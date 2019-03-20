Legal Notices, March 22, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 4th day of April, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Sanderling Waldorf School; CASE NUMBER: 16-165 MUP/DR/PMW/CDP; FILING DATE: November 10, 2016; APPLICANT: Waldorf in North Coastal, Inc.; LOCATION: 749 Mays Hallow Lane (APN 257-020-27, 28, 30 & 31); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver and Coastal Development Permit to allow the demolition of an existing home, consolidation of four lots into one lot and construction of a K-8 private school. The project includes a request for a wetland buffer reduction, temporary campus, permanent campus, temporary construction trailer and site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 3 (R3) Zone and Coastal Zone, and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has prepared an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from December 21, 2018 to January 21, 2019. The Final MND will be considered by the Planning Commission for adoption at the April 4, 2019 meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner, 760-633-2724, ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Aven Grading; CASE NUMBER: 18-026 DR/CDP; FILING DATE: February 13, 2018; APPLICANT: Ephrayim Aven; LOCATION: 4030 Manchester Avenue (APN 262-061-70); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow grading for site improvements within steep slope area; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential (RR) Zone, Rural Residential Flood Plain (RRFP) zone, Floodplain Overlay (FPO) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay (H/IBO) zone, and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Miano Duplex Addition; CASE NUMBER: 18-169 DR/CDP; FILING DATE: August 7, 2018; APPLICANT: Donna Miano; LOCATION: 404 and 406 Fourth Street (APN 258-074-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for the renovation of an existing duplex with a new second floor addition and a temporary construction trailer; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Residential 15 (D-R15) Zone and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Desert Rose; CASE NUMBER: 18-121 DR; FILING DATE: August 13, 2018; APPLICANT: WPG Desert Rose, LLC; LOCATION: 1335 Desert Rose Way (APN: 264-011-01 through 16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit for the construction of 16 new single-family homes and associated improvements, a model home and a temporary sales trailer with temporary signage for a previously approved Density Bonus Tentative Map, Design Review Permit and Environmental Assessment associated with Case No. 09-200 TMDB/DR/EIA. No changes to the previous approved project map and related conditions are proposed; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) zone and Special Study Overlay within the Olivenhain Community; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed project received previous environmental clearance pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15162 (Subsequent EIRs and Negative Declarations). Section 15162 allows for projects to rely on the previous Mitigated Negative Declaration that was prepared and adopted as the environmental clearance for subsequent development projects. A Mitigated Negative Declaration was previously adopted for the project pursuant to the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). (SCH# 2010121020). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 1. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Items 2, 3 and 4. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2 and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department for Items 1, 2 and 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 03/22/19 CN 23052

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-04 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Title 30, Zoning to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation, and repeal mid-range density provisions and non-objective Design Review Findings, making assorted changes required for consistency elsewhere in the Municipal and Zoning codes, approving Local Coastal Program Implementation Program Amendments, amending EMC Chapter 30.00 Encinitas Right to Vote Amendment to allow various changes including a change in maximum building height standards to accommodate three-story buildings on the sites designated in the General Plan and Zoning Map, and amending the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plans to amend the Zoning Maps in those Specific Plans and to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation and provide for Housing Element implementation.” City Council Ordinance No. 2019-04, amends Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Title 30, Zoning providing use and development standards necessary to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation permitting development at heights and densities that support lower income housing development on sites identified as appropriate for such development in the Housing Element, and including other amendments necessary to implement the Housing Element: • Repeal mid-range density provisions and non-objective Design Review Findings; • Assorted changes required for consistency; and • Amending the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plans (Zoning Maps, and Use & Development Standards). The proposed text amendments and map changes to the Local Coastal Program, Municipal and Zoning Codes, and three specific plans included in Ordinance 2019-04 are necessary to provide consistence between, and are consistent with the purposes of, the General Plan, Municipal Code, and adopted Local Coastal Program in that the amendments support a variety of objectives including increasing housing choice by accommodating a variety of housing types to meet the needs of all Encinitas residents, providing adequate sites with corresponding density to meet the City’s RHNA allocation, adopting State mandated and locally desired programs to implement the Project effectively, maintaining community character through project design requirements, and distributing attached and multi-family housing to the City’s five communities. Ordinance 2019-04 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 27, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/22/19 CN 23030

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California amending Chapter 9.21 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Authorize Cannabis Delivery (not businesses) pursuant to State Law.” Ordinance 2019-05 amends Section 9.21.040 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows: “9.21.040 Delivery Businesses—Prohibited; Deliveries—Authorized Pursuant to State law. A. The establishment or operation of any marijuana delivery business or other marijuana business providing delivery services shall be prohibited. B. Notwithstanding any provision in this Code, an employee of any marijuana delivery business or other marijuana business providing delivery services, duly licensed by the State of California, may deliver marijuana in the City provided that such delivery is conducted in compliance with all applicable State laws and regulations (Section 5416(d) of the California Bureau of Cannabis Control Regulations). C. This Chapter does not prevent: (1) a primary caregiver from delivering medical marijuana for the personal medical purposes of that primary caregiver’s qualified patient or (2) a qualified patient from transporting medical marijuana for personal use.” Ordinance 2019-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 20, 2019 and adopted at a Regular City Council Meeting held on March 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/22/19 CN 23028

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-02 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Adding Chapter 9.55 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Regarding Pilot Shared Mobility Program.” Consistent with the City’s goals of enhancing mobility and access, easing traffic congestion, promoting sustainability and achieving its Climate Action Plan goals, Ordinance 2019-02 initiates a pilot Bike share program to evaluate the impact of shared mobility alternatives within the City while ensuring the protection of the City and public health and safety, including evaluating the safety of the public traveling by foot, bicycle or any vehicle on public sidewalks, streets, other public rights-of-way and adjacent private property. Ordinance 2019-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 13, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council Meeting held on March 13, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/22/19 CN 23027

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-350 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CARLSBAD CHAPTER 18.51 (TRANSPORTATION DEMAND MANAGEMENT) TO TITLE 18 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE The proposed ordinance amends Title 18 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code by adding chapter 18.51 regarding Transportation Demand Management (“TDM”). The proposed ordinance will place TDM requirements on new non-residential development if the employees of the development are estimated to generate a minimum of 110 average daily vehicle trips. Any new non-residential project that meets the trip generation threshold will be required to prepare a TDM plan for review and approval by the city prior to building permit issuance. The plan will need to outline facility improvements, programs, incentives, education, and marketing and outreach efforts designed to reduce single occupancy vehicle trips. The ordinance references the city’s TDM handbook, which serves as the guiding document to help applicants choose strategies that best fit their geographic, employee and company context. This ordinance is being proposed to fulfill the Carlsbad Climate Action Plan Measure K-2 to address transportation-related GHG. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of March 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher, Hamilton. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. 03/22/19 CN 23026

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-349 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 18.21 REGARDING REQUIREMENTS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR NEW AND EXISTING RESIDENTIAL BUILDING SITES AND NEW NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDING SITES. The proposed ordinance amends Title 18, Chapter 18.21 regarding requirements for electrical vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure for new and existing residential building sites and new nonresidential building sites. The purpose of this ordinance is to promote increased EV use by providing more opportunity for EV charging. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective EV charging infrastructure in new construction and major renovations. The ordinance applies to all new residential and nonresidential construction. The ordinance also applies to major residential renovations, which are defined as: 1) one and two-family dwellings and townhouses with an attached garage, whose project includes an electrical service panel upgrade, or has a building permit valuation of $60,000 or more; and 2) a multifamily project (three or more dwellings) undergoing replacement/upgrade of major building systems, which includes 2,500 square feet or more of site work (grading, parking area replacement/addition, or landscaping), and has a building permit valuation of $200,000 or more. This ordinance amends the California Building Code Title 24, Part 11 (CALGreen) and will be filed with the California Building Standards Commission. The proposed ordinance is part of the City of Carlsbad’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and assist in reaching the GHG reduction targets contained in the city’s Climate Action Plan. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of March 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher, Hamilton.

NOES: None. ABSENT: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. 03/22/19 CN 23025

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-348 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 18.30 REGARDING REQUIREMENTS FOR WATER HEATING SYSTEMS IN NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS. The proposed ordinance amends Title 18, Chapter 18.30 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The ordinance is being proposed in order to increase the energy efficiency of residential and nonresidential buildings and includes provisions relating to water heating. This ordinance is being proposed in order to reduce the usage of natural gas for heating water in residential and nonresidential buildings. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective energy-efficient electric water heaters and/or solar water heating systems in all new residential and nonresidential construction. This ordinance relies on the 2019 Energy Code update, and will not become effective until the 2019 Energy Code update becomes effective on January 1, 2020. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008.PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of March 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher, Hamilton. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. 03/22/19 CN 23024

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-347 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTERS 18.21 AND 18.30 REGARDING REQUIREMENTS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY MEASURES AND PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW OR EXISTING RESIDENTIAL AND NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS, AND WATER HEATING SYSTEMS IN NEW NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS. The proposed ordinance amends Title 18, Chapters 18.21 and 18.30 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The ordinance is being proposed in order to increase the energy efficiency of residential and nonresidential buildings and includes provisions relating to energy efficiency, photovoltaic energy (“PV”) and water heating. The energy efficiency provisions include cost-effective energy efficiency measures in new construction and/or major renovations. These energy efficiency provisions apply to renovations of existing single-family and multi-family residential buildings with a building permit valuation of $60,000 or more. Building permit applicants can opt to perform a home energy assessment and be exempted from the ordinance requirements if they achieve a minimum energy efficiency score. The PV provisions are being proposed in order to increase the amount of locally generated renewable energy in nonresidential buildings. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective PV systems in new construction and major renovations. The PV provisions apply to all new nonresidential construction and major renovations with a building permit valuation of $1,000,000 or more that affect 75 percent or more of the existing floor area. It also applies to projects increasing the existing roof area by 2,000 or more square feet. The water heating provisions are being proposed in order to reduce the usage of natural gas for heating water in residential and nonresidential buildings. This is accomplished through the inclusion of cost-effective energy-efficient electric water heaters and/or solar water heating systems in all new residential and nonresidential construction. A separate residential water heating ordinance is also being proposed because its provisions rely on the 2019 Energy Code update, which will become effective on January 1, 2020. This ordinance is being proposed to fulfill the Carlsbad Climate Action Plan requirement to address energy efficiency measures, photovoltaic systems and alternative water heating systems for new and existing residential and nonresidential buildings (CAP measures B-1, B-2, D-3, E, F-3, and J-2.) A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of March 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher, Hamilton. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. 03/22/19 CN 23023

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE TRAFFIC AND PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION – LEUCADIA REPRESENTATIVE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Traffic and Public Safety Commission – Leucadia representative with a term ending March 1, 2020. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas and reside in Leucadia. The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Appointments are scheduled to be made that same evening (meeting dates are subject to change). Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to fill the unscheduled vacancy for the Leucadia representative with a term ending March 1, 2020 (Commissioner Darius Degher resigned). The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants for the Leucadia Representative appointment, must have resided as a registered voter in Leucadia for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia while serving on the Commission. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Traffic & Public Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regards to traffic issues and public safety. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analysis and provide recommendations to the City Council on matters related to the circulation of motorized vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles, and on matters related to public safety. The scope of the commission’s role with respect to public safety includes but is not limited to traffic safety, emergency response for fire, medical and other crises, as well as the City’s efforts to control and reduce criminal activities of all types. The Commission may conduct informational and educational meetings, prepare reports and analyses, and work with fire, marine safety, ambulance, and sheriff personnel. 03/22/19 CN 23022

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: CARPET REPLACEMENT AT CITY OF ENCINITAS LIBRARY AND PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidder to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Bidders must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Bidders that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work sites as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facilities, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a mandatory job walk meeting scheduled for 8:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Encinitas Community Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, California 92024. Failure to attend the mandatory job walk meeting shall result in disqualification. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 23000

T.S. No.: 2018-01718-CA A.P.N.: 158-740-07-00 Property Address: 333 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Steve Gatica A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0617679 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/29/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 537,654.17 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 333 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 158-740-07-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 537,654.17. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-01718-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 16, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/22/19, 03/29/19, 04/05/19 CN 23051

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-20980-SP-CA Title No. 180559497 A.P.N. 305-071-19-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/18/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Barry S Nussbaum, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 04/26/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0289685 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 04/12/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $2,936,271.21 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6395 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-20980-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/15/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4688291 03/22/2019, 03/29/2019, 04/05/2019 CN 23029

Title Order No. 05934336 Trustee Sale No. 82537 Loan No. 399111192 APN: 299-096-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/23/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 4/15/2019 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/2/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0617550 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: DIANA SHANNON LYNCH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN , as Trustor PRIVATE MORTGAGE FUND, LLC , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 13 IN BLOCK 126 OF DEL MAR SUBDIVISION NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF DEL MAR, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1450, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JUNE 10, 1912 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2306 OCEAN FRONT DEL MAR, CA 92014. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $6,621,319.33 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 3/12/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 82537. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 917367 / 82537 03/22/19, 03/29/19, 04/05/19 CN 23021

T.S. No.: 2017-03397-CA A.P.N.: 161-700-21-00 Property Address: 905 Tempera Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Gordon B Lyon and Tita B Lyon Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/02/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0698469 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/24/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 876,372.53 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 905 Tempera Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 161-700-21-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 876,372.53. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03397-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 12, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 CN 23020

T.S. No.: 18-21630 A.P.N.: 158-280-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/21/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: CHRISTOPHER MASON, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 5/27/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0282783 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 1/03/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0000103 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 4/12/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $259,035.06 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4335 AVENIDA SOLEDAD OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 158-280-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-21630. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/07/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 or www.auction.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 917250 / 18-21630 03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 CN 23001

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 6/25/2005, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by HERMAN EDWARD KREBS, AN UNMARRIED MAN as trustor in favor of SEATTLE MORTGAGE COMPANY as beneficiary, and was recorded on 6/30/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0555802, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 4/2/2015, recorded on 5/19/2015, as instrument number 2015-0254454, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale was recorded on 10/10/2018 as instrument number 2018-0421407, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 06/21/2017 as instrument number 2017-0280542, which notice is hereby given of the withdrawal of the acceleration of the debt and cancellation of the sale previously scheduled to take place on 11/19/2018 at 1:00pm, and postponed to 12/17/2018 at 1:00pm wherein all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) was to be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: LOT 351 OF HERMOSA UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 9529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 17, 1980. APN: 157-511-17-00 Commonly known as: 270 LUSTROSOS STREET, OCEANSIDE CA 92057, THE SALE REFERENCED HEREIN HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND WILL NOT BE HELD. Date: CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner By: Angela A. Leyva Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, CA 92117 Phone: (858) 750-7600 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 917228 / 074677-CA 03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 CN 22998

APN: 122-385-23-00 T.S. No.: NR-51174-ca Reference No.: The Crest at Whelan Ranch HOA APN No.: 122-385-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 4/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 4/8/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/1/2017 as Document No. 2017-0193353 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Socorro Root Duldulao and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 122-385-23-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 378 Moonstone Bay Drive Oceanside, CA 92057. Exhibit “A” Lot 590 inclusive of Re-Subdivision of a portion of Whelan Ranch Unit No. 9, and a portion of Whelan Ranch Unit No. 10, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 12383, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 22, 1989. Excepting therefrom all minerals, oil, gas, petroleum, other hydrocarbon substances and all underground water in or under or which may be produced from said lot which underlies a plane parallel to and 550 feet below the present surface of said Lot for the purpose of prospecting for, the exploration, development, production, extraction, and taking of said minerals, oil, gas, petroleum, other hydrocarbon substances, and water from said Lot by means of mines, wells, derricks or other equipment from surface locations on adjoining or neighboring land or lying outside of the above described lot, it being understood that the owner of such minerals, oil, gas, petroleum, other hydrocarbon substances, and water, as set forth above, shall have no right to enter upon the surface or any portion thereof above said plane parallel to and 550 feet below the present surface of said Lot for any purposes whatsoever. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $8,134.23 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, The Crest at Whelan Ranch Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51174-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 3/4/2019 By: Rhonda Rorie Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342 (03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 TS# NR-51174-CA SDI #14153) CN 22997

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 143446 Title No. DS7300-18004305 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/05/2019 at 10:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0297254 and Modified by Modification Recorded on 8/19/11 by Instrument No. 2011-0427977 and Modified by Loan Assumption Agreement Recorded on 8/19/11 by Instrument No. 2011-0427978, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Maribel Rivera, A Married Woman, As Her Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 224-180-38-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 989 Carmen Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $491,802.81 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 3/13/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 758-8052 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.homesearch.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 143446. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4687250 03/15/2019, 03/22/2019, 03/29/2019 CN 22996

T.S. No.: 171031273 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 3113 Order No. 95518483 APN: 165-350-04-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 10/16/2013. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GTT, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 6/19/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0255822 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/2/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $86,017.78 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land A.P.N.: 165-350-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171031273. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/27/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer Legal Description Parcel 1: That Portion Of Section 29, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base And Meridian, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To United States Government Survey, Approved December 27, 1870, Described As Follows: Beginning At The Southeast Corner Of Said Section 29, As Shown On Record Of Survey Maps No. 2878 And 4435, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of Said County; Thence Along The South Line Of Said Section 29, North 89 Degrees 29’23” West (North 89 Degrees 34’56” West, According To Said Record Of Survey Map No. 4435) 1510.51 Feet To A Point On The Easterly Boundary Of The Land Shown On Said Record Of Survey Map No. 4435; Thence Along Said Easterly Boundary North 23 Degrees 31’51” East (Record South 23 Degrees 33’47” West), 146.35 Feet To An Angle Point In Said Boundary; Thence Along Said Easterly Boundary Along The Following Described Courses And Distances: North 38 Degrees 11’49” West, 282.52 Feet (Record North 38 Degrees 13’51” West, 282.68 Feet): North 27 Degrees 30’13” East, 434.46 Feet (Record North 27 Degrees 29’21” East, 434.46 Feet); North 46 Degrees 22’20” East, 423.77 Feet (Record North 46 Degrees 22’03” East, 423.65 Feet); To The True Point Of Beginning Of The Herein Described Parcel Of Land; Thence North 51 Degrees 23’43” East, 900.00 Feet (Record North 51 Degrees 24’05” East); Thence Leaving Said Boundary At Right Angles North 38 Degrees 36’17” West, 193.80 Feet; Thence South 39 Degrees 14’35” West, 920.62 Feet To The True Point Of Beginning. Parcel 2: An Easement For Ingress, Egress And Public Utilities Over, Along And Across The Southwesterly 40 Feet Of Lot 16 Of El Camino Estates Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 4795, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, June 13, 1961. Parcel 3: A Non-Exclusive Easement For Access And Public Utility Purposes Over Those Certain Easements Designated “Access And Public Utility Easement”, As Shown On Map Of El Camino Estates Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 4795, Filed In The Office Of The San Diego County Recorder, June 13, 1961. Excepting Therefrom That Portion Lying Within Parcel 2 Hereinabove. MK-95518483 03/08/19, 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 22975

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONALD DAVID MAZUREK, aka DONALD D. MAZUREK, aka DONALD MAZUREK 37-2019-00012715-PR-PW-CTL ROA #1 [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Donald David Mazurek, aka Donald D. Mazurek, aka Donald Mazurek. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John Donald Mazurek in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John Donald Mazurek be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 07, 2019, Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Daniel K. Gettinger, Law Office of Daniel K. Gettinger, 880 Overlook Circle, San Marcos CA 92078. Telephone: 760.593.7505 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23031

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALDINE ANN OCHS Case # 37-2019-00009634-PR-PW-CTL ROA #1 [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Geraldine Ann Ochs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Darlene B. Lattinville in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Darlene B. Lattinville be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 28, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Tristan Younghaus, Coastal Pacific Law, 12526 High Bluff Dr. Ste 300, San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 619.786.6563 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 23018

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 19FL001441N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: MILDRA GUADALUPE DE LA CRUZ PEREZ. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: JUAN NORBERTO CASTILLO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Juan Norberto Castillo, 711 Rena Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 Telephone: 760.847.3634 Date (Fecha): 02/05/2019 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), R. Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22974

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JENSEN CASE # 37-2017-00027546-PR-PW-CTL ROA#109 REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr. 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego, CA 92101 Central Probate Division. Petitioner JODIE JENSEN is the personal representative of the estate of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order for c. approval of commission of 5% of the amount of $699,000.00. Description of property sold: a. Interest sold 100%, b. Improved, d. Street address and location: 5148 Bella Collina St., Oceanside CA 92056. E. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e. Appraisal: a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 05/04/2017; b. Appraised value at above date: $725,000.00; c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing $685,000.00; d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed. Manner and terms of sale: a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: JOVITA JUANILLO.; C. Sale was private on 02/26/2019; d. Amount bid $699,000.00 Deposit $6,990.00 e. Payment Credit. f. Other terms of sale Commission b. A Written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with SANDRA SARRO OF PACIFIC SOTHEBY’S INT’L REALTY DRE# 01412332; C. Purchaser was procured by VICKI PATTERSON OF GREEN TREE PROPERTIES a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account; d. Commission is to be divided as follows: $34,950.00 TO BE DIVIDED EQUALLY BETWEEN BROKER. Bond a. Amount before sale: NONE, b. Additional amount needed: NONE. C. Proceeds are to be deposited in a blocked account. Receipts will be filed. UNION BANK located at 669 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. Notice of Sale a. Published Notice of Hearing b. Special notice: (3) Required written notice will be given; c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate: (1) Petitioner (consent or notice not required). Reason for sale a. Necessary to pay (1) debts; (2) devise; (4) expenses of administration; (5) taxes. b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons. Formula for overbids a. Original bid: $699,000.00; b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00; c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $34,450.00; d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $734,450.00. Overbid Required amount of first overbid $734,450.00 Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonable attainable for the property were are follows: Property was listed on MLS; realtor had multiple open houses. Date: 02/27/2019 S/Rachel Vrana, Attorney Declared under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 02/27/2019 S/Jodie Jensen, Estate Admin. Petitioner ATTACHMENT “2e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION The property is situated in the State of California, County of San Diego, City of Oceanside, described as follows: Lot 58 of Mission Santa Fe Parcel 4-Unit 1, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 12370, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 12, 1989. This deed is made and accepted upon the covenants, conditions and restrictions set forth in the declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions recorded May 12, 1989 as Documents 89-252897 and amended and restated by instrument recorded January 29, 1991 as File No. 91-0041168, both of official records in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, California and any amendments thereto, all of which are incorporated herein by reference so said declaration with the same effect as though fully set forth herein. APN: 158-563-24-00 Commonly known as: 5148 Bella Collina Street, Oceanside CA 92056 ATTACHMENT “4e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Buyer will be providing the balance of down payment in the amount of $62,910.00 cash to be deposited into along with the previously deposited sum of $6,990.00. Buyer will be obtaining a loan in the amount of $629,100.00 to pay for the balance of the purchase price of $699,000.00. Seller also agrees to pay buyer’s escrow fees not to exceed the sum of $1,350.00. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana, JD (CSBN 153556), Attorney at Law, APC, 950 Boardwalk, Ste 304, San Marcos CA 92078. Telephone: 760.634.2403 03/08/19, 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 22973

This notification is to verify that I, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, previously lived in India under my given name of Daras Khara. I was married to Sohan Singh Chaudhary on 12/3/1960 and changed my name after marriage to Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary. I have only used this name, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, since that time for all legal purposes and documents. I declare and certify to the best of my knowledge that the above information is true and complete. S/ Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006638 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. YV Group; B. YV Design Group. Located at: 2344 Via Segundo, San Ysidro CA San Diego 92173. Mailing Address: 1804 Olive Green St., #6, Chula Vista CA 91913. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yolbiam Belendez Becerril, 2787 Weeping Willow Rd., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yolbiam Belendez Becerril, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006206 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Salk Institute For Biological Studies; B. Salk Institute For Biological Studies; C. The Salk Institute; D. Salk Institute. Located at: 10010 N Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Salk Institute For Biological Studies, 10010 N Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1960 S/Kimberly M Castillo, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006891 Filed: Mar 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Devine Love Movement LLC. Located at: 874 Home Ave., #16, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Devine Love Movement LLC, 874 Home Ave., #16, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2018 S/Mildred G Twitt, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005223 Filed: Feb 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stonesteps Realty. Located at: 742 Del Riego Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stonesteps Realty Inc, 742 Del Riego Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Hambarian, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006941 Filed: Mar 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sproutworks. Located at: 7542 Judson Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandon Jarett Smith, 7542 Judson Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/24/2008 S/Brandon Jarett Smith, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006308 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Zia. Located at: 951 N Vulcan Ave., #I, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Azelia Rose Perales, 951 N Vulcan Ave., #I, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Azelia Rose Perales, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006625 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Self Made Barbers. Located at: 1912 Hacienda Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gilberto A Betancourt Jr., 8502 Glencoe Dr., Riverside CA 92504. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2013 S/Gilberto A Betancourt Jr., 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23044

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005981 Filed: Mar 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ScubaFit LLC. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ScubaFit LLC, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen M Ashton, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006079 Filed: Mar 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Sleep Center. Located at: 1011 Devonshire Dr., #E, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Sleep Center LLC, 1011 Devonshire Dr., #E, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Ronald Tolentino, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23042

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006642 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milisav Fine Art. Located at: 3083 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 131613, Carlsbad CA 92013-1613. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mike Sujdovic, 3083 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2019 S/Mike Sujdovic, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005911 Filed: Mar 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Literally Hip. Located at: 1325 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Caitlin Marie Forrest, 1325 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caitlin Forrest, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006656 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life + Style by AP. Located at: 4074 Utah St., #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alyssa Pietrosanto, 4074 Utah St. #7, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Alyssa Pietrosanto, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006560 Filed: Mar 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Hold Gloves; B. Golden Hold. Located at: 121 W Glaucus St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Micah Lee Dougherty, 121 W Glaucus St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2019 S/Micah Lee Dougherty, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006844 Filed: Mar 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fourth Shore. Located at: 520 E Glaucus St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Stephen Hall, 520 E Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Stephen Hall, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006085 Filed: Mar 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Motors. Located at: 1630 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Del Mar Motors, 1630 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2008 S/Jennifer Scott Roshala, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23036

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006178 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cultivate Wellness. Located at: 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Helen Lokkesmoe, 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Helen Lokkesmoe, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006512 Filed: Mar 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burnham Realty and Construction. Located at: 4738 Westridge Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5892, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian L Burnham, 4738 Westridge Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2019 S/Brian L Burnham, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006976 Filed: Mar 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B’s Gifts. Located at: 4663 Desmond Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Ann Goetzinger, 4663 Desmond Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Ann Goetzinger, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006149 Filed: Mar 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alpenglow Winery. Located at: 18011 Bluegrass Rd., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bluegrass Ranch LLC, 18011 Bluegrass Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marie Lakey, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/19 CN 23032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006449 Filed: Mar 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Garage. Located at: 538 Olive Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 902 Chablis Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hector Alfredo Efren Tafur Jr., 902 Chablis Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hector Alfredo Efren Tafur Jr. 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006311 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cadre Environmental. Located at: 1338 Napoli St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ruben Sabino Ramirez, 1338 Napoli St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Rebecca Raye Ramirez, 1338 Napoli St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2002 S/Rebecca Raye Ramirez 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005451 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Furkademy. Located at: 1590 Tierra del Cielo, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meredith Michelle Hartley, 1590 Tierra del Cielo, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meredith Michelle Hartley 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006321 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Western Aerobarrier. Located at: 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Crest Enterprises Inc., 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/19/2018 S/Richard Williams 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004929 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Relationship Counselors. Located at: 621 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacqueline Rasmussen., 2823 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2019 S/Jacqueline Rasmussen 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005611 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Self Made Barbershop. Located at: 1912 Hacienda Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 8502 Glencoe Dr., Riverside CA 92504. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gilberto A Betancourt Jr., 8502 Glencoe Dr., Riverside CA 92504. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2019 S/Gilberto A Betancourt Jr. 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005709 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Samusco USA. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Manny Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/14/2014 S/Thomas Manny Dieckilman 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005429 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Original Yogurt Shack. Located at: 6990 El Camino Real #L, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Pierce Moses, 528 S Cinda St., Anaheim CA 92806. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Pierce Moses 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005789 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Optimal Options. Located at: 7992 Paseo Aliso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Umesh Kumar, 7992 Paseo Aliso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Umesh Kumar 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006324 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Tropical Fish. Located at: 1744 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler Nicholas Faiella, 1744 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA 92081; 2. Andrew Michael Faiella, 1744 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyler Nicholas Faiella 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004672 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indulgence In Home Nail and Spa Services. Located at: 721 Buena Tierra Way #185, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Vince Delgado, 721 Buena Tierra Way #185, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Shani Rachael Smith, 1418 Crestview Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Vince Delgado 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005752 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo Ramen. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1635 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thousand Sunny LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2019 S/Mika Murphy 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005843 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Extraordinary Measures Construction. Located at: 880 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Scott Fitzpatrick, 880 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2019 S/Ryan Scott Fitzpatrick 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005684 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Engine Room. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230029, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Richard Kiehl, 1150 Garden View Rd #230029, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Richard Kiehl 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005375 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bree’s Nanny Service. Located at: 615 N Ditmar, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bree Ann Herington, 615 N Ditmar, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bree Ann Herington 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005637 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Photo Creations. Located at: 1733 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathryn Nicole Sullivan, 1733 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Nicole Sullivan, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005294 Filed: Feb 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team Carlsbad MRG. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Murrey, 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. McKenzie Murrey, 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2019 S/James Murrey, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004935 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TAG Motor Sports. Located at: 2520 Pioneer Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TAG Motor Sports Inc., 2520 Pioneer Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adrian M Kulinski, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004617 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So. Cal. Rental Solutions. Located at: 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Graham Jurusz, 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Michelle Teran, 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Graham Jurusz, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005600 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sana Therapeutics; B. Sana-CBD. Located at: 3220 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sana Therapy Products LLC, 3220 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Albert Bertha, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22991

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004804 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renewal By Anderson of Greater San Diego. Located at: 18151 SW Boones Ferry Rd., Portland OR Washington 97224. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RBACA Enterprises Inc., 18151 SW Boones Ferry Rd., Portland OR 97224. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark D Tiffee, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005502 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OHM Sanker Restaurant LLC dba La Cucina Trattoria. Located at: 1415 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. OHM Sanker Restaurant LLC, 1415 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaspal S Garg, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005054 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McCoy’s Handyman Services. Located at: 1501 Via Estrada del Lago, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shamrock Capital Inc, 1501 Via Estrada del Lago, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2003 S/Stephen K McCoy, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004577 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maypole Consulting. Located at: 7540 Charmant Dr. #1226, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Noah Christian Maypole, 7540 Charmant Dr. #1226, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2018 S/Noah Christian Maypole, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005247 Filed: Feb 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaplan MacLean Rheumatology. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie MacLean MD A Professional Corporation, 345 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Natalie MacLean, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004535 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Guy N Gal RV Movers. Located at: 1402 Avocado Rd, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shannon Leigh Farner, 1402 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Thomas Mitchell Farner, 1402 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Shannon Leigh Farner, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003918 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boxdrop. Located at: 3375 Mission Ave #I, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beachcities Boxdrop LLC, 3375 Mission Ave #I, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2019 S/Benjamin Owen, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004820 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Geo Inc. Located at: 565 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coast Geo Inc., 565 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kearins, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004549 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Classic Muscle Cars LLC; B. CCMC. Located at: 6070 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 245 Lolita St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Classic Muscle Cars LLC, 6070 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shareen Ghannam, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005483 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beery Group Architecture. Located at: 2091 Las Palmas #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John S Berry Architect Inc., 2091 Las Palmas #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2006 S/John S Berry, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003744 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Spot Toffee and Treats. Located at: 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine Marie Hall, 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Marie Hall 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004308 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SSC Logistics. Located at: 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Deverell Beebe III, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Sarah Nadine Beebe, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2019 S/George Deverell Beebe III 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003213 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. re-find off main. Located at: 146 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Riley McKenna Herington, 1508 Sequoia Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Riley McKenna Herington 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004543 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plumb, Square & Level Construction. Located at: 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kyle Newby, 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kyle Newby 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004765 Filed: Feb 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Gara & Associates, LTD; B. Amenity Works. Located at: 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara A O’Gara, 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Barbara A O’Gara 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004530 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC; B. MyPrimeHomeRealty.com. Located at: 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC, 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Alan Wells 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003452 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Lending Hands cosmetic surgery aftercare. Located at: 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irais Garcia, 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2019 S/Irais Garcia 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004845 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavette Design. Located at: 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson, 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004927 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John A. Wright Cleaning Services. Located at: 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Allen David Wright, 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2019 S/John Allen David Wright 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004975 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inkwell Tutors. Located at: 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mansfield Education LLC, 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Sweetman 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004916 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Myles G. Mellor, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Deborah L. Fleming, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles G. Mellor 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003958 Filed: Feb 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comfort and Peace Hospice. Located at: 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Absolute Hospice Care Inc, 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Chibuzor Chilekezi 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004425 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Jamie Dixon 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004347 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atkin Homes. Located at: 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232808, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Anthony Atkin, 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Anthony Atkin 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22952