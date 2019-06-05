Legal Notices, June 7, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING By The CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 19th day of June, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 18-169 DR/CDP; FILING DATE: August 7, 2018; APPLICANT: Donna Miano; APPELLANT: Ken & Kristine Price; LOCATION: 404 and 406 Fourth Street (APN 258-074-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the renovation with a new second floor addition to an existing duplex and a temporary construction trailer. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Residential 15 (D-R15) Zone and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, seven (7) calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 06/07/19 CN 23345

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This LCP amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six-week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed LCP amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place in fall 2019 and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in fall 2019 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402. The LCP Amendment is also posted on the city’s website at http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp. PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2017-0001 (PUB17Y-0004) – INCLUSIONARY HOUSING AND DENSITY BONUS AMENDMENTS The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s LCP. Accordingly, the LCP amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between the City’s proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zoning Code Amendment is as follows: This project is a city-initiated amendment to the text of the inclusionary housing zoning ordinance (Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 21.85) and the density bonus zoning ordinance (Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 21.86). The purpose of the proposed amendments is to ensure the city’s inclusionary housing regulations are applied equally to rentals and ownership projects and density bonus regulations are consistent with changes to state law. With regard to the LCP, no portion of the LCP land use plan document is proposed to be amended. If you have any questions, please contact Melanie Saucier, in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4605 or melanie.saucier@carlsbadca.gov. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008.

PUBLISH DATE: June 7, 2019 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: June 7, 2019 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: June 7, 2019 06/07/19 CN 23342

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Conformance with Section 4217.12 of the State of California Government Code In compliance with Section 4217.12(a) of the State of California Government Code, the City of Encinitas is hereby notifying all interested parties of a public hearing to consider adoption of Resolution 2019-39 determining the benefits of the Zero Net Energy Municipal Energy Efficiency and Solar project. The City intends to deliver this energy conservation project under the authority of the State of California Government Code section 4217.10 et seq. Public Hearing Information The Public Hearing will be held on June 19, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers. The Council will then consider and may award an energy service contract for the design, construction and operation of the Zero Net Energy Municipal Energy Efficiency and Solar project. 06/07/19 CN 23327

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT Notice of Public Hearing 2019 Public Health Goals Report NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the San Dieguito Water District Board on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the City Council Chambers of the City of Encinitas located at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 to receive comments on the District’s 2019 Public Health Goals Report. The California Health and Safety Code requires water utilities to prepare a Public Health Goals Report and update the report every three years. Public health goals are non-enforceable water quality goals established by the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. The report will be available for review at least 10 days prior to the public hearing at the District’s website www.sdwd.org . 06/07/19 CN 23325

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Article XIII D of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) that the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing on June 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers to consider a proposed increase in Solid Waste Collection Service Rates for City of Encinitas customers. The purpose of the hearing is to consider all written protests against the proposed increase to the rates. Written protests may be submitted by mail to the Office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Written protests will also be accepted in person at the public hearing, so long as they are received prior to the conclusion of the public comment portion of the public hearing. All protests must be written, contain the original signature of the property owner or customer of record and provide a description of the property (address and/or Assessor Parcel Number). Only one written protest per address will be accepted. Protests sent by e-mail, facsimile or other electronic means will not be accepted. Oral comments at the public hearing will not qualify as formal protests unless accompanied by a written protest. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the City Council will receive a final tabulation of all written protests received by the City Clerk. If a majority of written protests from property owners and customers of record is not received, the rate increase will be considered for approval by the City Council as specified in the City’s Solid Waste Franchise Agreement. 06/07/19, 06/14/19

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2019-20 OPERATING AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM BUDGETS The City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2019-20 appropriations. This will include Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city and Carlsbad Municipal Water District and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2019-20, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2018-19 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting and present their views and comments during the public hearing. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, or on the city’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/finance/budget.asp Written and telephone inquiries may be directed to Roxanne Muhlmeister (roxanne.muhlmeister@carlsbadca.gov) at the Finance Department, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, 760-602-2417. PUBLISH DATES: May 31 and June 7, 2019. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 05/31/19, 06/07/19 CN 23296

T.S. No.: 2019-04361 APN: 181-162-22-00 TRA No.: 96036 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/3/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Errol W. Melville Sr. and Charlene R. Melville, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Beneficiary Name: COMMUNITY BANK Duly Appointed Trustee: Integrated Lender Services Inc., a Delaware Corporation and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/4/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0095786 in book —, page — of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/1/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $950,301.50 The property heretofore is being sold “as is.” The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 2629 CROWTHORNE COURT, VISTA, CA 92084 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 181-162-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-04361. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO “INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.” TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED”. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 5/29/2019 Integrated Lender Services Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as Trustee 2461 W. La Palma Ave, Suite 120 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer STOX 919130 / 2019-04361 06/07/19, 06/14/19, 06/21/19 CN 23323

T.S. No. 18-0715-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/6/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Henrietta Soto, Trustee of the Soto Family Trust Established September 15, 1995 and amended August 10, 2006 (individually or collectively) Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 5/14/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0256795 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1833 Oxford Avenue Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 A.P.N.: 260-293-04-00 Date of Sale: 7/3/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $327,609.00, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-0715-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 5/29/2019 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0354324 To: COAST NEWS 06/07/2019, 06/14/2019, 06/21/2019 CN 23322

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-850279-CL Order No.: DS7300-19000503 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Bobbie G Grace and Betty C Grace, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/1/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $83,710.72 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-850279-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-850279-CL IDSPub #0153407 6/7/2019 6/14/2019 6/21/2019 CN 23321

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 18-0868 Loan No.: ******1361 APN: 222-030-51-39 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RONALD M. MARTIN AND KAY J. MARTIN Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 10/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0753009 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/28/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $112,950.95 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1725 PLAYA VISTA SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 18-0868. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 5/23/2019 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Michelle R. Ghidotti-Gonsalves, President A-4694964 06/07/2019, 06/14/2019, 06/21/2019 CN 23320

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 19-2857 Reynolds Loan No. 16-8789 Reynolds Title Order No. 190685773 APN 127-490-24-00 TRA No. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED.* *PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/02/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/26/2019 at 02:00PM, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE SERVICE INC as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on September 08, 2016 as document #2016-0468898 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Justin Reynolds, a married man as his sole and separate property, as Trustor, Oliver Investments, LP, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: The front of the building located at 11839 Sorrento Valley Road, San Diego, CA 92121, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: PARCEL A: PARCEL 3 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 10139, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 11, 1980 AS FILE NO. 80-195267 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD AND INCIDENTAL PURPOSES, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER THAT PORTION OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, WITHIN A STRIP OF LAND 60.00 FEET WIDE, LYING 30.00 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTER LINE: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 28 WITH THE CENTER LINE OF MOOSA CANYON ROAD AS SAID CENTER LINE IS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY NO. 6957 ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST LINE AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 28, SOUTH 0º39’22” WEST, 3962.94 FEET TO A POINT DISTANT NORTH 0º39’22” EAST, 300.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28. PARCEL C: AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD AND INCIDENTAL PURPOSES, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER THOSE PORTIONS OF SECTIONS 28, 33 AND 34, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, WITHIN A STRIP OF LAND 60.00 FEET WIDE, LYING 30.00 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTER LINE: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 28, DISTANT NORTH 0º39’22” EAST 300.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SAID POINT BEING THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY, TANGENT TO SAID WEST LINE, HAVING A RADIUS OF 200.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 45º39’22”; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 159.37 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 45º00’00” EAST 146.99 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 200.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 43º49’40”; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 152.99 FEET TO A POINT OF TANGENCY WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE SOUTH 88º49’40” EAST, 900.30 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 250.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 50º33’14”; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 220.58 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 38º16’26” EAST, 968.55 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 250.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 47º00’02”; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 205.08 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 85º16’28” EAST 451.37 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 250.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 75º11’20”; THENCE TO SAID CURVE “NORTH 19º32’12” EAST 20.43 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 250.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 49º47’20”; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 217.24 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 69º19’32” EAST 100.34 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 250.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 29º57’32”; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 130.71 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 39º22’10” EAST 299.11 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, HAVING A RADIUS OF 250.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 57º58’10”; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE 252.94 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 18º36’00” WEST, 410.17 FEET TO THE END OF EASEMENT PARCEL C. THE EXTERIOR LINES OF SAID EASEMENT ARE TO BE LENGTHENED OR SHORTENED SO AS TO TERMINATE IN A LINE BEARING NORTH 32º17’10” EAST AND ITS SOUTHWESTERLY PROLONGATION FROM THE NORTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THE CENTER LINE DESCRIBED HEREIN. PARCEL D: AN EASEMENT 60.00 FEET IN WIDTH FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND INCIDENTALS THERETO, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO IMPROVE SAME TO GRANT THE SAME TO OTHERS AND/OR DEDICATE TO PUBLIC USE, OVER THAT PORTION OF THOSE CERTAIN PARCELS DESIGNATED 40.79 ACRES, 42.68 ACRES, AND 51.83 ACRES AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 7051, BEING A PORTION OF SECTIONS 27, 28 AND 34 IN TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, SAID RECORD OF SURVEY MAP HAVING BEEN RECORDED JANUARY 30, 1969 AS FILE NO. 18143 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, THE CENTERLINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF SAID 42.68 ACRE PARCEL AS SHOWN ON SAID RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 7051, SAID POINT BEING IN THE ARC OF AS NON-TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY, THROUGH WHICH POINT OF NON-TANGENCY A RADIAL BEARS SOUTH 73º33’29” EAST; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE AND THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 35º07’14” A DISTANCE OF 153.24 FEET (RECORD CENTRAL ANGLE = 35º07’14”, AN ARC’= 153.24 FEET); THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 18º40’43” WEST A DISTANCE OF 409.40 FEET (RECORD NORTH 18º40’43” WEST A DISTANCE OF 410.17 FEET) TO AN ANGLE POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL; THENCE LEAVING SAID BOUNDARY NORTH 77º18,32” WEST A DISTANCE OF 33.97 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 35.67 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 118º21’44” A DISTANCE OF 73.70, FEET TO A POINT OF COMPOUND CURVATURE WITH A 175.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY, THROUGH WHICH POINT OF COMPOUND CURVATURE A RADIAL BEARS NORTH 48º56’48” WEST; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID 175.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 61º55’34” A DISTANCE OF 189.14 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 77*01’14” EAST A DISTANCE OF 511.03 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 68º3’32” A DISTANCE OF 119.60 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 34º27’14” EAST A DISTANCE OF 223.76 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 44º47’07” A DISTANCE OF 117.25 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 10º19’53” WEST A DISTANCE OF 386.93 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 175.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 59º52’47” A DISTANCE OF 182.89 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 70º12’40” WEST A DISTANCE OF 53.26 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 74º44’39” A DISTANCE OF 130.45 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 35º02’41” WEST A DISTANCE OF 50.26 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 1000.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 6º37’36” A DISTANCE OF 115.66 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 28º25’05” WEST A DISTANCE OF 160.15 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 15º09’53” A DISTANCE OF 66.17 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 43º34’58” WEST A DISTANCE OF 56.27 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 50.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 75º14’39” A DISTANCE OF 65.66 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 61º10’23” WEST A DISTANCE OF 68.82 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 500.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 10º19’54” A DISTANCE OF 90.16 FEET; THENCE NORTH 50º50’29” WEST A DISTANCE OF 65.47 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 64º07’44” A DISTANCE OF 111.93 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 65º01’7” WEST A DISTANCE OF 35.71 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 75.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 36º09’07” A DISTANCE OF 47.32 FEET- THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 28º52’40” WEST A DISTANCE OF 31.11 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 50.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 61º32’29” A DISTANCE OF 53.71 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 89º34’51” WEST A DISTANCE OF 64.71 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18º06’09” A DISTANCE OF 63.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 71º28’42” WEST A DISTANCE OF 59.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 51º59’59” A DISTANCE OF 90.76 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 56º31’19” WEST A DISTANCE OF 59.92 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 23º43’13” A DISTANCE OF 82.80 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 32º48’06” WEST A DISTANCE OF 23.59 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 41º06’19” LA DISTANCE OF 71.74 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 73º54’25” WEST A DISTANCE OF 127.92 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 75.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 75º27’22” A DISTANCE OF 98.77 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 30º30’13” WEST A DISTANCE OF 15.42 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 400.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 12º00’33” A DISTANCE OF 83.84 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 18º37’40” WEST A DISTANCE OF 160.99 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 100.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 24º45’35” A DISTANCE OF 43.21 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 6º07’55” EAST A DISTANCE OF 297.00 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 60.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY AND WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 136º13’57” A DISTANCE OF 142.66 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 49º53’58” WEST A DISTANCE OF 96.50 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48º26’18” A DISTANCE OF 126;81 FEET. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL C. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 30370 Via Maria Elena, Bonsall, CA 92003. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $447,045.76 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (858) 565-4466 or visit this Internet Web site www.scmssd.com using the file number assigned to this case 19-2857 Reynolds. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. 5/24/19 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE SERVICE 11839 Sorrento Valley Road Suite 903 SAN DIEGO, CA 92121 Paul Rios, Vice President (858) 565-4466 Phone (858) 565-2137 Fax Paul@1stsecuritymortgage.com A-4695095 05/31/2019, 06/07/2019, 06/14/2019 CN 23297

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-847312-CL Order No.: DS7300-18004704 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Manny M Pacho Recorded: 5/1/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0294897 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/21/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $456,751.20 The purported property address is: 1723 MEDINAH RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-320-67-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Lot 125 of San Marcos Tract No. 339, Unit 2, in the City of San Marcos County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 12966, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, September 16, 1992. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-847312-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-847312-CL IDSPub #0153394 5/31/2019 6/7/2019 6/14/2019 CN 23295

Trustee Sale No. 18-006012 TSG# DS7300-18001946 APN# 167-411-07-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/26/07. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/21/19 at 9:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Michelle Blish, as Trustor(s), in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 05/03/07 in Instrument No. 2007-0304856 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, El Cajon, CA 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 2505 VIA ROJO, CARLSBAD, CA 92010. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $312,518.63 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 18-006012. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: May 14, 2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (877) 257-0717; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0353649 To: COAST NEWS 05/24/2019, 05/31/2019, 06/07/2019 CN 23261

T.S. No. 075970-CA APN: 158-250-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/4/1993. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/17/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/22/1993, as Instrument No. 1993-0393162, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOSE ARZOLA AND MARTA ARZOLA, HUSBAND AND WIFE COMMUNITY PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 651 HUNTER ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 (aka OCEANSIDE, CA 92058) The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $36,741.86 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 075970-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 918830 / 075970-CA 05/24/19, 05/31/19, 06/07/19 CN 23260

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-849498-JB Order No.: 1038290 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/2/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Robert L Himbarger, A Widower Recorded: 6/7/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0254426 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/5/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $504,169.66 The purported property address is: 28665 LILAC RD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 185-220-41-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Parcel A Parcel I of Parcel Map No. 5221, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, October 21, 1976, being a portion of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 2 West, San Bernardino Base and Meridian. Also being a portion of Parcel 3 of Parcel Map No. 3078, in the County of San Diego, State of California. Reserving therefrom an easement for road and utility purposes over, along and across that certian 40.00 foot strip of land shown and delineated as “Proposed 40.00 foot Private Road Easement”. Parcel B An easement and right of way for private road and utility purposes over, along and across the Northwesterly 60.00 feet of Parcel I, in the County of San Diego, State of California, as shown on Page 3078 of Parcel Maps filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, September, 26, 1974. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-849498-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-849498-JB IDSPub #0153104 5/24/2019 5/31/2019 6/7/2019 CN 23259

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/10/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $577,726.90 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0153083 5/24/2019 5/31/2019 6/7/2019 CN 23257

NOTICE OF VEHICLE LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that the following sale will take place on June 28th, 2019 at 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026 at 10:00 am. for the following: 2005 Keystone Cougar License#: 1LW2977 VIN#:4YDF2852X3K037690 Lienholder: Champagne Lakes RV Resort Property, Inc. 06/07/19, 06/14/19 CN 23326

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held June 14, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Bryant Ramos, C208 05/31/19, 06/07/19 CN 23313

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00026217-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Allison Satchell on behalf of minor child has filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Maya Abike Belo changed to proposed name: Maya Abike Satchell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: May 22, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 05/31, 6/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23303

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00025098-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misti Dawn Marquis Vaughn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Misti Dawn Marquis Vaughn change to proposed name: Misti Epstein. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 17, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23278

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00020348-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Andrew Deas-Hughes filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Andrew Deas-Hughes change to proposed name: Christopher Andrew Huse. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 19, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23247

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00024109-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Scott and Sara Peters filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name of minor child as follows: a. Present name: Dalin Scott Peters change to proposed name: Scott Stuart Peters-Garcia. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 09, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 10, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23235

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00018878-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rebecca Suzanne Walker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Rebecca Suzanne Walker changed to proposed name: Rebecca Suzanne Kausen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 12, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23234

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00023678-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): De Lamar Menendez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: De Lamar Menendez change to proposed name: Daniel Duane Menendez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 09, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 08, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23231

SUMMONS (Parentage-Custody and Support) CITACION (Paternidad-Custodia y Manutencion) CASE # (Numero de caso) 19P000074 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: PATRICIA GENE COWSER. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: DANIEL FLORES-HANSON. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de habir recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-220 o FL-270) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion de los hijos, y honorarios y costos legales. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE: The restraining order on page 2 remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed, a judgement is entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. AVISO: La orden de proteccion que aparacen en la pagina 2 continuare en vigencia en cuanto a cada parte hasta que se emita un fallo final, se despide la peticion o la corte de otras ordines. Cualquier agencia del orden public que haya recibido o visto una ocpia de estas orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de Calfiornia. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of Orange 341 The City Drive, Orange CA 92868 Lamoreaux Justice Center The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Daniel Flores-Hanson, 1991 Newport Blvd #41, Costa Mesa CA 92621 Telephone: 949.307-2093 Date (Fecha): 01/14/2019 David H. Yamasaki Clerk, by (Secretario, por), K. Agredano, Deputy (Asistente) PAGE 2 STANDARD RESTRAINING ORDER: Starting immediately, you and every other party are restrained from removing form the state, or applying for passport for, the minor child or children for whom this action seeks to establish a parent-child relationship or a custody order without the prior written consent of every other party or an order of the court. This restraining order takes effect against the petitioner when he or she filed the petition and against the respondent when he or she is personally served with the Summons and Petition OR when he or she waives and accepts service. This restraining order remains in effect until the judgement is entered, the petition is dismissed, or the court makes other orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. En forma inmediata, usted y cad aorta parte tienen prohibido llevarse del estado a los hijos menores para quienes esta accion judicial procura establecer una relacion entre hijos y padres o una orden de custodia, ni pueden solicitor un pasaporte para los mismos, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de cada otra parte o sin una orden de la corte. Esta orden de restriccion entrara en vigencia para el demandante una vez presentada la peticion, y para el demandado una vez que este reciba la notificacion personal de la Citacion y Peticion, o una vez que renuncie su derecho a recivir dicha notificacion y se de pro notificado. Esta orden de restriccion continuara en vigencia hasta que se emita un fallo final, se despida la peticion or la corte de otras ordines. Cualquier agencia del orden public que haya recibido o visto una copia de esta orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de California. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23228

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014193 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MS Realty Group. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Camjoy Inc., 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Schultz, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012543 Filed: May 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select California Homes. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Camjoy Inc., 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Mark Schultz, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013674 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Velardi Distribution. Located at: 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #K1, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vincent Liborio Velardi, 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #K1, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vincent Liborio Velardi, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014083 Filed: Jun 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quercus Land Use Planning. Located at: 708 Fieldstone Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John W Helmer, 708 Fieldstone Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John W Helmer, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013516 Filed: May 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rep Award. Located at: 2607 Pirineos Way #113, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Maron, 1115 California St, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2019 S/Erin Maron, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013660 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Topnotch Financial and Insurance Services. Located at: 110 N Ditmar St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 70204, Riverside CA 92513. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Top Notch Financial Group Inc., 110 N Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2019 S/Victor Mikhaeel, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012843 Filed: May 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. You Were Created Notary; B. You Were Created. Located at: 4049 Peninsula Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tina Marie Murphy, 4049 Peninsula Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2019 S/Tina Marie Murphy, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013791 Filed: May 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TetraH. Located at: 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TetraHedron Technologies Inc., 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Giles C Mullen, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013912 Filed: May 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Concierge. Located at: 1660 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vicki Rawson, 1660 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vicki Rawson, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013922 Filed: May 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Graphix. Located at: 6820 Shearwaters Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 007 Enterprises LLC, 6820 Shearwaters Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2009 S/Sean De Gruchy, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012971 Filed: May 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insage Production; B. Seagge Abella. Located at: 19 Bahia Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seagge Loy Abella, 19 Bahia Ln., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2019 S/Seagge Loy Abella, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011539 Filed: May 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. flitflowers; B. flitarts. Located at: 424 Puebla St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celia D Bartholomew, 424 Puebla St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Celia D Bartholomew, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011903 Filed: May 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Squad; B. Online Training Academy. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/07/2019 S/Lionel Moroy, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013162 Filed: May 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fairents. Located at: 14781 Pomerado Rd. #512, Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Albert Stanley, 7369 Calle Cristobal #207, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/14/2019 S/Albert Stanley, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012392 Filed: May 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Pets. Located at: 1958 Zapo St., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anastasia R Sheveleva, 1958 Zapo St., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anastasia R Sheveleva, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013308 Filed: May 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Defensedogo.com. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #L-9, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank St. Amour III, 120 N Pacific St. #L-9, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Frank St. Amour III, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012951 Filed: May 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cancun Mexican and Seafood. Located at: 1766 N Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alzar Inc., 1766 N Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2014 S/Ricardo J Alcazar, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/19 CN 23329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012963 Filed: May 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Electric Inc. Located at: 6351 Corte Del Abeto #109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leucadia Electric Inc., 6351 Corte Del Abeto #109, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1997 S/David Guidero, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013450 Filed: May 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sauerwine Consulting; B. Sauerwine Group. Located at: 6576 Red Knot St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dean Sauerwine, 6576 Red Knot St., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Susan Sauerwine, 6576 Red Knot St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/2019 S/Dean Sauerwine, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013657 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Staple; B. Rough Sketches. Located at: 395 Walnut Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Isabella Andrea Bradley, 395 Walnut Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Isabella Andrea Bradley, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013564 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prism Education, Research, and Leadership Consulting LLC. Located at: 5835 Avenida Encinas #125, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 131221, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prism Education, Research, and Leadership Consulting LLC, 5835 Avenida Encinas #125, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/19/2016 S/Erik Richard Conklin, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013521 Filed: May 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspired Life. Located at: 6212 Liberty Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kendrik Devon Jones, 6212 Liberty Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kendrik Devon Jones, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013607 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AFMKTG. Located at: 2659 State St. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eleven Eleven California LLC, 2659 State St. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2019 S/Amber Frankhuizen, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013275 Filed: May 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Raul’s Mexican Food. Located at: 490 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emma Castillo, 956 Nolbey St., Encinitas CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1985 S/Emma Castillo, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011469 Filed: May 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proper Living Co. Located at: 848 N Rainbow Blvd #4251, Las Vegas NV Clark 89107. Mailing Address: PO Box 130843, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Proper Pillow Corp., 848 N Rainbow Blvd #4251, Las Vegas NV 89107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2012 S/Richard Arland Loos, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013540 Filed: May 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Priority Parenting. Located at: 420 Dunsmore Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Michelle Greer, 420 Dunsmore Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/21/2019 S/Laura Michelle Greer, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011235 Filed: May 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meadow Oaks Tavern. Located at: 10333 Meadow Glen Way E., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David James Condon, 1895 Turnberry Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2019 S/David James Condon, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013451 Filed: May 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lilly.B. Located at: 1354 N Coast Hwy 101 #D, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 1354 N Coast Hwy 101 #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jelena Radmanovic, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013193 Filed: May 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EmBody Strong. Located at: 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lori Jean Officer, 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lori Jean Officer, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013077 Filed: May 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arka Mantra. Located at: 407 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Waleska Lopez, 407 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Waleska Lopez, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/19 CN 23304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012965 Filed: May 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doan Brewery, S.A. Located at: 1930 S Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doan Enterprises, Inc., 1930 S Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael G Doan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010896 Filed: Apr 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Art by Koniakowsky; B. Ocean Art; C. Koniakowsky Fine Art; D. Ocean Gallery. Located at: 1889 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wade Koniakowsky, 1889 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Lynn Koniakowsky, 1889 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2002 S/Lynn Koniakowsky, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011591 Filed: May 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honey Bee Bronzing. Located at: 31916 Del Cielo Este #34, Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Courtney M Fredericks, 31916 Del Cielo Este #34, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Courtney M Fredericks, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011257 Filed: May 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. High Bluff Group. Located at: 12626 High Bluff Dr. #250, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BURGIE BRIGADE LLC, 5800 Armada Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Larkins, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012694 Filed: May 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Pub. Located at: 2990 State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1065 Carlsbad Village Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry G Doan, Trustee Larry G Doan Trust Dated June 2, 2017, 3971 Scott Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2019 S/Larry G Doan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012695 Filed: May 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stow It Storage. Located at: 215 S Bent St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry G Doan, Trustee Larry G Doan Trust Dated June 2, 2017, 3971 Scott Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2019 S/Larry G Doan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012277 Filed: May 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Speech Pathology Mobile Therapy; B. Speech Pathology Therapy and Educational Services. Located at: 508 Rudder Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shirley M Keating-Hudson, 508 Rudder Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/2019 S/Shirley Keating-Hudson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012691 Filed: May 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Slater Steel Welding Co. Located at: 9359 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandon Moore, 9359 Lamar St., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/18/2018 S/Brandon Moore, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012122 Filed: May 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NC Health Net; B. Earth Transitions. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #334, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christan Irene Hummel, 123 Via Morella, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2012 S/Christan Irene Hummel, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012573 Filed: May 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Men’s Ring Collection. Located at: 947 Aspen Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chastain Merchandising LLC, 947 Aspen Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2019 S/Brent Austin Chastain, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012693 Filed: May 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Larry’s Beach Club. Located at: 1145 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry G Doan, Trustee Larry G Doan Trust Dated June 2, 2017, 3971 Scott Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2019 S/Larry G Doan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012696 Filed: May 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Tee Cocktail Lounge. Located at: 1065 Carlsbad Village Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry G Doan, Trustee Larry G Doan Trust Dated June 2, 2017, 3971 Scott Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2019 S/Larry G Doan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011932 Filed: May 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exclusive Home Staging. Located at: 4345 Forest Ranch Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Del Carmen Mendoza, 4345 Forest Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Oscar Acevedo, 4345 Forest Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2019 S/Maria Del Carmen Mendoza, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012476 Filed: May 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Ballet Academy and Arts Center. Located at: 701 Garden View Ct. #23, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Encinitas Ballet Academy and Arts Center, 701 Garden View Ct. #23, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/11/2008 S/Sayat Asatryan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012475 Filed: May 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Ballet; B. Encinitas Ballet Academy; C. Encinitas Ballet Theatre; D. Encinitas Classical Ballet. Located at: 701 Garden View Ct. #23, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sayat Asatryan, 701 Garden View Ct. #23, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/09/2008 S/Sayat Asatryan, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012322 Filed: May 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth Friendly Cleaning Solutions. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #F483, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dannielle Milliken, 29460 Meadow Glen Way West, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/2019 S/Dannielle Milliken, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012121 Filed: May 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dolphin World; B. DolphinWorld. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Theanne Stevens Pepper, 2848 Jefferson St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Christan Irene Hummel, 123 Via Morella, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Theanne Stevens Pepper, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012106 Filed: May 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camp Coffee Company. Located at: 101 N Cleveland St. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1326 Statice Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Camp Coffee Company LLC, 1326 Statice Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Simpson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012206 Filed: May 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Analytic Waves. Located at: 3830 Elijah Ct. #415, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jorge Andres Bonilla Solis, 3830 Elijah Ct. #415, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Andres Bonilla Solis, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/19 CN 23262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010506 Filed: Apr 23, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Direct Seller; B. myConsultantTraining. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Launder, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010470 Filed: Apr 23, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fixx Design and Staging. Located at: 3414 Paseo Ancho, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Day Wolf, 3414 Paseo Ancho, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Day Wolf, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011977 Filed: May 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanara BioScience; B. SanaraRx. Located at: 6380 Huntington Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Z Engineering Inc., 6380 Huntington Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Gary W Holmes, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010334 Filed: Apr 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legal Pros; B. San Diego Bankruptcy Pros; C. San Diego Defense Pros. Located at: 3110 Camino del Rio S. #315, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jon M Cooper APC, 3110 Camino del Rio S. #315, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2014 S/Jon Cooper, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012000 Filed: May 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Joy. Located at: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Alfred Jeglinski, 1326 Summit Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2019 S/Andrew Alfred Jeglinski, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011657 Filed: May 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Pools & Spas Service. Located at: 3517 Caminito Sierra #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Classic Pools & Spas, 3517 Caminito Sierra #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Aden Dunne, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012210 Filed: May 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Del Sol Apartments. Located at: 1038 S Sunshine Ave., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: PO Box 841, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine A Cavanaugh Trustee, 5533 Cancha de Golf #102, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/06/1999 S/Christine Cavanaugh, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011668 Filed: May 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Squeaky Dog Studios. Located at: 15918 Sarah Ridge Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: PO Box 503691, San Diego CA 92127. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sparkistic LLC, 15918 Sarah Ridge Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2019 S/Ross G Manges, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010348 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ShineOnHealth Coaching. Located at: 905 Melaleuca Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Meghan Ryan, 905 Melaleuca Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2017 S/Meghan Ryan, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012079 Filed: May 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Handyman Services. Located at: 402 N Clementine St. #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Schell Enterprises LLC, 402 N Clementine St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2019 S/Joshua A Schell, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011616 Filed: May 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Limit Training Solutions. Located at: 4180 Parkside Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lee Parish Mannion, 4180 Parkside Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/06/2019 S/Lee Parish Mannion, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010929 Filed: Apr 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelli Murray Art; B. Our Era. Located at: 2007 Countrywood Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larson Consulting LLC, 2007 Countrywood Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Samuel Larson, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011990 Filed: May 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jian Mehta Music. Located at: 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jimit Mehta, 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Bonnie Hudson, 1808 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2019 S/Jimit Mehta, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9012134 Filed: May 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Impressions. Located at: 406 Helix Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth Allen Gale, Trustee, 406 Helix Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Krystyn Elizabeth Gale, Trustee, 406 Helix Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 3. Steven M Orme, 541 Fern Ridge Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Allen Gale, Trustee, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011942 Filed: May 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CPT Ergonomic Consulting; B. CPT Consulting. Located at: 331 Olive Ave. #303, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Concors, 331 Olive Ave. #303, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Andrew Concors, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011734 Filed: May 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of North County San Diego; B. Sunsation Solar. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/07/2019 S/Lloyd J Biggs, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23237

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9011652 Filed: May 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apex Analytics; B. Aurum. Located at: 396 Trailview Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 235120, Encinitas CA 92023-5120. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Slate Designs LLC, 396 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/06/2019 S/Bryan Duke, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/19 CN 23236