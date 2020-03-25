Legal Notices, March 27, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Phillips Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003474-2019; BADJ-003475-2019; and CDPNF-003476-2019; FILING DATE: September 17, 2019; APPLICANT: Denise Phillips; LOCATION: 2505 Newport Avenue & 159 Kilkenny Drive, (APN 261-142-20); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit for the consolidation of the three underlying legal lots for an existing residence. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R11) zone, the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15060(c)(2), as the lot line adjustment will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Minerva Abikhalil, Junior Planner, 760-633-2697, mabikhalil@encinitasca.gov

PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/27/2020 CN 24444

CITY OF ENCINITAS Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report PROJECT TITLE: Fox Point Farms; PROJECT APPLICANT: Nolen Communities, LLC; PROJECT LOCATION: 1150 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024; County Assessor Parcel No. 254-612-012; PROJECT CASE NUMBER: MULTI-3524-2019; CPP-3525-2019; SUB-3526-2019; USE-3527-2019; DR-3528-2019; and CDPNF-3529-2019; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of Encinitas (City) is issuing this Notice of Preparation (NOP) of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed project. Implementation of the project may require approvals from public agencies. As such, the City seeks input as to the scope and content of the EIR based on your agency’s purview of the project (if any). In addition, comments are being solicited from other interested persons. Comments received in response to this Notice will be reviewed and considered by the City in determining the scope of the EIR; PROJECT DESCRIPTION AND LIKELY ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS: Nolen Communities, LLC (applicant) proposes the development of an “Agrihood” community on an approximately 21.5-acre site in the City of Encinitas, consistent with the Concept Plan for this property which was approved as part of the City’s Housing Element Update in 2019. The project site would be subdivided into multiple lots. The community would consist of 53 for-sale cottages/carriage units/townhomes, 197 apartments, edible landscaping, community gardens, trails, a bocce court, social spaces, a community library, and a community recreation center. The project would also include a shared public/private agricultural amenity area including a farm-to-table restaurant, farm stand, event lawns, discovery garden, greenhouse and community work area, and an outdoor education patio. Alternatives for project access at Sidonia Street are currently being evaluated by the City at this time. Lastly, the northern portion of the project site would remain in agricultural use, serving as an organic farm operation. Of the 250 residential units proposed in the community, 211 would be market-rate units and 39 would be “very low” (50 percent of area median income) affordable residential units. Additional information regarding the project may be obtained on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices.” It is anticipated that the EIR will focus on the following environmental issue areas: aesthetics, air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, energy conservation, greenhouse gas emissions, geology and soils, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology/water quality, noise, public services and recreation, transportation, tribal cultural resources, and utilities and service systems; COMMENT PERIOD: Please send your comments no later than April 27, 2020. STAFF CONTACT: Scott Vurbeff, Environmental Project Manager, Encinitas Planning Division, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or via email to svurbeff@encinitasca.gov. City of Encinitas, Planning Division. 03/27/2020 CN 24443

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FY 2020 PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY 5-YEAR AND ANNUAL PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council, acting as the Community Development Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to consider approval and authorizing submittal of the Public Housing Agency 5-Year and Annual Plan to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The City of Carlsbad’s Draft Public Housing Agency 5-Year and Annual Plan is available for public review. Copies of this document are available for review at: City Libraries (1250 Carlsbad Village Drive and 1775 Dove Lane), Housing Services (1200 Carlsbad Village Drive), Senior Center (799 Pine Ave), and the website: www.carlsbadca.gov/housing Persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Please contact Housing Services at 760-434-2816 to arrange for translators or other special services needed to participate in the public hearing process. If you have any questions or would like a copy of the Staff Report, please contact Bobbi Nunn, Housing Program Manager, at 760-434-2816. You may also provide your comments in writing to Housing Services at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008 or by e-mail to bobbi.nunn@carlsbadca.gov PUBLISH: March 27, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION 03/27/2020 CN 24440

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS ANNUAL MITIGATION FEE REPORT Date/Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Place: City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – Council Chambers The City Council of the City of Encinitas will review and accept the Annual Mitigation Fee Report made available to the public on December 30, 2019 at their regularly scheduled council meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The report discloses information related to the fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Trails and Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities in accordance with the California Government Code Section 66000 et Seq. A copy of the Agenda Report and attachments may be obtained from the City Clerk’s office and the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov. 03/27/2020 CN 24433

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas adding Chapter 11.29 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Prohibiting the Distribution of Plastic Bottled Beverages.” Proposed Ordinance 2020-02 implements Phase 2 of the City’s Plastics Initiative, prohibiting the distribution of plastic bottled beverages at City facilities and special events. Key provisions of proposed Ordinance 2020-02 include: • “No Person shall Distribute Plastic Bottled Beverages on City Property.” • “Effective September 1, 2020, no Person shall Distribute Plastic Bottled Beverages at a Special Event held indoors or outdoors.” • “All new, renewed, and amended leases, Operations Permits granted under Chapter 6.11 of the Encinitas Municipal Code, or other agreements awarded by the City which authorize a Person to use City Property shall prohibit the sale or Distribution of Plastic Bottled Beverages.” Ordinance 2020-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 26, 2020 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 18, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 03/27/2020 CN 24432

CITY OF ENCINITAS YOUTH COMMISSION ANNUAL RECRUITMENT FOR THE 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Youth Commission representing grades 7 through 12. Applicants must apply online from the City’s web site located at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Youth-Commission. For additional information regarding your application, you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email khollywood@encinitasca.gov. • All applications must be submitted no later than 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. • Applicants must be residents of the City of Encinitas. • Youth Commission composition shall include representatives from school grades 7 through 12. • Applicants may be asked to meet with City Council Members at a future Council Meeting (date to be determined) to briefly discuss their reasons for seeking appointment to the Youth Commission (e.g. a 2-3 minute presentation by the applicant). • Youth Commissioners must be able to attend commission meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. and participate in Youth Commission projects and subcommittees. The Youth Commission consists of up to nine (9) voting members all serving a one-year term. Youth Commission duties include: • Development of an Annual Work Plan. • Review and updates on the Youth/Teen Master Plan. • Advising the City Council on matters regarding youth/teen services and programs. • Cooperation with other public and private agencies. If you have any Youth Commission specific questions, please contact Christian Hernandez of the Parks and Recreation Department at (760) 633-2756. 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020 CN 24414

T.S. No.: 2019-02389-CA A.P.N.: 102-470-17-00 Property Address: 40487 ROCK MOUNTAIN DR, FALLBROOK AREA, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/06/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DAVID ACEVEDO AND BIANCA ACEVEDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 06/14/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0404409 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/04/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 707,197.19 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 40487 ROCK MOUNTAIN DR, FALLBROOK AREA, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 102-470-17-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 707,197.19. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02389-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 11, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020, 04/03/2020 CN 24417

T.S. No. 19-59654 APN: 105-243-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/16/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DANIEL MALLOY, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/23/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0133341, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/17/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $447,999.93 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 790 MORRO ROAD FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 105-243-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59654. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 3/12/2020 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 www.Xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 31399 Pub Dates 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24416

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4245-40 Title Order No. 05937322 APN 226-112-50-00 and 226-112-51-00 TRA No. 13114 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/13/2020 at 10:00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 12/29/2016 as Document No. 2016-0712600 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MDLK DEVELOPMENT, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Trustor, in favor of Trust Company of America C/F Dennis Coon IRA as to an undivided 14.8149% interest, Gary Feldstein, a Widower, as to an undivided 11.1111% interest, Peter C. Jordano and Gerd Jordano, Trustees The Jordano Living Trust U/A 11/3/87, as to an undivided 14.8148% interest, Thomas J. Harriman, Trustee Thomas J. Harriman Rev Trust UTA 4/20/12, as to an undivided 7.4074% interest, James J. Johnson III, Trustee James J. Johnson III Rev Living Tr U/A 11/11/03, as to an undivided 7.4074% interest, Legacy Technology, Inc., as to an undivided 37.0370% interest and William F. Peterson, Trustee William F. Peterson Trust U/A 5/26/09, as to an undivided 7.4074% interest, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: PARCEL A: LOT 6 IN BLOCK 8 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DECEMBER 21, 1895 TOGETHER WITH ALL THAT PORTION OF LOT 5 IN BLOCK 8 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DECEMBER 21, 1895, LYING WESTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5, NORTH 53º48’45” WEST, 672.44 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREOF, BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE SOUTH 43º32’35” WEST, 148.82 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5. THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS MADE PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED JULY 21, 2016, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2016-0367475 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL B: ALL THAT PORTION OF LOT 5 IN BLOCK 8 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DECEMBER 21, 1895, LYING EASTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5, NORTH 53º48’45” WEST, 672.44 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREOF, BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE SOUTH 43º32’35” WEST, 148.82 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5. THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS MADE PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED JULY 21, 2016, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2016-0367475 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. Beneficiary Phone: (805) 966-1793 Beneficiary: MORTGAGE CO. OF SANTA BARBARA, c/o SANTA BARBARA COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE, INC., ATTN: JOSIE ORTIZ, 747 GARDEN STREET, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101- 1505 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1520 East Barham Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4245-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,705,887.75 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 3/10/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4721803 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020, 04/03/2020 CN 24415

Title Order No. 05939941 Trustee Sale No. 84082 Loan No. 399229173 APN: 173-183-25-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/9/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 4/6/2020 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 2/22/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0063347 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: REBECCA JEAN PRESCOTT , as Trustor ANGELICA FRANCIS TRUST , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1128 OAK DR VISTA, CA 92084. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $295,995.44 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 3/6/2020 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 84082. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 925330 / 84082 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020 CN 24404

T.S. No. 087526-CA APN: 162-291-42-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/10/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/14/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0063166 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARY EWING COOPER, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3502 PEAR BLOSSOM DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $151,523.90 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 087526-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 925288 / 087526-CA 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020 CN 24397

APN: 162-291-19-00 TS No: CA05000899-19-1 TO No: 191170574-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 20, 2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 26, 2002 as Instrument No. 2002-1187152, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ALICE T KENNEDY, LIVING TRUST, UTD, JANUARY 6, 2001, ALICE T KENNEDY, TRUSTEE, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3585 PEAR BLOSSOM AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $67,515.81 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000899-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/03/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000899-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 70649, Pub Dates: 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24395

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 04-11-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3336 Byron Casper 2. 3341 Jaqueline Zielenski 3/27, 4/3/20 CNS-3356375# CN 24439

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00013608-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): William Lawrence Fischman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: William Lawrence Fischman change to proposed name: William Bradley Dynan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 05, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 13, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24428

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARSHALL MACHLAN PARKER CASE# 37-2020-00013973-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Marshall Machlan Parker. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lorene Kay Parker, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lorene Kay Parker, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503, Room: Julia C. Kelety located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Lorene Kay Parker, 4526 Florida St. #1, San Diego CA 92116 Telephone: 619.405.6662 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24427

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00013215-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Robert Zajkowski filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Robert Zajkowski change to proposed name: Robert Aloysius Zakoski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 11, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24418

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELEANOR F. CARTER [IMAGED] CASE# 37-2020-00005128-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eleanor F. Carter. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia Knight, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia Knight, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph J. Park, 6165 Greenwich Dr. Ste 340, San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 858.373.5555 03/13, 003/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24399

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00012197-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Keli Rae Hart filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Keli Rae Hart; change to proposed name: Keli Rae Rich. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 05, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 05, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007086 Filed: Mar 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K9 Therapeutic Massage. Located at: 1215 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bonell D Gallacher, 1215 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonell D Gallacher 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005720 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Academy. Located at: 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Alla Vladislavovna Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2010 S/ Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy / Alla Vladislavovna Ramaswamy 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006931 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vapor Studio. Located at: 5431 Avenida Encinas #H, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 422 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Palmerson dba Vapor Studio, 5431 Avenida Encinas #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2004 S/Ricardo Camargo 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006865 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seedlink Upstarts. Located at: 1515 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 995, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Anne Elizabeth Mudge, 3425 Alta Vista Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2020 S/Anne Elizabeth Mudge 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006313 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Made Thru Love. Located at: 4145 Ponce de Leon Dr., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raghad H Chenavo, 4145 Ponce de Leon Dr., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2020 S/Raghad H Chenavo 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007006 Filed: Mar 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Talents. Located at: 171 Saxony Rd. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Keith Listiak, 1987 Courage St., Vista CA 92081; 2. J. Craig Johnson, 141 Creeks Edge Ct., Clemmons NC 27012. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/07/2020 S/Jeffrey Keith Listiak 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006802 Filed: Mar 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alloy Shaping Technologies. Located at: 626 Paseo Rio, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Craig Wolbrink, 626 Paseo Rio, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Craig Wolbrink 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006715 Filed: Mar 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creating Change for Children; B. C3. Located at: 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Causes for Community Inc., 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2020 S/Deborah Ferraro 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006699 Filed: Mar 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Endless Insurance Services. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #176, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & B Insurance Services Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #176, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Brian Hamzey 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005704 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2×4 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 2×4 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2009 S/Richard Sylvester 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006502 Filed: Mar 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Optometry. Located at: 711 Grand Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Village Optometry, A Professional Corporation, 711 Grand Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2020 S/Douglas Mitchell Osborne 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004818 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Veterinary Care. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2020 S/Alia Henderson 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005209 Filed: Feb 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Find Your Calm. Located at: 2912 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sonya Grey, 136 S Darien Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2020 S/Sonya Grey 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006318 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dolce Amore Rings by Paola Incisa di Camerana. Located at: 1216 Crestview Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dolce Amore Heirlooms LLC, 1215 Crestview Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2020 S/Paola Incisa di Camerana 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004502 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hearts & Harmonies; B. Acoustic Underground. Located at: 1200 Harbor Dr. N. #11D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Keri Marie Koistra, 1200 Harbor Dr. N. #11D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2020 S/Keri Marie Koistra 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005616 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Twins Marketing. Located at: 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Eccles, 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Susette Eccles, 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2020 S/James Eccles 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004823 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cosmetic Dentistry. Located at: 891 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catherine J Santone, DDS, APC, 891 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Megan Dietz, DDS, A Professional Dental Corporation, 2126 Willowspring Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Megan Dietz 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005638 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Ultimate Stones. Located at: 1543 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Terry Leroy Myers, 1543 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2020 S/Terry Leroy Myers 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005745 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Online Coach; B. My Arts Journal. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc, 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005538 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PIE. Located at: 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Dugan Ottow, 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2020 S/Jennifer Dugan Ottow 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004846 Filed: Feb 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Symmetry Wellness. Located at: 6049 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephie Elena Steele, 6049 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephie Elena Steele 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005655 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epoca Bikes USA. Located at: 3230 Waring Ct. #L, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drais Holdings LLC, 3230 Waring Ct. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2020 S/Andy J Fenech-Soler 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005775 Filed: Mar 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Analytical Services Company; B. Analytical Services Company, DBA ASC Scientific. Located at: 6518 Oceanview Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Robert Toth, 6518 Oceanview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Craig Amerigian, 194 Narragansett, Jamestown RI 02835. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1983 S/John Robert Toth 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005560 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. King Graphics. Located at: 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colmol Inc., 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2001 S/Sean Mundy 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005415 Filed: Mar 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synchronous Pictures. Located at: 10531 4S Commons Dr. #432, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Parker Films LLC, 10531 4S Commons Dr. #432, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Parker 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005426 Filed: Mar 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organic Grove Services. Located at: 554 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 5358, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. William Henry Hahlbohm, 554 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2020 S/William Henry Hahlbohm 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004944 Filed: Feb 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CarCounseling.com; B. Car Counseling. Located at: 801 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benjamin Robert Brin, 801 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Brent Joseph Astrosky, 801 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Benjamin Robert Brin 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005155 Filed: Feb 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Personal Training Acadamy. Located at: 5751 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 5102 Whitman Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica DeHart, 5102 Whitman Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Rolando Montano, 5102 Whitman Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/27/2020 S/Jessica DeHart 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004026 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joanne Cary Global. Located at: 3172 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joanne Allard, 3172 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2020 S/Joanne Allard 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003838 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 2820 N Ontario St., Burbank CA Los Angeles 91504. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. Kan-Di-Ki LLC, 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003837 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 965 E Yosemite Ave. #24, Manteca CA San Joaquin 95336. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. Community Mobile Ultrasound LLC, 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003836 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 965 E Yosemite Ave. #24, Manteca CA San Joaquin 95336. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. Community Mobile Diagnostics LLC, 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003835 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 965 E Yosemite Ave. #24, Manteca CA San Joaquin 95336. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. American Diagnostics Services Inc., 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005115 Filed: Feb 26, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Vu Realty; B. Zip Refund. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Venture Works Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Cara Olson 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004475 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandi Star Wellness. Located at: 4489 Gladstone Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandi J Star, 4489 Gladstone Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2020 S/Sandi J Star 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005347 Filed: Feb 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NZ Fitness. Located at: 1587 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 1587 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Zapoli, 1587 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Nicole Zapoli 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005107 Filed: Feb 26, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Christopher H Johnson Consulting. Located at: 1037 Monterey Vista Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Hyrum Johnson, 1037 Monterey Vista Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Hyrum Johnson 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24373