicants choose strategies that best fit their geographic, employee and company context. This ordinance is being proposed to fulfill the Carlsbad Climate Action Plan Measure K-2 to address transportation-related GHG. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 03/08/19 CN 22979

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-349 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 18.21 REGARDING REQUIREMENTS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR NEW AND EXISTING RESIDENTIAL BUILDING SITES AND NEW NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDING SITES.

The proposed ordinance amends Title 18, Chapter 18.21 regarding requirements for electrical vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure for new and existing residential building sites and new nonresidential building sites. The purpose of this ordinance is to promote in-creased EV use by providing more opportunity for EV charging. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective EV charging infrastructure in new construction and major renovations. The ordinance applies to all new residential and nonresidential construction. The ordinance also applies to major residential renovations, which are defined as: 1) one and two-family dwellings and townhouses with an attached garage, whose project includes an electrical service panel upgrade, or has a building permit valuation of $60,000 or more; and 2) a multifamily project (three or more dwellings) undergoing replacement/upgrade of major building systems, which includes 2,500 square feet or more of site work (grading, parking area replacement/addition, or landscaping), and has a building permit valuation of $200,000 or more. This ordinance amends the California Building Code Title 24, Part 11 (CALGreen) and will be filed with the California Building Standards Commission. The proposed ordinance is part of the City of Carlsbad’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and assist in reaching the GHG reduction targets contained in the city’s Climate Action Plan. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 03/08/19 CN 22978

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-348 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 18.30 REGARDING REQUIREMENTS FOR WATER HEATING SYSTEMS IN NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS. The proposed ordinance amends Title 18, Chapter 18.30 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The ordinance is being proposed in order to increase the energy efficiency of residential and nonresidential buildings and includes provisions relating to water heating. This ordinance is being proposed in order to reduce the usage of natural gas for heating water in residential and nonresidential buildings. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective energy-efficient electric water heaters and/or solar water heating systems in all new residential and nonresidential construction. This ordinance relies on the 2019 Energy Code update, and will not become effective until the 2019 Energy Code update becomes effective on January 1, 2020. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 03/08/19 CN 22977

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-347 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTERS 18.21 AND 18.30 REGARDING REQUIREMENTS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY MEASURES AND PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW OR EXISTING RESIDENTIAL AND NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS, AND WATER HEATING SYSTEMS IN NEW NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS. The proposed ordinance amends Title 18, Chapters 18.21 and 18.30 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The ordinance is being proposed in order to increase the energy efficiency of residential and nonresidential buildings and includes provisions relating to energy efficiency, photovoltaic energy (“PV”) and water heating. The energy efficiency provisions include cost-effective energy efficiency measures in new construction and/or major renovations. These energy efficiency provisions apply to renovations of existing single-family and multi-family residential buildings with a building permit valuation of $60,000 or more. Building permit applicants can opt to perform a home energy assessment and be exempted from the ordinance requirements if they achieve a minimum energy efficiency score. The PV provisions are being proposed in order to increase the amount of locally generated renewable energy in nonresidential buildings. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective PV systems in new construction and major renovations. The PV provisions apply to all new nonresidential construction and major renovations with a building permit valuation of $1,000,000 or more that affect 75 percent or more of the existing floor area. It also applies to projects increasing the existing roof area by 2,000 or more square feet. The water heating provisions are being proposed in order to reduce the usage of natural gas for heating water in residential and nonresidential buildings. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective energy-efficient electric water heaters and/or solar water heat-ing systems in all new residential and nonresidential construction. A separate residential water heating ordinance is also being proposed because its provisions rely on the 2019 Energy Code update, which will become effective on January 1, 2020. This ordinance is being proposed to fulfill the Carlsbad Climate Action Plan requirement to address energy efficiency measures, photovoltaic systems and alternative water heating systems for new and existing residential and nonresidential buildings (CAP measures B-1, B-2, D-3, E, F-3, and J-2.) A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 03/08/19 CN 22976

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Cardiff Accessibility Improvements CS18H Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on March 12, 2019. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including sawcutting of roadway and existing sidewalk and curb and gutter and removal of concrete curbs, sidewalk, alley apron, and existing palm tree. Construction includes installing concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, curb ramps, continental sidewalks, replacement of roadway edge and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted electronically on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 03/08/19, 03/15/19 CN 22972

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS. CITY OF ENCINITAS. City of Encinitas Sign and Sign Hardware Contract. PW RFP 19-02. Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on March 20, 2019. At which time said ELEC-TRONIC PROPOSALS will be posted on PlanetBids. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: This Contract is for the purchase and delivery of various signs and sign hardware. goods shall be provided in accordance with City Terms, Conditions and this Scope of Work. Contractor shall supply City with Various Signs and Hardware on an “as-needed” basis for the entire Con-tract term. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a proposer must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Please review the full REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS on PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22948

T.S. No.: 171031273 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 3113 Order No. 95518483 APN: 165-350-04-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 10/16/2013. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GTT, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 6/19/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0255822 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/2/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $86,017.78 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land A.P.N.: 165-350-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171031273. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/27/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer Legal Description Parcel 1: That Portion Of Section 29, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base And Meridian, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To United States Government Survey, Approved December 27, 1870, Described As Follows: Beginning At The Southeast Corner Of Said Section 29, As Shown On Record Of Survey Maps No. 2878 And 4435, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of Said County; Thence Along The South Line Of Said Section 29, North 89 Degrees 29’23” West (North 89 Degrees 34’56” West, According To Said Record Of Survey Map No. 4435) 1510.51 Feet To A Point On The Easterly Boundary Of The Land Shown On Said Record Of Survey Map No. 4435; Thence Along Said Easterly Boundary North 23 Degrees 31’51” East (Record South 23 Degrees 33’47” West), 146.35 Feet To An Angle Point In Said Boundary; Thence Along Said Easterly Boundary Along The Following Described Courses And Distances: North 38 Degrees 11’49” West, 282.52 Feet (Record North 38 Degrees 13’51” West, 282.68 Feet): North 27 Degrees 30’13” East, 434.46 Feet (Record North 27 Degrees 29’21” East, 434.46 Feet); North 46 Degrees 22’20” East, 423.77 Feet (Record North 46 Degrees 22’03” East, 423.65 Feet); To The True Point Of Beginning Of The Herein Described Parcel Of Land; Thence North 51 Degrees 23’43” East, 900.00 Feet (Record North 51 Degrees 24’05” East); Thence Leaving Said Boundary At Right Angles North 38 Degrees 36’17” West, 193.80 Feet; Thence South 39 Degrees 14’35” West, 920.62 Feet To The True Point Of Beginning. Parcel 2: An Easement For Ingress, Egress And Public Utilities Over, Along And Across The Southwesterly 40 Feet Of Lot 16 Of El Camino Estates Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 4795, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, June 13, 1961. Parcel 3: A Non-Exclusive Easement For Access And Public Utility Purposes Over Those Certain Easements Designated “Access And Public Utility Easement”, As Shown On Map Of El Camino Estates Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 4795, Filed In The Office Of The San Diego County Recorder, June 13, 1961. Excepting Therefrom That Portion Lying Within Parcel 2 Hereinabove. MK-95518483 03/08/19, 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 22975

T.S. No. 075284-CA APN: 122-362-31-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/1/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/25/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/7/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0240913, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MELVIN H. MIDKIFF AND JOAN E. MIDKIFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1478 PURITAN DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $333,462.74 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 075284-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916813 / 075284-CA 03/01/19, 03/08/19, 03/15/19 CN 22951

Title Order No. 18-230947 Trustee Sale No. 83386 Loan No. 9160029428 APN 184-040-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 9/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0623014 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: WILLIAM EMENO, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR ENCORE CREDIT , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: Lot (s) 2 of Kew Gardens, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to the Map thereof No. 2046, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County of July 15, 1927 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1822 YORK DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $395,804.47 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/12/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 83386. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 916638 / 83386 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22930

T.S. No. 070184-CA APN: 178-120-74-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/14/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/15/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/16/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0296119, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT PIERRO AND KRISTIN PIERRO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT TO SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2215 SAN CLEMENTE AVENUE VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $452,312.81 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 070184-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916589 / 070184-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22929

T.S. No. 074948-CA APN: 262-051-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/21/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/30/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0614749, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM F. HEATHERLY, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 527 CERRO ST ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $479,738.69 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 074948-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916549 / 074948-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22928

T.S. No. 063822-CA APN: 105-481-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/29/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0615734, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARTHA AVILA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: SEE EXHIBIT “A” The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 711 STONE POST RD FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028-1649 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,396,168.86 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063822-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION REF. NO. 063822-CA PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATE GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3, SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 979.97 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63917 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “C”; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND, LAST ABOVE REFERRED TO AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 16.28 FEET; AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “A”; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 60.77 FEET; NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55” A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREE 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58” A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST, 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 594.52 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST FROM SAID POINT “A”; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” EAST 386.51 FEET TO A CORNER IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO ELMER E. KNOCHE, ET UX RECORDED AUGUST 30, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 150246 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF KNOCHE’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 00 DEGREE 34’40” WEST 20.00 FEET; AND AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 146.98 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” WEST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 185.00 FEET TO A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “X”; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 333.14 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT ‘’X”, HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 219.53 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE NORTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” EAST 380.00 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE 1ST ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD PURPOSES ONLY, OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT SAID POINT “C” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST 331.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE TO A LINE WHICH IS PARALLEL WITH AND 20.00 FEET NORTHERLY OF AND MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 52.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 19, 1890, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT POINT “A” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 60.77 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST, 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55”, A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREES 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58”, A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE EASTERLY IN A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST FROM SAID POINT “A” AND TO TERMINATE WESTERLY IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 674.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 490.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3, BEING ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 249.61 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND SOUTH 51 DEGREES 43’00” EAST 36.94 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 39 DEGREES 59’30” A DISTANCE OF 139.62 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST 331.02 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST, 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 16.28 FEET AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM ET UX RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 69.10 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION, IF ANY, LYING WITHIN THE SOUTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 674.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. STOX 916536 / 063822-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22927

T.S. No. 071430-CA APN: 157-070-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0369851, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SILVESTRE CAMARGO, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 518 ROJA DR OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057-4317 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $351,688.39 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 071430-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916530 / 071430-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22926

T.S. No. 076023-CA APN: 123-501-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/11/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0167268, , and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 07/09/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0285506, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 09/29/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0448460, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KELLI JENKIN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3991 WENDI COURT FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,270,747.06 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 076023-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916520 / 076023-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22925

T.S. No. 075660-CA APN: 221-613-18-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/15/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/15/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/23/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0801341, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FREDERICK H. KELLY III, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 35 OF CITY OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 204, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10686, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 21, 1983. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1850 GENEVA CIRCLE SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $216,447.96 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SERVICELINKAUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 075660-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916519 / 075660-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22924

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No: 5937726 TS No: R18-12005 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN, DATED 06/21/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed trustee pursuant to that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”), recorded on 06/25/2018 as instrument number 2018-0256793, in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and further pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded on 9/18/2018 as instrument number 2018-0390097 in said county and further pursuant to California Civil Code Section 5675 et seq. and those certain Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded on 7/12/2002 as instrument number 2002-0586293 WILL SELL on 03/20/2019, 10:00AM, At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 at public auction to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, all right, title and interest in the property situated in said county as more fully described in the above-referenced Lien. The purported owner(s) of said property is (are): CARRIE L. SULLIVAN, A SINGLE WOMAN. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property is purported to be: 2886 LUCIERNAGA ST., CARLSBAD, CA 92008, APN 215-330-25-21. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale is: $16,653.40. The opening bid at the foreclosure sale may be more or less than this estimate. In addition to cash, trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn on a state or federal credit union or a check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. If tender other than cash is accepted, the trustee may withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. In its sole discretion, the seller (foreclosing party) reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale after the opening credit bid is announced but before the sale is completed. The opening bid is placed on behalf of the seller. Said sale shall be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Lien, advances thereunder, with interest as provided in the Declaration or by law plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication is from a debt collector. Witkin & Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in bankruptcy, you may have been released from personal liability for this debt in which case this notice is intended to exercise the secured party’s rights against the real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site: www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case: R18-12005. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the sale shall be subject to the following as provided in California Civil Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure sale by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” Dated: 02/07/2019 Witkin & Neal, Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91411 (818) 845-8808 By: SUSAN PAQUETTE TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0348706 To: COAST NEWS 02/22/2019, 03/01/2019, 03/08/2019 CN 22923

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 19FL001441N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: MILDRA GUADALUPE DE LA CRUZ PEREZ. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: JUAN NORBERTO CASTILLO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Juan Norberto Castillo, 711 Rena Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 Telephone: 760.847.3634 Date (Fecha): 02/05/2019 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), R. Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22974

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JENSEN CASE # 37-2017-00027546-PR-PW-CTL ROA#109 REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr. 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego, CA 92101 Central Probate Division. Petitioner JODIE JENSEN is the personal representative of the estate of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order for c. approval of commission of 5% of the amount of $699,000.00. Description of property sold: a. Interest sold 100%, b. Improved, d. Street address and location: 5148 Bella Collina St., Oceanside CA 92056. E. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e. Appraisal: a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 05/04/2017; b. Appraised value at above date: $725,000.00; c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing $685,000.00; d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed. Manner and terms of sale: a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: JOVITA JUANILLO.; C. Sale was private on 02/26/2019; d. Amount bid $699,000.00 Deposit $6,990.00 e. Payment Credit. f. Other terms of sale Commission b. A Written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with SANDRA SARRO OF PACIFIC SOTHEBY’S INT’L REALTY DRE# 01412332; C. Purchaser was procured by VICKI PATTERSON OF GREEN TREE PROPERTIES a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account; d. Commission is to be divided as follows: $34,950.00 TO BE DIVIDED EQUALLY BETWEEN BROKER. Bond a. Amount before sale: NONE, b. Additional amount needed: NONE. C. Proceeds are to be deposited in a blocked account. Receipts will be filed. UNION BANK located at 669 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. Notice of Sale a. Published Notice of Hearing b. Special notice: (3) Required written notice will be given; c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate: (1) Petitioner (consent or notice not required). Reason for sale a. Necessary to pay (1) debts; (2) devise; (4) expenses of administration; (5) taxes. b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons. Formula for overbids a. Original bid: $699,000.00; b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00; c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $34,450.00; d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $734,450.00. Overbid Required amount of first overbid $734,450.00 Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonable attainable for the property were are follows: Property was listed on MLS; realtor had multiple open houses. Date: 02/27/2019 S/Rachel Vrana, Attorney Declared under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 02/27/2019 S/Jodie Jensen, Estate Admin. Petitioner ATTACHMENT “2e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION The property is situated in the State of California, County of San Diego, City of Oceanside, described as follows: Lot 58 of Mission Santa Fe Parcel 4-Unit 1, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 12370, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 12, 1989. This deed is made and accepted upon the covenants, conditions and restrictions set forth in the declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions recorded May 12, 1989 as Documents 89-252897 and amended and restated by instrument recorded January 29, 1991 as File No. 91-0041168, both of official records in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, California and any amendments thereto, all of which are incorporated herein by reference so said declaration with the same effect as though fully set forth herein. APN: 158-563-24-00 Commonly known as: 5148 Bella Collina Street, Oceanside CA 92056 ATTACHMENT “4e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Buyer will be providing the balance of down payment in the amount of $62,910.00 cash to be deposited into along with the previously deposited sum of $6,990.00. Buyer will be obtaining a loan in the amount of $629,100.00 to pay for the balance of the purchase price of $699,000.00. Seller also agrees to pay buyer’s escrow fees not to exceed the sum of $1,350.00. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana, JD (CSBN 153556), Attorney at Law, APC, 950 Boardwalk, Ste 304, San Marcos CA 92078. Telephone: 760.634.2403 03/08/19, 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 22973

This notification is to verify that I, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, previously lived in India under my given name of Daras Khara. I was married to Sohan Singh Chaudhary on 12/3/1960 and changed my name after marriage to Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary. I have only used this name, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, since that time for all legal purposes and documents. I declare and certify to the best of my knowledge that the above information is true and complete. S/ Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19

CN 22950

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE # 37-2018-00061512-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eva Angelina Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Eva Angelina Gonzalez changed to proposed name: Evangelina Gonzalez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 28, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jan 31, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005637 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Photo Creations. Located at: 1733 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathryn Nicole Sullivan, 1733 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Nicole Sullivan, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005294 Filed: Feb 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team Carlsbad MRG. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Murrey, 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. McKenzie Murrey, 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2019 S/James Murrey, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004935 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TAG Motor Sports. Located at: 2520 Pioneer Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TAG Motor Sports Inc., 2520 Pioneer Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adrian M Kulinski, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004617 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So. Cal. Rental Solutions. Located at: 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Graham Jurusz, 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Michelle Teran, 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Graham Jurusz, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005600 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sana Therapeutics; B. Sana-CBD. Located at: 3220 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sana Therapy Products LLC, 3220 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Albert Bertha, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22991

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004804 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renewal By Anderson of Greater San Diego. Located at: 18151 SW Boones Ferry Rd., Portland OR Washington 97224. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RBACA Enterprises Inc., 18151 SW Boones Ferry Rd., Portland OR 97224. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark D Tiffee, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005502 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OHM Sander Restaurant LLC dba La Cucina Trattoria. Located at: 1415 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. OHM Sander Restaurant LLC, 1415 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaspal S Garg, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005054 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McCoy’s Handyman Services. Located at: 1501 Via Estrada del Lago, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shamrock Capital Inc, 1501 Via Estrada del Lago, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2003 S/Stephen K McCoy, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004577 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maypole Consulting. Located at: 7540 Charmant Dr. #1226, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Noah Christian Maypole, 7540 Charmant Dr. #1226, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2018 S/Noah Christian Maypole, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005247 Filed: Feb 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaplan MacLean Rheumatology. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie MacLean MD A Professional Corporation, 345 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Natalie MacLean NM, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004535 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Guy N Gal RV Movers. Located at: 1402 Avocado Rd, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shannon Leigh Farner, 1402 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Thomas Mitchell Farner, 1402 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Shannon Leigh Farner, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003918 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boxdrop. Located at: 3375 Mission Ave #I, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beachcities Boxdrop LLC, 3375 Mission Ave #I, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2019 S/Benjamin Owen, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004820 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Geo Inc. Located at: 565 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coast Geo Inc., 565 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kearins, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004549 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Classic Muscle Cars LLC; B. CCMC. Located at: 6070 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 245 Lolita St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Classic Muscle Cars LLC, 6070 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shareen Ghannam, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005483 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beery Group Architecture. Located at: 2091 Las Palmas #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John S Berry Architect Inc., 2091 Las Palmas #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/012006 S/John S Berry, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003744 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Spot Toffee and Treats. Located at: 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine Marie Hall, 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Marie Hall 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004308 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SSC Logistics. Located at: 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Deverell Beebe III, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Sarah Nadine Beebe, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2019 S/George Deverell Beebe III 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003213 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. re-find off main. Located at: 146 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Riley McKenna Herington, 1508 Sequoia Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Riley McKenna Herington 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004543 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plumb, Square & Level Construction. Located at: 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kyle Newby, 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kyle Newby 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004765 Filed: Feb 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Gara & Associates, LTD; B. Amenity Works. Located at: 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara A O’Gara, 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Barbara A O’Gara 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004530 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC; B. MyPrimeHomeRealty.com. Located at: 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC, 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Alan Wells 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003452 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Lending Hands cosmetic surgery aftercare. Located at: 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irais Garcia, 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2019 S/Irais Garcia 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004845 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavette Design. Located at: 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson, 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004927 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John A. Wright Cleaning Services. Located at: 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Allen David Wright, 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2019 S/John Allen David Wright 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004975 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inkwell Tutors. Located at: 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mansfield Education LLC, 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Sweetman 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004916 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Myles G. Mellor, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Deborah L. Fleming, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles G. Mellor 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003958 Filed: Feb 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comfort and Peace Hospice. Located at: 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Absolute Hospice Care Inc, 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Chibuzor Chilekezi 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004425 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Jamie Dixon 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004347 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atkin Homes. Located at: 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232808, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Anthony Atkin, 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Anthony Atkin 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002997 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Vessel. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 902 Tait St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meaghan Marie Hammarsten, 902 Tait St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meaghan Marie Hammarsten 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003600 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brink Creative. Located at: 138 Edgewood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Barada Brink, 138 Edgewood Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Lisa Barada Brink 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002552 Filed: Jan 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Notary Services. Located at: 5232 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Aaron Cason, 5232 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Aaron Cason 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003605 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peaches to Poppies. Located at: 3985 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anndrea Kathlene Boren, 3985 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2017 S/Anndrea Kathlene Boren 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002779 Filed: Jan 31, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Other World Brewing Company. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stave & Nail Brewing Company LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2019 S/Justin Stambaugh 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002207 Filed: Jan 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nattier Collection. Located at: 10429 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Arias, 10429 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Arias 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002271 Filed: Jan 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innertelligence. Located at: 3048 Via Romaza, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104 Box #721, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Elizabeth Kelly Harvey, 3048 Via Romaza, Carsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2018 S/Sara Elizabeth Kelly Harvey 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003623 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Glass, LTD; B. Del Mar Glass. Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Dean Furrh, 694 California St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Denis B Morin, 12548 Cavallo, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Dean Furrh 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004222 Filed: Feb 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pediatric Dental Care. Located at: 2753 Jefferson St. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marta A. Penman DDS Inc, 2753 Jefferson St. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2019 S/Marta Penman 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003775 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burnt Pixels. Located at: 1607 Fairlead Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Garrett Parker, 1607 Fairlead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2019 S/Ryan Garrett Parker 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003857 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Rio. Located at: 3276 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. B Simple LLC, 3276 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2018 S/Ana Carolina Perez Mattos 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003356 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ASAP Electric. Located at: 965 Pine Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesus Arcadio Avina, 965 Pine Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/28/2018 S/Jesus Arcadio Avina 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003215 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WorkPartners Occupational Health Specialists. Located at: 3156 Vista Wy. #100, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 3142 Vista Wy. #401, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. WPOHS, A Medical Corporation, 3142 Vista Wy. #401, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/27/2012 S/Gene Ma 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003264 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trans Masters Auto Care; B. Trans Masters Transmissions. Located at: 631 Aero Wy., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 33846 Galleron St., Temecula CA 92592. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C2K Enterprises Inc, 33846 Galleron St., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2007 S/Rickey L Frye Jr 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003178 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Poppyfield Agency. Located at: 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dylan Rayden Treno Jones, 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Rachel Denay Jones, 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Rayden Treno Jones 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003120 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TCS Engineering. Located at: 5166 Via Castilla, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Cary Shivers, 5166 Via Castilla, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Amar Samonte Shivers, 5166 Via Castilla, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2019 S/Thomas Cary Shivers 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002931 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound System Kids. Located at: 1707 Crystal Ridge Wy., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Save Our Sound 501 c3 non-profit corporation, 1707 Crystal Ridge Wy., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2014 S/Wendy Rendergrass 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22917

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003406 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sloan Realty Group; B. Sloan Realty. Located at: 301 Santa Fe Dr. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sloan Realty Group Inc, 301 Santa Fe Dr. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2003 S/Joshua J Sloan 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003558 Filed: Feb 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sharing Two Cents. Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #330H, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peach Tree Partnership LLC, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #330H, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Simone Fanene 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003764 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe. Located at: 3719 India St., San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brit’s Abroad Inc, 3719 India St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2006 S/Selina Stockley 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002403 Filed: Jan 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Satellitephonestore.com; B. SPSTreck.com; C. Satphoneservice. Located at: 2830 Shelter Island Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: 1414 S. Tamiami Trl., Sarasota FL 34239. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Whenever Communications LLC, 2830 Shelter Island Dr., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/25/2012 S/William E Rogers 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003830 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 111 C St. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy. 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 111 C St. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam S Robinson 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003689 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paw Purrfection. Located at: 105 Diana St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 30959 Samantha Ln., Temecula CA 92592. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristen Nicole Hagberg, 30959 Samantha Ln., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/08/2019 S/Kristen Nicole Hagberg 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001970 Filed: Jan 23, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Passionate Placements For Seniors. Located at: 947 La Fiesta Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mindy Burnett, 947 La Fiesta Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mindy Burnett 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003105 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers Inc. Located at: 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers Inc, 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey J Hollingsworth 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003315 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside RV & Self Storage. Located at: 444 Edgehill Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122 Box 458, Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heritage Glen Investments LLC, 5252 Balboa Ave. #605, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2019 S/Grant Slawson 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003580 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coast Family Law Center. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Anne Burns, 204 Raintree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/17/2008 S/Lisa Anne Burns 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003278 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marketec; B. Penlor Productions. Located at: 276 N. El Camino Real #191, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 3784 Mission Ave. #148-601, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rack Innovations Inc, 276 N. El Camino Real #191, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/1988 S/Lorraine S Russell 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22904

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002867 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magic Manes. Located at: 1498 Sanbar Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bobblegram Inc, 1498 Sandbar Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Brina Bujkovsky 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002896 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. lumeo. Located at: 2731 Lancelot Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tenaya Inc, 2731 Lancelot Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Owen Barrett 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003024 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Littrell Flooring; B. Littrell Flooring Inc. Located at: 2210 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Littrell Flooring Inc, 2210 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2014 S/Laura Littrell 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22901

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003306 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lineage Lending; B. Lineage Real Estate; C. Kennedy Capital; D. Moto Loans. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CF Capital Group, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2016 S/Christopher Filasky 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003411 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lightspeed Laser Company. Located at: 2961 K St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: 6905 Pear Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Capitol Creative LLC, 6905 Pear Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Hunter 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22899

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003326 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gutty Knives; B. Gutty. Located at: 7731 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew R Faye, 7731 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA 92122; 2. Sara N Faye, 7731 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew R Faye 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003679 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GEMRIDES. Located at: 4626 Mercury St. #2500, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Indivision Inc, 1723 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joe Miller 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22897

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9003349 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Galuppo and Blake, a California Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/30/2017 and assigned File #2017-008843. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Galuppo and Associates, a California Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation S/Louis A Galuppo, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003350 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G10 Galuppo Law, a Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Galuppo and Associates, a California Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis A Galuppo 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003832 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Delta Accounting Services. Located at: 340 Isthmus Wy. #45, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Olivia Ann Jensen, 340 Isthmus Wy. #45, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Olivia Ann Jensen 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003129 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CORXERCISE. Located at: 245 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marika Page, 245 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marika Page 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003331 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC. Located at: 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC, 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/2014 S/Jan Matthews 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003549 Filed: Feb 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cats By The Coast. Located at: 1100 Garden View Rd. #315, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan Rae Colette, 1100 Garden View Rd. #315, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2018 S/Susan Rae Colette 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003328 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bistro at Torrey Point. Located at: 3430 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 4621 Vereda Luz Del Sol, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ten10Tek Inc, 4621 Vereda Luz Del Sol, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Kent 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22890

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003504 Filed: Feb 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abels Insurance Services. Located at: 195 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paula Thomas Abels, 195 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2013 S/Paula Thomas Abels 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22889