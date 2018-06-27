Legal Notices, June 29, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (6/29, 7/13, etc.) and Wednesday, July 4, 2018 for Independence Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JULY 10, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: 141 Quail Drive Tentative Parcel Map FILING DATE: June 5, 2017 CASE NUMBER: 17-134 TPM/ADR/CDP APPLICANT: Elizabeth Hanson LOCATION: 141 Quail Drive (APN 258-111-17) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider approval of a Tentative Parcel Map, Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a four-lot subdivision with grading improvements and access from Quail Drive. The property is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JULY 10, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/29/18 CN 21955

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 2.12 regarding Conflict of Interest filers.” Government Code Section 87306.5 requires every local government agency to review its Conflict of Interest Code by July 1 of each even-numbered year to determine if it is accurate or if the code must be amended. Staff has reviewed the City’s Conflict of Interest Code, including the list of designated employees and disclosure categories, and determined that amendments are necessary. The changes recommended in Ordinance 2018-08 to Chapter 2.12 of the Encinitas Municipal Code are based on organizational changes that have occurred over the past two years, and reflect position categories across the organization instead of grouped by department. Ordinance 2018-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 8, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 06/29/18 CN 21943

T.S. No. 17-17350 Loan No. 13715 Nogales Order No. 05934702 APN: 300-352-51-00 SPACE ABOVE THIS LINE FOR RECORDER’S USE [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/5/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On: 7/13/2018 at 10:30 AM (or as postponed from time to time), Best Alliance Foreclosure and Lien Services Corp. as the duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to deed of trust recorded 12/15/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0551692, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by Darren J. Riley, an unmarried man as Trustor, L J Properties, Inc., Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said deed of trust in the property situated in said county, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, in any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 13715 Nogales Drive Del Mar, California 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and/or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding the physical condition of the property, title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust and personal property, if any,, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and of the trusts created by said deed of trust, to wit: amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $335,407.82 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the T.S. number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The Notice of Default and Election to Sell was recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Date: 6/14/2018 Best Alliance Foreclosure and Lien Services Corp., as Trustee 16133 Ventura Blvd., Suite 700 Encino, California 91436 For Payoff/Reinstatement: (888) 785-9721 Sales Line: (714) 848-9272 or www.elitepostandpub.com Priscilla Quemuel EPP 25796 Pub Dates 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/2018 CN 21914

T.S. No. 18-50609 APN: 122-560-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/3/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: REGINALD LEWIS, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/9/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0235806 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:7/20/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $586,932.74 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1055 FIELDS COURT OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 122-560-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-50609. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 6/15/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25813 Pub Dates 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/2018 CN 21913

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 138350 Title No. 95519407 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/13/2018 at 10:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 05/08/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0541978, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Peter J. Schmidt and Marija Schmidt, Husband and Wife, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 226-571-02-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1417 Glen Avon Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $232,511.28 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 6/14/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC James Lewin/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.servicelinkASAP.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 138350. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4661208 06/22/2018, 06/29/2018, 07/06/2018 CN 21912

T.S. No.: 2016-01846-CA A.P.N.: 125-251-81-00 Property Address: 4950 Dulin Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/09/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: David G. Greenroos, III And Gloria J. Greenroos, Husband And Wife. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/17/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0995889 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/19/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 434,573.99 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4950 Dulin Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-251-81-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 434,573.99. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01846-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 29, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/22/18, 06/29/18, 07/06/18 CN 21908

T.S. No.: 2017-00104-CA A.P.N.: 161-623-76-00 Property Address: 1584 Via Botero, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Charles A. DeFazio A Single Man. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1192036 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/18/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 565,205.76 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1584 Via Botero, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 161-623-76-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 565,205.76. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00104-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 26, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/15/18, 06/22/18, 06/29/18 CN 21887

T.S. No. 066192-CA APN: 162-541-40-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/18/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/13/2018 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/30/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0063667, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TUAN KIM NGUYEN, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: Lot 416 and the Southeasterly 2.04 feet of the Southwesterly 57 feet of Lot 417 of Mira Costa Estates Unit No. 5, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof No. 11738, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 27, 1987. Excepting therefrom all minerals, coal, oil, petroleum, gas and kindred substances under and in said land, but without the right of entry of the surface thereof, but with the right, however, to drill in, through or under said land or to explore, develop or take all minerals, coal, oil, petroleum, gas and other kindred substances in and from said land, all such operations to be conducted only below a depth of 500 feet below the surface thereof, as granted to Mira Costa Estates, Inc., A California Corporation by deed recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 2, 1987 as Instrument No. 87-666568 of Official Records. This legal is made pursuant to that certain certificate approving a Lot Line Adjustment, Certificate No. PLA-23-88, recorded April 17, 1989 as Instrument No. 89-198912 of Official Records. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3830 CARNEGIE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $614,942.51 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 066192-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 -8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX # 909613 06/15/18, 06/22/18, 06/29/18 CN 21886

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-808036-BF Order No.: 8728539 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LUCIANO JARA, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 8/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0614959 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/9/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $145,886.38 The purported property address is: 200 VIA BANDITA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-6755 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-211-17-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-808036-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-808036-BF IDSPub #0141379 6/15/2018 6/22/2018 6/29/2018 CN 21883

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-802960-RY Order No.: 170506573-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ALBERT W MARTIN AND LAURA K MARTIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 9/11/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0643227 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/9/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,093,537.09 The purported property address is: 2252 TIGEREYE PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 213-242-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-802960-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-802960-RY IDSPub #0141334 6/15/2018 6/22/2018 6/29/2018 CN 21882

T.S. No. 15-39262 APN: 256-040-72-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE ****THIS NOTICE OF SALE IS BEING RECORDED TO REPLACE THAT CERTAIN NOTICE OF SALE, WHICH RECORDED ON 06/01/2018 AS DOCUMENT NO. 2018-0221469 IN ORDER TO CORRECT THE AUCTION COMPANY AND CONTACT INFORMATION **** YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DANIEL G. GILL III Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 10/31/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0697126 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/6/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $925,766.71 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 806 HERMES AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Described as follows: Please see attached Exhibit “A” Legal Description. A.P.N #.: 256-040-72-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 15-39262. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 6/5/2018 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25703 Pub Dates 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/2018 CN 21881

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2017-00170 Loan No.: xxxxx1455 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/15/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert Shawn Aguilar a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: Resolve Default Services, LLC Recorded 11/29/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1120490 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/6/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $247,274.97 The Trustee shall incur no liability for any good faith error in stating the proper amount, including any amount provided in good faith by or on behalf of the beneficiary. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1500 Circle Ranch Way #47 Oceanside, California 92057 A.P.N.: 157-110-94-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 793-6107 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00170. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 5/29/2018 Resolve Default Services, LLC 600 E John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 200 Irving, Texas 75062 Sale Line: (800) 793-6107 Rick Snoke, President A-4659311 06/15/2018, 06/22/2018, 06/29/2018 CN 21880

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-48704 APN: 105-720-32-00 PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JOHN D. STOLL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY. Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax and Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 7/21/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0382894 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/6/2018 at 10:30 AM. Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $466,507.10. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of 913 RIVER OAKS LANE real property: FALLBROOK AREA, CA 92028 AKA 913 RIVER OAKS LANE FALLBROOK, CA 92028. Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 105-720-32-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48704. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 5/4/2018 Zieve, Brodnax and Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 730-2727 www.servicelinkasap.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4656838 06/15/2018, 06/22/2018, 06/29/2018 CN 21879

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00031265-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Amy Souza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names for minor children as follows: a. Present name: Michaela Malia Souza; change to proposed name: Michaela Malia Carlin Souza; b. Present name: Lincoln Kalani Souza; change to proposed name: Lincoln Kalani Carlin Souza; c. Present name: Kennedy Kalea Souza; change to proposed name: Kennedy Kalea Carlin Souza; d. Present name: Reagan Kanani Souza; change to proposed name: Reagan Kanani Carlin Souza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 07, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 25, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21954

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELIZABETH MARY KILROY aka BETTY M. KILROY [IMAGED] Case # 37-2018-00031047-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Elizabeth Mary Kilroy aka Betty M. Kilroy. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael J. McCarthy in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael J. McCarthy be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug 21, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, Room: Judge Jeffrey Bostwick located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Stephen P. McCarthy, CSB # 119378, 520 SW Yamhill St. #230, Portland OR 97204. Telephone: 503.887.1039 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21953

NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT OF PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1968 of the California Civil Code, the property listed below believed to be abandoned by David Thompson, whose last known address was 13027 7th Ave. N.W., Seattle, Washington 98177 will be sold at a public auction to be held on July 21, 2018 at 10 am. Description of Property in #29- 2120 Vista Grande Place, Vista, Calif. 92084 2 motor cycles and miscellaneous personal items. 06/29/18, 07/06/18 CN 21951

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021679-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Johanna Sonnenberg filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Johanna Sonnenberg; change to proposed name: Jord Tristan Reinhardt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 31, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 19, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21940

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EUGENE PANELLA aka EUGENE JOSEPH PANELLA aka EUGENE J. PANELLA aka GENE PANELLA Case# 37-2018-00028023-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eugene Panella aka Eugene Joseph Panella aka Eugene J. Panella aka Gene Panella. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Panella, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Panella, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jul 18, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Richard S. Calone, Esq., 1810 Grand Canal Blvd. Ste 6, Stockton CA 95207 Telephone: 209.952.4545 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21934

SUMMONS – CIVIL DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA CASE NO. A-18-767483-C DEPT. NO. Department 30 PLS INVESTMENTS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, Plaintiff, vs. DOSE OF DOPAMINE ENTERTAINMENT, LLC, a California limited liability company; DAVID SERRANO, an individual; DOES 1 – 10, inclusive; and ROE CORPORATIONS 1 – 10, inclusive; Defendants. SUMMONS – CIVIL NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. TO THE DEFENDANT(S): A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff(s) against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. 1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below. 2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff(s) and failure to so respond will result in a judgment of default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint. 3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time. 4. The State of Nevada, its political subdivisions, agencies, officers, employees, board members, commission members and legislators each have 45 days after service of this Summons within which to file an Answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint. Submitted by: /s/ Jennifer R. Lloyd Jennifer R. Lloyd, Esq. Nevada Bar No.: 9617 Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC 3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Ste 1000 Las Vegas, NV 89169 (702) 257-1483 Attorneys for Plaintiff, PLS Investments, LLC NOTE: When service is by publication, add a brief statement of the object of the action. See Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure 4(b). 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21911

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00018899-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ARACELI CASTILLO; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS CERTIFICATE TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF BOSCO CREDIT II TRUST SERIES 2010-14665 NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robin R. Wright, Esq., SBN 150984; Bradford E. Klein, Esq., SBN 259252 Wright, Finlay & Zak LLP 4665 MacArthur Ct, Ste 280 Newport Beach, CA 92660 Telephone: 949.477.5050 & 949.608.9142 Date: (Fecha), 05/25/17 Clerk (Secretario), by I. Salas, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21910

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00026358-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher James Vega filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christopher James Vega changed to proposed name: Richard Stryker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2018 at 9:00 AM, Dept. C-903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: May 30, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21898

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00024360-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Adam Charles Brown and Senneca Anne Brown filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Adam Charles Brown change to proposed name: Adam Charles Di Tusa-Brown; b. Present name: Senneca Anne Brown change to proposed name: Senneca Anne Di Tusa-Brown. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 03, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 17, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21860

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00026586-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Thomas Hiroshi Suzuki filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Thomas Hiroshi Suzuki changed to proposed name: Hiroshi Thomas Suzuki. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2018 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: May 31, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21857

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00015201-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Soonyoung Walsh and Does 1 trough 50, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Robert J. Neborsky, Trustee of the Robert J. and Sandra S. Neborsky Living Trust. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101.The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jeffry M. Skiljan, Esq., Moore & Skiljan, 7700 El Camino Real Ste 207, Carlsbad CA 92009. Telephone: 760.944.7700 Date: 03/27/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by M. Martinez-Frengel, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014588 Filed: Jun 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santee Cottonwood Dental Group. Located at: 9715 Mission Gorge Rd., Santee CA San Diego 92071. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C.S. Nicholson III DDS inc, 3500 Rock Ridge Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2007 S/Rohshana Plunkett, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016547 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Car Company, LLC. Located at: 1224 Keystone Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1229 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Palomar Car Company, LLC, 1224 Keystone Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Block, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016232 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2E Consulting. Located at: 3633 Mount Acadia Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 2E Consulting LLC, 3633 Mount Acadia Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Tuey, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016121 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AK HAMMR. Located at: 9530 Sunset Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Spahr Cortese Inc, 9530 Sunset Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Gregory Cortese, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016198 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Villa Realty Referrals. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc, 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2018 S/Serri Rowell, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016210 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Life Painting. Located at: 877 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Paul Ouradnik, 877 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Paul Ouradnik, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016404 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AIM: Anti-aging and Integrative Medicine. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hetal Patel, M.D., Inc, 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hetal Patel, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016206 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Callen Camper Company; B. Callen Camper Co.; C. Callen Campers. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tamarack Enterprises Inc, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2018 S/Tyler K Steele, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016477 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John Kedroffs Signature Grooming Salon. Located at: 500 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #1021, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Alexander Kedroff, 1750 W Citracado Pkwy. #13, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Alexander Kedroff, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015552 Filed: Jun 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sister Shrub. Located at: 902 Mendocino Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Kelly Heim, 902 Mendocino Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/2018 S/Mary Kelly Heim, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015753 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapline Construction; B. Snap Line Construction. Located at: 5185 East Parker St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jorge Lopez, 5185 East Parker St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Lopez, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016361 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Reo; B. Tomkins Realty Advisors. Located at: 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Peltro Tomkins, 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Tomkins, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016396 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Multiplier. Located at: 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pitchou Malaba, 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Judith Malaba, 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Pitchou Malaba, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015702 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Molone and Bianc Promotions. Located at: 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bianca Campbell, 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Olivia Moloney, 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2018 S/Bianca Campbell, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015927 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspire Chiropractic. Located at: 2610 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 11326 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #201, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Anne Williams, 11326 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #201, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Anne Williams, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015749 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giddy; B. Giddy Vintage. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015950 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everything Branding. Located at: 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chelsea P Gladden, 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Chelsea P Gladden, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014757 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CFH Graphic Design; B. Zero Waste Schools. Located at: 1310 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Corinna Faye Goodwin, 1310 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/30/1997 S/Corinna Faye Goodwin, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016026 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascension Painting Inc. Located at: 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA San Diego 91945. Mailing Address: 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ascension Painting Inc, 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gustavo De Los Santos, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016037 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apparel Stuff R Us. Located at: 2440 Catalina Circle #691, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Apparel Are Us Inc., 2440 Catalina Circle #691, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Howard Greenfield, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016015 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Grove Recovery. Located at: 1507 E Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NDLLJ Inc., 1507 E Valley Pkwy, Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard R Rice, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015786 Filed: Jun 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Jet; B. Premier Jet Center. Located at: 2100 Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Distinctive Projects Company Inc, 2100 Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Lee Sax, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014039 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House 2222; B. 2222 Body. Located at: 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashly K Craig, 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2018 S/Ashly K Craig, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015824 Filed: June 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blitz. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blitz Industries and Technologies Inc, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Stabile, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015433 Filed: June 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rohn Properties Management & Brokerage Inc. Located at: 650 Cole Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230102, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rohn Properties Management & Brokerage Inc, 650 Cole Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/1985 S/Charles H Miller, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013874 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puddle Dancer Press; B. Nonviolent Communication. Located at: 3311 Corte Del Cruce, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grant Meiji Stewart, 3311 Corte Del Cruce, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1986 S/Grant Meiji Stewart, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015385 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast recovery centers. Located at: 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. west coast men’s LLC, 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Sean Firtel, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015328 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trinity Trustee & Fiduciary Services. Located at: 7035 Partridge Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Lance Simmons, 7035 Partridge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2018 S/Gregory Lance Simmons, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015760 Filed: June 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trinity Presbyterian Church of San Diego. Located at: 17050 Del Sur Ridge Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tricia Langowski, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015687 Filed: June 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songez Zen Bodywork; B. Songez Zen. Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Steven Rypins, 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA 92081; 2. Valentine Aurore Songeur, 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Steven Rypins, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015390 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MR.J.Trucking. Located at: 1517 Glenna Dr., Esondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Robert McChesney, 1517 Glenna Dr., Esondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2014 S/Joel Robert McChesney, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015317 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Motionstrand. Located at: 1215 Pacific Oaks Pl., Esondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jenco US LLC, 3132 Plum Ct., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2013 S/E Bjorn Jensen, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014318 Filed: May 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucidity Sleep & Psychiatry. Located at: 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nevin Arora M.D., Inc, 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92081; 2. Kristen Lamarca PHD Psychological Services Inc, 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nevin Arora/Kristen Lamarca, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014811 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. It’s Raw Poke Truck; B. It’s Raw The Truck. Located at: 2504 Transportation Ave. #B, National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacob Warren Zirker, 4025 Texas St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2018 S/Jacob Warren Zirker, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015303 Filed: Jun 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imperial Wrench; B. Imperial Rake. Located at: 1822 Cottage Grove Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Javier Brian Garcia, 1822 Cottage Grove Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/2018 S/Javier Brian Garcia, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015658 Filed: Jun 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast low voltage. Located at: 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chance Adams Nuschy, 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/13/2018 S/Chance Adams Nuschy, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014721 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gigi’s Beauty Boutique LLC; B. Gigi Beauty Spot. Located at: 418 Third ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 9716 Birch St., Spring Valley, CA 91977. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gigi’s Beauty Boutique LLC, 418 Third ave., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Jenita R Bey, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014922 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finishing Touch Millwork, Inc. Located at: 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Finishing Touch Moulding Inc, 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2013 S/Roland Shany, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015163 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Charities Consulting Group. Located at: 533 2nd Ave. #L, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Labrats San Diego, 533 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2017 S/James K Merrill, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014936 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coyne & Associates Education Corp. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231831, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coyne & Associates Education Corp., 662 Encinitas Blvd. #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1999 S/Tiffany M Bauer, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014979 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Maven. Located at: 1503 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tessa Marie Love, 1503 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessa Marie Love, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014946 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Clean Sweep. Located at: 1809 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Paul Washburn, 1809 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2018 S/Michael Paul Washburn, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21904

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014037 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diane Carey Art. Located at: 5950 Camino Baja Cerro, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diana Rae Carey McLoughlin, 5950 Camino Baja Cerro, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Diana Rae Carey McLoughlin, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015291 Filed: Jun 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HaroDesign; B. Haro Design Group; C. Bob Haro Design. Located at: 135 Liverpool Dr. #E, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Performance Branding LLC, 135 Liverpool Dr. #E, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Robert B Haro, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014738 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reform Packaging LLC; B. Mana Packaging. Located at: 2030 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Reform Packaging LLC, 2030 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Franco, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21901

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014678 Filed: Jun 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bariatric Tools. Located at: 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wellness By Ave Harbor LLC, 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Martinez, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013899 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Teaching Side by Side; B. TSBS. Located at: 956 W Ranch Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe #614, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TSBS LLC, 956 W Ranch Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Kelley Spence, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014862 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neso Tents; B. Neso. Located at: 278 Sanford St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Neso LLC, 278 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Matthew Goldberg, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014968 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mission Ridge, LLC. Located at: 1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Urschel Holdings LP, 1200 Cutting Edge Dr., Chesterton IN 46304. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2016 S/Amanda Russell, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014807 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Mission Church. Located at: 825 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ezra Ministries, 1860 Willowhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/2011 S/David Richard Menard, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013155 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Age Computers. Located at: 2295 Needham Rd., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Weston Lee Prudell, 2035 Franklin Ave., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/18/2018 S/Weston Lee Prudell, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013618 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Corral Oceanside. Located at: 491 College Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: 28760 Red Gum Dr., Lake Elsinore CA 92532. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Worlden California Inc, 28760 Red Gum Dr., Lake Elsinore CA 92532. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2018 S/Hua Wang, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014883 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buffalo Brothers Motorcycles; B. Buffalo Bros. Motorcycles. Located at: 3058 Clairemont Dr. #8, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Buffalo Brothers Motorcycles, 3058 Clairemont Dr. #8, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samoel Soares, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21890

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015162 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bendmac Manufacturing. Located at: 440 Olive Ave. #P, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Del Gerlock, 4044 Johnson Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/16/2012 S/Jonathan Del Gerlock, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013879 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Picket Fence est. 2018. Located at: 2024 Rainbow Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Picket Fence – Home Design, Remodel & Decorative Interiors LLC, 2024 Rainbow Ct., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chin Tancioco-Torres, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013628 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sibley Estates; B. Sibley Signings. Located at: 4836 Cannington Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: PO Box 1239, La Jolla CA 92038. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tina M Sibley Vanderwarf, 4836 Cannington Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Tina M Sibley Vanderwarf, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21875

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014750 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3Marie Design Studio; B. Cultivate Consulting. Located at: 809 Aldea Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ann Marie Palan, 809 Aldea Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2003 S/Ann Marie Palan, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21874

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014513 Filed: Jun 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PureCapsPro. Located at: 5670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pure Prescriptions Inc, 5670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2010 S/Ira Hecht, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21873

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014733 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. g.r.e.g. Consulting. Located at: 2148 Silverado St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-345, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carol M Roberts, 2148 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Carol M Roberts, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21872

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014433 Filed: Jun 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alchemy MediaWorks. Located at: 7917 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nadia Borowski Scott, 7917 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA 92009; Charles Walter Scott, 7917 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Nadia Borowski Scott, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014487 Filed: Jun 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RSI. Located at: 1909 Cassia Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Retrofitting Specialists Inc, 1909 Cassia Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Steven Lee, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21870

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014070 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art of Beauty. Located at: 1451 N Melrose Dr. #307, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Art of Beauty Inc, 1451 N Melrose Dr. #307, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/26/2016 S/Ethan C Wood, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014599 Filed: Jun 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Real Estate; B. Beacon. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Ashley Benwell, 656 Jocelyn Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Ashley Benwell, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013825 Filed: May 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SPIN GRAPHICS. Located at: 1489 Village View Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lynn Byers, 1489 Village View Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/1996 S/Sandra Lynn Byers, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014542 Filed: Jun 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Marketing Budget. Located at: 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Life Innovations LLC, 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/John Paul Keene, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013891 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catcherz by Design. Located at: 1259 Discovery St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonita Francine Corbett, 1259 Discovery St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/22/2018 S/Bonita Francine Corbett, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014380 Filed: May 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Angel Painting Solutions. Located at: 472 W Los Angeles Dr. #8, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Castulo Angel Merlin Segundo, 472 W Los Angeles Dr. #8, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Castulo Angel Merlin Segundo, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21864

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012954 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NCC Pest Control; B. NCC Pest Solutions. Located at: 619 S Vulcan Ave. #203B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Commercial Inc, 619 S Vulcan Ave. #203B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2018 S/Kyle Mallory, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013605 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epic Life Homes. Located at: 6790 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robin Reed Consulting Inc, 940 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robin Austin Reed, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014041 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiger/Bobo Real Estate Company. Located at: 1849 Oxford Ave. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark David Bobo, 1849 Oxford Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark David Bobo, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21854

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014134 Filed: May 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Showtruck Industries. Located at: 701 Ash Ln. #101, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Lira, 701 Ash Ln. #101, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2018 S/David Lira, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21853

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013940 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prime Time Construction. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Time Concrete Cutting Inc, 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Soto, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21852

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014244 Filed: May 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poinsettia Station Coffee. Located at: 6511 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 4110 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mika Murphy, 4110 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Jamison William Murphy, 4110 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Mika Murphy, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014202 Filed: May 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Goods Collective. Located at: 1114 N Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 649 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thread Spun LLC, 649 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi Ledger, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014369 Filed: May 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fusion Wellness. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hetal Patel MD Inc, 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hetal Patel, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013289 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brooklyn Boyz Pizza. Located at: 1385 E Vista Way #102, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BDTONYP LLC, 1385 E Vista Way #102, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Michael Shatto, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014181 Filed: May 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella’s Bubbles Laundry. Located at: 3021 Alta View Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92139. Mailing Address: 1185 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mister Bojangles Inc, 1185 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin M Niems, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012772 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accelerated Appraisal Source; B. Accelerated Appraisal Source; C. Accelerated Appraisals. Located at: 312 South Cedros Ave. #150-155, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 639 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Q&E Professional Corporation, 639 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/2013 S/Aaron Roth, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29/18 CN 21846