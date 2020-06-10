Legal Notices, June 12, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Friday 7:30AM to 4:30PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Liu/Li Single-Family Residence (Lot 1); CASE NUMBER: CDP-003308-2019; FILING DATE: August 19, 2019; APPLICANT: Wenqiang Liu & Sushan Li; LOCATION: 1435 Lake Drive (APN 260-222-28-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing single-family residence and construction of a new two-story single-family residence. A temporary construction trailer will reside on the lot to serve both 1435 & 1439 Lake Drive during construction.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone, the Coastal Zone, and the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(l)(1), which exempts the demolition of a single-family home, and Section 15303(a), which exempts new construction of a single-family home in an urbanized area.; STAFF CONTACT: Minerva Abikhalil, Junior Planner: (760) 633-2697 or mabikhalil@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Liu/Li Single-Family Residence (Lot 2); CASE NUMBER: CDP-003307-2019; FILING DATE: August 19, 2019; APPLICANT: Wenqiang Liu & Sushan Li; LOCATION: 1439 Lake Drive (APN 260-222-29-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a new two-story single-family residence on a vacant lot. A temporary construction trailer will reside on the lot to the west of the property.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone, the Coastal Zone, and the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts new construction of a single-family home in an urbanized area.; STAFF CONTACT: Minerva Abikhalil, Junior Planner: (760) 633-2697 or mabikhalil@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: McMillin Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003420-2019; FILING DATE: October 22, 2019; APPLICANT: Andrew McMillin; LOCATION: 1349 Crest Drive (APN 262-012-11-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing single-family residence, and construction of a new single-family residence with a detached accessory dwelling unit and detached RV garage.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(l)(1) for demolition of an existing single-family home and Section 15303(a) & (e) for new construction of a single-family home and accessory structures in an urbanized area.; STAFF CONTACT: Minerva Abikhalil, Junior Planner: (760) 633-2697 or mabikhalil@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON JUNE 22, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director of the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/12/2020 CN 24571

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE-MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. Substantial Amendment to FY 2019-20 Annual Action Plan and Citizen and Community Participation Plan for Housing and Community Development Activities The draft Substantial Amendment to the FY 2019-20 Annual Action Plan and draft Substantial Amendment to the Citizen and Community Participation Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program are available for public review and comment from June 12, 2020 – June 19, 2020. Both draft documents will be considered on the regular agenda by the City Council at a public hearing on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6pm. The Substantial Amendment to the FY 2019-20 Annual Action Plan proposes to include $209,521 in supplemental Coronavirus aid funds (CDBG-CV) and reallocate $118,126 in FY 2019-20 CDBG funds. Proposed funding categories include $227,647 for Rent and Utility Assistance and $100,000 for existing public services providers to prepare, prevent, and respond to the Coronavirus. The draft Substantial Amendment to the CDBG Program Citizen and Community Participation Plan proposes to incorporate expedited procedures due to the Coronavirus emergency as approved by HUD. The draft Substantial Amendment to the FY 2019-20 Annual Action Plan and draft Substantial Amendment to the Citizen and Community Participation Program is available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed or e-mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, copies will be available at City Hall, Encinitas, and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center. The public review period was advertised in a local newspaper, direct email notification, and on the City’s Website. Please submit all comments and questions in writing to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at npiano@encinitasca.gov or 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The public may also provide written comments on the draft documents to be read at the City Council public hearing, on June 24, 2020 at 6pm. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: clerk@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE CITY COUNCIL AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE MAYOR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE CITY COUNCIL AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. 06/12/2020 CN 24570

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. PROJECT NAME: Mahon Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003157-2019, USE-003158-2019, DR-003395-2019, and CDP-002606-2018 (#18-210CDP); FILING DATE: October 1, 2018; APPLICANT: Sergio Jimenez; LOCATION: 309 Princehouse Lane (APN: 259-130-83); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit, Administrative Design Review, and Coastal Development Permit to construct a new single-family residence with three oversized structures including an attached garage, detached game room and detached garage with an accessory dwelling unit above, and fill grading in excess of four feet and a temporary construction trailer. The subject property is located within the RR-1 zone and Coastal Overlay zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) and 15303(e). Section 15303(a) exempts from environmental review the new construction of one single-family residence and Section 15303(e) exempts the new construction of an accessory structure. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717 or lwinter@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/12/2020 CN24565

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF HEARING ON RESOLUTION OF INTENTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 2, 2020, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad adopted Resolution No. 2020-094, declaring an intention to levy and collect annual assessments for the Carlsbad Golf Lodging Business Improvement District (CGLBID), and setting a public hearing date for 3:00 p.m. on June 23, 2020, at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. RESOLUTION NO. 2020-094 provides as follows: A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING THE CARLSBAD GOLF LODGING BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (CGLBID) ANNUAL REPORT, DECLARING AN INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT AN ANNUAL ASSESSMENT AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING DATE WHEREAS, the CGLBID was formed in accordance with the Parking and Business Improvement Area Law of 1989 (California Streets and Highways Code, § 36500 et seq.); and WHEREAS, the CGLBID boundaries are the boundaries of the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, the CGLBID Advisory Board must present an annual report to the City Council for approval for each fiscal year for which assessments are to be levied and collected to pay the cost for the improvements and activities described in the report; and WHEREAS, the CGLBID Advisory Board submitted an annual report (Attachment A, on file in the Office of the City Clerk) to the City Council for fiscal year 2020-21; and WHEREAS, after the City Council approves the annual report, the City Council must adopt a resolution declaring its intention to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2020-21; and WHEREAS, the assessments will generally be spent to promote golf-related tourism within the CTLBID boundaries, for marketing related capital improvements, such as golf-related signage and equipment, and to pay related administrative costs; and WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment and a full and detailed description of the activities to be conducted and funded in fiscal year 2020-21 are included in Attachment A (on file in the Office of the City Clerk). NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the annual report (Attachment A, on file in the Office of the City Clerk) is approved as submitted by the CGLBID Advisory Board. 3. That for fiscal year 2020-21, the City Council intends to levy and collect from participating businesses in the CGLBID an assessment of $2 per occupied room per night for all transient occupancies. 4. That the City Council will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. on June 23, 2020 on the levying of the annual assessments. 5. That at the public hearing, the City Council will consider any oral or written protests to the levying of the assessments. Written protests must be submitted to the city clerk at or before the time set for the public hearing. Written protests must contain sufficient information to identify the affected business and to show the person submitting the protest is the business owner or is speaking on the business owner’s behalf. If, following the public hearing, there are written protests from affected business owners that will pay 50 percent or more of the proposed assessments, the City Council will not take any further action to levy the proposed assessments for one year. That the city clerk is directed to give notice of the public hearing by causing this resolution of intention to be published once in a newspaper of general circulation in the city not less than seven days before the public hearing. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Special Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 2nd day of June 2020, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after June 19, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Cheryl Gerhardt in the Finance Department at 760-602-2468 or cheryl.gerhardt@carlsbadca.gov. Per State of California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings electronically or by teleconferencing. The meeting can be viewed online at www.carlsbadca.gov or on the city’s cable channel. The Carlsbad City Council welcomes your participation. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the city has provided two easy ways for community members to provide comments during a City Council meeting: Verbally Sign up to provide verbal comments by phone by filling out an online registration form by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting. You will receive a confirmation message with instruction about how to call into the meeting. In writing E-mail your comments to clerk@carlsbadca.gov. Emails received by 2 p.m. will be provided to the City Council prior to the start of the meeting. Other comments will be included with the meeting record. Emailed comments will not be read out loud during the meeting. Please indicate the agenda item number in your email subject line. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATE: June 12, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/12/2020 CN 24564

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF HEARING ON RESOLUTION OF INTENTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 2, 2020, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad adopted Resolution No. 2020-094, declaring an intention to levy and collect annual assessments for the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District (CTBID), and setting a public hearing date for 3:00 p.m. on June 23, 2020, at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. RESOLUTION NO. 2020-093 provides as follows: A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING THE CARLSBAD TOURISM BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (CTBID) ANNUAL REPORT, DECLARING AN INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT AN ANNUAL ASSESSMENT AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING DATE WHEREAS, the CTBID was formed in accordance with the Parking and Business Improvement Area Law of 1989 (Cal. Streets and Highways Code, § 36500 et seq.); and WHEREAS, the CTBID boundaries are the boundaries of the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, the CTBID Advisory Board must present an annual report to the City Council for approval for each fiscal year for which assessments are to be levied and collected to pay the cost for the improvements and activities described in the report; and WHEREAS, the CTBID Advisory Board submitted an annual report (Attachment A, on file in the Office of the City Clerk) to the City Council for fiscal year 2020-21; and WHEREAS, after the City Council approves the annual report, the City Council must adopt of resolution declaring its intention to levy and collect assessments for fiscal year 2020-21; and WHEREAS, the assessments will generally be spent to administer marketing and visitor programs to promote the City of Carlsbad as a tourism visitor destination and to fund projects, programs, and activities, including appropriate administrative charges, that benefit hotels within the CTBID boundaries; and WHEREAS, the amount of the proposed assessment and a full and detailed description of the activities to be conducted and funded in fiscal year 2020-21 are included in Attachment A (on file in the Office of the City Clerk). NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the annual report (Attachment A, on file in the Office of the City Clerk) is approved as submitted by CTBID Advisory Board. 3. That for fiscal year 2020-21, the City Council intends to levy and collect an assessment of $1 per room-night for each transient occupancy in the city. 4. That the City Council will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. on June 23, 2020 on the levying of the annual assessment. 5. That at the public hearing, the City Council will consider any oral or written protests to the levying of the assessments. Written protests must be submitted to the city clerk at or before the time set for the public hearing. Written protests must contain sufficient information to identify the affected business and to show the person submitting the protest is the business owner or is speaking on behalf of the business owner. If, following the public hearing, there are written protests from affected business owners that will pay 50 percent or more of the proposed assessments, the City Council will not take any further action to levy the proposed assessment for one year. That the city clerk is directed to give notice of the public hearing by causing this resolution of intention to be published once in a newspaper of general circulation in the city not less than seven days before the public hearing. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Special Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 2nd day of June 2020, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after June 19, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Cheryl Gerhardt in the Finance Department at 760-602-2468 or cheryl.gerhardt@carlsbadca.gov. Per State of California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings electronically or by teleconferencing. The meeting can be viewed online at www.carlsbadca.gov or on the city’s cable channel. The Carlsbad City Council welcomes your participation. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the city has provided two easy ways for community members to provide comments during a City Council meeting: Verbally Sign up to provide verbal comments by phone by filling out an online registration form by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting. You will receive a confirmation message with instruction about how to call into the meeting. In writing E-mail your comments to clerk@carlsbadca.gov. Emails received by 2 p.m. will be provided to the City Council prior to the start of the meeting. Other comments will be included with the meeting record. Emailed comments will not be read out loud during the meeting. Please indicate the agenda item number in your email subject line. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATE: June 12, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/12/2020 CN 24563

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Article XIII D of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) that the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing on June 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers to consider a proposed increase in Solid Waste Collection Service Rates for City of Encinitas customers. The purpose of the hearing is to consider all written protests against the proposed increase to the rates. Written protests may be submitted by mail to the Office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Written protests will also be accepted in person at the public hearing, so long as they are received prior to the conclusion of the public comment portion of the public hearing. All protests must be written, contain the original signature of the property owner or customer of record and provide a description of the property (address and/or Assessor Parcel Number). Only one written protest per address will be accepted. Protests sent by e-mail, facsimile or other electronic means will not be accepted. Oral comments at the public hearing will not qualify as formal protests unless accompanied by a written protest. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the City Council will receive a final tabulation of all written protests received by the City Clerk. If a majority of written protests from property owners and customers of record is not received, the rate increase will be considered for approval by the City Council as specified in the City’s Solid Waste Franchise Agreement. 06/12/2020, 06/19/2020 CN 24554

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2020-21 OPERATING AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM BUDGETS The City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2020-21 appropriations. This will include Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city and Carlsbad Municipal Water District and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2020-21, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2020-21 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are available for public inspection on the city’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/finance/budget.asp. Written and telephone inquiries may be directed to Roxanne Muhlmeister (roxanne.muhlmeister@carlsbadca.gov) at the Finance Department, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, 760-602-2417. Per State of California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings electronically or by teleconferencing. The meeting can be viewed online at www.carlsbadca.gov or on the city’s cable channel. The Carlsbad City Council welcomes your participation. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the city has provided two easy ways for community members to provide comments during a City Council meeting: Verbally Sign up to provide verbal comments by phone by filling out an online registration form by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting. You will receive a confirmation message with instruction about how to call into the meeting. In writing E-mail your comments to clerk@carlsbadca.gov. Emails received by 2 p.m. will be provided to the City Council prior to the start of the meeting. Other comments will be included with the meeting record. Emailed comments will not be read out loud during the meeting. Please indicate the agenda item number in your email subject line. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATE: June 12, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/12/2020 CN 24553

T.S. No.: 2020-00591-CA A.P.N.: 101-360-16-00 Property Address: 40373 Sandia Creek Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RONALD EDWARD WYLIE AND CRYSTAL ANN WYLIE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED FIFTY PERCENT INTEREST Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/07/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0573289 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/06/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 485,255.57 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 40373 Sandia Creek Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 101-360-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 485,255.57. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00591-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 27, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/12/2020, 06/19/2020, 06/26/2020 CN 24555

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 20-00034-2 Loan No: 1060097983-18/KC GRIGGS, LLC APN 213-262-13-09 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MARCH 24, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 28, 2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0164459 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: KC GRIGGS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of Bank of the West, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE MODULE IN WHICH THE UNIT DESCRIBED BELOW IS LOCATED, EQUAL TO THE RECIPROCAL OF THE NUMBER OF UNITS WITHIN THE MODULE IN WHICH THE UNIT DESCRIBED BELOW IS LOCATED, AS SHOWN ON THE TOWERS AT BRESSI RANCH – PHASE II CONDOMINIUM PLAN, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ON OCTOBER 17, 2007 AS DOCUMENT NO. 2007-0667829 (“CONDOMINIUM PLAN”), WHICH IS LOCATED WITH LOT 2 OF CARLSBAD TRACT CT 06-20 THE TOWERS AT BRESSI RANCH, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 15630 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON OCTOBER 11, 2007, AS DOCUMENT NO. 2007-0655142 (“MAP”). ALL DEFINED TERMS USED HEREIN SHALL HAVE THE SAME MEANINGS SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND GRANT OF EASEMENTS FOR THE TOWERS AT BRESSI RANCH RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ON OCTOBER 12, 2007 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2007-0660042 (“DECLARATION”) AND IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN. PARCEL 2: UNIT BUILDING L-l, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE APPURTENANT EASEMENT ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS THE PORTIONS OF THE PROJECT DESCRIBED AS THE “PHASE I EASEMENT” AND THE “PHASE 2 EASEMENT” ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR THE PURPOSE OF VEHICULAR AND PEDESTRIAN ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS. PARCEL 4: A NON-EXCLUSIVE APPURTENANT EASEMENT ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS LOT 1 OF THE MAP, AND THE REMAINDER MODULE AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN, FOR THE FLOW OF STORM WATER DRAINAGE AND FOR THE USE OF THE COMMUNITY UTILITY FACILITIES. PARCEL 5: NON-EXCLUSIVE, APPURTENANT EASEMENTS IN AND TO THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AND IN OTHER PHASES OF THE PROJECT, FOR USE THEREOF PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION, SUBJECT TO ALL RESERVATIONS AND EASEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION. THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY REFERRED TO HEREIN AS TO EACH SUCH PHASE SHALL BE SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN COVERING SUCH PHASE. SUCH EASEMENTS SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS TO A PHASE SUBSEQUENT TO THE PHASE IN WHICH THE UNIT IS LOCATED UPON (I) RECORDATION OF A SUPPLEMENTARY DECLARATION DECLARING SUCH PHASE TO BE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OR RECORDATION OF A SEPARATE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS WHICH REQUIRES THE OWNERS WITHIN SUCH PHASE TO BE MEMBERS OF THE ASSOCIATION, AND (II) CONVEYANCE OF THE FIRST CONDOMINIUM IN THE RESPECTIVE PHASE, OR AS MORE FULLY SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION. RESERVING FROM PARCELS 1 THROUGH 4 ABOVE, ALL EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION, THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN, THE MAP, AND ALL OTHER EASEMENTS OF RECORD. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-00034-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 6126 INNOVATION WAY, UNIT L-1, CARLSBAD, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $459,959.44 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: May 20, 2020 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 20-00034-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Jenny Taylor, Authorized signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 A-4724193 05/29/2020, 06/05/2020, 06/12/2020 CN 24533

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-3440 Loan No.: **1723 APN: 260-052-08-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ISELA R. CORRAL-COWEN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPERATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 9/25/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0680251 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/19/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,148,614.92 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1236 SUMMIT AVE ENCINITAS, CA 92007-2425 A.P.N.: 260-052-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 19-3440. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/28/2020 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer A-4723755 05/29/2020, 06/05/2020, 06/12/2020 CN 24531

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 06-20-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 405 William Owens 2. 822 William Owens 6/5, 6/12/20 CNS-3369434# CN 24546

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GEORGE ARNOLD HANSON Case# 37-2020-00015183-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of George Arnold Hanson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jessica Studabaker in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jessica Studabaker be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504, Room 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jessica Studabaker Palecek, Morrison & Associates, LLP 514 Via de la Valle, Suite 207, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009079 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. David and Sons. Located at: 7812 Gaviota Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David Sesti, 7812 Gaviota Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1999 S/David Sesti 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008890 Filed: May 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simple is Good. Located at: 4528 Tonopah Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Liam John Galbraith, 4528 Tonopah Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Liam John Galbraith 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009101 Filed: Jun 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bohemianas. Located at: 534 Smilax Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lara A Doronzo, 534 Smilax Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Lara A Doronzo 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008961 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old School Iron Inc. Located at: 1338 N Melrose Dr. #L, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 1108 Evergreen Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Old School Iron Inc., 1108 Evergreen Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2008 S/Charles Valterza 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009224 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Juke Joint; B. Nena Anderson. Located at: 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nena Lee Cote, 391 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2020 S/Nena Lee Cote 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008977 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rodzinc. Located at: 598 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rodzinc, 598 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2015 S/Rodney Charles 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9009274 Filed: Jun 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TelComTec. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. T & J Communications Inc., 120 N Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1986 S/Ronald Garrett 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008583 Filed: May 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starburst Insurance Services. Located at: 551 Seeforever Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cadic Holdings Inc., 551 Seeforever Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Cadic 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008666 Filed: May 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garrett Electric. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real Ste 104 #450, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. AJLMG Inc., 7668 El Camino Real Ste 104 #450, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/1987 S/Lisa Garrett 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008954 Filed: May 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chubasco Sportfishing. Located at: 315 Harbor Dr. S, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ernest Anthony Prieto III, 1445 Faith Circle, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Lisa M Prieto, 1445 Faith Circle, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/2017 S/Ernest Anthony Prieto III 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008577 Filed: May 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Realty Inspections; B. SDRI. Located at: 2402 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Charles Paul Oey, 2402 Sarbonne Dr,, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles Paul Oey 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2020 CN 24556

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008662 Filed: May 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Leadership. Located at: 2725 Paradise Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Heath Eric Flynn, 2725 Paradise Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heath Eric Flynn 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008860 Filed: May 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Going Ashore Travel. Located at: 569 Boysenberry Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Ann Wilson, 569 Boysenberry Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/2001 S/Stephanie Ann Wilson 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008598 Filed: May 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Henry EarthworX Inc. Located at: 1135 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Garrett Ryan Henry, 1135 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Garrett Ryan Henry 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008517 Filed: May 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. abstractRPM. Located at: 7083 Rockrose Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gary Samuel Schechner, 7083 Rockrose Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/06/2020 S/Gary Samuel Schechner 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2020 CN 24543

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008407 Filed: May 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3 BM Solutions. Located at: 357 Chestnut Ave. #44, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Seshun, 357 Chestnut Ave. #44, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2020 S/Bryan Seshun 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008268 Filed: May 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GD Capital; B. GM Capital. Located at: 2014 14th St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GDM Capital Group LLC, 2014 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. GDM Capital Group LLC, 2014 14th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Garry Grant 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008624 Filed: May 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heritage Wealth Managers. Located at: 332 Cantle Ln, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John B Czajkowski, 332 Cantle Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Debra L Czajkowski, 332 Cantle Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/24/2003 S/John B Czajkowski 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008490 Filed: May 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opus Law Firm. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #248, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Justin White, PC, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #248, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2015 S/Justin White 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008467 Filed: May 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milton’s Deli. Located at: 2660 Via de la Valle, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. JRAK Inc., 2660 Via de la Valle, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/1995 S/Barry Robbins 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008090 Filed: May 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Whale Home. Located at: 1092 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Black Whale Inc., 1092 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2020 S/Kirsten Recce 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2020 CN 24532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008404 Filed: May 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summit Executive Advisors. Located at: 1495 Oakcreek Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melineh DerSarkissian, 1495 Oakcreek Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/08/2020 S/Melineh DerSarkissian 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008491 Filed: May 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Wanna Party With Bob Media. Located at: 157 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Andrew MacPherson, 157 Village Green Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Andrew MacPherson 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008271 Filed: May 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Execglobalnet. Located at: 3485 Corvallis St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 33, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Carl J Wellenstein, 3485 Corvallis St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Carl J Wellenstein 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008212 Filed: May 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sa’hair’ah Salon. Located at: 636 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 240 E Jason St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Rae Hersey, 240 E Jason St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/1986 S/Deborah Rae Hersey 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008020 Filed: May 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Me for We Design. Located at: 737 Snapdragon St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Me for We Design LLC, 737 Snapdragon St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2015 S/Michelle Gutmann 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008314 Filed: May 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bookkeeping by Becky. Located at: 1581 Cove Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebecca Leann Roland, 1581 Cove Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Leann Roland 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9008089 Filed: May 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LPM Designs. Located at: 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Pozzuoli Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2020 S/Linda Pozzouli Merica 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2020 CN 24518