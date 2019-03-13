Legal Notices, March 15, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov

City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (3/22, 4/5) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: California West Communities CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002839-2019; SIGN-002840-2019 AND CDPNF-002841-2019 FILING DATE: January 9, 2019 APPLICANT: Mary Nettles LOCATION: 710/714 Requeza Street (APN: 258-141-36, -38 and -39) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Multi-Permit, including a Sign Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a proposed monument sign and entry column for the subdivision currently under construction. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2019, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/15/19 CN 23016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: CARPET REPLACEMENT AT CITY OF ENCINITAS LIBRARY AND PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidder to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Bidders must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Bidders that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work sites as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facilities, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a mandatory job walk meeting scheduled for 8:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Encinitas Community Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, California 92024. Failure to attend the mandatory job walk meeting shall result in disqualification.Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 23000

LEGAL NOTICE OF APPLICATION Notification is hereby given that Citibank, N.A., 701 East 60th Street North, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104 will file an application with the Comptroller of the Currency on or about March 15, 2019 as specified in 12 CFR 5 for permission to relocate a branch from 113 North El Camino Real, San Diego County, Encinitas, California 92024 to or in the vicinity of 109 North El Camino Real, San Diego County, Encinitas, California 92024. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Licensing Division, 400 7th Street, Mail Stop: 10E-2, Washington, D.C. 20219 or by email to largebanks@occ.treas.gov within fifteen (15) days of the date of this publication. The public portion of the filing is available for public inspection during regular business hours. Information about the filing may be found in the OCC’s Weekly Bulletin, available on the OCC website. 03/08/19 CN 22999

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Cardiff Accessibility Improvements CS18H Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on March 12, 2019. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including sawcutting of roadway and existing sidewalk and curb and gutter and removal of concrete curbs, sidewalk, alley apron, and existing palm tree. Construction includes installing concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, curb ramps, continental sidewalks, replacement of roadway edge and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted electronically on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 03/08/19, 03/15/19 CN 22972

T.S. No.: 2017-03397-CA A.P.N.: 161-700-21-00 Property Address: 905 Tempera Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO

TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Gordon B Lyon and Tita B Lyon Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/02/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0698469 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/24/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 876,372.53 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 905 Tempera Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 161-700-21-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 876,372.53. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03397-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 12, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 CN 23020

T.S. No.: 18-21630 A.P.N.: 158-280-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/21/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: CHRISTOPHER MASON, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 5/27/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0282783 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 1/03/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0000103 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 4/12/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $259,035.06 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4335 AVENIDA SOLEDAD OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 158-280-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-21630. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/07/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 or www.auction.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 917250 / 18-21630 03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 CN 23001

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 6/25/2005, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by HERMAN EDWARD KREBS, AN UNMARRIED MAN as trustor in favor of SEATTLE MORTGAGE COMPANY as beneficiary, and was recorded on 6/30/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0555802, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 4/2/2015, recorded on 5/19/2015, as instrument number 2015-0254454, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale was recorded on 10/10/2018 as instrument number 2018-0421407, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 06/21/2017 as instrument number 2017-0280542, which notice is hereby given of the withdrawal of the acceleration of the debt and cancellation of the sale previously scheduled to take place on 11/19/2018 at 1:00pm, and postponed to 12/17/2018 at 1:00pm wherein all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) was to be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: LOT 351 OF HERMOSA UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 9529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 17, 1980. APN: 157-511-17-00 Commonly known as: 270 LUSTROSOS STREET, OCEANSIDE CA 92057, THE SALE REFERENCED HEREIN HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND WILL NOT BE HELD. Date: CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner By: Angela A. Leyva Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, CA 92117 Phone: (858) 750-7600 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 917228 / 074677-CA 03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 CN 22998

APN: 122-385-23-00 T.S. No.: NR-51174-ca Reference No.: The Crest at Whelan Ranch HOA APN No.: 122-385-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 4/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 4/8/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/1/2017 as Document No. 2017-0193353 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Socorro Root Duldulao and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 122-385-23-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 378 Moonstone Bay Drive Oceanside, CA 92057. Exhibit “A” Lot 590 inclusive of Re-Subdivision of a portion of Whelan Ranch Unit No. 9, and a portion of Whelan Ranch Unit No. 10, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 12383, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 22, 1989. Excepting therefrom all minerals, oil, gas, petroleum, other hydrocarbon substances and all underground water in or under or which may be produced from said lot which underlies a plane parallel to and 550 feet below the present surface of said Lot for the purpose of prospecting for, the exploration, development, production, extraction, and taking of said minerals, oil, gas, petroleum, other hydrocarbon substances, and water from said Lot by means of mines, wells, derricks or other equipment from surface locations on adjoining or neighboring land or lying outside of the above described lot, it being understood that the owner of such minerals, oil, gas, petroleum, other hydrocarbon substances, and water, as set forth above, shall have no right to enter upon the surface or any portion thereof above said plane parallel to and 550 feet below the present surface of said Lot for any purposes whatsoever. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $8,134.23 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, The Crest at Whelan Ranch Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51174-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 3/4/2019 By: Rhonda Rorie Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342 (03/15/19, 03/22/19, 03/29/19 TS# NR-51174-CA SDI #14153) CN 22997

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 143446 Title No. DS7300-18004305 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/05/2019 at 10:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0297254 and Modified by Modification Recorded on 8/19/11 by Instrument No. 2011-0427977 and Modified by Loan Assumption Agreement Recorded on 8/19/11 by Instrument No. 2011-0427978, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Maribel Rivera, A Married Woman, As Her Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 224-180-38-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 989 Carmen Court, San Marcos, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $491,802.81 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 3/13/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 758-8052 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.homesearch.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 143446. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4687250 03/15/2019, 03/22/2019, 03/29/2019 CN 22996

T.S. No.: 171031273 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 3113 Order No. 95518483 APN: 165-350-04-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 10/16/2013. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GTT, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 6/19/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0255822 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/2/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $86,017.78 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land A.P.N.: 165-350-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171031273. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/27/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer Legal Description Parcel 1: That Portion Of Section 29, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base And Meridian, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To United States Government Survey, Approved December 27, 1870, Described As Follows: Beginning At The Southeast Corner Of Said Section 29, As Shown On Record Of Survey Maps No. 2878 And 4435, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of Said County; Thence Along The South Line Of Said Section 29, North 89 Degrees 29’23” West (North 89 Degrees 34’56” West, According To Said Record Of Survey Map No. 4435) 1510.51 Feet To A Point On The Easterly Boundary Of The Land Shown On Said Record Of Survey Map No. 4435; Thence Along Said Easterly Boundary North 23 Degrees 31’51” East (Record South 23 Degrees 33’47” West), 146.35 Feet To An Angle Point In Said Boundary; Thence Along Said Easterly Boundary Along The Following Described Courses And Distances: North 38 Degrees 11’49” West, 282.52 Feet (Record North 38 Degrees 13’51” West, 282.68 Feet): North 27 Degrees 30’13” East, 434.46 Feet (Record North 27 Degrees 29’21” East, 434.46 Feet); North 46 Degrees 22’20” East, 423.77 Feet (Record North 46 Degrees 22’03” East, 423.65 Feet); To The True Point Of Beginning Of The Herein Described Parcel Of Land; Thence North 51 Degrees 23’43” East, 900.00 Feet (Record North 51 Degrees 24’05” East); Thence Leaving Said Boundary At Right Angles North 38 Degrees 36’17” West, 193.80 Feet; Thence South 39 Degrees 14’35” West, 920.62 Feet To The True Point Of Beginning. Parcel 2: An Easement For Ingress, Egress And Public Utilities Over, Along And Across The Southwesterly 40 Feet Of Lot 16 Of El Camino Estates Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 4795, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, June 13, 1961. Parcel 3: A Non-Exclusive Easement For Access And Public Utility Purposes Over Those Certain Easements Designated “Access And Public Utility Easement”, As Shown On Map Of El Camino Estates Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 4795, Filed In The Office Of The San Diego County Recorder, June 13, 1961. Excepting Therefrom That Portion Lying Within Parcel 2 Hereinabove. MK-95518483 03/08/19, 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 22975

T.S. No. 075284-CA APN: 122-362-31-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/1/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/25/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/7/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0240913, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MELVIN H. MIDKIFF AND JOAN E. MIDKIFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1478 PURITAN DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $333,462.74 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 075284-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916813 / 075284-CA 03/01/19, 03/08/19, 03/15/19 CN 22951

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALDINE ANN OCHS Case # 37-2019-00009634-PR-PW-CTL ROA #1 [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Geraldine Ann Ochs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Darlene B. Lattinville in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Darlene B. Lattinville be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 28, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Tristan Younghaus, Coastal Pacific Law, 12526 High Bluff Dr. Ste 300, San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 619.786.6563 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 23018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 151461P-CG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: Zucker-Lee Inc., a California Corporation 1902 Balboa Avenue, San Diego CA 92109 Doing business as: Pacific Beach Dry Cleaning & Laundry All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: University Heights Dry Cleaning & Laundry; 1815 Madison Avenue, San Diego CA 92116 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 1651 Bella Laguna Court, Encinitas, CA 92024 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: Goldsberry LLC, a California Limited Liability Company 1902 Balboa Avenue, San Diego CA 92109 The assets to be sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, TRADE NAME, GOODWILL, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY, CUSTOMER LISTS, LOGO, TRADEMARKS, SIGNS AND ADVERTISING MATERIALS, TELEPHONE AND FAX NUMBERS, WEBSITES, URL NAMES ADN EMAIL ADDRESSES, VENDOR LISTS AND CATALOGS, SOFTWARE LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, AND LEASEHOLD INTEREST, and are located at: “Pacific Beach Dry Cleaning & Laundry”, 1902 Balboa Avenue, San Diego CA 92109 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is APRIL 3, 2019. This bulk sale IS subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be APRIL 2, 2019, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 3/05/19 Buyer’s Signature; Goldsberry LLC, a California Limited Liability Company By:/s/ Timothy James Goldsberry, Member By:/s/ Carla Goldsberry, Member 3/15/19 CNS-3231797# CN 23002

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 19FL001441N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: MILDRA GUADALUPE DE LA CRUZ PEREZ. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: JUAN NORBERTO CASTILLO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Juan Norberto Castillo, 711 Rena Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 Telephone: 760.847.3634 Date (Fecha): 02/05/2019 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), R. Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22974

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JENSEN CASE # 37-2017-00027546-PR-PW-CTL ROA#109 REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr. 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego, CA 92101 Central Probate Division. Petitioner JODIE JENSEN is the personal representative of the estate of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order for c. approval of commission of 5% of the amount of $699,000.00. Description of property sold: a. Interest sold 100%, b. Improved, d. Street address and location: 5148 Bella Collina St., Oceanside CA 92056. E. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e. Appraisal: a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 05/04/2017; b. Appraised value at above date: $725,000.00; c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing $685,000.00; d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed. Manner and terms of sale: a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: JOVITA JUANILLO.; C. Sale was private on 02/26/2019; d. Amount bid $699,000.00 Deposit $6,990.00 e. Payment Credit. f. Other terms of sale Commission b. A Written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with SANDRA SARRO OF PACIFIC SOTHEBY’S INT’L REALTY DRE# 01412332; C. Purchaser was procured by VICKI PATTERSON OF GREEN TREE PROPERTIES a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account; d. Commission is to be divided as follows: $34,950.00 TO BE DIVIDED EQUALLY BETWEEN BROKER. Bond a. Amount before sale: NONE, b. Additional amount needed: NONE. C. Proceeds are to be deposited in a blocked account. Receipts will be filed. UNION BANK located at 669 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. Notice of Sale a. Published Notice of Hearing b. Special notice: (3) Required written notice will be given; c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate: (1) Petitioner (consent or notice not required). Reason for sale a. Necessary to pay (1) debts; (2) devise; (4) expenses of administration; (5) taxes. b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons. Formula for overbids a. Original bid: $699,000.00; b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00; c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $34,450.00; d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $734,450.00. Overbid Required amount of first overbid $734,450.00 Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonable attainable for the property were are follows: Property was listed on MLS; realtor had multiple open houses. Date: 02/27/2019 S/Rachel Vrana, Attorney Declared under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 02/27/2019 S/Jodie Jensen, Estate Admin. Petitioner ATTACHMENT “2e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION The property is situated in the State of California, County of San Diego, City of Oceanside, described as follows: Lot 58 of Mission Santa Fe Parcel 4-Unit 1, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 12370, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 12, 1989. This deed is made and accepted upon the covenants, conditions and restrictions set forth in the declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions recorded May 12, 1989 as Documents 89-252897 and amended and restated by instrument recorded January 29, 1991 as File No. 91-0041168, both of official records in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, California and any amendments thereto, all of which are incorporated herein by reference so said declaration with the same effect as though fully set forth herein. APN: 158-563-24-00 Commonly known as: 5148 Bella Collina Street, Oceanside CA 92056 ATTACHMENT “4e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Buyer will be providing the balance of down payment in the amount of $62,910.00 cash to be deposited into along with the previously deposited sum of $6,990.00. Buyer will be obtaining a loan in the amount of $629,100.00 to pay for the balance of the purchase price of $699,000.00. Seller also agrees to pay buyer’s escrow fees not to exceed the sum of $1,350.00. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana, JD (CSBN 153556), Attorney at Law, APC, 950 Boardwalk, Ste 304, San Marcos CA 92078. Telephone: 760.634.2403

03/08/19, 03/15/19, 03/22/19 CN 22973

This notification is to verify that I, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, previously lived in India under my given name of Daras Khara. I was married to Sohan Singh Chaudhary on 12/3/1960 and changed my name after marriage to Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary. I have only used this name, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, since that time for all legal purposes and documents. I declare and certify to the best of my knowledge that the above information is true and complete. S/ Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006449 Filed: Mar 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Garage. Located at: 538 Olive Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 902 Chablis Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hector Alfredo Efren Tafur Jr., 902 Chablis Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hector Alfredo Efren Tafur Jr. 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006311 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cadre Environmental. Located at: 1338 Napoli St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ruben Sabino Ramirez, 1338 Napoli St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Rebecca Raye Ramirez, 1338 Napoli St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2002 S/Rebecca Raye Ramirez 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005451 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Furkademy. Located at: 1590 Tierra del Cielo, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meredith Michelle Hartley, 1590 Tierra del Cielo, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meredith Michelle Hartley 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006321 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Western Aerobarrier. Located at: 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Crest Enterprises Inc., 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/19/2018 S/Richard Williams 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004929 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Relationship Counselors. Located at: 621 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacqueline Rasmussen., 2823 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2019 S/Jacqueline Rasmussen 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005611 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Self Made Barbershop. Located at: 1912 Hacienda Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 8502 Glencoe Dr., Riverside CA 92504. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gilberto A Betancourt Jr., 8502 Glencoe Dr., Riverside CA 92504. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2019 S/Gilberto A Betancourt Jr. 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005709 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Samusco USA. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Manny Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/14/2014 S/Thomas Manny Dieckilman 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005429 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Original Yogurt Shack. Located at: 6990 El Camino Real #L, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Pierce Moses, 528 S Cinda St., Anaheim CA 92806. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Pierce Moses 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005789 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Optimal Options. Located at: 7992 Paseo Aliso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Umesh Kumar, 7992 Paseo Aliso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Umesh Kumar 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006324 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Tropical Fish. Located at: 1744 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler Nicholas Faiella, 1744 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA 92081; 2. Andrew Michael Faiella, 1744 Crystal Ridge Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyler Nicholas Faiella 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004672 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indulgence In Home Nail and Spa Services. Located at: 721 Buena Tierra Way #185, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Vince Delgado, 721 Buena Tierra Way #185, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Shani Rachael Smith, 1418 Crestview Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Vince Delgado 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005752 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo Ramen. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1635 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thousand Sunny LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2019 S/Mika Murphy 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005843 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Extraordinary Measures Construction. Located at: 880 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Scott Fitzpatrick, 880 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2019 S/Ryan Scott Fitzpatrick 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005684 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Engine Room. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230029, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Richard Kiehl, 1150 Garden View Rd #230029, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Richard Kiehl 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005375 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bree’s Nanny Service. Located at: 615 N Ditmar, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bree Ann Herington, 615 N Ditmar, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bree Ann Herington 03/15, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05/19 CN 23003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005637 Filed: Mar 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Photo Creations. Located at: 1733 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathryn Nicole Sullivan, 1733 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Nicole Sullivan, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005294 Filed: Feb 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team Carlsbad MRG. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Murrey, 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. McKenzie Murrey, 4998 Verona St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2019 S/James Murrey, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004935 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TAG Motor Sports. Located at: 2520 Pioneer Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TAG Motor Sports Inc., 2520 Pioneer Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adrian M Kulinski, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004617 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So. Cal. Rental Solutions. Located at: 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Graham Jurusz, 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Michelle Teran, 7059 Zubaron Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Graham Jurusz, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005600 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sana Therapeutics; B. Sana-CBD. Located at: 3220 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sana Therapy Products LLC, 3220 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Albert Bertha, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22991

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004804 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renewal By Anderson of Greater San Diego. Located at: 18151 SW Boones Ferry Rd., Portland OR Washington 97224. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RBACA Enterprises Inc., 18151 SW Boones Ferry Rd., Portland OR 97224. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark D Tiffee, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005502 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OHM Sanker Restaurant LLC dba La Cucina Trattoria. Located at: 1415 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. OHM Sanker Restaurant LLC, 1415 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaspal S Garg, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005054 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McCoy’s Handyman Services. Located at: 1501 Via Estrada del Lago, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shamrock Capital Inc, 1501 Via Estrada del Lago, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2003 S/Stephen K McCoy, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004577 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maypole Consulting. Located at: 7540 Charmant Dr. #1226, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Noah Christian Maypole, 7540 Charmant Dr. #1226, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2018 S/Noah Christian Maypole, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005247 Filed: Feb 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaplan MacLean Rheumatology. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie MacLean MD A Professional Corporation, 345 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Natalie MacLean, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004535 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Guy N Gal RV Movers. Located at: 1402 Avocado Rd, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shannon Leigh Farner, 1402 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Thomas Mitchell Farner, 1402 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Shannon Leigh Farner, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003918 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boxdrop. Located at: 3375 Mission Ave #I, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beachcities Boxdrop LLC, 3375 Mission Ave #I, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2019 S/Benjamin Owen, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004820 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Geo Inc. Located at: 565 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coast Geo Inc., 565 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kearins, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004549 Filed: Feb 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Classic Muscle Cars LLC; B. CCMC. Located at: 6070 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 245 Lolita St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Classic Muscle Cars LLC, 6070 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shareen Ghannam, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005483 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beery Group Architecture. Located at: 2091 Las Palmas #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John S Berry Architect Inc., 2091 Las Palmas #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2006 S/John S Berry, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/19 CN 22981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003744 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Spot Toffee and Treats. Located at: 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine Marie Hall, 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Marie Hall 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004308 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SSC Logistics. Located at: 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Deverell Beebe III, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Sarah Nadine Beebe, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2019 S/George Deverell Beebe III 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003213 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. re-find off main. Located at: 146 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Riley McKenna Herington, 1508 Sequoia Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Riley McKenna Herington 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004543 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plumb, Square & Level Construction. Located at: 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kyle Newby, 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kyle Newby 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004765 Filed: Feb 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Gara & Associates, LTD; B. Amenity Works. Located at: 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara A O’Gara, 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Barbara A O’Gara 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004530 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC; B. MyPrimeHomeRealty.com. Located at: 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC, 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Alan Wells 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003452 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Lending Hands cosmetic surgery aftercare. Located at: 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irais Garcia, 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2019 S/Irais Garcia 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004845 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavette Design. Located at: 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson, 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004927 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John A. Wright Cleaning Services. Located at: 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Allen David Wright, 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2019 S/John Allen David Wright 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004975 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inkwell Tutors. Located at: 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mansfield Education LLC, 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Sweetman 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004916 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Myles G. Mellor, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Deborah L. Fleming, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles G. Mellor 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003958 Filed: Feb 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comfort and Peace Hospice. Located at: 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Absolute Hospice Care Inc, 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Chibuzor Chilekezi 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004425 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Jamie Dixon 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004347 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atkin Homes. Located at: 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232808, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Anthony Atkin, 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Anthony Atkin 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002997 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Vessel. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 902 Tait St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meaghan Marie Hammarsten, 902 Tait St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meaghan Marie Hammarsten 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003600 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brink Creative. Located at: 138 Edgewood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Barada Brink, 138 Edgewood Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Lisa Barada Brink 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002552 Filed: Jan 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Notary Services. Located at: 5232 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Aaron Cason, 5232 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Aaron Cason 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003605 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peaches to Poppies. Located at: 3985 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anndrea Kathlene Boren, 3985 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2017 S/Anndrea Kathlene Boren 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002779 Filed: Jan 31, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Other World Brewing Company. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stave & Nail Brewing Company LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2019 S/Justin Stambaugh 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002207 Filed: Jan 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nattier Collection. Located at: 10429 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Arias, 10429 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Arias 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002271 Filed: Jan 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innertelligence. Located at: 3048 Via Romaza, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104 Box #721, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Elizabeth Kelly Harvey, 3048 Via Romaza, Carsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2018 S/Sara Elizabeth Kelly Harvey 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003623 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Glass, LTD; B. Del Mar Glass. Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Dean Furrh, 694 California St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Denis B Morin, 12548 Cavallo, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Dean Furrh 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004222 Filed: Feb 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pediatric Dental Care. Located at: 2753 Jefferson St. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marta A. Penman DDS Inc, 2753 Jefferson St. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2019 S/Marta Penman 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003775 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burnt Pixels. Located at: 1607 Fairlead Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Garrett Parker, 1607 Fairlead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2019 S/Ryan Garrett Parker 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003857 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Rio. Located at: 3276 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. B Simple LLC, 3276 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2018 S/Ana Carolina Perez Mattos 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003356 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ASAP Electric. Located at: 965 Pine Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesus Arcadio Avina, 965 Pine Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/28/2018 S/Jesus Arcadio Avina 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22932