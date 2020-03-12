Legal Notices, March 13, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS FIRE DEPARTMENT Legal Notice of City Council Public Hearing PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, BUT NO LATER THAN 72 HOURS BEFORE THE SCHEDULED MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (rescheduled from March 18, 2020) at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance 2020-03, an Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Municipal Code Section 10.04.020, regarding Section 503.6 – Security Gates. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines. The action being considered by the City Council is an administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. This action entails adoption of State mandated Fire Codes with minor amendments and will not have a significant effect on the environment. The proposed amendments are either administrative, procedural or will impose more stringent regulations than presently required by the State code as a result of local climatic, geological, or topographical conditions within the City of Encinitas. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas Municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) as part of the agenda packet for the May 6, 2020 City Council Meeting on Thursday, April 30, 2020. This ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days after adoption. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact Interim Fire Marshal Hans Schmidt in Fire Prevention, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2823 or by email at fireprevention@encinitasca.gov. 03/13/2020, 04/17/2020 CN 24412

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PROJECT NAME: Bessemer Parcel Map; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002832-2019; SUB-002833-2019; CDPNF-002835-2019; FILING DATE: January 7, 2019; APPLICANT: Bill Bessemer/Terrance Chun; LOCATION: Santa Fe Drive (APN: 260-212-41 and -26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide one existing lot into two lots with on-site grading and proposed on-site and frontage improvements on an existing vacant lot as well as a request for a temporary construction trailer during the grading and installation of frontage improvements along Santa Fe Drive; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) and Rural Residential 1 (RR1) Zones and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15315(a) and 15304 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15315(a) exempts the division of residential lots into four or fewer parcels with the average lot slope of the site less than 20 percent. Section 15304 exempts minor alterations to land including grading. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/13/2020 CN 24409

Title Order No. 05939941 Trustee Sale No. 84082 Loan No. 399229173 APN: 173-183-25-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/9/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 4/6/2020 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 2/22/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0063347 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: REBECCA JEAN PRESCOTT , as Trustor ANGELICA FRANCIS TRUST , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1128 OAK DR VISTA, CA 92084. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $295,995.44 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. DATE: 3/6/2020 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE', VICE PRESIDENT You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 84082. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 925330 / 84082 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020 CN 24404

T.S. No. 087526-CA APN: 162-291-42-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/14/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/14/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0063166 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARY EWING COOPER, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3502 PEAR BLOSSOM DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $151,523.90 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 925288 / 087526-CA 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020 CN 24397

T.S. No. 088858-CA APN: 123-280-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/12/1994. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/6/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/14/1994 as Instrument No. 1994-0603466 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CRAIG CORISON, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4201 PALOMAR DRIVE FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $37,960.93 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 925208 / 088858-CA 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020 CN 24396

APN: 162-291-19-00 TS No: CA05000899-19-1 TO No: 191170574-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 20, 2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 26, 2002 as Instrument No. 2002-1187152, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ALICE T KENNEDY, LIVING TRUST, UTD, JANUARY 6, 2001, ALICE T KENNEDY, TRUSTEE, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3585 PEAR BLOSSOM AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $67,515.81 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000899-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/03/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000899-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Order Number 70649, Pub Dates: 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24395

BATCH: AFC-2069, 2075 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2020 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99693 B0446995A 105 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 34 34 214-010-94-00 DAVID E. FOUNTAIN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/09/2015 06/25/2015 2015-0330154 12/2/2019 2019-0557575 $28066.43 99694 B0431235S 232 BIENNIAL FLOAT ODD 02 214-010-94-00 GUSTAVO HERNANDEZ AND SELENA YNEZ HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/02/2014 07/17/2014 2014-0298185 12/2/2019 2019-0557575 $23186.63 99695 B0440375C 232 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 10 214-010-94-00 BENNY R. COOPER AND DINA L. COOPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/20/2014 01/29/2015 2015-0039485 12/2/2019 2019-0557575 $20993.27 99789 B0507655H 211 EACH 12 214-010-94-00 JOSEPH D. SNYDER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/14/2018 8/2/2018 2018-0315516 12/2/2019 2019-0557870 $27361.71 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 3/2/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020 CN 24379

BATCH: AFC-2 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2020 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99684 Y7359575H 345 ANNUAL FLOAT 13 211-022-28-00 ANTONIO S. ALESSI AND SARAH S. ALESSI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/10/2012 03/22/2012 2012-0167270 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $41251.76 99685 B0457615A 150 ANNUAL FLOAT 20 211-022-28-00 PETER E. MARI AND CHELSEA R. MARI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/30/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644376 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $26770.05 99686 B0480545H 193 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 ULISES TREJO AND GUILLERMINA GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2017 02/09/2017 2017-0066139 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $24855.54 99687 B0418035H 186 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 JOSHUA D. DURBIN AND DORCAS A. DURBIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/01/2013 11/21/2013 2013-0686400 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $19314.53 99688 B0462365H 382 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 SALVADOR R. GALEANO AND MAYRA GALEANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/06/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0131690 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $25692.72 99690 B0509445A 148 ANNUAL FLOAT 17 211-022-28-00 SERGIO R. SEGOVIA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2018 09/06/2018 2018-0368318 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $21862.88 99691 B0474265S 293 BIENNIAL FLOAT ODD 38 211-022-28-00 RAMON E. ARMAS AND JAIMIE I. ARMAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/21/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0536067 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $23288.28 99692 B0439525C 160 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 SAM NEFTIN AND CYNTHIA ZOLA-NEFTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0007483 12/2/2019 2019-0557670 $24865.31 99782 B0432955S 198 EACH 34 211-022-28-00 MOHEB Y. KALDAS A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2014 08/14/2014 2014-0348983 12/2/2019 2019-0557593 $34481.22 99783 B0451615L 284 EACH 15 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER S. MCKENNA AND KIMBERLY A. MCKENNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2015 9/3/2015 2015-0467530 12/2/2019 2019-0557593 $28402.30 99784 B0449595L 181 EACH 42 211-022-28-00 NICK GARCIA AND NILSA I. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415528 12/2/2019 2019-0557593 $28697.73 99785 B0468145H 266 EVEN 42 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. WHITEHURST AND DEBBI D. WHITEHURST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326450 12/2/2019 2019-0557593 $26252.47 99786 Y7359015H 275 EACH 32 211-022-28-00 JAMES M. HALL AND PATRICIA K. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2012 02/02/2012 2012-0061420 12/2/2019 2019-0557593 $29441.97 99787 B0510465H 397 EACH 15 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW AARON JOHNSON AND ROSE ANN MAE PETERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/11/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0402914 12/2/2019 2019-0557593 $35603.46 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 3/2/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020 CN 24378

BATCH: AFC-2067, 2073 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2020 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99696 B0430615L GMP701409A1Z 7014 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 09 211-131-13-00 WILLIAM T. POWER AND DARLENE M. POWER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/22/2014 07/03/2014 2014-0278594 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $33501.22 99697 B0417665S GMP701112D1O 7011 BIENNIAL FLOAT ODD 12 211-131-13-00 DESERAE N. BRYANT A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/2/2013 11/14/2013 2013-0673768 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $20384.44 99698 B0419855H GMP701230A1Z 7012 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 30 211-131-13-00 ELIZABETH L. ANDERSON TRUSTEE OF THE ELIZABETH L. ANDERSON FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 1 1996 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2013 12/19/2013 2013-0728162 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $24076.70 99699 B0465545H GMO501624DO 5016 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 24 ODD 24 211-130-02-00 CHILUWA MDALA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/16/2016 5/19/2016 2016-0243291 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $23483.13 99700 B0463375H GMO502610DE 5026 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 10 211-130-02-00 JOSHUA A. FRIESNER A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/4/2016 4/7/2016 2016-0158241 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $19755.25 99701 B0501025H GMP662439A1Z 6624 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 39 211-131-13-00 WILLIAM LEWIS AND IRENE PIMENTEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/24/2018 4/12/2018 2018-0146240 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $52032.73 99702 B0507665H GMP611146A1Z 6111 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 46 211-131-13-00 HECTOR VEGA A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/7/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329037 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $46333.39 99703 B0407015H GMP682450A1E 6824 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 50 211-131-07-00 DAVID D. HUFSTEDLER AND JULIA C. HUFSTEDLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/19/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276518 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $21236.63 99704 B0515435S GMP612135A1E 6121 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 35 211-131-11-00 ROBERT SANDOVAL AND JOSEPHINE SANDOVAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/21/2018 1/10/2019 2019-0010049 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $39621.34 99705 B0506045C GMS8020811DZ 80208 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 11 212-271-04-00 JAMES F. MACLELLAN JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/22/2018 7/5/2018 2018-0273078 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $26941.77 99706 B0507185C GMP8010552BO 80105 BIENNIAL FLOAT ODD 52 212-271-04-00 MATTHEW J. PALADINI AND SARAH S. PALADINI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/13/2018 7/26/2018 2018-0304488 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $27388.08 99707 B0514305S GMP8010838BO 80108 BIENNIAL FLOAT ODD 38 212-271-04-00 ALAN J. HARGRAVE AND NETTALIE RUTH HARGRAVE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/28/2018 12/13/2018 2018-0510977 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $29161.08 99708 B0439985H GMO703207A1Z 7032 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 7 211-131-10-00 MANUEL D. DUARTE AND THERESE M. VALENTINE-DUARTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/31/2014 1/15/2015 2015-0018858 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $33230.20 99709 B0500365H GMP612407D1E 6124 BIENNIAL FLOAT EVEN 7 211-131-11-00 MYLA RAHMAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/22/2017 3/29/2018 2018-0124597 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $22215.93 99710 B0446595H GMP583431BZ 5834 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 31 211-131-05-00 RONALD A. CASTRO AND JASMINE N. VAUGHN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/14/2015 6/18/2015 2015-0316684 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $31531.25 99711 B0477565S GMP682243D1Z 6822 ANNUAL FLOAT EACH 43 211-131-13-00 ROSEMARY BERTOK A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/19/2016 12/8/2016 2016-0672462 12/2/2019 2019-0557591 $27341.69 99768 B1447475C GMP531328AZ 5313 EACH 28 211-130-03-00 DAVID M ROZOWSKI AND MARGARET S ROZOWSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/24/2007 04/06/2007 2007-0231512 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $39240.96 99769 B3209475C GMP531401AE 5314 EVEN 1 211-130-03-00 DESMOND A. TOWNSEND AND LILLIAN C. TOWNSEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2008 03/06/2009 2009-0110983 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $37681.05 99771 B0470735H GMO603229D1Z 6032 EACH 29 211-131-11-00 SANDRA AMBROSI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0410530 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $29600.67 99772 B0482075H GMP652427A1Z 6524 EACH 27 211-131-13-00 ADAM CHASE WEITZELL AND ELIZABETH ANN WEITZELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2017 03/23/2017 2017-0131912 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $47738.98 99774 B0487795S GMP702248D1E 7022 EVEN 48 211-131-13-00 GORDAN M. ROBERTS A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2017 07/06/2017 2017-0303831 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $21428.08 99776 B0490615C GMO593216AZ 5932 EACH 16 211-131-11-00 JOSE B. MEJIA AND GLADYS E. MEJIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377043 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $40702.20 99777 B0493195S GMO703132BE 7031 EVEN 32 211-131-13-00 PERRY HARTWICK A(N) SINGLE MAN AND ERICA N. STEWART A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/21/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459643 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $29616.94 99778 B0498855H GMP612424D1Z 6124 EACH 24 211-131-11-00 NELSON H. GALVEZ AND MARGARITA A. GALVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/16/2018 02/15/2018 2018-0060304 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $31473.54 99779 B0507035C GMP612323B1Z 6123 EACH 23 211-131-11-00 CECIL C. RUIZ AND DEBBIE L. RUIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2018 07/26/2018 2018-0304417 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $35724.49 99780 B0515185H GMP611401A1Z 6114 EACH 1 211-131-11-00 JASON FARRELL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/08/2018 01/03/2019 2019-0001786 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $40089.79 99781 B0446285H GMP531442AZ 5314 EACH 42 211-130-03-00 ROBERT K. SALAS AND TERESA C. SALAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2015 06/18/2015 2015-0315722 12/2/2019 2019-0557666 $51451.93 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 3/2/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020 CN 24377

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No: 20070134004037 Title Order No.: 190888798 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/24/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0734449 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: ROBIN BONAGURO, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 04/24/2020 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1106 S. STAGECOACH LANE, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 APN#: 106-062-35-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $677,582.60. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20070134004037. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/25/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4719887 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020, 03/20/2020 CN 24369

T.S. No.: 191107375 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 18-1695 Order No. 95523030 APN: 264-401-15-00; 264-670-38-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 4/18/2018. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Thomas Dubiel, an unmarried man, as to APN 264-401-15 and Czeslaw Dubiel and Lucyna Dubiel, Co-Trustees of the Dubiel Family Trust Dated October 8, 2015, as to APN 264-670-38 Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 5/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0176395 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/23/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $423,694.60 Street Address or other common designation of real property: (Vacant Land) 148 Camino De Arriba and 38 Avenida Apice Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-401-15-00; 264-670-38-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191107375. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/19/2020 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 BY: /s/ Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020 CN 24354

T.S. No. 080961-CA APN: 123-500-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/27/2020 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 05/01/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0216277, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: L. JEROME MCGILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1964 TRACY COURT FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $707,574.92 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924836 / 080961-CA 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020 CN 24344

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-12-517072-JB Order No.: 120223912-CA-GTI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JACKIE A QUILALANG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 10/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0931166 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/27/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $722,055.08 The purported property address is: 1411 ENCHANTE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-741-44 161-741-44-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-12-517072-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-12-517072-JB IDSPub #0160719 2/28/2020 3/6/2020 3/13/2020 CN 24343

T.S. No. 19-20644-SP-CA Title No. 191009953-CA-VOI A.P.N. 216-290-35-17 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Christopher A. Jeffery and Gayle Jeffery, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 04/12/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0245245 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, CA. Date of Sale: 03/20/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $438,976.88 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7565 Gibraltar Street #17 Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 216-290-35-17 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-20644-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/18/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 855-219-8501; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020 CPP 350277 CN 24341

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: March 23, 2020 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: AVILES BROTHERS 8770 AVENIDA COSTA BLANCA SAN DIEGO CA 92154 PLATE: 9E57905 VIN: 1XP5DB9X25D849180 2005 PTRB DS 03/13/2020 CN 24413

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 03-28-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 133 Dave Howorka 2. 726AB Dave Howorka 3. 8123 Greg Rutten 3/13, 3/20/20 CNS-3352542# CN 24411

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELEANOR F. CARTER [IMAGED] CASE# 37-2020-00005128-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eleanor F. Carter. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia Knight, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia Knight, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph J. Park, 6165 Greenwich Dr. Ste 340, San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 858.373.5555 03/13, 003/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24399

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00012197-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Keli Rae Hart filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Keli Rae Hart; change to proposed name: Keli Rae Rich. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 05, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 05, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24398

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FAYE KIRKLAND [IMAGED] Case # 37-2020-00005130-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Shirley Faye Kirkland. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John David Kirkland in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John David Kirkland be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 23, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Stephan A. Hoover PO Box 723, Carlsbad CA 92018 Telephone: 619.500.4525 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24392

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JERRY B. EARLYWINE, aka JERRY BRUCE EARLYWINE, aka JERRY B. EARLYWINE SR. [IMAGED] Case # 37-2020-00007585-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jerry B. Earlywine, aka Jerry Bruce Earlywine, aka Jerry B. Earlywine Sr.. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Bonnie L. Hartland, Named Executor in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Bonnie L. Hartland be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 15, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 S Melrose Dr. Ste 201, Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004502 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hearts & Harmonies; B. Acoustic Underground. Located at: 1200 Harbor Dr. N. #11D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Keri Marie Koistra, 1200 Harbor Dr. N. #11D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2020 S/Keri Marie Koistra 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005616 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Twins Marketing. Located at: 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Eccles, 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Susette Eccles, 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2020 S/James Eccles 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004823 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cosmetic Dentistry. Located at: 891 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catherine J Santone, DDS, APC, 891 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Megan Dietz, DDS, A Professional Dental Corporation, 2126 Willowspring Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Megan Dietz 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005638 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Ultimate Stones. Located at: 1543 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Terry Leroy Myers, 1543 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2020 S/Terry Leroy Myers 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005745 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Online Coach; B. My Arts Journal. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc, 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005538 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PIE. Located at: 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Dugan Ottow, 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2020 S/Jennifer Dugan Ottow 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004846 Filed: Feb 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Symmetry Wellness. Located at: 6049 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephie Elena Steele, 6049 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephie Elena Steele 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005655 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epoca Bikes USA. Located at: 3230 Waring Ct. #L, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drais Holdings LLC, 3230 Waring Ct. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2020 S/Andy J Fenech-Soler 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005775 Filed: Mar 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Analytical Services Company; B. Analytical Services Company, DBA ASC Scientific. Located at: 6518 Oceanview Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Robert Toth, 6518 Oceanview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Craig Amerigian, 194 Narragansett, Jamestown RI 02835. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1983 S/John Robert Toth 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005560 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. King Graphics. Located at: 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colmol Inc., 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2001 S/Sean Mundy 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005415 Filed: Mar 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synchronous Pictures. Located at: 10531 4S Commons Dr. #432, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Parker Films LLC, 10531 4S Commons Dr. #432, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Parker 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005426 Filed: Mar 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organic Grove Services. Located at: 554 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 5358, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. William Henry Hahlbohm, 554 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2020 S/William Henry Hahlbohm 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004944 Filed: Feb 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CarCounseling.com; B. Car Counseling. Located at: 801 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benjamin Robert Brin, 801 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Brent Joseph Astrosky, 801 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Benjamin Robert Brin 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005155 Filed: Feb 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Personal Training Acadamy. Located at: 5751 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 5102 Whitman Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica DeHart, 5102 Whitman Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Rolando Montano, 5102 Whitman Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/27/2020 S/Jessica DeHart 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004026 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joanne Cary Global. Located at: 3172 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joanne Allard, 3172 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2020 S/Joanne Allard 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003838 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 2820 N Ontario St., Burbank CA Los Angeles 91504. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. Kan-Di-Ki LLC, 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003837 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 965 E Yosemite Ave. #24, Manteca CA San Joaquin 95336. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. Community Mobile Ultrasound LLC, 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003836 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 965 E Yosemite Ave. #24, Manteca CA San Joaquin 95336. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. Community Mobile Diagnostics LLC, 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003835 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TridentCare; B. TridentCare at Home; C. TridentCare Imaging. Located at: 965 E Yosemite Ave. #24, Manteca CA San Joaquin 95336. Mailing Address: 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. Registrant Information: 1. American Diagnostics Services Inc., 930 Ridgebrook Rd., Sparks MD 21152. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Brian Cuomo 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005115 Filed: Feb 26, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Vu Realty; B. Zip Refund. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Venture Works Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Cara Olson 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004475 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandi Star Wellness. Located at: 4489 Gladstone Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandi J Star, 4489 Gladstone Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2020 S/Sandi J Star 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005347 Filed: Feb 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NZ Fitness. Located at: 1587 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 1587 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Zapoli, 1587 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Nicole Zapoli 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005107 Filed: Feb 26, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Christopher H Johnson Consulting. Located at: 1037 Monterey Vista Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Hyrum Johnson, 1037 Monterey Vista Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Hyrum Johnson 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2020 CN 24373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004785 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South America Adventure Specialists. Located at: 1981 Countrygrove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Stephanie Zenick, 1981 Countrygrove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Stephanie Zenick 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004829 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cabinet Hero. Located at: 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cabinet Hero, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Julie Garrido 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003902 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom Vessel. Located at: 2431 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Vincent Tralka, 2431 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Paul Vincent Tralka 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004625 Filed: Feb 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vero D Jewels. Located at: 2803 Via Diego, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sangam Jayant Prajapati, 2803 Via Diego, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sangam Jayant Prajapati 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004223 Filed: Feb 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PCH Dry Carpet Cleaning; B. PCH Equipment; C. PCHDCC; D. Professional Commercial & Home Dry Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-135, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Kevin S Allen, 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2020 S/Kevin S Allen 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004454 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Preferred Insurance California. Located at: 322 S Pacific St. #6, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #883, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Aaron Michael Chavez, 322 S Pacific St. #6, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Aaron Michael Chavez 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24353

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004426 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Law Center. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alicia Maria Skow, 1148 Whispering Water Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Alicia Maria Skow 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24352

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2020-9004425 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Village Law Center. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/30/2019 and assigned File #2019-9011141. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Alicia Maria Skow, 1148 Whispering Water Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Dennis P Kelly, 925 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: General Partnership S/Alicia Maria Skow 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004304 Filed: Feb 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Expedition Bavaria LLC; B. Expedition Kalifornien. Located at: 4075 Carmel View Rd. #10, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Expedition Bavaria LLC, 4075 Carmel View Rd. #10, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2014 S/Eliezer Alvarado 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004518 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Binvetec. Located at: 2011 S Tremont St. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sequent Realty LLC, 2011 S Tremont St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward A Borlenghi 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004546 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Back to Cali Records; 2. Back to Cali Entertainment; 3. Popping Kettle. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2556 Ingleton Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Back to Cali LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/David Addy 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003416 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dedstok Loan Services. Located at: 6567 Halite Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dedstok Holdings, 6567 Halite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Enzo Morales 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002718 Filed: Jan 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kylle Sebree Studio. Located at: 3500 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kylle Andrew Sebree, 3500 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Haley Nicole Sebree, 3500 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2012 S/Haley Nicole Sebree 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003440 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Dog Publications. Located at: 1848 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kim Smith Rohlfs, 1848 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kim Smith Rohlfs 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003595 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maribel y Oliva Cocina. Located at: 920 Regal Rd. #7, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maribel Zamora, 920 Regal Rd. #7, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2020 S/Maribel Zamora 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004098 Filed: Feb 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GNA Construction. Located at: 170 Santa Clara Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Glenn Nicholas Adkins, 170 Santa Clara Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1996 S/Glenn Nicholas Adkins 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003979 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift Listing; B. Hey Serri Home Team. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2020 S/Serri Rowell 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002733 Filed: Jan 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shelly Reef; B. TOLAS; C. Temple of Light and Sound; D. Universal Love Teachings. Located at: 14196 Woodhollow Ln., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shelly Ann Reif, 14196 Woodhollow Ln., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2018 S/Shelly Ann Reif 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003745 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Versa Fit; B. Versa Fit Versaclimber Studio. Located at: 515 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott McBride, 1816 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2019 S/Scott McBride 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24324

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003655 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tamed Bread. Located at: 1822 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Craig Scheckner, 1822 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Scheckner 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003556 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Fish Tattoo; B. Modernline Scalp Micropigmentation. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101 #18, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Big Fish Arts LLC, 243 N Hwy 101 #18, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2014 S/David Hartman 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003967 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acme Venture Group. Located at: 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mitchel Steven Fredricks, 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Susan Lisa Fredricks, 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2020 S/Mitchel Steven Fredricks 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24321