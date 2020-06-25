Legal Notices, June 26, 2020

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, for the following Officers for full terms of four (4) years: One member of City Council – District No. 2 One member of City Council – District No. 4 The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 5 p.m. Candidate Packets will be available in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For more information or to schedule an appointment to obtain a Candidate Packet, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 760-434-2808. If nomination papers for an incumbent officer of the City are not filed by Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 5 p.m., the voters shall have until 5 p.m. Aug. 12, 2020, to nominate candidates other than the person(s) who are the incumbents the 88th day before the election, for that incumbent’s elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. The polls will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. S/Sheila R. Cobian SHEILA R. COBIAN, MMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: June 23, 2020 06/26/2020 CN 24612

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS TRAIL 95 – El Camino Del Norte Improvements (CP00F) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on July 27, 2020. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work to be completed involves clearing and grubbing, grading, construction of stabilized decomposed granite trail, masonry retaining wall, concrete pedestrian ramps, asphalt concrete curbs, asphalt concrete paving, impressed thermoplastic crosswalks, solar powered rapid flashing beacons, wood fencing, drainage infrastructure, signing, striping, and related trail appurtenances not mentioned above but required in accordance with the Contract Documents. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $510,392 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the five additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, PE, City Engineer DATE: _11/8/19_______ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/26/2020, 07/03/2020 CN 24608

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS FY 2019-2020 CITYWIDE SEWER REHABILITATION PROJECT CC04E AND CE04H Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 9, 2020. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done in the Cardiff Sanitary Division (CSD) generally includes: Lining approximately 12,700 linear feet of sewer pipe ranging from 6-inch to 10-inch diameter with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), excavation and replacement of approximately 244 linear feet of 8-inch sewer pipe within the same trench from manhole to manhole, 9 point repairs of sewer pipe by CIPP lining, rehabilitation of 11 service lateral connections, and rehabilitation of 8 manholes. The work to be done in the Encinitas Sanitary Division (ESD) generally includes: Lining approximately 12,400 linear feet of sewer pipe ranging from 6-inch to 10-inch diameter with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), 2 point repairs of sewer pipe by CIPP lining, 3 point repair of sewer pipe by excavation, rehabilitation of 16 service lateral connections, and rehabilitation of 14 manholes. The Engineer’s Opinion of Probable Construction Costs are $899,000 and $831,000 for CSD and ESD, respectively. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, June 18th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, PE, City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/19/2020, 06/26/2020 CN 24576

T.S. No. 091043-CA APN: 158-570-39 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/18/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1002778 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CHRISTY R. DORAN AND JEFFREY DORAN, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4628 DORAL COURT OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $627,148.12 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SERVICELINKAUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 091043-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 926012 06/26/2020, 07/03/2020, 07/10/2020 CN 24591

Title Order No. 05941306 Trustee Sale No. 84521 Loan No. 399173926 APN: 219-390-31-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/20/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 7/13/2020 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 1/5/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0006264 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, executed by: STANLEY L. HUDSON, AN UNMARRIED MAN , as Trustor JAN R. BEVERLY, TRUSTEE OF THE JAN R. BEVERLY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 22, 2013 , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION LOCATED AT 325 SOUTH MELROSE DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 9 OF LA SIERRA ESTATES, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 8085, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MARCH 14, 1975. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3868 LA CAMPANA CT SAN MARCOS, CA 92078. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $293,069.88 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 6/10/2020 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 84521. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” STOX 925977 06/19/2020, 06/26/2020, 07/03/2020 CN 24577

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 20-2870 Rouse Loan No. 17-8886 Rouse Title Order No. 200126335 APN 226-660-37-00 TRA No. 13260 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED* ‘PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/06/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/15/2020 at 02:00PM, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE SERVICE INC as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on July 11, 2017 as document #2017-0312076 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Sheila N. Rouse, an unmarried woman as her sole and separate property, as Trustor, Charles Carr, Trustee of the Carr Family Trust dated 09-28-2002, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: The front of the building located at 11839 Sorrento Valley Road, San Diego, CA 92121, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: Lot 129 of San Marcos Woods Unit No. 4, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 8490, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 11, 1977. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1408 Shadow Hills Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $338,598.64 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (858) 565-4466 or visit this Internet Web site www.scmssd.com using the file number assigned to this case 20-2870 Rouse. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. 6/9/20 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE SERVICE 11839 Sorrento Valley Road Suite 903 SAN DIEGO, CA 92121 (858) 665-4466 Paul Rios, Vice President (858) 565-4466 Phone (858) 565-2137 Fax Paul@1stsecuritymortgage.com A-4724539 06/19/2020, 06/26/2020, 07/03/2020 CN 24573

T.S. No.: 2020-00591-CA A.P.N.: 101-360-16-00 Property Address: 40373 Sandia Creek Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RONALD EDWARD WYLIE AND CRYSTAL ANN WYLIE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED FIFTY PERCENT INTEREST Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/07/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0573289 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/06/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 485,255.57 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 40373 Sandia Creek Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 101-360-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 485,255.57. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00591-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 27, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/12/2020, 06/19/2020, 06/26/2020 CN 24555

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Josie Mikoczi E-338 Josie Mikoczi RS-303 Katherine Deuel E-124 Rachel Ornelas C-315

06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24613

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANNE ELIZA SOUTTER [IMAGED] Case # 37-2020-00018616-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Anne Eliza Soutter. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lelia Drysdale Soutter Glass in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lelia Drysdale Soutter Glass be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 25, 2020; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell E. Griffith, Esq., 1991 Village Park Way, Ste 105, Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.944.9901 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020

CN 24607

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NICOLE PORTIA LYNN BROWNE Case# 37-2020-00014252-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nicole Portia Lynn Browne. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Stephen Browne, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stephen Browne, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504: located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. REMOTE APPEARANCES AVAILABLE VIA COURT CALL If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caron Calabrese 105 West F St., Suite 213 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 858.598.5552 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010058 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrusteez Publishing. Located at: 1698 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Wayne Zirbel, 1698 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Wayne Zirbel 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24616

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010782 Filed: Jun 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea and Sparrow. Located at: 1838 Stonebrook Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Crystal Yvette Sandoval, 1838 Stonebrook Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Crystal Yvette Sandoval 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009867 Filed: Jun 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drolet Construction Company. Located at: 1047 Golden Rd. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1175, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Mark Barlow Drolet, 1047 Golden Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/16/2020 S/Mark Barlow Drolet 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24614

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2020-9010073 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. familyvariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/08/2018 and assigned File #2018-9000600. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company S/Michael Joseph Rizzi 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010074 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. bloomingminddesigns.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Joseph Rizzi, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Joseph Rizzi 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009003 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dixieline Lumber Company. Located at: 3250 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: 2001 Bryan St. #1600, Attn: Legal, Dallas TX 75201. Registrant Information: 1. ProBuild Company LLC, 2001 Bryan St. #1600, Dallas TX 75201. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2018 S/Deryl Ward 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010206 Filed: Jun 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visualize It Built. Located at: 1041 Saint Albans Dr. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Hruby Architects APC, 1041 Saint Albans Dr. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/07/2020 S/David Hruby 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010117 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alca Marketing. Located at: 1332 Enchante Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allison Christina Caffrey, 1332 Enchante Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Christina Caffrey 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010487 Filed: Jun 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Four Boys of Summer LLC. Located at: 11232 Corte Isabelino, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Four Boys of Summer LLC, 11232 Corte Isabelino, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/18/2020 S/Timothy M Maus 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009223 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rise Above Counseling Services. Located at: 701 S Nardo Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 910953, San Diego CA 92191. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Michelle Kaiulani O’Brien, 725 S Nardo Ave. #J7, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Michelle Kaiulani O’Brien 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009987 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cusstom Mask. Located at: 260 Buena Creek Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Ann Jepson, 260 Buena Creek Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/11/2020 S/Patricia Ann Jepson 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010050 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lifes Hidden Luxuries; B. Lifes Hidden Luxuries Magazine. Located at: 856 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessie Orocio Aguayo, 856 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/2020 S/Jessie Orocio Aguayo 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010051 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Krystal Productions; B. Krystal Development. Located at: 856 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessie Orocio Aguayo, 856 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2010 S/Jessie Orocio Aguayo 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009346 Filed: Jun 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jump @ The Chance Riding Service. Located at: 7544 Navigator Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Sue Lautenbach, 7544 Navigator Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Sue Lautenbach 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010285 Filed: Jun 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Assisted Living Locators Encinitas-Oceanside. Located at: 4868 Fir St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trahan Consulting LLC, 4868 Fir St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2020 S/Steven Trahan 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24598

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010013 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Development Services. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. #71, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Richard K Bigham, 6550 Ponto Dr. #71, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2008 S/Richard K Bigham 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009444 Filed: Jun 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AKS Consulting. Located at: 5142 Frost Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ali Sadiri, 5142 Frost Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ali Sadiri 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009067 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad. Located at: 2405 Cougar Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 808 134th St. SW #211, Everett WA 98204. Registrant Information: 1. NWB Carlsbad LLC, 801 2nd Ave. #1300, Seattle WA 98104. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2020 S/Mike Spaulding 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9010066 Filed: Jun 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sushi on the Go. Located at: 1520 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 3586 Mesa Dr. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Alberto Campos, 3586 Mesa Dr. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alberto Campos 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009587 Filed: Jun 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IDA Tax. Located at: 6130 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 17516 St Andrews Dr., Poway CA 92064. Registrant Information: 1. Willits & Associates PC, 6130 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Clayton S Willits 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009494 Filed: Jun 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. And Furthermore. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2020 CN 24592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009737 Filed: Jun 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Project Biome; B. Farmer’s Footprint; C. Non-Toxic Neighborhoods. Located at: 1302 N Coast Hwy 101, #102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 237 A St. PMB 51154, San Diego CA 92101. Registrant Information: 1. Project Biome Inc., 1302 N Coast Hwy 101 #102, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/David Leon 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24589

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009551 Filed: Jun 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stars Align Co-Op. Located at: 3990 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aileen Naoko Burns, 3990 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aileen Naoko Burns 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009127 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Natural Path. Located at: 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #170, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey A Mersky, 3912 Caminito Del Mar Cove, San Diego CA 92130; 2. Judy A Mersky, 3912 Caminito Del Mar Cove, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2005 S/Jeffrey A Mersky 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009648 Filed: Jun 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aarogya Vahini. Located at: 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Divine Will Foundation, 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Cornsweet 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009428 Filed: Jun 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RedBear. Located at: 2722 La Gran Via, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ross Harold Frank, 2722 La Gran Via, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2000 S/Ross Harold Frank 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009007 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Tropicals. Located at: 903 Granada Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andrew Wacil Zuckowich, 903 Granada Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Chiratchaya Zuckowich, 903 Granada Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/1993 S/Andrew Wacil Zuckowich / Chiratchaya Zuckowich 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009324 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Group Consulting Inc. Located at: 1124 Ocean Ridge Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Palomar Group Consulting Inc., 1124 Ocean Ridge Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/26/2002 S/Sherwin Lisker 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009119 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Little Bake House. Located at: 7521 Solana St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 131059, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Colleen A Kirchner, 7521 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Colleen A Kirchner 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009271 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tender Teething. Located at: 207 Joyner St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Alcalde Gervacio, 207 Joyner St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2020 S/Haley Alcalde Gervacio 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2020 CN 24578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009079 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. David and Sons. Located at: 7812 Gaviota Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David Sesti, 7812 Gaviota Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1999 S/David Sesti 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008890 Filed: May 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simple is Good. Located at: 4528 Tonopah Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Liam John Galbraith, 4528 Tonopah Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Liam John Galbraith 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009101 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bohemianas. Located at: 534 Smilax Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lara A Doronzo, 534 Smilax Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Lara A Doronzo 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008961 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old School Iron Inc. Located at: 1338 N Melrose Dr. #L, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 1108 Evergreen Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Old School Iron Inc., 1108 Evergreen Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2008 S/Charles Valterza 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009224 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Juke Joint; B. Nena Anderson. Located at: 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nena Lee Cote, 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2020 S/Nena Lee Cote 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008977 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rodzinc. Located at: 598 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rodzinc, 598 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2015 S/Rodney Charles 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009274 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TelComTec. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. T & J Communications Inc., 120 N Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1986 S/Ronald Garrett 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008583 Filed: May 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starburst Insurance Services. Located at: 551 Seeforever Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cadic Holdings Inc., 551 Seeforever Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Cadic 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008666 Filed: May 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garrett Electric. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real Ste 104 #450, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. AJLMG Inc., 7668 El Camino Real Ste 104 #450, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/1987 S/Lisa Garrett 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008954 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chubasco Sportfishing. Located at: 315 Harbor Dr. S, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ernest Anthony Prieto III, 1445 Faith Circle, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Lisa M Prieto, 1445 Faith Circle, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/2017 S/Ernest Anthony Prieto III 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008577 Filed: May 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Realty Inspections; B. SDRI. Located at: 2402 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Charles Paul Oey, 2402 Sarbonne Dr,, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles Paul Oey 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24556

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008662 Filed: May 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Leadership. Located at: 2725 Paradise Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Heath Eric Flynn, 2725 Paradise Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heath Eric Flynn 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008860 Filed: May 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Going Ashore Travel. Located at: 569 Boysenberry Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Ann Wilson, 569 Boysenberry Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/2001 S/Stephanie Ann Wilson 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008598 Filed: May 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Henry EarthworX Inc. Located at: 1135 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Garrett Ryan Henry, 1135 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Garrett Ryan Henry 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008517 Filed: May 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. abstractRPM. Located at: 7083 Rockrose Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gary Samuel Schechner, 7083 Rockrose Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/06/2020 S/Gary Samuel Schechner 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24543