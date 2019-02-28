Legal Notices, March 1, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (closed 3/8 and 3/22, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Cambridge Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: 18-193 MINV/CDP; FILING DATE: September 10, 2018; APPLICANT: New Pointe Investment 50, LLC; LOCATION: 2315 Cambridge Avenue (APN: 261-094-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Variance and Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new two-story single-family dwelling with a side yard variance request of 20 percent (one-foot) on the south portion of the project near the southern property line. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/01/19 CN 22971

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2019-20 Funding Recommendations PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, City Hall 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing on March 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. to consider funding recommendations for proposed FY 2019-20 Housing and Community Development activities. The proposed activities will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. A previous public notice was published on December 7, 2018, which specified that a public hearing regarding the FY 2019-20 CDBG funding recommendations would take place on March 20, 2019. This notice serves to correct the previous notice regarding the public hearing date. The grant amount may increase or decrease from 0%-20% depending on the final FY 2019 budget approved by Congress. The City of Encinitas estimates receiving a five percent reduction and anticipates receiving approximately $316,302 of CDBG funds in FY 2019-20, with an estimated $47,445 available for public services, $63,260 available for program administration and fair housing, and $205,597 available for other activities. The proposed FY 2019-20 funding recommendations include the following: homeless prevention and shelter, youth outreach, and senior services; program administration and fair housing activities; and a facility improvement project that benefits lower-income and homeless households, public infrastructure improvements, and a residential rehabilitation program that benefits low-income homeowners. The FY 2019-20 CDBG funding recommendations Agenda Report will be available the week prior to the public hearing in the City Council Meeting Agenda. The Agenda Report will be available at City Hall during regular business hours and on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts. If you have questions or wish for further information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at (760) 943-2237, or npiano@encinitasca.gov or by mail or in person at City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the public hearing on March 13, 2019. THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AND VETERAN’S STATUS, PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITY ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT 760-633-2601. 03/01/19 CN 22970

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays & Holidays (3/8, 3/22 etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Fire Station # 4 Storage Structure; CASE NUMBER: 19-2913 ADR; FILING DATE: January 14, 2019; APPLICANT: Matt Widelski, City of Encinitas Engineering Department; LOCATION: 2011 Village Park Way (APN: 257-050-70); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review to construct an 800-square foot storage accessory structure. The subject property is located in the Public/Semi-Public (P/SP) zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is not located within the Coastal Zone. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/01/19 CN 22969

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of March, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Venture Church Modification CASE NUMBER: 17-094 MUPMOD/CDP FILING DATE: April 18, 2017 APPLICANT: Troy Martin/Steve Ragan LOCATION: 777 Santa Fe Drive (APN 260-131-41 & -42) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Modification to a Major Use Permit and a Coastal Development Permit to expand an existing church sanctuary use into an existing adjacent multi-purpose room. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 03/01/19 CN 22968

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 17-128 GPA/SPA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: An Update to the City’s Housing Element, also known as Housing Plan Update 2019, and Related Land Use Element, Specific Plan, and Zoning Amendments. The project would repeal the existing 1992 Housing Element and adopt the City of Encinitas Housing Element along with all related Land Use Element, Specific Plan, and Zoning amendments for the housing period 2013-2021 (the Housing Element Package). The State of California mandates that all cities and counties prepare a Housing Element as part of the comprehensive General Plan. The 2013-2021 Housing Element and related changes are intended to fulfill the requirements under the State Housing Element Law and to comply with the order of the San Diego Superior Court dated December 12, 2018. The Housing Element Package includes upzoning the sites shown on the attached map to allow densities of 30 units per net acre, three-story structures, and other changes in development standards to allow densities of 30 units per net acre to occur. Changes would also be made in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan, Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. The City has established the following website: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Housing-Plan-Update-2019 where all available documents may be obtained. On February 21, 2019 the Planning Commission recommended approval on the item to the City Council with the revision that the draft Ordinance be revised such that the Convent and Monastery use as proposed for the R-30 OL zone in Chapter 30.09 (Use Matrix) of the Encinitas Municipal Code be allowed upon issuance of a Major Use Permit rather than permitted by right and footnote 36 be referenced rather than footnote 35. If the Council approves the Housing Element Package, a proposed Local Coastal Program (LCP) amendment for the portions of the project within the Coastal Zone must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective within the Coastal Zone until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The Housing Element Package is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under Government Code Section 65759. An Environmental Assessment has been prepared under Government Code Section 65759(a). Portions of the Housing Element Package have also been examined in the Certified Environmental Assessment/Program Environmental Impact Report (SCH #2015041044). NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) for the portions of the project within the Coastal Zone. If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Pursuant to California Code of Regulations Code 13515 (14 CCR 13515) and California Government Code 65352, staff released a Notice of Availability, with the February 21, 2019, Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice which opened a six-week/45-day public review period (February 8, 2019 through March 25, 2019) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Diane Langager, Principal Planner, at 760-633-2714 or via email at dlangager@encinitasca.gov or contact the Development Services Department at 760-633-2710, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Information is also available on the City’s website at the following webpage: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Housing-Plan-Update-2019. 03/01/19 CN 22956

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) ADVISORY COMMITTEE VACANCIES February 22, 2019 The following three vacancies exist on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Committee in the City of Carlsbad. One Vacancy – District No. 1 One Vacancy – District No. 3 One Vacancy – District No. 4 The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Committee shall consist of seven members. The membership consists of a representative from the Planning Commission, Senior Commission, Housing Commission and four residents representing the City Council Member districts. The CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee reviews grant proposals and makes recommendations regarding CDBG funding allocations to the City Council concerning federal funding. The CDBG Committee members must be residents of Carlsbad and registered voters. Members serve two-year terms. The Committee holds a maximum of three meetings per year in the months of March and April. Term: Present to May 2021 Applications are available on the City’s website or in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by noon on Friday, March 6, 2019. For further information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (760) 434-2808. State of California ) ss. County of San Diego ) I, Sheila R. Cobian, City Clerk Services Manager, hereby declare under penalty of perjury that this Notice is posted on the City’s website and on the bulletin board in front of City Hall, at the Dove Library and Cole Library on February 22 through March 6, 2019. Sheila R. Cobian, CMC City Clerk Services Manager 03/01/19 CN 22955

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California amending Chapter 9.21 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Authorize Cannabis Delivery (not businesses) pursuant to State Law.” Ordinance 2019-05 amends Section 9.21.040 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows: “9.21.040 Delivery Businesses—Prohibited; Deliveries—Authorized Pursuant to State law. A. The establishment or operation of any marijuana delivery business or other marijuana business providing delivery services shall be prohibited. B. Notwithstanding any provision in this Code, an employee of any marijuana delivery business or other marijuana business providing delivery services, duly licensed by the State of California, may deliver marijuana in the City provided that such delivery is conducted in compliance with all applicable State laws and regulations (Section 5416(d) of the California Bureau of Cannabis Control Regulations). C. This Chapter does not prevent: (1) a primary caregiver from delivering medical marijuana for the personal medical purposes of that primary caregiver’s qualified patient or (2) a qualified patient from transporting medical marijuana for personal use.” Ordinance 2019-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 20, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 13, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/01/19 CN 22949

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS. CITY OF ENCINITAS. City of Encinitas Sign and Sign Hardware Contract. PW RFP 19-02. Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on March 20, 2019. At which time said ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS will be posted on PlanetBids. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: This Contract is for the purchase and delivery of various signs and sign hardware. goods shall be provided in accordance with City Terms, Conditions and this Scope of Work. Contractor shall supply City with Various Signs and Hardware on an “as-needed” basis for the entire Contract term. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a proposer must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Please review the full REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS on PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22948

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS 2019-2020 ANNUAL CITYWIDE SEWER AND SEWER MANHOLE REHABILITATION/REPLACEMENT PROGRAM The City of Encinitas is seeking a qualified engineering consultant to prepare all environmental documents (anticipate a CEQA Categorical Exemption), all necessary paperwork and assist the City in getting all required permits including a permit with CALTRANS, prepare the Water Pollution Control Plan (WPCP), prepare plans, specifications, and estimates for the 2019-2020 Annual Sewer and Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation/Replacement Program. The City is inviting interested consultants to submit a proposal to perform the services described in this Request for Proposal (RFP). NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS The City of Encinitas is requesting interested consultants to submit a proposal to prepare a complete design package as described in the Request for Proposal for the above referenced project. The City of Encinitas will receive proposals until Thursday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. COMPLETE RFP The website for this RFP and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. 03/01/19 CN 22947

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE – COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Government Code Sections 53316 and 36933, that the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District, acting as the Legislative Body of the Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District, has adopted Ordinance # 01-18/19 providing for the levy and collection of authorized special taxes upon territory within Community Facilities District No. 8. A summary of the Ordinance # 01-18/19 is set forth below: Date: February 19, 2019 By: /s/ Victor Graham Clerk, Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE # 01-18/19 ORDINANCE OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAX WITHIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 WHEREAS, the San Marcos Unified School District (“School District”) is a public school district organized and existing pursuant to the laws of the State of California (“State”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board (“Governing Board”) of the School District previously took actions to create a community facilities district pursuant to the terms and provisions of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982 as amended, being Chapter 2.5, Part 1, Division 2, Title 5 of the Government Code of the State of California (“Act”), such community facilities district being designated as Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District (“CFD No. 8”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board established CFD No. 8 by adopting Resolution # 32-18/19 on January 28, 2019 (“Resolution of Formation”), pursuant to the provisions of the Act; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 8, authorized the levy of special taxes within CFD No. 8, pursuant to an approved Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes of Community Facilities District No. 8 of San Marcos Unified School District (“RMA”); and WHEREAS, the RMA and the special taxes for CFD No. 8 were approved by the qualified electors within CFD No. 8 at a combined special tax and bond election conducted within CFD No. 8 on January 28, 2019. NOW, THEREFORE, THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, ACTING AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8, DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS: Section By the passage of this Ordinance, the Governing Board authorizes the levy of a special tax on property within Community Facilities District No. 8 pursuant to the formula set forth in the RMA, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A” and incorporated by reference, in an amount necessary to pay all amounts payable with respect to the bonded indebtedness and other obligations, to finance, refinance and/or fund the facilities to benefit the property within the boundaries of CFD No. 8, which boundaries are described in Resolution # 32-18/19 and to pay for other costs, including administrative costs, as set forth in Resolution # 32-18/19. Section The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 8, is hereby further authorized each year, by resolution, to determine the rate of such special taxes and amount to be levied for the next fiscal year, except that the special tax rate to be levied shall not exceed the maximum special tax rates as set forth in Exhibit “A,” as applicable. Section To the extent provided in the RMA, properties or entities of the state, federal or other local governments shall be exempt from the above authorized special taxes except that when property not otherwise exempt from the above authorized special taxes levied pursuant to the Act is acquired by a public entity through a negotiated transaction, or by gift or devise, the above authorized special taxes shall, notwithstanding this Ordinance, continue to be levied on the property acquired and shall be enforceable against the public entity that acquired the property. Any property within CFD No. 8 which is conveyed to a public school district for use as a public school site will be subject to the applicable provisions of State law, the Act and the RMA. Section No other properties or entities are exempt from the above authorized special taxes unless the properties or entities are expressly exempted in Resolution # 32-18/19 and the RMA. Section All of the collections of the above authorized special taxes shall be used as provided for in the Act and as set forth in Resolution # 32-18/19. Section The above authorized Special Taxes may be collected in the same manner as ordinary ad valorem taxes are collected and may be subject to the same penalties and the same procedure, sale, and lien priority in cases of delinquency as provided for ad valorem taxes, or another procedure as may be adopted by the Governing Board. Section The San Diego County Tax Collector may deduct reasonable administration costs incurred in collecting the above authorized special tax. Section As a cumulative remedy, if any amount levied pursuant thereto as special taxes for payment of bond interest or principal together with any penalties and other charges accruing under this Ordinance are not paid when due, the Governing Board may, not later than four (4) years after the due date of the last installment of principal, order that the same be collected by an action brought in the superior court to foreclose any lien therefor. Section The President and the Clerk of the Governing Board shall sign this Ordinance and the Clerk of the Board shall cause a summary of the same to be published within fifteen (15) days after its passage at least once in a newspaper of general circulation published and circulated within the boundaries of the District. Section This Ordinance relating to the levy of the special taxes shall take effect thirty (30) days after adoption hereof. ORDAINED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 19th day of February, 2019. The Ordinance was adopted by the following vote: AYES: S. Carlson; J. McClean; V. Graham; S. Kerr; P. Lindamood NOES: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: None EXHIBIT “A”: Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes for Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District The Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes for Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District is on file at the District’s Business Offices and available for public inspection upon request. The foregoing is a summary of Ordinance # 01-18/19 and is not intended to, nor does it, contain all of the information set forth in that Ordinance. Reference is hereby made to the text of the Ordinance itself, which is available for public inspection at the District’s offices. 03/01/19 CN 22946

T.S. No. 075284-CA APN: 122-362-31-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/1/2006. On 3/25/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/7/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0240913, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MELVIN H. MIDKIFF AND JOAN E. MIDKIFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest in the property: 1478 PURITAN DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $333,462.74

Title Order No. 18-230947 Trustee Sale No. 83386 Loan No. 9160029428 APN 184-040-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/14/2007. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 9/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0623014 in official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: WILLIAM EMENO, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR ENCORE CREDIT, as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, all right, title and interest in the property: Lot (s) 2 of Kew Gardens, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to the Map thereof No. 2046, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County of July 15, 1927 The property address is purported to be: 1822 YORK DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $395,804.47 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/12/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 83386. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 916638 / 83386 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22930

T.S. No. 070184-CA APN: 178-120-74-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/14/2014. On 3/15/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/16/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0296119, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT PIERRO AND KRISTIN PIERRO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT TO SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest in the property: 2215 SAN CLEMENTE AVENUE VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $452,312.81

T.S. No. 074948-CA APN: 262-051-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/21/2004. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/30/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0614749, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM F. HEATHERLY, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest in the property: 527 CERRO ST ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $479,738.69

T.S. No. 063822-CA APN: 105-481-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/23/2006. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/29/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0615734, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARTHA AVILA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest in the property: 711 STONE POST RD FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028-1649 Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,396,168.86 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063822-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION REF. NO. 063822-CA PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATE GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3, SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 979.97 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63917 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “C”; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND, LAST ABOVE REFERRED TO AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 16.28 FEET; AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “A”; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 60.77 FEET; NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55” A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREE 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58” A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST, 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 594.52 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST FROM SAID POINT “A”; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” EAST 386.51 FEET TO A CORNER IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO ELMER E. KNOCHE, ET UX RECORDED AUGUST 30, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 150246 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF KNOCHE’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 00 DEGREE 34’40” WEST 20.00 FEET; AND AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 146.98 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” WEST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 185.00 FEET TO A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “X”; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 333.14 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT ‘’X”, HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 219.53 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE NORTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” EAST 380.00 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE 1ST ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD PURPOSES ONLY, OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT SAID POINT “C” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST 331.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE TO A LINE WHICH IS PARALLEL WITH AND 20.00 FEET NORTHERLY OF AND MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 52.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 19, 1890, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT POINT “A” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 60.77 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST, 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55”, A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREES 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58”, A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE EASTERLY IN A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST FROM SAID POINT “A” AND TO TERMINATE WESTERLY IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 674.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 490.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3, BEING ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 249.61 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND SOUTH 51 DEGREES 43’00” EAST 36.94 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 39 DEGREES 59’30” A DISTANCE OF 139.62 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST 331.02 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST, 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 16.28 FEET AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM ET UX RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 69.10 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION, IF ANY, LYING WITHIN THE SOUTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 674.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. STOX 916536 / 063822-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22927

T.S. No. 071430-CA APN: 157-070-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/25/2007. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0369851, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SILVESTRE CAMARGO, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest in the property: 518 ROJA DR OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057-4317 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $351,688.39

T.S. No. 076023-CA APN: 123-501-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/11/2005. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0167268, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 07/09/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0285506, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 09/29/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0448460, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KELLI JENKIN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest in the property: 3991 WENDI COURT FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $1,270,747.06 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,270,747.06 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 076023-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916520 / 076023-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22925

T.S. No. 075660-CA APN: 221-613-18-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/15/2004. On 3/15/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/23/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0801341, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FREDERICK H. KELLY III, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest in the property: LOT 35 OF CITY OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 204, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10686, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 21, 1983. The property address is purported to be: 1850 GENEVA CIRCLE SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $216,447.96 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $216,447.96 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SERVICELINKAUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 075660-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 916519 / 075660-CA 02/22/19, 03/01/19, 03/08/19 CN 22924

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No: 5937726 TS No: R18-12005 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN, DATED 06/21/2018. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed trustee pursuant to that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien recorded on 06/25/2018 as instrument number 2018-0256793, in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and further pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded on 9/18/2018 as instrument number 2018-0390097 WILL SELL on 03/20/2019, 10:00AM, At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 at public auction to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, all right, title and interest in the property: CARRIE L. SULLIVAN, A SINGLE WOMAN. The property address is purported to be: 2886 LUCIERNAGA ST., CARLSBAD, CA 92008, APN 215-330-25-21. The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $16,653.40. In addition to cash, trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn on a state or federal credit union or a check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. If tender other than cash is accepted, the trustee may withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. In its sole discretion, the seller (foreclosing party) reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale after the opening credit bid is announced but before the sale is completed. The opening bid is placed on behalf of the seller. Said sale shall be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Lien, advances thereunder, with interest as provided in the Declaration or by law plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication is from a debt collector. Witkin & Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in bankruptcy, you may have been released from personal liability for this debt in which case this notice is intended to exercise the secured party’s rights against the real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site: www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case: R18-12005. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the sale shall be subject to the following as provided in California Civil Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure sale by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” Dated: 02/07/2019 Witkin & Neal, Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91411 (818) 845-8808 By: SUSAN PAQUETTE TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0348706 To: COAST NEWS 02/22/2019, 03/01/2019, 03/08/2019 CN 22923

T.S. No. 059876-CA APN: 162-260-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/27/2006. On 3/15/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/5/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0009306, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANA ROSA AGUILAR A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest in the property: 3991 SHERBOURNE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $445,866.68

T.S. No. 074194-CA APN: 158-371-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/7/2008. On 3/18/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/14/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0194787, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PATRICIA SHEFFEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JASEN SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TENANTS IN COMMON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest in the property: 3939 MAGNOLIA ROAD OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92058 The total amount of the unpaid balance is: $263,583.01

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-18-839693-CL YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/14/2007. The sale will be made to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon. Trustor(s): Salomon De La Cruz, a married man as sole and separate property Recorded: 2/28/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0139194 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/15/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $309,330.99 The property address is: 4195 LONNIE ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 166-221-01-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-839693-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-839693-CL IDSPub #0149859 2/15/2019 2/22/2019 3/1/2019 CN 22885

T The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MATTHEW C NARBER AND MARY K MOLLOY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 5/1/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0304980, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/15/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $794,015.67 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7008 VISTA OLAS CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 215-571-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 14-27513. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 2/6/2019 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 28081 Pub Dates 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/2019 CN 22884

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007949118 Title Order No.: 8745517 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/15/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/26/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0426562 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RUTH E HARRIES AND ALBERT E HARRIES, WIFE AND HUSBAND, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/18/2019 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 953 ROBLEY PL, CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CALIFORNIA 92007-1118 APN#: 260-551-11-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $467,761.38. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007949118. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/05/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4683983 02/15/2019, 02/22/2019, 03/01/2019 CN 22883

This notification is to verify that I, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, previously lived in India under my given name of Daras Khara. I was married to Sohan Singh Chaudhary on 12/3/1960 and changed my name after marriage to Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary. I have only used this name, Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary, since that time for all legal purposes and documents. I declare and certify to the best of my knowledge that the above information is true and complete. S/ Kamaljit Doris Chaudhary 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22950

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Champagne Lakes Resort Property, Inc., 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell by competitive bidding on or after March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Auction to be held at above address.

Property will be sold as follows: Mini Storage Site #28 Dorothy Simonsen Misc. Household Items and Clothing 02/22/19, 03/01/19 CN 22944

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE # 37-2018-00061512-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eva Angelina Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Eva Angelina Gonzalez changed to proposed name: Evangelina Gonzalez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 28, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jan 31, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22922

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00006241-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hayleyanna Elysia Rachel Weber filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Hayleyanna Elysia Rachel Weber; change to proposed name: Cali Foster. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 02, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 01, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003744 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Spot Toffee and Treats. Located at: 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine Marie Hall, 282 Via Villena, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Marie Hall 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004308 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SSC Logistics. Located at: 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Deverell Beebe III, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Sarah Nadine Beebe, 707 Ida Ave. #C, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2019 S/George Deverell Beebe III 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003213 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. re-find off main. Located at: 146 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Riley McKenna Herington, 1508 Sequoia Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2019 S/Riley McKenna Herington 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004543 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plumb, Square & Level Construction. Located at: 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brent Kyle Newby, 12253 Carmel Vista Rd. #183, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Kyle Newby 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004765 Filed: Feb 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Gara & Associates, LTD; B. Amenity Works. Located at: 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara A O’Gara, 5121 Whitman Wy. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Barbara A O’Gara 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004530 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC; B. MyPrimeHomeRealty.com. Located at: 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MyPrimeHomeLoan.com LLC, 7676 Hazard Center Dr. 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Alan Wells 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003452 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Lending Hands cosmetic surgery aftercare. Located at: 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irais Garcia, 4364 Bonita Rd. #143, Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2019 S/Irais Garcia 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004845 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavette Design. Located at: 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson, 919 Windridge Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Lavette Light-Karlsson 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004927 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John A. Wright Cleaning Services. Located at: 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Allen David Wright, 3217 Coral Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2019 S/John Allen David Wright 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004975 Filed: Feb 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inkwell Tutors. Located at: 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mansfield Education LLC, 9875 Graduate Driveway #4-301, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Sweetman 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004916 Filed: Feb 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Myles G. Mellor, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Deborah L. Fleming, 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles G. Mellor 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003958 Filed: Feb 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comfort and Peace Hospice. Located at: 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Absolute Hospice Care Inc, 16870 W. Bernardo Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Chibuzor Chilekezi 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004425 Filed: Feb 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Jamie Dixon 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004347 Filed: Feb 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atkin Homes. Located at: 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232808, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Anthony Atkin, 6911 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Anthony Atkin 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/19 CN 22952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002997 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Vessel. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 902 Tait St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meaghan Marie Hammarsten, 902 Tait St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meaghan Marie Hammarsten 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003600 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brink Creative. Located at: 138 Edgewood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Barada Brink, 138 Edgewood Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Lisa Barada Brink 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002552 Filed: Jan 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Notary Services. Located at: 5232 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Aaron Cason, 5232 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Aaron Cason 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003605 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peaches to Poppies. Located at: 3985 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anndrea Kathlene Boren, 3985 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2017 S/Anndrea Kathlene Boren 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002779 Filed: Jan 31, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Other World Brewing Company. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stave & Nail Brewing Company LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2019 S/Justin Stambaugh 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002207 Filed: Jan 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nattier Collection. Located at: 10429 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Arias, 10429 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Arias 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002271 Filed: Jan 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innertelligence. Located at: 3048 Via Romaza, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104 Box #721, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Elizabeth Kelly Harvey, 3048 Via Romaza, Carsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2018 S/Sara Elizabeth Kelly Harvey 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003623 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Glass, LTD; B. Del Mar Glass. Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Dean Furrh, 694 California St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Denis B Morin, 12548 Cavallo, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Dean Furrh 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9004222 Filed: Feb 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pediatric Dental Care. Located at: 2753 Jefferson St. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marta A. Penman DDS Inc, 2753 Jefferson St. #206, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2019 S/Marta Penman 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003775 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burnt Pixels. Located at: 1607 Fairlead Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Garrett Parker, 1607 Fairlead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2019 S/Ryan Garrett Parker 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003857 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Rio. Located at: 3276 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. B Simple LLC, 3276 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2018 S/Ana Carolina Perez Mattos 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003356 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ASAP Electric. Located at: 965 Pine Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesus Arcadio Avina, 965 Pine Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/28/2018 S/Jesus Arcadio Avina 02/22, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/19 CN 22932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003215 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WorkPartners Occupational Health Specialists. Located at: 3156 Vista Wy. #100, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 3142 Vista Wy. #401, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. WPOHS, A Medical Corporation, 3142 Vista Wy. #401, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/27/2012 S/Gene Ma 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003264 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trans Masters Auto Care; B. Trans Masters Transmissions. Located at: 631 Aero Wy., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 33846 Galleron St., Temecula CA 92592. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C2K Enterprises Inc, 33846 Galleron St., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2007 S/Rickey L Frye Jr 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003178 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Poppyfield Agency. Located at: 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dylan Rayden Treno Jones, 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Rachel Denay Jones, 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Rayden Treno Jones 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003120 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TCS Engineering. Located at: 5166 Via Castilla, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Cary Shivers, 5166 Via Castilla, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Amar Samonte Shivers, 5166 Via Castilla, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2019 S/Thomas Cary Shivers 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002931 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound System Kids. Located at: 1707 Crystal Ridge Wy., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Save Our Sound 501 c3 non-profit corporation, 1707 Crystal Ridge Wy., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2014 S/Wendy Rendergrass 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22917

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003406 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sloan Realty Group; B. Sloan Realty. Located at: 301 Santa Fe Dr. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sloan Realty Group Inc, 301 Santa Fe Dr. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2003 S/Joshua J Sloan 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003558 Filed: Feb 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sharing Two Cents. Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #330H, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peach Tree Partnership LLC, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #330H, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Simone Fanene 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003764 Filed: Feb 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe. Located at: 3719 India St., San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brit’s Abroad Inc, 3719 India St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2006 S/Selina Stockley 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002403 Filed: Jan 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Satellitephonestore.com; B. SPSTreck.com; C. Satphoneservice. Located at: 2830 Shelter Island Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: 1414 S. Tamiami Trl., Sarasota FL 34239. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Whenever Communications LLC, 2830 Shelter Island Dr., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/25/2012 S/William E Rogers 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003830 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 111 C St. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy. 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 111 C St. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam S Robinson 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003689 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paw Purrfection. Located at: 105 Diana St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 30959 Samantha Ln., Temecula CA 92592. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristen Nicole Hagberg, 30959 Samantha Ln., Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/08/2019 S/Kristen Nicole Hagberg 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001970 Filed: Jan 23, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Passionate Placements For Seniors. Located at: 947 La Fiesta Wy., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mindy Burnett, 947 La Fiesta Wy., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mindy Burnett 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003105 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers Inc. Located at: 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers Inc, 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey J Hollingsworth 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003315 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside RV & Self Storage. Located at: 444 Edgehill Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122 Box 458, Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heritage Glen Investments LLC, 5252 Balboa Ave. #605, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2019 S/Grant Slawson 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003580 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coast Family Law Center. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Anne Burns, 204 Raintree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/17/2008 S/Lisa Anne Burns 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003278 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marketec; B. Penlor Productions. Located at: 276 N. El Camino Real #191, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 3784 Mission Ave. #148-601, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rack Innovations Inc, 276 N. El Camino Real #191, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/1988 S/Lorraine S Russell 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22904

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002867 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magic Manes. Located at: 1498 Sanbar Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bobblegram Inc, 1498 Sandbar Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Brina Bujkovsky 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002896 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. lumeo. Located at: 2731 Lancelot Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tenaya Inc, 2731 Lancelot Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Owen Barrett 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003024 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Littrell Flooring; B. Littrell Flooring Inc. Located at: 2210 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Littrell Flooring Inc, 2210 Encinitas Blvd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2014 S/Laura Littrell 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22901

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003306 Filed: Feb 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lineage Lending; B. Lineage Real Estate; C. Kennedy Capital; D. Moto Loans. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CF Capital Group, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2016 S/Christopher Filasky 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003411 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lightspeed Laser Company. Located at: 2961 K St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: 6905 Pear Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Capitol Creative LLC, 6905 Pear Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Hunter 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22899

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003326 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gutty Knives; B. Gutty. Located at: 7731 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew R Faye, 7731 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA 92122; 2. Sara N Faye, 7731 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew R Faye 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003679 Filed: Feb 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GEMRIDES. Located at: 4626 Mercury St. #2500, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Indivision Inc, 1723 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joe Miller 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22897

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9003349 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Galuppo and Blake, a California Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/30/2017 and assigned File #2017-008843. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Galuppo and Associates, a California Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation S/Louis A Galuppo, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003350 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G10 Galuppo Law, a Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Galuppo and Associates, a California Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis A Galuppo 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003832 Filed: Feb 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Delta Accounting Services. Located at: 340 Isthmus Wy. #45, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Olivia Ann Jensen, 340 Isthmus Wy. #45, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Olivia Ann Jensen 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003129 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CORXERCISE. Located at: 245 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marika Page, 245 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marika Page 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003331 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC. Located at: 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC, 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/2014 S/Jan Matthews 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003549 Filed: Feb 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cats By The Coast. Located at: 1100 Garden View Rd. #315, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan Rae Colette, 1100 Garden View Rd. #315, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2018 S/Susan Rae Colette 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003328 Filed: Feb 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bistro at Torrey Point. Located at: 3430 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 4621 Vereda Luz Del Sol, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ten10Tek Inc, 4621 Vereda Luz Del Sol, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Kent 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22890

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003504 Filed: Feb 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abels Insurance Services. Located at: 195 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paula Thomas Abels, 195 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2013 S/Paula Thomas Abels 02/15, 02/22, 03/01, 03/08/19 CN 22889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001273 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UR Investment Realty. Located at: 445 Lexington Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Uriarte Real Estate Group Inc, 445 Lexington Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2019 S/Celestina M Uriarte 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002172 Filed: Jan 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Poppyfield. Located at: 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dylan Rayden Treno Jones, 1720 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Rayden Treno Jones 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000823 Filed: Jan 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sport Clips. Located at: 4259 Oceanside Blvd. #A-102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2 LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2018 S/Robin Chamberlain 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22877

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001104 Filed: Jan 14, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serenity by the Sea. Located at: 2633 State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Denise Devona Johnson, 2165 Calle Buena Ventura, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denise Devona Johnson 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002554 Filed: Jan 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quiet Voice Audio; B. BHDAV. Located at: 29663 Wilkes Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: PO Box 462151, Escondido CA 92048. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BH DeHart Inc, 29663 Wilkes Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry H DeHart 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22874

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003026 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Liquid Kona. Located at: 505 Lands End Wy. #168, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul-Liloa K. Papa, 505 Lands End Wy. #168, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2019 S/Paul-Liloa K. Papa 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22873

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002910 Filed: Feb 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karlsbad Realty. Located at: 2747 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debra Lael Dewhurst-Johnson, 3275 Meadowlark Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debra Lael Dewhurst-Johnson 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22872

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002801 Filed: Jan 31, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health Unprocessed. Located at: 1604 Loretta St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Franck, 1604 Loretta St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2019 S/Sarah Franck 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003081 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frost Concepts. Located at: 933 Highland Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Brian Frost, 933 Highland Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Richard Brian Frost 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002600 Filed: Jan 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Choice Window Cleaning; B. 1st Choice Window Cleaning. Located at: 1380 Oak Hill Dr. #11, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: PO Box 230372, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Isaias Garcia, 1380 Oak Hill Dr. #11, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2014 S/Isaias Garcia 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002004 Filed: Jan 24, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DogJog San Diego. Located at: 4351 Mount Everest Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kate Siobhan Heslin, 4351 Mount Everest Blvd., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2019 S/Kate Siobhan Heslin 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002649 Filed: Jan 30, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discus Direct. Located at: 360 Point Windemere Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Discus Direct LLC, 360 Point Windemere Pl., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyrone Gillespie 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22864

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9003069 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. California Smog Center. Located at: 3204 Production Ave. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 1264 Farmington Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/15/2018 and assigned File #2018-9012842. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Ali Ghasem, 1264 Farmington Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Ali Ghasem, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 0316/18 CN 22863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9003067 Filed: Feb 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Smog Center. Located at: 3204 Production Ave. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex Rahimi, 1461 Via Salerno, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2019 S/Alex Rahimi 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002240 Filed: Jan 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1789 West. Located at: 755 Cordova St., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seventeen Eighty-Nine LLC, 755 Cordova St., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2019 S/Chris Russell 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22861

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9002384 Filed: Jan 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Avalos Administrator. Located at: 3970 Waring Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ana Beatriz Avalos, 3970 Waring Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ana Beatriz Avalos 02/08, 02/15, 02/22, 03/01/19 CN 22860